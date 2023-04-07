a&e features
Corbett Joan O’Toole still fighting for self-determination, respect for disabled people
Author and activist on coming out, intersectionality, and a lifetime of advocacy
(Editor’s Note: One in four people in America has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Queer and disabled people have long been a vital part of the LGBTQ community. Take two of the many queer history icons who were disabled: Michelangelo is believed to have been autistic. Marsha P. Johnson, who played a heroic role in the Stonewall Uprising, had physical and psychiatric disabilities. Today, Deaf-Blind fantasy writer Elsa Sjunneson, actor and bilateral amputee Eric Graise and Kathy Martinez, a blind, Latinx lesbian who was Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy for the Obama administration, are only a few of the numerous queer and disabled people in the LGBTQ community. Yet, the stories of this vital segment of the queer community have rarely been told. In its series “Queer, Crip and Here,” the Blade will tell some of these long unheard stories.)
Corbett Joan O’Toole, 71, a queer, disabled elder and a Ford Foundation 2022 Disability Futures Fellow, knew one thing for sure growing up in Boston: She didn’t want to be a nurse.
O’Toole has had a physical disability since she was 12 months old. “I sometimes joke that my becoming disabled was my birthday present when I turned one year old,” she said in a phone interview with the Blade.
O’Toole has used a wheelchair since she was 30. Before that, she walked with crutches and leg braces.
As a child, she’d had surgery, O’Toole said. “I saw what nurses did,” she added. “Men told them what to do. I knew nursing wasn’t for me.”
Even as a child, O’Toole could tell that male employers had the same attitude toward secretaries. “Sitting in an office all day didn’t seem like fun,” she said, “The only other thing a white woman in my generation could be when they grew up was to be a teacher.”
“I decided to be a teacher,” O’Toole added, “where I’d have my own classroom and no man would be telling me what to do.”
When she was young, O’Toole led, by her account, a sheltered life. She didn’t know then that she was queer. “I didn’t know if I met any queer people,” O’Toole said, “but I always knew that I liked strong women. I thought they were interesting.”
And, O’Toole, like many kids and teens with disabilities then (and, even often, now) knew that little was expected of disabled people. That disabled lives weren’t highly valued. “I was in school all the time with nondisabled kids,” O’Toole said.
Nearly everything was inaccessible then from libraries to courthouses to movie theaters. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) wouldn’t be passed until decades later. “You were expected to adapt even if things were inaccessible,” O’Toole said.
If you couldn’t make it in an inaccessible world, the attitude was “you don’t have to be here,” O’Toole said.
O’Toole didn’t meet other disabled people except during the summer, when she’d spend a month at a camp for disabled kids. The director and staff were nondisabled, O’Toole said. But at camp, she got to hang out with 90 other disabled kids. O’Toole got to interact with people like herself – disabled kids living vibrant lives. “We explored nature,” she said, “we collected blueberries. Made pancakes.”
There, O’Toole developed her life-long love of sports. As an adult, she has played competitive wheelchair basketball and power soccer. At her childhood summer camp, “We did archery,” O’Toole said, “and played baseball.”
At a time when sexism was the norm, O’Toole got to do things that girls usually couldn’t do at camp. “We went fishing,” she said, “We used power tools in a woodshop,” she said, “It was empowering!”
At camp, if the kids wanted to do something, they’d figure out a way to make it accessible – to make it work, O’Toole added.
O’Toole, author of “Fading Scars: My Queer Disability History,” a groundbreaking book that was a Lambda Literary Award finalist, graduated in 1973 from Fitchburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and her teaching credentials. The summer after graduation, she moved with a friend to Berkeley, Calif.
O’Toole was eager to go to California. It would get her out of the cold of New England, where getting around in ice and snow if you’re using crutches or a wheelchair is difficult. “It sounded like fun,” she said. “I’d be in a part of the country where it’s a Mediterranean climate – it’s spring or summer. No snow.”
The move to California was transformative for O’Toole.
There, people thought about disability accessibility. She met queer people and disabled people as well as many nondisabled and disabled lesbians.
“At 23, I came out,” O’Toole said, “I met a woman in a women’s workshop.”
She got to know Kitty Cone, an out disabled lesbian and disability rights movement leader. (Cone died in 2015.) She connected O’Toole to the burgeoning independent living movement. “She brought me to the Center for Independent Living in Berkeley and to the disabled lesbian community,” O’Toole said.
The independent living movement believes in self-determination and self-respect for disabled people. It fights disability-based discrimination and views disability from a cultural and social, rather than a medical perspective. Independent living centers are community-based, non-profit organizations, organized and controlled by disabled people. They provide advocacy, information and other services.
“The Berkeley CIL had a lot of lesbians who were nondisabled,” O’Toole said, “we are the wives of every movement.”
