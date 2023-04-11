Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Con Acento, Drag Underground, DC Center Celebration among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, April 12
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Have fun with friends with a game of Queer Trivia led by the Mistresses at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
DC Center Spring Cocktail Celebration
Thursday, April 13
6-8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$20-$50
Tickets
The DC Center for the LGBT Community is holding a fundraiser cocktail reception at Dupont Underground on Thursday. The Spring Cocktail Celebration will raise funds to support The DC Center’s upcoming relocation and new space renovation.
Trans+/Queer Empowerment Boxing Classes
Friday, April 14
6-7 p.m.
Healey Family Student Center
3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Need to build some camaraderie and empowerment? Try Trans/Queer+ Boxing classes on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party
Friday, April 14
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine leads the weekly viewing party with this special finale night on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, April 14
8:30-10 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
Back by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground on Friday with performers Cake Pop!, Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Sasha Adams Sanchez.
Disabled Delight: All Disabled Drag Show
Friday, April 14
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Go to Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday to support an all-disabled drag show hosted by Neuro Cosmos, featuring Artemis The Demon, Thunderboi Tsai and Ricky Rosé.
AQUA DC’s 25th Anniversary
Saturday, April 15
6-9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
AQUA celebrates 25 years of “building community and advocacy work for the queer and trans API community in the DMV area” with a party on Saturday at Kiki.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 15
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads the storied Freddie’s Follies at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.
Con Acento: Selena Tribute
Saturday, April 15
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s the monthly Latinx dance party and drag show at JR.’s Bar on Saturday. It’s always a lively time.
Electric Rainbow: Saved by the Bell
Sunday, April 16
4-8 p.m.
The Backroom at Capo Deli
715 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$5
Facebook | Tickets
Fish out your ripped jeans and muscle shirts for a throwback “Saved by the Bell” party on Sunday.
Out & About
DC Center to host spring fundraiser
LGBTQ community group to hold celebration at Dupont Underground
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host the “Spring Cocktail Celebration Fundraiser” on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
This event will be a night to remember in the Dupont Underground gallery, where guests will experience the magic of drag with performances by Drag King Ricky Rosé, who was recently crowned Mr. Trans Puerto Rico 2023, and local DC legend, Drag Queen KC B. Yoncé! DJ Jake Maxwell will also be spinning the beats.
The event will raise funds to support The DC Center’s upcoming relocation and new space renovation. The new center will be larger than the current space and advance an increase in community and service outreach.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at the Center’s website.
Out & About
LGBTQ poet to perform works in ASL
Raymond Luczak to discuss ‘Widower, 48, Seeks Husband’ and more
Raymond Luczak, a deaf gay poet and writer with more than 30 titles published, will perform his work in American Sign Language at an event on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at The Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library.
Luczak will discuss his latest books, “Widower, 48, Seeks Husband,” “A Quiet Foghorn: More Notes From a Deaf Gay Life,” and “Men With Their Hands.” The event will be ASL and voice-interpreted.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: April 7-13
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, April 7
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building or to just unwind and enjoy the extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, April 8
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, April 9
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Brewed Up Drag Brunch” will be at 11 a.m. at Red Bear Brewing Co. The theme is “Miley vs. Dua Lipa.” This event will be hosted by Desiree Dik and will feature performances by Citrine, Hennessey, Athens Maraj Dupree and Krystalicious. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, April 10
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event, hosted by Logan Stone, will feature a rotating cast of local DMV performers. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, April 11
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit Facebook.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. Fro more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, April 12
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Foxxy Moron Comedy Hour open Mic will be at 7 p.m. at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This “awfully good” night of laughs will be hosted by Andy Waterworth and Bailey Vogt. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, April 13
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
