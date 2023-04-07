Comings & Goings

Local
Kline named president of D.C. Public Education Fund
Congratulations to Jim Kline on his new position as President and Executive Director of the D.C. Public Education Fund. The Education Fund is the philanthropic arm of D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and has raised more than $180 million in investments since its inception 15 years ago. Kline said, “I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new opportunity of leading the DC Ed Fund – especially at this moment in our city’s history. We have made incredible progress over the years within DCPS, and yet coming out of the pandemic, we still have so much to do to ensure our system is excellent and equitable for all students. … I’m humbled by this opportunity and the challenges ahead of us — and incredibly grateful for the legacy of innovation and progress I’m inheriting at the D.C. Public Education Fund.”
Prior to this he was Senior Director, Program Strategy with CityBridge Education, and worked as Manager, schools portfolio with the Philadelphia School Partnership. He was network-wide Director of College Readiness, Collegiate Academies Charter Schools in New Orleans. Kline began his career as a social studies teacher and academic dean. He received a New Orleans Excellence in Teaching Award, New Schools for New Orleans; and a New Orleans Saints Outstanding Teacher Award, National Football League.
Congratulations also to Saurav Jung Thapa on being named Senior Federal Affairs Manager with the Trevor Project. Thapa said, “I am delighted at this opportunity to engage with federal government agencies, LGBTQ organizations, and mental health organizations to advance The Trevor Project’s crucial mission of preventing suicide and providing crisis intervention to LGBTQ young people. This community is at significantly higher risk of suicide, not due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather because of the prevalence of anti-LGBTQ stigma, mistreatment, and violence that they often face in their homes, schools, and communities.”
Thapa’s previous role with Trevor Project was as Senior Manager of International Expansion. Prior to that he was founder of Technical Writing and Editing Service LLC; a technical writer and editor with MPact Global Action for Gay Men’s Health and Rights. He has served as a Senior Program Manager, Dignity for All, Freedom House in D.C.; and technical officer, LGBTI and Human Rights, United Nations Development Program, Bangkok, Thailand.
Virginia
Orange County, Va., Board revokes funding for arts center over drag design class
Equality Virginia calls action shameful retaliation
The Orange County, Va., Board of Supervisors last week released its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget that removes $9,000 in funding it approved last year for the nonprofit Arts Center In Orange in response to plans by the center to host a design class taught by a local drag performer.
According to Equality Virginia, the statewide LGBTQ rights organization, members of the Board of Supervisors “have specifically tied the revocation of funding to this planned event,” an action that Equality Virginia calls “harmful and insidious” and that follows attacks on drag shows and drag performers surfacing in many other states.
“Earlier this year, the same Board also voted to revoke a $4,500 matching grant from the Arts Center, which was allocated and approved in the prior year’s budget,” Equality Virginia says in an April 5 statement. “Both of these actions happened after the Arts Center planned an event with a local drag performer who was scheduled to teach a class on makeup, costuming and hairstyling,” the statement says.
News media outlets in the Orange County area have reported that the Arts Center in Orange “indefinitely” postponed the class by the drag performer after opposition by county board members and others first surfaced in January. Nick Morrow, a spokesperson for Equality Virginia, said the Board of Supervisors continued efforts to defund the Arts Center even though the “drag” class has never taken place.
In an April 4 story, the Orange County Review reports that it obtained an email dated Jan. 18 in which Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Johnson expressed agreement with a constituent who requested that the county revoke its funding of the Arts Center because the planned class was to be taught by the drag performer.
The newspaper quoted the individual who wrote to Johnson asking that the funds be revoked as telling Johnson the revocation was needed to “protect children from adults who prey on them with sexually explicit agendas.” The newspaper reported, “Johnson said that he agreed with the individual’s comments and outlined the board’s plans to defund the center through the county’s budget process.”
The Orange County Review also reports that the Orange County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at its April 18 meeting and a vote on the proposed budget was scheduled to take place one week later on April 25.
“As politicians across the country attack drag performers and drag shows, purposely spreading disinformation about what drag actually is, the Orange County Board of Supervisors is hopping on the political bandwagon,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in the group’s statement.
“It’s disappointing and sad,” Rahaman said. “Drag is not inherently harmful. Drag is not inherently insidious. But yanking funding and suppressing programming because it doesn’t align with their narrow worldview is both harmful and insidious,” she said. “The Board should be ashamed of itself.”
