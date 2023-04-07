Photos
PHOTOS: La Loca
Bunker holds new monthly Latinx night on Thursday
Bunker held a new monthly Latinx night “La Loca” on Thursday. Jayzeer Shantey hosted a drag show with performers Christine Guerrero and Alondra Sanchez before a dance party. Music was provided by DJ Milko.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @bunkerclubdc first monthly Latinx night: La Loca for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/o29ujbOtU5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 7, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Benefit show for Hagerstown Hopes
Drag event at Shepherd University raises money for LGBTQ organization
The Shepherd University Program Board and GSA presented a drag show benefit for Hagerstown Hopes at the Storer Ballroom in the Student Center in Shepherdstown, W. Va. on Saturday, April 1. Performers included Ashley Bannks, Alexa V. Shontelle, Maranda Rights, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Bayley, Dezi Minaj, Nicole James and Remington Steele.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering a @HagerstownHopes benefit at @ShepherdU for @WashBlade . @ChasityVain performing: pic.twitter.com/Y4VpGmd3Dj— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 1, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums join local performers at gay sports bar
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jackie Cox and Jan performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, March 29. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Jayzeer Shantey and Logan Stone.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RuPaulsDragRace @JackieCoxNYC at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/DkB4P3GrJC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 30, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Tennessee all-ages drag brunch
New Beginnings in Johnson City raises $3,500 to combat gun violence in schools
New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tenn., held an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday, March 26 — just days before the state’s anti-drag law was scheduled to take effect. The event was a fundraiser for the Johnson City school system to help prevent gun violence. Organizers announced that $3,500 was raised.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering for @WashBlade New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tennessee defying the state at an all-ages drag brunch. Here is baby shark: pic.twitter.com/Z9iyY7zTO8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 26, 2023
Department of Education’s draft Title IX rule draws mixed reactions
PHOTOS: La Loca
Comings & Goings
Why spring is the perfect time to buy or sell a home
Orange County, Va., Board revokes funding for arts center over drag design class
A first for UK soccer: Transgender men vs. cisgender men
Santos bill would ban US foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people
Drag families support new queens, but D.C. needs more space for young performers
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
D.C. man arrested for killing trans teen charged with ‘road rage’ two years earlier
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Sports4 days ago
A first for UK soccer: Transgender men vs. cisgender men
-
Congress4 days ago
Santos bill would ban US foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
Drag families support new queens, but D.C. needs more space for young performers
-
Africa4 days ago
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. man arrested for killing trans teen charged with ‘road rage’ two years earlier
-
Out & About4 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
San Francisco drag artist Heklina dies
-
Opinions3 days ago
LGBTQ rights and inclusion amid Botswana’s constitutional review process