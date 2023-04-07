DC Center to host spring fundraiser

Friday, April 7

Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building or to just unwind and enjoy the extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, April 8

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, April 9

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The theme is “Miley vs. Dua Lipa.” This event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Citrine, Hennessey, Athens Maraj Dupree and Krystalicious. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, April 10

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event, hosted by Logan Stone, will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, April 11

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. Fro more details, email [email protected].

Wednesday, April 12

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Foxxy Moron Comedy Hour open Mic will be at 7 p.m. at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This “awfully good” night of laughs will be hosted by Andy Waterworth and Bailey Vogt. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Thursday, April 13

The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.