O’Toole came to California at a pivotal moment in disability history – at the beginning of the modern disability rights movement. She quickly became a vital part of that history.
O’Toole, along with Cone and Judith Heumann, the disability rights movement founder who died last month, was a leader in a 1977 nearly month-long occupation by disabled protesters and their allies of a San Francisco federal building known as the “504 sit-in.” As a result of the protest, the Carter administration signed the ‘504′ regulations, which prohibited schools, hospitals, and other entities receiving federal funds from discriminating against disabled people. These regulations were the precursor to the ADA.
“Berkeley became like Mecca,” O’Toole, who is featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary “Crip Camp,” said. “Disabled people came to Berkeley from all over the world.”
In the years since the 1970s, O’Toole’s life has contained more multitudes than even Walt Whitman could have fathomed.
She is a single mom. Her daughter, whom she adopted, has a physical disability. O’Toole was a founder of the Axis Dance Company, an acclaimed ensemble of disabled and nondisabled performers. Currently, she’s working on a novel and traveling in a self-built camper van.
But things haven’t always been easy for O’Toole. Like many disabled parents, especially those who are disabled and queer, she’s encountered prejudice.
O’Toole’s daughter is now 30. Raising her daughter, O’Toole often feared that because she was a single mother, disabled and queer, she’d lose custody of her physically disabled child. It was fraught, O’Toole said, because of the bias against queer and disabled people being parents.
“The courts – the social service system – are all too happy to take your kids away,” O’Toole said.
O’Toole had to fight to get her daughter the services and education she needed.
“Because I was a lesbian, I had to constantly be in the closet,” she said, “our of fear that they’d take my child away if I was out.”
Her lovers, if they were around school system staff, would have to pretend to “just be my friends,” O’Toole said.
For decades, long before intersectionality was a fashionable buzzword, O’Toole, who is white, has thought about the intersection of class, queerness, race, and disability.
“I grew up in a working class neighborhood,” O’Toole said. “My Dad was a firefighter. I was taught a lot about class.”
“But there was a lot of racism embedded in my world,” she added.
It wasn’t until she went to Berkeley and became part of the lesbian community that she was “in rooms with lesbians of color,” O’Toole said.
White women need to listen better to women of color, she said. “We need to follow their lead.”
O’Toole couldn’t believe how much she didn’t know about what women of color experienced. Take just one thing: “I didn’t know that parking tickets could turn into jail sentences,” she said.
“I have to do the work,” O’Toole added, “it’s not their job to educate me. It’s my racism that’s blocking me from the truth.”
Despite all of the difficulties, O’Toole is hopeful. People are resilient. They love and care for each other, she said. “What are you doing to spread hope,” O’Toole asked.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
a&e features
As You Are — D.C.’s ‘Cheers’ for queers
One year after opening, bar is ‘creating the world in here that we would like to see out there’
Growing up in Tennessee, Abby Clayton denied herself hobbies like crafting because she already felt like an outcast. Due to the lack of queer representation around her, she felt there were parts of herself she couldn’t express or didn’t know existed. When she stepped into As You Are. DC, a café and bar space on Barracks Row to watch a Mystics game, she found the unexpected: a place where she could be all parts of herself — crafter, athlete, and queer.
“Being in a place where people are so authentically themselves is so encouraging to me as I try to live that out more and more every day,” said Clayton, who now returns regularly for Wednesday Craft Nights. “It’s mind-blowing to me. We’re the cool people now!”
Stephanie Storlie, a 35-year-old teacher who lives in Anacostia agrees. Storlie also comes for Craft Nights where about 30 people of all ages knit, paint, crochet, and socialize. She immediately felt a deep sense of community with other queer people who shared her enjoyment of knitting, something unavailable to her in her younger years.
“There’s this concept in the queer community of re-parenting or reclaiming the parts of our lives that weren’t what we wanted them to be,” Storlie said. “I can do that here.”
When co-owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike opened the space in March 2022, they dreamt of a queer space that was more family-friendly, multi-generational and comfortable for non-drinkers.
Based on the diverse programming, you could say that dream has been achived: how about not just a drag queen show, but one for performers of color with ASL interpretation? Check. What about a Trans Night with corn hole toss on the dance floor? Yep. For those more introverted? Try the More Than Strangers Happy Hour (think speed dating, but for friends), Craft Night or the Magic card game gathering just for queer gaymers.
After the Club Q shooting last fall in Colorado, AYA hosted a vigil and a grief workshop at no cost where a therapist from the gay community shared how to process such events in a healthy way. Film screenings, panel discussions, and a regular Go Gay DC Sunday meet up have brought together queers of all generations.
