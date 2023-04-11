National
Trans, nonbinary state lawmakers express concern over proposed Title IX changes
Legislators sent letter to President Joe Biden
Fourteen transgender and nonbinary state lawmakers in a letter to President Joe Biden expressed their concern over his administration’s proposed Title IX changes amid rampant anti-trans legislation sweeping the country.
The worry comes from recent attacks on trans athletes in a number of states where state governments are looking to ban them from playing on teams that correspond to their gender identity.
“Each of us has seen in our own legislatures an extreme uptick in attempts to legalize hatred, exclusion and discrimination,” the letter reads. “While we understand the administration may have been attempting to provide legal protections and clarity, in actuality these proposed rule changes will simply provide those who seek to deny us our rights a roadmap for how to do so.”
The proposed policy could, if left unchanged, compromise the opportunity for trans athletes to proactively participate in their school’s sport divisions. Moreover, schools could legally limit their participation “in some instances, particularly in competitive high school and college athletic environments,” for purposes of “ensuring fairness in competition or preventing sports-related injury.”
The eligibility criteria for limiting or denying the student’s participation can include the use of “a sex marker or an identification document, such as a birth certificate, passport or driver’s license,” as well as other means of information-gathering like “physical examinations or medical testing or treatment related to a student’s sex characteristics.”
In 2023, a total of 450 pieces of anti-trans legislation have been introduced across the U.S, according to the legislators.
“We urge the Biden administration to revise this proposed policy in a way that allows trans people to fully participate in the sports of their choosing, and does not perpetuate unfounded and harmful claims about trans athletes,” they said.
Likewise, they proposed that the policies should be verified by trans legislators, lawyers and activists, so that its tailored according to the trans community’s necessities.
The letter was cosigned by lawmakers from Montana, Minnesota, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Florida
Fla. lawmaker calls transgender people ‘mutants’
State Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) made comment during committee hearing
During testimony Monday in front of the Florida House Commerce Committee, state Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) unleashed a transphobic rant at transgender Floridians who traveled from across the state to testify in a committee hearing on the trans bathroom ban bill (House Bill 1521), and other members of the audience in the hearing room.
Barnaby addressed those present in the hearing room stating that trans people as “mutants, demons and imps.”
“I’m looking at society today and it’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie with people that when you watch the X-Men movies or Marvel Comics — it’s like we mutants living among us on planet Earth. And, you know, some people don’t like that, but that’s a fact. We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet.
This is the planet Earth, where God created men male and women female. I’m a proud Christian, conservative, Republican. I’m not on the fence. There is so much darkness in our world today, so much evil in our world today, and so many people who are free to address the evil, the dysphoria, the dysfunction. I’m not afraid to address the dysphoria or the dysfunction.
The Lord rebuke you Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come and parade before us. That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world. So I’m saying my righteous indignation is stirred. I’m sick and tired of this.
I’m not going to put up with this. You can test me and try and take me on, but I promise you I’ll win every time. Let’s all vote up on this bill, thank you.”
Texting with the Washington Blade Monday evening, Brandon Wolf, the press secretary for Equality Florida, said:
“We have people placing calls to his office demanding he resign, but let’s face it: He’s just saying the quiet part out loud. This transphobic vitriol is what’s at the core of all these policies. And the DeSantis agenda is designed to empower and embolden the bigotry.”
In a statement issued earlier, Equality Florida pointed out the Republican Committee Chair Bob Rommel allowed the tirade to continue without challenge, sitting silently as Barnaby unleashed his abuse on those in the hearing room.
“Today, parents and children, many of whom traveled hours to share their stories, had to listen to GOP state Rep. Barnaby slander the transgender community from the dais. And Republican leadership in the room refused to put a stop to it. This hideous bigotry has always been at the root of the wave of anti-LGBTQ hysteria sweeping our state. The agenda of DeSantis and his legislative cronies has always been aimed at empowering this brand of bigotry and dehumanizing the LGBTQ community. Shame on Rep. Barnaby for spewing his transphobic vitriol. And shame on Chair Rommel for sitting idly by and allowing it to happen.”
Kaleb Alistair, a senior at Florida State University, took exception to Barnaby’s hate speech:
U.S. Federal Courts
DOJ asks 5th Circuit to halt abortion pill ban ruling
Pharmaceutical industry has slammed Texas judge’s decision
The Justice Department on Monday asked the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to halt Friday’s ruling by a Texas judge that will suspend the nationwide sale and distribution of the abortion medication mifepristone.
The move follows Attorney General Merrick Garland’s statement on Friday in which he said the department “strongly disagrees with the decision of the District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and will be appealing the court’s decision and seeking a stay pending appeal.”
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling “overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective,” Garland said, adding the department “will continue to defend the FDA’s decision.”
The White House on Monday circulated an open industry letter signed by more than 200 pharmaceutical company executives that objects to the issuance of a mifepristone ban by “a federal judge with no scientific training” who had “fundamentally undermined the bipartisan authority granted by Congress to the Food and Drug Administration to approve and regulate safe, effective medicines for every American.”
The letter explains the harms and risks to the biopharmaceutical industry that will stem from Kacsmaryk’s ruling and the precedent it may set:
“As an industry we count on the FDA’s autonomy and authority to bring new medicines to patients under a reliable regulatory process for drug evaluation and approval. Adding regulatory uncertainty to the already inherently risky work of discovering and developing new medicines will likely have the effect of reducing incentives for investment, endangering the innovation that characterizes our industry.”
U.S. Federal Courts
Federal court: No misgendering transgender students on religious grounds
7th Circuit judge issued ruling in Ind. case
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a public school teacher does not have the right to misgender a transgender student simply because they’re trans. The court found a religious accommodation could not justify the “harm to students and disruption to the learning environment.”
