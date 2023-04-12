Opinions
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
Prosecutors must pursue every case they can against this criminal
I listened to some of Donald Trump’s speech from Mar-a-Lago after he returned from being arrested in New York. It only confirmed my belief that he is a very sick man. If Ronald Reagan hadn’t caused the closure of all the mental health facilities across the nation, Trump would be in one.
He appears to believe all the BS he spouts. It was hard to keep up with all the lies. I only watch cable entertainment when they cover a live event. In this case it was Trump’s speech on CNN. I kept thinking, why don’t they cut away and fact check his rantings? They finally did, but only mentioned a few of the lies, letting him get away with so many others. One of the things I noticed, and sure it gave his lawyers massive heartburn, was he admitted he took the top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago intentionally. It is my understanding, one of the things Jack Smith, the Special Counsel, is trying to prove about this case is intent. He now has Trump on tape admitting it. Totally bizarre.
He mentioned people in the audience to hear him and it was a list of crazies, including his two older sons; Keri Lake, the fruitcake who lost the governor’s race in Arizona; and the psycho, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Then there was also pillow guy, Mike Lindell, a total nutcase. One face missing was Ivanka. These days she continues to try to separate herself from his craziness, but it’s too late for redemption.
As a member of the LGBTQ community I have a particular antipathy for Trump. While he rarely mentions the LGBTQ community in his rantings, his reelection would be a clear threat to the community. It is his party, the Party of Trump, once the Republican Party, that is introducing hundreds of offensive bills in state legislatures across the nation. Already in 2023 hundreds of bills attacking the transgender community, drag queens, the rights of teachers to teach about the community, or even mention the word gay. Schools are banning books about LGBTQ families. All this happening because of the culture wars Trump supports and encourages. As I have written, the LGBTQ community must unite with women, African Americans, and other minorities, all being attacked, if we are to defeat Trumpers, the Republican Party, across the nation. If we don’t, we will be amazed at how quickly we lose all the hard fought gains we have made.
There are those like disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his brother Chris, who are now attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case in New York. Among their claims is the case is not important enough. After all, what’s the big deal, paying off a couple of women, and a doorman and falsifying tax records. That view is offensive in so many ways.
They should file every charge you can think of against the sick SOB, calling him out on every crime he has ever committed, and there are too many to count. Some are comparing this to the John Edwards case. Pamala Brown on CNN even interviewed the foreman of the Edwards’ jury. There are so many differences in the cases, including the Edwards case was federal and the Trump case is a state case. Then she neglected to put his views into context, not asking his political persuasion and allowed him to talk about one possible witness, Michael Cohen, without mentioning another possible major witness, David Pecker, who has never been convicted of anything. Finally, she glossed over the fact the Edwards case ended in a mistrial. That likely won’t happen with Trump in New York if the case does go to trial.
Even respected Washington Post columnist, Ruth Marcus, is writing columns leaving out important information. She claims to know it’s a weak case, and left out the name of the first and last witness the grand jury heard, Pecker. Recognized Trump expert, New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman, admitted she learned something new about Pecker that may influence the case, when she found he was invited to the Oval Office by Trump to thank him for his help in the issues Trump is being charged with.
Any case that can bring down Trump, whether it is this one, the E. Jean Carroll rape trial, or future indictments, will benefit every person in the country, including those Trumpers who don’t understand that yet.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill: Faith in inclusion
‘Members strive to create a tolerant and open world’
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (stmarks.net) is the Episcopal Church closest to the United States Capitol building. In the last decade, it is perhaps best known for hosting the annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, the most recent of which President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Dec. 7.
The church is less well known as a “straight” faith community that has provided a home for LGBTQ people since the late 1980s, when “faith community” often meant “homophobia.” LGBTQ people have always been a minority of members, but have never felt like a minority because being queer is just like being a lawyer: an interesting fact that does not define us. Perhaps the defining characteristic of St. Mark’s is that we live our faith by telling and listening to our stories. Here following are several that illustrate that point.
For example, Keith Krueger started coming to St. Mark’s in the mid-1980s and found a welcoming, mostly straight community. “During the start of the AIDS crisis, St. Mark’s immediately stepped up to support the Episcopal Caring Response to AIDS (ECRA), and the community particularly supported my late partner in me during difficult times…. I stay because it is a community that values questioning and living together as we journey through life. The best part of St. Mark’s are its members who strive to create a tolerant and open world,” Krueger said.
John Lineberger, a long-standing member who recently died, took adult confirmation in 1989 where everyone was invited to be “authentic,” and share their story. He asked the clergy how welcome gays were at the church and told they had held every office of authority, but gay issues were “not talked about.” So, he asked if that meant “you have a place here, but don’t make trouble.”
That question sparked a loud, overheard discussion between the Rector and Associate Rector, and he was then told, “You are absolutely invited to be honest about your life here with us without exception. There is no disconnect between being a member of St. Mark’s and being gay.” John was relieved, and felt like he had been overhearing his parents having an argument. “I liked the people of St. Marks and didn’t want to have to go back to church shopping. I had found home. Maybe it was messy, but it was home,” Lineberger wrote.