In addition to a coffee bar, sandwich and weekend brunch offerings, patrons will find vegan cheese, non-dairy milks, and house-made syrups like lavender and ginger. You can add a $25 donation to your tab for unhoused patrons who often stop in for a free hot meal and to help themselves to the clothing donation box by the door.
So how does one build a culture that welcomes so much diversity within the queer community? McDaniel and Pike started by training staff in an enthusiastic model of consent that they have developed over two decades of combined experience in the service industry and security as well as community activism.
“We’re looking to change bar culture — not just queer bars, but all social spaces,” said McDaniel. “We want to help people socialize safely, to empower those who have been taught to be pleasing.”
If a server sees someone hesitate to take a drink, they will ask: “Is it a ‘Hell yes!’ for you?” If not, they will speak up for the person, pour them ginger ale or serve no drink at all.
Rape culture starts small with observable behaviors in a public space, according to Pike, so staff also intervene if consent is unclear with behavior, touching or staring. Sometimes people want to belong so badly in queer spaces that they will say yes to things that they don’t want to do, so enthusiastic consent is paramount, Pike said.
When asked how they are able to balance free programming with keeping a business afloat, Pike said, “It’s probably a little bit harder on us because we’re not chasing dollars. But it’s also worth it every day because people have a place to be to be safe and included.”
A white neon sign glowing above the front door bids patrons farewell as they exit: “with love.”
“With love—period. As you are—period. No exceptions,” Pike said. “We’re going to create the world in here that we would like to see out there.”
As You Are. DC is located at 500 8th St., S.E. You can check out the event schedule and menu at asyouaredc.com.
a&e features
Mr. Bake on creating space for queer chefs of color
Local entrepreneur mentors young gay and Black bakers
Ever since his daily subway ride in high school, textbook in one hand and cake box in the other, Kareem Queeman has been balancing baking, career, joy, and representation.
Queeman, a gay man, is best known as Mr. Bake. Emboldened by his grandmother, who embodied the dynamic spirit of his close-knit family, Queeman took to the Kitchenaid and never looked back.
Known for custom cakes and Southern classic desserts that “give you that nostalgic feeling,” he says, he’s now a James Beard Semifinalist for the 2023 Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, a reality TV baking competition star, and proud bakery owner at the La Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, Md.
“I want to make space for Black and queer food business. There’s not many queer people of color in this space, and I want to help open those doors,” he says.
Before he went oven-to-oven against Bobby Flay and started sending his cupcakes across the country, Queeman grew up in Harlem, with a grandmother who gave him space to pursue his passion. He’d watch Oprah – whom he counts as a role model – with an aunt who would bake sweet potato cakes for neighbors during the holidays.
“Like many Black families, food always brings us together and food is what my family was known best for.” He says.
He also credits his success to high school friends in Harlem, people who “allowed me to shove my experimental baked goods in their faces.”
Yet pursuing his career was not without its challenges.
“At that time, men, especially Black men, showed hyper-masculinity to be respected and not walked over by our white counterparts,” he says. “My queerness was concealed as much as possible because being ‘gay’ at that time in my community was frowned upon.” He turned to spaces like watching cooking shows, following chefs like Kwame Onwuachi and Carla Hall, and taking part in the New York ballroom community.
Queeman left New York, armed with a culinary arts degree, for the D.C. area in 2010 to help open a bakery in McLean, Va., and then later worked the opening of Crumbs Bake Shop. Queeman settled in Prince George’s County in Maryland, finding home in the African-American communities there.
Queeman is the founder and owner – and brand ambassador – of Mr. Bake Sweets, which has both an online presence and a brick-and-mortar spot at the Le Fantome. He started Mr. Bake Sweets in 2008 as a catering company, workshop, and wholesale bakery, only recently moving into a physical space.
Mr. Bake Sweets was one of the first vendors at Le Fantome in 2021. Cupcakes in flavors like red velvet and “cookies n cookie,” doughnuts, brownies, and banana pudding topped with Nilla wafers (a recipe borrowed from one of his aunts) fly out the door.
Soon after Queeman kicked off his bakery, he also expanded his footprint into multimedia, starting a YouTube show, Baking With Mr. Bake.
To continue honing his craft, and challenging himself, Queeman decided to apply for a spot on a baking competition. He made it onto Discovery Family’s “Bake it Like Buddy” in 2018, coming home with the win. Yet having just lost his mother, he almost didn’t move forward with filming.
“From this experience, I noticed the lack of representation of queer chefs of color in the mainstream food industry. And I started on my path of creating space for my community. I knew that it wasn’t going to be easy to break into the food TV industry, so I did what I knew best: hustled.”
From there, he stepped up to Food Network, where he appeared on a Girls Scout Cookie championship in 2020, followed by Beat Bobby Flay, (“he gave me the BIGGEST praise for being on the show”)
“When I applied for Netflix I made sure my team member was Black and queer. I wanted kids to see someone who looks like them baking and being authentic.”
