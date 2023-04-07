Preparing your home for sale

A full nine weeks have passed since Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. That time has passed but even so, we have recently seen freezing temperatures, summer heat, and a weekend of blustery winds, all in a span of two weeks. Welcome to the DMV! It’s no wonder that expansion and contraction create cracks and leaks in our houses.

As I write this, my daffodils are in bloom, the green stems of my daylilies are growing tall, and an assortment of weeds are poking out among the clumps of grass in my yard – all signs that spring is here and with it, the dawning of the 2023 real estate market.

The inventory of homes for sale remains low, in some areas even lower than last year, and prices are still inching up despite higher interest rates. If you’re selling your home or investment property this spring, you should already be making improvements that will showcase it in its best light and garner the most interest and the highest price.

You’ve been spending more time than normal in your home since COVID lockdowns and the onset of teleworking, so small, annoying problems may have taken on a larger significance. That faucet drip has turned into a leak under the kitchen sink. The dryer that is overheating may require a clean-out of its vent. Perhaps you found a shingle in your back yard after last weekend’s wind and need to prevent water penetration into your attic during the next downpour.

Well, git to fixin’!

Those of us in the real estate trade can tell you that a small item in need of repair can lead a potential buyer to think, “If this little thing is wrong, what big problem might be lurking somewhere else?” Test items around your house then call your favorite contractor, tradesperson, or handywoman to diagnose and repair anything out of the ordinary that you notice. Unless you have a background in household repair, this is not the time for a do-it-yourself solution. That’s another red flag for buyers.

Next, depersonalize the interior. Pack away family photos, treasured trinkets, and anything political. While visiting one house last fall, my buyers noticed a calendar posted in the kitchen that listed doctor’s appointments, children’s sporting events, and even something called a “red wave.” After looking at that, they totally forgot about the nice kitchen and sunroom addition and their minds wandered elsewhere.

Along with depersonalizing, it’s time to de-clutter each room and clean everything. And when I say clean everything, I mean not only carpets and windows, but also vents, baseboards, the tops of cabinets, inside the refrigerator, ceiling fan blades, and that nasty, moldy stuff growing on the seal of your front-load washing machine.

Little upgrades matter. Do you need a new bathroom vanity? How about a stylish kitchen faucet, cabinet pulls, or doorknobs? Most homes can benefit from fresh paint. Accent walls are on trend now, with contemporary wainscoting, complementary paint colors, or bold wallpaper. Don’t forget to replace any burned-out lightbulbs.

If you live in a detached home or rowhouse, look around the exterior for ideas to make it more attractive. Rake leaves and debris, power-wash siding, and sweep sidewalks. Repair broken steps or deck boards and railings. Plant colorful flowers or shrubbery. Something as simple as wiping away cobwebs on exterior lights and replacing old house numbers can give your home a fresh, inviting look.

Many properties in our area are sold while vacant. Professional staging replicates the look of a model home and can help buyers visualize their own items in the space. If you are staying in your home while selling, however, have your agent provide suggestions or seek a consultation with a stager to determine how your furniture might be rearranged to make the home seem larger, brighter, and more open.

Do you have pets in the home? Some people have allergies and, believe it or not, not everyone loves your furry family members as much as you do. Doggy daycare or crating may be in order to relieve their stress, make sure they don’t escape, and keep pet aficionados like me from stopping to pet them and forgetting about the real reason they have come to see the house.

Once your home is ready to show, make sure you provide ease of access through the use of lockboxes, generous showing hours, and open houses. Except in unusual circumstances, if buyers can’t see it, they won’t buy it.

And think of BLT before leaving the house for a showing. No, not the sandwich but my last bit of advice: Blinds up, Lights on, Toilet seats down.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.