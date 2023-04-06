Idaho bans gender-affirming care for transgender kids

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill Tuesday night that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth and provides criminal penalties. House Bill 71 also stipulates that physicians who provide gender-affirming healthcare can face felony charges and upon conviction a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The Associated Press reported that the law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024, makes it a felony to provide hormones, puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care to people under age 18.

Opponents of the legislation have warned it will likely increase suicide rates among teens, but proponents of the bill said it was necessary to “protect children” from medical or surgical treatments for gender dysphoria. Still, supporters have acknowledged there has been no indication that gender-affirming surgeries are being performed on trans youth in Idaho, the AP noted.

“This bill goes against decades of expert guidance on best-practice transgender medical care and allows the government to override personal medical decisions made between patients, their doctors, and their parents,” said Kasey Suffredini, vice president of advocacy and government affairs at the Trevor Project.

“The Trevor Project’s research found that 60 percent of trans and nonbinary youth in Idaho seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 27 percent made an attempt. Trans youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk, but rather placed at heightened risk because of how they are mistreated in society. Lawmakers should be prioritizing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Idaho’s young people — not passing laws to isolate trans and nonbinary youth further. We will continue fighting back against these dangerous efforts, along with our partners and allies on the ground. For young people in Idaho — or anywhere else — who may be feeling scared or overwhelmed by this news, the Trevor Project has your back. Our counselors are here for you 24/7.”