Yet being a competitor didn’t take the cake. Queeman, wanting to truly showcase representation on TV, appeared as a judge on Food Network’s “Buddy vs. Duff.”
Today, he’s one of the subjects of Food Network’s “Bake it Til You Make It.” There, he doesn’t hold back: he uses gay and Black vernacular, purpose-driven in showcasing his identity.
Back at home, Queeman spends time mentoring young gay and Black bakers, teaching classes, and participating in the community. He also notes that half of Mr. Bake Sweets’ employees are queer. He recently launched a dinner series to bring the queer community together through food and curated conversation.
Beyond the food hall, Mr. Bake Sweets’ products can be found in several area restaurants and cafes like Georgia Brown’s, 600 T, and Here’s the Scoop ice cream shop.
“Creating visible space for queer chefs of color in mainstream media within the food industry is important. I want us to walk into rooms taking up space of being our full selves.”
a&e features
A rainbow shield
Parasol Patrol protects children from protesters at LGBTQ, BIPOC events
In the wake of LGBTQ events like drag queen story hours being the target of far-right protesters across the country, a national nonprofit is aiming to protect children from hate.
Founded in March 2019 by Pasha Ripley and Eli Bazan in Denver, Parasol Patrol now has grown to 14 official chapters, including in the D.C. area, Idaho, Illinois, and Rhode Island. The goal of the nonprofit is to protect children and young people from protesters at LGBTQ and BIPOC-centered events.
Volunteers with the nonprofit use umbrellas, rainbow or otherwise, as shields to block kids and families from hateful signs and pass out noise-canceling headphones to protect attendees from abhorrent language. Sometimes volunteers will also escort families into the venue to keep them safe.
“We just started this way of creating a turtle shell around families,” Ripley said. “We envelop that family as best we can and get them through, or past, protesters.”
The mission of Parasol Patrol is twofold, Ripley said. One part of it is to keep kids safe, and the other is to show that there is community support.
“Showing them that we love them. We support them. Not in spite of who they are, but because of who they are,” Ripley said. “We’ve helped the venue create a safer space for them to be themselves.”
Originally raised in rural Oklahoma, Ripley, who is queer, said Parasol Patrol provides a security that she and many others didn’t necessarily have coming of age.
“We want to be those adults that we wish we had had growing up,” she said. “And we’re not trying to turn kids gay. We’re trying to keep the gay kids alive.”
Ripley stressed volunteers with Parasol Patrol are not counter-protesters or security. The mission is nonviolent, and volunteers are encouraged to not engage with protesters.
John Zittrauer, a local volunteer with Parasol Patrol since the early summer of 2022, said volunteers serve as a “welcoming committee” for families attending these events.
“That’s where the umbrellas come in. To create not only a beautiful hallway of people but also to shield little kids from things that might get thrown their way,” Zittrauer said. “We are this wall of positivity, just welcoming families and making sure that everybody comes in and leaves with a smile on their face.”
But sometimes, these events can get hectic.
For example, in late February, the far-right group Proud Boys targeted a drag queen story hour in Silver Spring, Md., the Washington Blade previously reported. About 40 volunteers with Parasol Patrol came out to protect the event, including Zittrauer.
While shielding families from the protesters, Zittrauer was hit in the face on the bridge of his nose. In the melee, he doesn’t know if it was an elbow or a signpost that hit him. He didn’t realize he was bleeding until he turned around to check in with other volunteers, and the look on their faces signaled to him that something was wrong.
Zittrauer still carried on protecting the event from protesters. But he still says volunteering at that event was a positive experience because the families watching the drag story hour did not know too much of what was going on.
This is exactly what Ripley hopes for — that at the end of the day, the events are fun and inspiring for everyone involved, she said.
“For the most part, we stayed happy and upbeat, and unfazed,” Zittrauer said. “It was, all in all, a good day,” he said.
Comings & Goings
Why spring is the perfect time to buy or sell a home
Orange County, Va., Board revokes funding for arts center over drag design class
Preparing your home for sale
How to minimize risks when your rental property is vacant
A first for UK soccer: Transgender men vs. cisgender men
Santos bill would ban US foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people
Drag families support new queens, but D.C. needs more space for young performers
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
San Francisco drag artist Heklina dies
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Sports4 days ago
A first for UK soccer: Transgender men vs. cisgender men
-
Congress4 days ago
Santos bill would ban US foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Drag families support new queens, but D.C. needs more space for young performers
-
Africa4 days ago
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
-
Celebrity News3 days ago
San Francisco drag artist Heklina dies
-
Out & About4 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
D.C. man arrested for killing trans teen charged with ‘road rage’ two years earlier
-
Opinions2 days ago
LGBTQ rights and inclusion amid Botswana’s constitutional review process