The 3-judge circuit court panel upheld a Jan. 8, 2020, ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The case on behalf of John Kluge, who worked at Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg, Ind., as a music and orchestra teacher from 2014 until May 2018, was brought by the anti-LGBTQ legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, which self labels as a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, but the Southern Poverty Law Center first listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group in 2016.
WISH in Indianapolis had reported that in court documents Brownsburg faculty during meetings in early 2017 began talking about trans students and “how teachers can encourage and support them.” After that, faculty and staff approached the high school’s principal for direction on how to address trans students.
In May 2017, Kluge and three other teachers presented the principal with a signed letter expressing religious objections to “transgenderism,” asking that faculty and staff not be required to refer to trans students by their preferred pronouns. In the letter, they also said they did not want trans students to be allowed to use the restrooms or locker rooms of their choice.
Later in that May, the Brownsburg Community School Corporation district adopted a policy that required all staff to refer to students by their chosen name listed in the school records. According to court documents, “students could change their first names in PowerSchool if they presented a letter from a parent and a letter from a healthcare professional regarding the need for a name change.”
The policy also allowed trans students to use restrooms of their choice and dress according to the gender with which they identified.
Kluge refused and was told by the high school’s principal that there were only three options: Follow the policy; resign; or be suspended, pending termination. He refused to follow the policy or resign, so he was suspended.
Kluge then compromised and presented district officials with two requested accommodations: First, that he be allowed to refer to all students by their last names only, “like a gym coach;” and second, that he not be responsible for handing out gender specific orchestra uniforms to students. He would treat the class like an “orchestra team” he proposed.
According to the court documents, He agreed that, if a student asked him why he was using last names only, he would not mention his religious objections to using trans students’ first names and would explain, “I’m using last names only because we’re a team, we’re an orchestra team, just like a sports coach says, hey, Smith, hey, Jones. We are one orchestra team working towards a common goal.”
School officials began to receive complaints from the Brownsburg High School Equality Alliance students and parents that Kluge was referring to them by their last names only, was a practice they found insulting and disrespectful.
In addition to the complaints of the school’s LGBTQ students, a student who was not in the Equality Alliance but was in Kluge’s orchestra class and who did not identify as LGBTQ, told school administrators that Kluge’s use of last names made him feel incredibly uncomfortable. The student described Kluge’s practice as very awkward because the student was fairly certain that all the students knew why Kluge had switched to using last names, and that it made the trans students in the orchestra class stand out. The student felt bad for the trans students, and shared with that other students felt this way as well.
The principal met with Kluge in December 2017 and told him using last names only was “creating tension in the students and faculty” and told him it might be good for him to resign at the end of the year.
On Jan. 22, 2018, administrators presented the faculty with a document titled “Transgender Questions.” The document provided policies and guidance for faculty in a question/answer format regarding issues relevant to trans students. Among the questions posed and answers given were the following:
Are we allowed to use the student’s last name only?
We have agreed to this for the 2017–2018 school year, but moving forward it is our expectation the student will be called by the first name listed in PowerSchool.
How do teachers break from their personal biases and beliefs so that we can best serve our students?
We know this is a difficult topic for some staff members, however, when you work in a public school, you sign up to follow the law and the policies/practices of that organization and that might mean following practices that are different than your beliefs
What feedback and information has been received from transgender students?
They appreciate teachers who are accepting and supporting of them. They feel dehumanized by teachers they perceive as not being accepting or who continue to use the wrong pronouns or names. Non-transgender students in classrooms with transgender students have stated
they feel uncomfortable in classrooms where teachers are not accepting. For example, teachers that call students by their last name, don’t use correct pronouns, don’t speak to the studentor acknowledge them, etc.
According to WISH, Kluge responded to the document by asking if he would still be allowed to call the students by their last names only.
In a February meeting, administrators told Kluge he would no longer be allowed to continue that practice, saying the “accommodation was not reasonable.” They went on to discuss whether Kluge would finish the school year or resign mid-year and offered to let him submit his resignation and not process it or tell anyone about it until the end of the school year. Kluge told the court the explanation of the resignation process led him to believe he could turn in a “conditional resignation” that he could later withdraw.
In March, Kluge was once again given the same options: follow the name policy and keep working for the district, resign or be terminated. He was told if he didn’t submit his resignation by May 1, the district would begin the termination process.
On April 30, Kluge emailed the human resources director with a formal resignation and asked that it not be shared with anyone until May 29. In the letter, he said he was resigning because of the district’s name policy and the loss of his accommodation.
By late May Kluge then attempted to withdraw his resignation and accused the district of discrimination based on his religious beliefs. At a June 11, 2018, school board meeting, he asked the board members to not to accept his resignation, and then there was a contentious public comments session as members of the community spoke both for and against his termination. The board approved his resignation.
Not long after he filed suit.
Magnus-Stinson in her ruling noted: Kluge v. Brownsburg Cmty. Sch. Corp., 432 F. Supp. 3d 823, 851 (S.D. Ind. 2020) (“The policy controlled the way in which Mr. Kluge addressed individual students during the course of his employment, but did not otherwise affect his ability to exercise his religion in the remainder of his life. Accordingly, to the extent that the Policy limited his religious exercise, the limitation was not so significant as to render the entire idea of free exercise of religion meaningless, because Mr. Kluge remained free to exercise his religious beliefs at other times and in other places.”)
Magnus-Stinson also concluded that a public school corporation “has an obligation to meet the needs of all of its students, not just a majority of students or the students that were unaware of or unbothered by Mr. Kluge’s practice of using last names only.”
Friday’s appellate court decision is likely to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Seventh Circuit ruling upholding U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson’s ruling:
