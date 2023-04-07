Real Estate
Why spring is the perfect time to buy or sell a home
Embrace the season of renewal and take advantage of a robust market
Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth. As nature awakens from its winter slumber, the real estate market also springs to life.
In many areas, spring is considered the perfect time to buy or sell a home. Let’s explore why spring is an ideal time for real estate transactions and what buyers and sellers can expect during this season.
First and foremost, spring weather can be a significant factor in the real estate market.
The warmer temperatures and longer days make it easier for buyers to tour homes and for sellers to showcase their properties. The improved weather conditions can also make homes appear more attractive, with blooming flowers and green grass adding to the appeal. This is especially true in areas where winter weather can make it difficult to see homes or make a refresh of the exterior (the first impression) more difficult..
Another reason why spring is an ideal time to buy or sell a home is the increase in inventory.
Many homeowners who are planning to sell their homes wait until spring to put them on the market. This means that buyers have a wider selection of homes to choose from, with many new properties hitting the market during this time. For sellers, the increase in inventory means more competition, but it also means more potential buyers.
In addition to more inventory, spring is also a time when many buyers and sellers are eager to make a move.
For buyers, the new year can bring a sense of renewal and a desire to make a change. Many people also receive tax refunds during this time, which can provide extra funds for a down payment or closing costs. For sellers, spring can be a time to take advantage of the increased demand and sell their homes more quickly and for a better price.
Another factor that can make spring an ideal time to buy or sell a home is the end of the school year.
Many families with children prefer to move during the summer months when school is out, which means they will be looking for homes in the spring. This can create a sense of urgency for buyers who want to find a new home before the start of the next school year. For sellers, this can mean more potential buyers who are eager to move quickly.
Of course, like any season, spring also has its challenges.
For buyers, the increased competition can mean bidding wars and higher prices. For sellers, the increase in inventory can mean more competition and the need to make their homes stand out. It’s important for both buyers and sellers to be prepared for the market and to work with an experienced real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com who can help them navigate the challenges of the season.
For buyers, this may mean getting pre-approved for a mortgage before beginning the search, so they know how much they can afford and are ready to make an offer when they find the right home. A referral from your real estate agent is usually best, but there are sites like GayMortgageLoans.com that feature LGBTQ/friendly lenders across the nation. It may also mean as a buyer, being flexible with their search criteria, so they can consider homes that meet their needs, even if they don’t check all the boxes on their wish list.
For sellers, it’s important to prepare their homes for sale and make them as attractive as possible to potential buyers. This may mean making repairs, updating the home’s décor, and staging the home to show off its best features. It’s also important for sellers to price their homes correctly and to work with a real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com who has experience in the local market and can help them make informed decisions.
Spring is an ideal time to buy or sell a home. The warmer weather, increase in inventory, and sense of renewal and urgency can create a vibrant and active real estate market. Whether you are buying or selling a home this spring, embrace the season of renewal and take advantage of all that the real estate market has to offer.
Jeff Hammerberg is the founder of GayRealEstate.com. For more than 25 years, he has been a prolific writer, coach, and author who has been helped advance the cause of fair, honest, and equitable representation for all members of the LGBTQ community in real estate matters. GayRealEstate.com boasts more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Preparing your home for sale
Showcase properties in their best light as spring market arrives
A full nine weeks have passed since Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. That time has passed but even so, we have recently seen freezing temperatures, summer heat, and a weekend of blustery winds, all in a span of two weeks. Welcome to the DMV! It’s no wonder that expansion and contraction create cracks and leaks in our houses.
As I write this, my daffodils are in bloom, the green stems of my daylilies are growing tall, and an assortment of weeds are poking out among the clumps of grass in my yard – all signs that spring is here and with it, the dawning of the 2023 real estate market.
The inventory of homes for sale remains low, in some areas even lower than last year, and prices are still inching up despite higher interest rates. If you’re selling your home or investment property this spring, you should already be making improvements that will showcase it in its best light and garner the most interest and the highest price.
You’ve been spending more time than normal in your home since COVID lockdowns and the onset of teleworking, so small, annoying problems may have taken on a larger significance. That faucet drip has turned into a leak under the kitchen sink. The dryer that is overheating may require a clean-out of its vent. Perhaps you found a shingle in your back yard after last weekend’s wind and need to prevent water penetration into your attic during the next downpour.