Rob Hall’s first Sunday was in 1988 on the 100th anniversary of the church on the invitation of a straight work friend. He was closeted then because he came from a southern tradition and was involved in Democratic politics. He found that “St. Mark’s was the perfect place for me to find my path as a progressive Christian and to help guide me spiritually as I came out while serving on the Vestry (the Church’s governing board) “with the help of great friends, compassionate clergy, and a good therapist.”
One of the clearest signs of queer acceptance came in 1997. Jim Adams had retired and we were in the search/discernment period for our next rector. Interestingly, our Priest-in-Charge during the search was Jim Steen, an openly gay man. The race for Senior Warden (lay leader of the Vestry and Parish) was probably the most consequential election in parish history. One candidate was a pillar of the community and former senior warden who advocated for continuity, including possibly installing as Rector the most recent Associate Rector Susan Gresinger (who had recently departed so she could be considered). Rob was the other and told the community that he favored an open process and wanted to see the work of the search committee. The questions parishioners asked him showed that they realized he represented change. Rob remembers that, “My sexuality was brought up in every single conversation. . . . I would be St. Mark’s first gay senior warden serving with a gay interim priest. Would the community think we were becoming a gay church? Would I take the parish in another direction before a new rector could be installed? At 36, was I too young to take the helm of the parish?”
Rob won and led us through a period of change, including calling an African-American rector, Paul Abernathy, who would serve for the next 17 years (and sometimes included in his sermons that his gay brother had died of AIDS). In 1999, the parish, after a series of meetings, also decided to embrace same-sex unions. At the final meeting, about 80 of us were grouped in tables who talked and then reported to the rest of meeting. What was amazing was that virtually every comment was positive. One parishioner quipped during one of those meetings that “We already decided this issue when we elected Rob.”
Lesbian Belle Elizabeth McCain came to St. Mark’s in 1989. She came at Rob Hall’s invitation and, though she identified as straight, she was naturally welcomed by the gay men in the choir. “We were preparing to go on a tour in England and I came out at the choir retreat. Actually, somebody sort of outed me by saying ‘We hear there is a lesbian soprano.’” She says she has always felt accepted as a lesbian at St. Mark’s. “Jim Adams defended me to my homophobic and fundamentalist brother” telling my brother that “I was a respected member of the church and that I was accepted as a lesbian.”
Years ago, she recalls, LGBTQ members formed the Lavender Lions (now the Lambda Lions). The group continues to meet on a sporadic basis. The parish now has several gay couples who are parenting children, at least two couples engaged and planning weddings.
As for me, I came — and came out —- much later. I was a married “straight” man when my then-wife and I came to St. Mark’s. After a horrible divorce, I finally figured out I am gay in 2001. I don’t really think about being gay at St. Mark’s because there are so many of us in so many roles, including our Rector, Michele Morgan, a married lesbian, and our Seminarian, Joel Martinez, a married gay man. I’m now the church’s treasurer, continuing the tradition of LGBTQ people in church leadership roles.
For more information about St. Marks, visit stmarks.net; a timeline regarding its LGBTQ+ inclusion is at stmarks.net/lgbtq-and-st-marks-history.
Randy Marks is a longtime member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill.
Keep Israel a safe home for us
We are leaders and activists of the Jewish LGBTQ+ communities all over the world. We urgently call to halt the legislation processes that are tearing up Israeli society and support the efforts and protests being held in that vein.
As Jewish people in the diaspora, Israel has always been a second home and a refuge for many. As LGBTQ+ people, Israel’s values as a pluralistic free and open democracy founded on the principles of the Declaration of Independence and Jewish values have made Israel a safe haven — until today.
We are deeply concerned with the current government proposals in Israel. The hasty process, the one-sided nature and the determined opposition from experts against the legislative reform, combined with the demands for further repressive measures reflected in the coalition’s agreements together with the homophobic declarations made by some ministers, and the ignorance towards the tens of thousands of Israelis and many in the diaspora demonstrating in opposition to the current developments, make us fear that Israel will risk no longer being a home for LGBTQ+ people. The situation must be resolved by peaceful and agreeable means. This is the only Jewish way: “Love peace and hate dissension … A house in which dissension will ultimately be destroyed” (Derech Eretz Zutta tractate, chapter 9.) This dissention is threatening to destroy this house.
Outside of Israel, the Jewish Diaspora lives as a minority that can only flourish under a strong democracy with checks, balances and powerful protections to civil and human rights.
In the current climate of rising anti-Semitism and hatred towards LGBTQ+ people around the world, we are reminded of the necessity of a Jewish homeland, the Land of the Jews as envisioned by Herzl. We fear a world that holds no place for us.
We ask the leaders of Jewish communities in the diaspora to hear our plea and speak up against the danger to our place in Israel’s future, and we ask the Israeli government to stop and change course so that Israel will continue to stay safe for LGBTQ+ people.
