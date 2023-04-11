Africa
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
‘Amahitamo Yanjye’ seeks to reduce teen pregnancies
The Rwandan government has recognized same-sex relationships in a newly launched book for adolescents and young people who are under 24-years-old.
The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Toolkit titled “Amahitamo Yanjye” (“My Choice”) in the country’s Kinyarwanda language seeking to curb teenage pregnancies recognizes and promotes education about homosexuality and other sexual orientations.
The book is largely written in Kinyarwanda with limited English translations and states that there is no relationship between gender and sex in exploring gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, among other topics.
To recognize the existence of gay and lesbian relationships, the toolkit uses the “Genderbread Person” tool to educate young people.
The out-of-school book is a product of Plan International Rwanda, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Center.
Mireille Batamuliza, Rwanda’s Permanent Secretary in the Gender and Family Promotion Ministry who presided over the launch of the sexuality toolkit on March 31, acknowledged it as a solution to address teenage pregnancy through sensitization.
“The kit provides lessons for adolescents especially those out of school, parents, teachers, and health works for additional knowledge,” Batamuliza said.
Plan International Rwanda Country Director William Mutero noted that the sexuality toolkit brings hope to increase collaboration with various stakeholders in sharing knowledge.
However, the government’s involvement in the book that also promotes homosexuality sparked criticism from the public and praise from the LGBTQ community and its rights defenders.
The Triangle Organization, an NGO that supports LGBTQ communities to access services lauded the recognition of the queer community and the explanation of the “genderbread person” in Rwanda’s local language, welcomed the book.
The public outcry prompted the Rwandan government’s spokesperson to state that the toolkit belongs to Plan International Rwanda and denied any state institution having “validated, endorsed or adopted” it. The book’s cover, however, bears the logos of the Health Ministry, the Rwanda Biomedical Center and Plan International Rwanda.
The toolkit is also forwarded by the Rwanda Biomedical Center, a state agency whose officials, led by Adolescent Health Officer Elphaze Karamage, attended the launch.
“Sexual orientation and gender identity are private matters, and the health and well-being of all Rwandans are protected without discrimination under the existing law and policy,” the government spokesperson said.
There is no restriction on the discussion or promotion of LGBTQ issues in Rwanda, despite the fact the country’s 2003 constitution does not recognize homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
Rwanda is the only East African nation that treats sexual orientation as a private matter free from government interference through legislation to restrict certain sexual practices. Homosexuality remains criminalized in neighboring Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.
The Kenyan government, for example, this year started cracking down on foreign teenage books with LGBTQ content. MPs also passed a resolution that bans public discussion, reporting and distribution of LGBTQ-specific material.
Kenya’s Education Ministry and the church have also formed a Chaplains Committee chaired by Kenya’s Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit to counter the infiltration of LGBTQ in schools. The committee’s mandates include counseling students who identify as LGBTQ.
Rwanda in 2010 voted in support of re-introducing sexual orientation as a category in a U.N. resolution on “extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions” after the reference had been removed in the previous year. This move led to the decriminalization of homosexuality in Rwanda.
Rwanda in 2011 joined four other African countries in signing a U.N. joint statement “Ending Acts of Violence and Related Human Rights Violations Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.”
Although Rwanda is seen as a haven for the LGBTQ community in the region and serving a refuge for gays under attack in hostile neighboring countries like Uganda, the community still faces discrimination and abuse from local authorities.
Various queer activists and civil society groups last year petitioned the government to also collect data about the LGBTQ community in the August 2022 national census for consideration in planning, but their request was ignored.
The LGBTQ community has complained about some of its members being fired from work or denied jobs and health services, kicked out of rental houses, excommunicated from churches, and shunned by family members for disclosing their sexual orientation. Activists have also called for marriage equality, a non-discrimination law, recognition of LGBTQ people as a distinct group to enjoy equal rights and other policies that protect them.
Some LGBTQ people have been accepted by the Church of God in Africa in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, where they are respected and treated equally, even though Rwandan society remains largely homophobic.
Africa
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
March 21 was Human Rights Day in the country
South Africa on March 21 marked its Human Rights Day, notably known as Sharpeville Day in Vereeniging to commemorate those who died in 1960 during the Apartheid regime as they fought for democracy.
Although South Africa is one of the most progressive countries in the world when it comes to the advancement of LGBTQ and intersex rights, many transgender people feel as though the government has not done enough to protect them.
One of the most pertinent issues about which trans people often complain is the lack of urgency around hormone therapy within the public health care system and the Department of Home Affairs’ lackadaisical approach when it comes to gender identity on their national identification cards.
Zade de Kock is a trans nonbinary person who has lived in South Africa since the beginning of 2019.