Well, git to fixin’!
Those of us in the real estate trade can tell you that a small item in need of repair can lead a potential buyer to think, “If this little thing is wrong, what big problem might be lurking somewhere else?” Test items around your house then call your favorite contractor, tradesperson, or handywoman to diagnose and repair anything out of the ordinary that you notice. Unless you have a background in household repair, this is not the time for a do-it-yourself solution. That’s another red flag for buyers.
Next, depersonalize the interior. Pack away family photos, treasured trinkets, and anything political. While visiting one house last fall, my buyers noticed a calendar posted in the kitchen that listed doctor’s appointments, children’s sporting events, and even something called a “red wave.” After looking at that, they totally forgot about the nice kitchen and sunroom addition and their minds wandered elsewhere.
Along with depersonalizing, it’s time to de-clutter each room and clean everything. And when I say clean everything, I mean not only carpets and windows, but also vents, baseboards, the tops of cabinets, inside the refrigerator, ceiling fan blades, and that nasty, moldy stuff growing on the seal of your front-load washing machine.
Little upgrades matter. Do you need a new bathroom vanity? How about a stylish kitchen faucet, cabinet pulls, or doorknobs? Most homes can benefit from fresh paint. Accent walls are on trend now, with contemporary wainscoting, complementary paint colors, or bold wallpaper. Don’t forget to replace any burned-out lightbulbs.
If you live in a detached home or rowhouse, look around the exterior for ideas to make it more attractive. Rake leaves and debris, power-wash siding, and sweep sidewalks. Repair broken steps or deck boards and railings. Plant colorful flowers or shrubbery. Something as simple as wiping away cobwebs on exterior lights and replacing old house numbers can give your home a fresh, inviting look.
Many properties in our area are sold while vacant. Professional staging replicates the look of a model home and can help buyers visualize their own items in the space. If you are staying in your home while selling, however, have your agent provide suggestions or seek a consultation with a stager to determine how your furniture might be rearranged to make the home seem larger, brighter, and more open.
Do you have pets in the home? Some people have allergies and, believe it or not, not everyone loves your furry family members as much as you do. Doggy daycare or crating may be in order to relieve their stress, make sure they don’t escape, and keep pet aficionados like me from stopping to pet them and forgetting about the real reason they have come to see the house.
Once your home is ready to show, make sure you provide ease of access through the use of lockboxes, generous showing hours, and open houses. Except in unusual circumstances, if buyers can’t see it, they won’t buy it.
And think of BLT before leaving the house for a showing. No, not the sandwich but my last bit of advice: Blinds up, Lights on, Toilet seats down.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
How to minimize risks when your rental property is vacant
Damage can result from water leaks or pipe bursts, break-ins, or pests
When rental properties do not have renters living in them for periods of time, landlords face additional risks they may not be thinking about. Damage can result from water leaks or pipe bursts, break-ins, or pests. And they might not be covered by traditional landlord insurance policies. When left unattended for weeks or even months, such issues can create much larger expenses, not to mention headaches.
Here are a few steps you can take to protect your property and your financial interests:
Properly insure the rental
Most property owners do not inform their insurance company when a rental is projected to be vacant for more than 30 days. Some insurance firms require the insurance policy to be updated to a “builder’s risk” or similar policy for that time period rather than retaining the landlord or homeowners policy, which assumes someone is living in the property. Any mishaps or damage could be exacerbated if no one goes to the property on a daily basis to catch it. Be sure to ask your agent what may be required under the terms of your insurance policy.
Secure the property
Obviously, it’s important to make sure all doors and windows are secured and locked upon leaving the property. There are other steps you can take that can help prevent people from gaining access to the inside, consider installing the following:
Security bars on windows, or
Security gates on the doors.
Does the neighborhood suffer from break-ins or squatting? Be sure to check our MPD websites for the latest on what’s going on in your part of town. If you are expecting the home to be vacant for an extended period of time and are concerned about a break-in, consider boarding up windows and doors as an extra precaution.
Install a security system
An alarm system, especially one that is remotely monitored by a security company, can provide added reassurance when the property is empty. Another smart option would be to install exterior perimeter cameras to alert the user to tripped alarms and to video record issues at the property or to identify intruders. That evidence can be provided to the police should anything arise.