“ֽלֹא־ִתְהֶי֥ה ַאֲחֵֽרי־ַרִ֖בּיםְלָרֹ֑עת”
“You shall not follow the majority for evil.”
Keshet Deutschland, A Wider Bridge, Keshet Sefarad, Rainbow Jews, Magen David Keshet Italia, the World Congress of GLBT Jews, Guimel and Gaavah are major LGBTQ Jewish from the U.K., Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Germany and Italy that signed a joint statement calling on the Israeli government not to lend a hand to legal changes that would harm Israel’s status as a safe home for them.
Last month, representatives of the signing organizations, along with representatives of Israeli organizations such as Ma’avarim, Havruta, Bat Kol and IGY, participated in the first global conference of its kind in London of LGBT Jewish organizations, with the encouragement and support of the Jewish Agency.
Uganda’s president should not sign anti-gay legislation
Lawmakers last month approved 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill
By David J. Kramer and Deborah L. Birx, M.D. | Uganda is on the verge of imposing draconian penalties on anyone who identifies as gay and requiring their friends and family members to report anyone in a same-sex relationship.
The Ugandan parliament passed legislation last month that would prohibit “advocacy for LGBTQ rights and mandate people to report the community to law enforcement,” according to the Washington Post. It awaits the signature of President Yoweri Museveni, who has supported past anti-LGBTQ legislation and made disparaging remarks in the past about those who are LGBTQ.
The measure reflects a growing pattern in parts of Africa to target members of the LGBTQ community. In fact, same-sex intercourse is illegal in 32 countries in Africa, including Uganda.
President Museveni shouldn’t sign this violation of the universal human rights of expression and association. It singles out a minority population — the LGBTQ community. While it should be opposed on that basis alone, it also could be exploited to go after any critics or opponents of the government by accusing them of engaging in what would be illegal behavior in their personal lives. Equally jarring, it would exacerbate Uganda’s HIV/AIDS situation by furthering the stigma and discrimination of an already victimized segment of the Ugandan population. Marginalizing any population vulnerable to acquiring HIV will ensure Uganda does not reach the critical Sustainable Development 2030 Health Goals President Museveni and governments across the globe committed to in 2015.
Uganda has previously tried to implement similar legislation, but the country’s courts rejected it, albeit for procedural reasons, not on the merits of the case. When Uganda tried to enact a similar law in 2014, the United States held direct funding to the government but not to non-governmental partners. Effective national level policies that promote health access for everyone are critical to responding effectively to pandemics including the HIV/AIDS pandemic. We should consider doing the same thing this time if this discriminatory and punitive law is enacted. Any steps we take should focus on those responsible for the legislation, not the people of Uganda.
The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), launched 20 years ago by President George W. Bush, has saved more than 25 million lives in Africa and around the world, including many Ugandans. The United States has invested over $5 billion in Uganda through PEPFAR for HIV prevention, care, and treatment services and must continue to ensure these resources support effective and impactful programs that improve the outcomes of all Ugandans and don’t marginalize communities or violate human rights.
PEPFAR’s impact has been possible due to deep partnerships with both communities and governments that provide everyone with access to prevention and treatment services — everyone. The program has the responsibility to ensure U.S. taxpayer dollars are used to fund effective programs with clear outcomes and impact. PEPFAR must guarantee those most at risk for acquiring HIV are seen, heard, and have access to essential services not driven into the shadows out of fear. It must also continue to use data so that all people are reached, that government policies support comprehensive programming, and that gaps are addressed. This approach has not only saved lives but changed the very course of the HIV pandemic.
President Museveni historically has done an admirable job in leading his country through the HIV/AIDS pandemic, but there are already worrying signs beginning to emerge in Uganda. The last comprehensive community survey, in 2020-2021, showed increasing evidence those at greatest risk for HIV — marginalized populations and young men and young women — are falling through the cracks when it comes to testing and treatment. Nearly 20 percent of Ugandan adults don’t know their HIV status.
Progress in reaching underserved groups has been minimal over the past five years, and the Ugandan government and communities must come together to address this gap. This anti-gay legislation threatens to further divide them instead: For example, young people afraid that people will assume that they’re participating in this criminalized behavior could be frightened away from HIV testing sites.
The last thing we need is to further stigmatize an already victimized segment of the Ugandan population and exacerbate the problem of HIV/AIDS by driving same-sex activity further underground and discouraging and creating clear barriers to critical prevention services, HIV testing, and treatment for the virus.
The proposed law would violate the concept of treating individuals with equality, respect, and dignity; target and discriminate against even more those in the LGBTQ community; and aggravate Uganda’s HIV/AIDS situation. President Museveni should do the right thing and listen to those urging him not to sign the legislation.
David J. Kramer serves as the Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute and is a leading expert on Russia and Ukraine.
Deborah L. Birx, M.D., Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute, has spent her career serving the United States, first as an Army Colonel and later, running some of the most high-profile and influential programs at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of State. As a world renowned medical expert and leader, she has focused her work on clinical and basic immunology, infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, vaccine research, and global health.
The preceding piece was originally published by the George W. Bush Institute and is republished with permission.
