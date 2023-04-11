10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Queer Trivia with the Mistresses

Wednesday, April 12

7-9 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook

Have fun with friends with a game of Queer Trivia led by the Mistresses at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

DC Center Spring Cocktail Celebration

Thursday, April 13

6-8:30 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

$20-$50

Tickets

The DC Center for the LGBT Community is holding a fundraiser cocktail reception at Dupont Underground on Thursday. The Spring Cocktail Celebration will raise funds to support The DC Center’s upcoming relocation and new space renovation.

Trans+/Queer Empowerment Boxing Classes

Friday, April 14

6-7 p.m.

Healey Family Student Center

3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Need to build some camaraderie and empowerment? Try Trans/Queer+ Boxing classes on Friday.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party

Friday, April 14

8-9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Citrine leads the weekly viewing party with this special finale night on Friday.

Drag Underground

Rico Pico is among the performers at the Washington Blade’s Drag Underground. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, April 14

8:30-10 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

$15-$20

Eventbrite

Back by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground on Friday with performers Cake Pop!, Rico Pico, Desiree Dik and Sasha Adams Sanchez.

Disabled Delight: All Disabled Drag Show

Friday, April 14

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Go to Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday to support an all-disabled drag show hosted by Neuro Cosmos, featuring Artemis The Demon, Thunderboi Tsai and Ricky Rosé.

AQUA DC’s 25th Anniversary

Saturday, April 15

6-9 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite

AQUA celebrates 25 years of “building community and advocacy work for the queer and trans API community in the DMV area” with a party on Saturday at Kiki.

Freddie’s Follies

Saturday, April 15

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

Destiny B. Childs leads the storied Freddie’s Follies at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.

Con Acento: Selena Tribute

Con Acento at JR.’s Bar. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 15

9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

It’s the monthly Latinx dance party and drag show at JR.’s Bar on Saturday. It’s always a lively time.

Electric Rainbow: Saved by the Bell

Sunday, April 16

4-8 p.m.

The Backroom at Capo Deli

715 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$5

Facebook | Tickets

Fish out your ripped jeans and muscle shirts for a throwback “Saved by the Bell” party on Sunday.