Keep the property well maintained
An unkempt property can signal to burglars that no one is around and make the property an easier target. Don’t broadcast that the house is vacant. Keep the yard and weeds trimmed, trash picked up, the mail and newspapers from accumulating. Rethink placing a real estate sign on the property while the rental is vacant if you are concerned it might attract people trying to get inside.
Use timers for lights
Placing a few lamps on timers can give the illusion that someone is at home and deter burglars. The same can be useful outside. If you can, consider setting exterior lights on timers for the appearance that someone is on site.
Stop mail and newspaper deliveries
Piling up mail and newspapers signals to burglars that the property is unoccupied. Arrange to have mail and newspapers and restaurant flyers collected by a trusted friend or neighbor.
Check the property regularly
As best you can, periodically visit the property and check for any signs of damage, tampering, or theft. Another tip to consider is to install an iron cage over the outside AC or heat pump compressor. During the years after the housing crisis in 2008-2009 and with the ascent of the price of copper, stealing these from vacant homes became more common.
A variety of companies in the area can help. There are air conditioner alarms made specifically to prevent AC compressor thefts. The alarm will go off when an air conditioner is disconnected, and the sound alone may be enough to send a thief running.
Consider temporary tenants
If the property is empty for an extended period, you might consider renting it out on a short-term basis, or to a trusted individual such as a friend. This can provide extra income and added security for the property.
Working with an experienced and licensed property management company can help you avoid the problems that can affect your property when no one is occupying it. Property managers can conduct regular property inspections to identify and address any potential security or maintenance issues. They also serve as a point of contact for neighbors who can provide additional oversight and keep local eyes on the property for you.
By working with a qualified property manager, you can protect your rental properties even when you are not present to take immediate action. And doing so, helps you ensure the unit remains in good condition and ready for new tenants.
Scott Bloom issenior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. He serves on the property management committee of Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
If you can buy real estate now, then do it
With banking and retail in state of flux, housing market remains consistent
Doom and gloom goes the economy as of late. Trust me, I am right there with ya! I had coffee with a friend last week who is in the consumer banking industry. They were saying how a large majority of their customers were pulling funds from their bank given the most recent banking revelation. It seems when issues occur with the banking industry, folks panic and pull. This past weekend I had impromptu drinks with a good friend of mine who is in the luxury retail industry. She mentioned that her company’s district has begun to experience a consumer pull back, which I recall happening in my old retail days as well. When the economy is currently trudging through rocky waters – a majority of consumers will halt all points of buying in retail settings aside from what they might deem as essential. For me EVERYTHING is essential…but that’s a conversation between my therapist and me.
While they say that history repeats itself, it’s difficult to see a global pandemic that has caused such a ripple effect on so many industries and continues to do so many months after inoculations began. With so much hesitation in the banking industry and retail industry – several of my colleagues and I have seen an increase in purchase power within the real estate market. I can speak of this as an agent in the DMV metro area in addition to an agent in the nearby Joe Biden homeland of Delaware. When consumers are sluggish to move in the stock and banking markets typically we see them pull money together and invest in the real estate market, which in the end causes a new issue of compounding an already low inventory market.
You might hear real estate agents speak to you and say that “Anytime is a good time to buy,” which is not always the truth, but just take a moment to Google my name, look into my eyes, and say to yourself, “NOW is a good time to buy!” After you rid yourself of all the feels and butterflies you receive from looking into my eyes – please believe me when I say now is a great time to buy if you can.
That “if you can” part at the end is key. Interest rates have gone down substantially during the past month. For the week ending March 23, the nationwide average for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.42%, according to Freddie Mac. That’s down from last week—and it’s the lowest level in more than a month. Housing prices have remained steady, inventory super low and demand super high – the real estate industry has been experiencing these same trends since the pandemic started. While the banking and retail industries lay in a state of flux, the real estate market remains consistent as of late.
According to Realtor.com the median listing price has increased +6.3% and new listings have decreased by 20% based on last week’s numbers. With the real estate market truly being a constant positive or neutral trending marketplace – to me it sounds like a great place to park some money, right? Whether you are looking to buy or sell a piece of real estate in this current economy just remember that people always need a roof over their heads. Typically said people will pull back on the luxury items that are not always needed in tougher times, however we always need a place to call home with a roof over our heads.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