“I have learnt to understand that I don’t feel comfortable identifying with the gender that I was assigned at birth,” said de Kock. “This means that the gender marker on my birth certificate does not accurately define who I am. This is unfortunately the only document that inaccurately defines me, things like my bank card, passport, and any official website that may need my ID number immediately label me incorrectly. This causes major gender dysphoria which is detrimental to my mental health and it is something that cis-gender people could never fully grasp.”
“It’s undeniable that South Africa has been quite progressive compared to other countries when it comes to understanding the lives of the LGBTQ community but as our community grows so should the understanding of those around us,” added de Kock. “Transgender and nonbinary people of South Africa need to be understood and respected for the humans we are. We are members of every society and we are contributing to life and bliss just like everyone else. We demand to be seen, thus, we ask that we get recognized on official documentation.”
Iranti, an LGBTQ and intersex rights group, said it is now important to sit down with policy makers to ensure LGBTQ and intersex people are not left behind.
“Whilst we celebrate gains that affirm human rights, such as the National Assembly finally passing the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, which aims to clamp down on various forms of hate speech in South Africa as well as … the Human Rights Commission’s recent Equality Court victory against racist and homophobic musician Steve Hofmeyr for his hateful, homophobic statements regarding LGBTIQ persons, we cannot ignore the ways in which the state continues to fail the LGBTIQ community,” Iranti Communications and Media Manager Nolwazi Tusini said.
“In South Africa, no express law exists for transgender and nonbinary persons to amend their gender markers on their identification documents, except for Act 49. Act 49 allows transgender persons, who have begun their medical transition, (hormonal or surgically) and intersex persons to change the sex descriptor on their identity documents, to reflect their gender identity. This law has been challenged by trans and intersex movements, who have applied for amendments with the DHA (Department of Home Affairs),” Tusini further noted. “The DHA has since promised that the soon to be published National Identification and Registration Bill of 2022 will finally resolve issues of legal gender recognition by removing gender markers from South African identity numbers. Iranti is looking forward to offering public comment to this bill and hopes that the passing of this bill will not be delayed for four years, as happened with the crucial Hate Crimes Bill.”
Tusini also complained about the manner in which intersex babies and children still undergo surgeries to make their sex characteristics fit the male or female binary.
“IGM (Intersex Genital Mutilation) still takes place in several hospitals in South Africa, under other names like corrective surgery, causing severe mental and physical pain and suffering as there is no current law that makes IGM unlawful in South Africa,” Tusini noted. “We need legal protection for intersex people, and we are requesting a sit-down discussion between ourselves and policy makers to put an end to this practice. There is no health risk to being intersex. Children should be allowed to decide for themselves what should happen to their bodies.”
“We reiterate our call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to explicitly commit dedicated State officials and State resources to ensure an end to discrimination and violence against LGBTQI people, as envisaged by our constitution,” Tusini added. “This is crucial in order to promote respect for basic human rights for all and restore and uphold human dignity in line with the Bill of Rights, as promised by the presidency in a recent press release.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Kenyan MPs approve resolution to ban public discussions of LGBTQ issues
Some lawmakers argue motion threatens freedom of expression
Kenya’s parliament has overwhelmingly passed a motion for the government to enforce an immediate ban on “public discussion, reporting and distribution” of LGBTQ content in the country.
It passed on Wednesday, despite some legislators raising concerns that it is a threat to the freedom of expression, information and the media protected under the Kenyan Constitution.
Owen Baya, an MP from the ruling United Democratic Alliance party who also serves as National Assembly’s deputy majority leader, termed the motion “controversial” and questioned why it was allowed for debate in the House, even though it violates the law.
“The republic of Kenya is governed by the Constitution. How can we prohibit freedom of speech? Freedom of speech, reporting and distribution of information are constitutional rights even if same-sex relations are illegal in Kenya,” Baya said.
The Article 33 of the Constitution under the freedom of expression requires every person to respect the rights and reputation of others.
Section 2 of the same Article 33, however, curtails freedom of speech when it amounts to war propaganda, incitement to violence, hate speech and advocacy to hatred such as ethnic incitement, vilification of others or incitement to cause harm.
Article 32, which Baya also cited, provides the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion in addition to Article 34 which guarantees the freedom and independence of electronic, print, and all other types of media.
The sponsor of the anti-gay motion, Mohamed Ali, an MP from the ruling party and a celebrated investigative journalist, in response argued that publicizing homosexuality, which is outlawed in the country, violates the constitution that only recognizes marriage between a man and a woman.
“The constitution gives us the freedom of expression, but not about gay and lesbianism which are unlawful practices in Kenya,” Ali said.
The legislator stated that his motion banning LGBTQ publicity is motivated by an increase in homosexuality in the country because of LGBTQ-specific content in books and in print and broadcast media.
The government is already cracking down on foreign teenage books with LGBTQ content.
The Education Ministry and the church have also formed a Chaplains Committee chaired by Kenya’s Anglican Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit to counter what he describes as the infiltration of homosexuality in schools. The committee’s mandate include counseling students who identify as LGBTQ.
