National
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Manhattan grand jury indicted former president for 2016 hush payments
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
The arraignment took place in a lower Manhattan courtroom five days after a grand jury indicted Trump on the charges that stem from hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump surrendered to authorities shortly after 1 p.m. ET. U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) joined the former president’s supporters who rallied in his defense outside the courtroom earlier on Tuesday.
“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct. As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”
U.S. Federal Courts
Md. man charged with making threats against HRC
Adam Michael Nettina voicemail referred to Nashville school massacre
A Maryland man has been charged with making threats against the Human Rights Campaign.
The Justice Department in a press release notes Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, Md., on March 28 left a threatening voicemail that referred to the massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville that took place the day before.
The press release notes the shooter who killed six people inside the school “was publicly identified as being transgender.” The Justice Department alleges that Nettina in his message made numerous threats.
“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna to kill little kids. You’re just going to slaughter fucking little kids,” said Nettina, according to the indictment. “Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war. And we’ll fucking slaughter you back. We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head. We’re not going to give a fuck. You started this bullshit. You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full.”
Nettina appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Maddox in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Monday. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the charge of interstate communications with a treat to injure.
“The LGBTQ+ community is under attack in statehouses across the country and on social media platforms,” an HRC spokesperson told the Washington Blade on Tuesday in a statement. “This violent, hateful rhetoric leads to stigma, and stigma leads to physical violence. As we see radical politicians sow hate and fear with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, we have seen the physical threats to our community multiply — from armed men at Pride parades, to threats of violence against local drag shows at libraries, to bomb threats at children’s hospitals, to the continued rise in fatal violence against members of our community, especially Black transgender women.
“Late last month, HRC received two threatening voicemails,” added the spokesperson. “These threats were referred to law enforcement, who have since confirmed that they have made an arrest. We are grateful to law enforcement for acting so quickly to keep our community safe, and we condemn any and all violent words or deeds. We will continue our work to call out those who spread violence, fear, and disinformation.”
New York
NYPD announces two arrests in gay bar robberies and drugging deaths
John Umberger, a D.C. political consultant, died after visiting Manhattan bar
The New York City Police Department announced that detectives have made arrests in a string of drug-facilitated robberies of men who visited LGBTQ bars in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood that resulted in two deaths.
Robert Demaio, 34, was charged with murder, robbery, grand larceny, identity theft and conspiracy in connection with the death of a 33-year-old D.C. resident and political consultant, John Umberger, and in a separate incident in which an unidentified victim did not die, the NYPD told NBC News.
Last month the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Umberger’s death and the death of another man, Julio Ramirez, a gay 25-year-old social worker who died in the back of a taxi cab a year ago also after visiting a popular, multilevel gay venue in the heart of the Hell’s Kitchen, homicides caused by a “drug-facilitated theft.”
Multiple drugs were found in both men’s systems, including fentanyl, lidocaine and cocaine.
NYPD spokesperson told media outlets that detectives are searching for another suspect in the drug-induced slayings, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35.
The New York Post reported that Demaio, who was indicted on murder and robbery charges last month, surrendered to police at the NYPD’s 5th Precinct in Chinatown Monday, two days after another alleged robbery crew member, 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, turned himself in.
NBC News said that according to law enforcement sources, last week a Manhattan grand jury indicted several suspects in connection with the deaths of Umberger and Ramirez.
Once the victims were “incapacitated to the extent that their ability to perceive events became diminished,” according to an indictment, the five co-conspirators would then steal their victims’ cell phones and credit cards and use the physical cards and information stored on the victims’ phones to transfer money to themselves and make purchases.
Officials also told NBC News that the five suspects were targeting victims for financial gain and not because of their sexual orientation. However, they added that the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.
Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme:
Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies:
The White House
White House hosts roundtable with transgender youth
Friday was International Transgender Day of Visibility
The White House said in a statement released Saturday said Presidential Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy “hosted a roundtable at the White House Friday about the joys, hopes and challenges that transgender children are experiencing.”
The roundtable took place on International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event occurring on March 31 dedicated to celebrating trans people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society.
This year’s Transgender Day of Visibility was one of the largest in years.
Huge crowds gathered in cities across the U.S. in celebrations of visibility and protest as over 450 bills that target queer and trans youth are under consideration or have been passed by state legislatures.
“Transgender kids and their parents traveled to the White House from states that have attacked the rights of transgender kids, including Arizona, Texas and Virginia, and shared the devastating effects these political attacks are having on their mental health and wellbeing,” reads a White House readout of the roundtable.
“As one round table participant shared, it feels scary when the politicians elected to represent you don’t care about your wellbeing. Families participating in today’s roundtable also highlighted that transgender kids can thrive when parents love and affirm their transgender children, and when transgender kids have access to the support they need at school and in their communities,” it notes. “Ambassador Rice and Dr. Murthy reiterated the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to standing up for the rights of transgender kids and their parents, and to challenging state laws that harm transgender kids. They also thanked the families for their unwavering advocacy and bravery in challenging these discriminatory laws.”
Md. man charged with making threats against HRC
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Drag families support new queens, but D.C. needs more space for young performers
Let’s hope March 30, 2023 is the beginning of Trump’s downfall
Swim England bans transgender women athletes
Woman in standoff with Fairfax police charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Young people organize D.C. transgender rights march
White House hosts roundtable with transgender youth
India prepares for marriage equality ruling
Federal judge blocks Tenn. law restricting drag shows
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Virginia4 days ago
Woman in standoff with Fairfax police charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Young people organize D.C. transgender rights march
-
The White House3 days ago
White House hosts roundtable with transgender youth
-
India4 days ago
India prepares for marriage equality ruling
-
Tennessee4 days ago
Federal judge blocks Tenn. law restricting drag shows
-
Florida3 days ago
Fla. lawmakers pass bill to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Washington National Opera honors Katherine Goforth
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers