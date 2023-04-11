Silver Spring man charged with assault of male victims he met on dating app

Police in Montgomery County, Md., announced on April 6 that they have arrested a 27-year-old Silver Spring man on assault and robbery charges after they identified him as the suspect who targeted two men he met on a dating app last October in separate incidents.

Police identified the suspect as Brandon Darryl Kane, who has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of first-degree assault for allegedly targeting the two men he met on a dating app for robbery.

A statement released by Montgomery County police says the first of the two incidents occurred on Oct. 10, 2022, and the second incident occurred on Oct. 22, 2022.

“Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Third District Investigative Section – believe that there may be more victims and are asking for them to come forward,” the statement says.

The announcement by Montgomery County police of Kane’s arrest came one day before police in Takoma Park, Md., announced yet another similar incident took place on April 7. According to Takoma Park police, an unidentified male suspect who the victim met on social media “lured the victim to an isolated location where additional suspects were waiting to commit the robbery.”

One of the suspects was “armed with what appeared to be a white rifle with a scope and another suspect armed with a baseball bat,” the statement says. “The suspects demanded property from the victim to which he complied,” it says. “The suspects put the victim on the ground, tied his hands and told him to remain there until they were gone,” the statement continues. “The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

It says the victim, who freed himself and called police, was not physically injured during the armed robbery incident.

“The suspects are described as Hispanic males, one approximately 5’9, thin, curly hair, clean shaven and last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants,” the Takoma Park police statement says, adding, “nothing further on the other two suspects.”

It calls on anyone with information about the incident or who may know the identity of one or more of the three suspects to call Takoma Park police at 301-270-1100.

The statement released by Montgomery County police says the first of the two victims in that jurisdiction reported meeting a man known to him as “Tommy” on a dating app. It says the two men spoke by phone and the victim paid for an Uber to pick up Kane and bring him to the victim’s residence.

“Following a disagreement, Kane physically assaulted and stole money from the victim,” the statement says.

It says the second male victim, who also met the man later identified as Kane on a dating app, told police he agreed to meet the man at an address given to him by that person.

“Shortly after arriving at the address given to him, the victim was physically assaulted by Kane, who then stole the victim’s wallet and forced the victim out of the apartment,” the police statement says.

The police statement does not disclose how police identified the attacker in both cases in Montgomery County as Kane to enable them to arrest Kane about six months after the two incidents occurred. The statement also does not disclose the name of the dating app that Kane used to target his two victims.

Online Maryland court records show that Montgomery County police arrested Kane on or around Dec. 28, 2022, in what appears to be two unrelated incidents that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022, and Oct. 22, 2022. He was charged with robbery and first-degree assault in each of the two incidents.

Montgomery County police are urging anyone else who may have been a victim of Brandon Darryl Kane or who knows something about his attempts to target male victims through a dating app to call police at 240-773-6870.

Sean Hickman, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., said the department’s Special Liaison Branch, which includes the police LGBT Liaison Unit, is not aware of any similar incidents occurring in D.C. recently.