“We recognize that publishing and distributing homosexual content through the press has serious consequences to the family values and opposite-sex relations that should be protected since the increase in same-sex relations threatens the extinction of human beings in the country,” the motion reads.
The move to curtail homosexuality is also in response to last month’s Supreme Court ruling that granted the LGBTQ community the right to register as non-governmental organization.
The judges’ decision sparked anger and criticism from religious leaders and politicians, including President William Ruto, who has instructed the attorney general to have it overturned through an appeal.
The motion that lawmakers approved on Wednesday calls for the police and judiciary to enforce it through the Section 162 of the Penal Code that criminalizes consensual same-sex relations with a 14-year jail term and sets the pace for the introduction of an anticipated anti-homosexuality bill that is being drafted.
Opposition MP Peter Kaluma, who sponsored the bill that seeks to further criminalize and punish homosexuality and the promotion of LGBTQ activities in Kenya, last month notified the National Assembly Speaker about its introduction in the House.
U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman came under fire during the debate on the motion because of her recent remarks in defense of the LGBTQ and intersex community that she made after she met with a group of activists.
“She should respect our religious beliefs, African and Kenyan culture, and our constitution the way we respect the U.S. Constitution. We won’t allow the American culture of gay and lesbianism to rule in Kenya and I ask Whitman to practice the American in the U.S. and the Kenyan culture be left to Kenyans,” Ali said.
The lawmakers also criticized the West, particularly the U.S., for championing LGBTQ and intersex rights in what they termed as engaging in serious reengineering of the world order to destroy other people’s cultures and humanity.
The parliament’s move to curtail consensual same-sex rights in Kenya comes at a time when Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is being pressured by the U.N., the U.S. and other Western nations not to sign into law a bill that bans people from identifying as LGBTQ or intersex. Kenyan lawmakers have applauded their Ugandan counterparts for passing the measure, while urging Museveni to assent to it without bowing to any pressure from the Western nations since his firm opposition to homosexuality has made him East Africa’s role model.
Africa
Ugandan lawmakers approve new anti-homosexuality bill
Measure would ‘criminalize’ LGBTQ, intersex people
Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill that would further criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations and LGBTQ and intersex people in the country.
The Associated Press reported nearly all Ugandan MPs voted for the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which would punish the “promotion, recruitment and funding” of LGBTQ-specific activities in the country with up to 10 years in prison.
Human Rights Watch notes “any person who ‘holds out as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer, or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female'” would face up to 10 years in prison.
President Yoweri Museveni has said he supports the bill.
“We shall continue to fight this injustice,” tweeted Jacqueline Kasha Nabagesara, a Ugandan LGBTQ and intersex activist, after the bill’s passage. “This lesbian woman is Ugandan, even (though) this piece of paper will stop me from enjoying my country. (The) struggle (has) just begun.”
Anti homosexuality bill passed by @Parliament_Ug of Uganda. Organized crime in e house of our country is very unfortunate. We shall continue to fight this injustice. This lesbian woman is Ugandan even this piece of paper will stop me from enjoying my country. Struggle just begun pic.twitter.com/v3Pf0p9FPX
— Bombastic Kasha (@KashaJacqueline) March 21, 2023
Uganda is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
Museveni in 2014 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposed a life sentence upon anyone found guilty of repeated same-sex sexual acts. The law was known as the “Kill the Gays” bill because it previously contained a death penalty provision.
The U.S. subsequently cut aid to Uganda and imposed a travel ban against officials who carried out human rights abuses. Uganda’s Constitutional Court later struck down the 2014 Anti-Homosexuality Act on a technicality.
“One of the most extreme features of this new bill is that it criminalizes people simply for being who they are as well as further infringing on the rights to privacy, and freedoms of expression and association that are already compromised in Uganda,” said Oryem Nyeko of Human Rights Watch in a press release that condemned the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act. “Ugandan politicians should focus on passing laws that protect vulnerable minorities and affirm fundamental rights and stop targeting LGBT people for political capital.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel on Wednesday both criticized the bill.
“The Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament yesterday would undermine fundamental human rights of all Ugandans and could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” tweeted Blinken. “We urge the Ugandan government to strongly reconsider the implementation of this legislation.”
“We note with deep concern the Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament,” echoed Patel. “This bill could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS, discourage foreign investment, threaten tourism, and decrease visits of technical experts helping to advance Ugandan prosperity.”
We note with deep concern the Anti-Homosexuality Act passed by the Ugandan Parliament. This bill could reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS, discourage foreign investment, threaten tourism, and decrease visits of technical experts helping to advance Ugandan prosperity. https://t.co/ASLHpqrcSF
— Vedant Patel (@StateDeputySpox) March 22, 2023
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a statement described the bill’s passage as “devastating and deeply disturbing.”
“The passing of this discriminatory bill — probably among the worst of its kind in the world — is a deeply troubling development,” said Türk. “If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.”