When asked about the board’s decision to revoke funding for the Arts Center in Orange, Board of Supervisors Chair Johnson told the Orange County Review that the board has never attempted to tell any of the groups it funds how they should spend the funds they receive from the county.
But Johnson added, “as with any discretionary spending, the Board can choose to increase, decrease, or eliminate funding to any specific entity.”
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether an official with Equality Virginia or representatives of other LGBTQ organizations or activists planned to speak at the April 18 public hearing before the Orange County Board of Supervisors in support of reinstating funding for the Arts Center.
Orange County is located about 30 miles west of Fredericksburg, Va. and about 15 miles south of Culpeper.
West Virginia
Supreme Court rejects W.Va.’s appeal to prevent trans girl from participating in sports
Case involves 12-year-old student
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected West Virginia’s emergency appeal of an appellate court’s decision to block the state from enforcing an anti-transgender youth sports ban against a 12-year-old transgender girl.
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have granted the application, but they were not joined by any of their four other conservative colleagues on the bench.
West Virginia’s lawyers were defending a 2021 statute, the Save Women’s Sports Act, that classifies student athletes based on their sex assigned at birth instead of how they identify, and they wanted to enforce the law pending the outcome of litigation challenging it.
Los Angeles Times Supreme Court reporter David G. Savage wrote, “While the court’s action sets no precedent, it sends a signal that the justices are not ready to quickly approve laws that discriminate against transgender people.”
Thursday’s decision marks the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on matters involving transgender youth sports. West Virginia’s Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pledged to keep defending the underlying statute.
“This is a procedural setback, but we remain confident that when this case is ultimately determined on the merits, we will prevail,” he said in a statement.
Enforcing the ban against the 12-year-old girl would have prevented her from participating in the girls’ cross-country and track teams at her middle school in Bridgeport, W.Va.
A federal judge ruled in 2021 that “not one child has been or is likely to be harmed” by her participation in those sports leagues, issuing a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the Save Women’s Sports Act.
He subsequently reversed course, finding the statute to be lawful, along with its enforcement against the 12-year-old student athlete.
Then, the ACLU appealed on her behalf and last month, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals again blocked West Virginia from enforcing the law.
Also in March, a proposed federal ban on trans students’ participation in school sports teams consistent with their gender identities was marked up by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council approves Swann Street LGBTQ designation bill
Measure honors gay former slave who was LGBTQ advocate
The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in a first-reading vote to approve a bill calling for designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who is credited with advocating for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.
The Council was expected to give final approval of the measure by a similar unanimous vote at its next legislative session.
The bill, the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act of 2023, was introduced Feb. 28 by D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) along with 10 other members of the 13-member Council who signed on as co-introducers.
Pinto released a statement at the time of the bill’s introduction describing William Dorsey Swann as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century who is believed to be the first known “American activist to lead an LGBTQQIA+ resistance group” after being persecuted and arrested for performing in drag.
“Beginning in the 1880s, William Dorsey Swann ran a group known as the ‘House of Swann’ and organized balls, largely attended by queer, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress,” according to Pinto’s statement.
Her statement points to a Jan. 24, 1912 edition of the Congressional Record as saying that Swann Street, N.W. had originally been named for Thomas Swann, an “enslaver” who served as mayor of Baltimore and later as governor of Maryland.
“Officially designating this street in honor of native Washingtonian and trailblazing LGBTQQIA+ rights activist William Dorsey Swann is an opportunity to ensure that our streets honor those who embody the District’s value of social equality and human dignity,” Pinto’s statement says.
Swann Street is located between 14th Street, N.W. and 19th Street, N.W. and parallel to and between S Street, N.W. and T Street, N.W.
The Council was also expected to approve funding for the fabrication and installation of a commemorative sign describing the historic significance of William Dorsey Swann, to be placed at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, and 17th Street, N.W.
In a separate action, the Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously on March 28 to approve a bill introduced earlier this year by Council member Robert White (D-At-Large) calling for creating “LGBTQ Pride” license plates for motor vehicles licensed in D.C.
The legislation, called the Pride Plates Amendment Act of 2023, states that, “The Mayor shall design and make available for issue one or more LGBTQ Pride motor vehicle tags demonstrating support for the LGBTQ community.”
It calls for charging a small annual fee for the LGBTQ plates that will help fund the city’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which the bill says supports programs “that promote the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community.”
The bill, which has the support of at least eight other Council members who joined Robert White as co-introducers, was expected to come up for a first-reading vote at the next Council session.
