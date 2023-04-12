Sentencing postponed in D.C. gay murder case

The sentencing in D.C. Superior Court for a man who pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to the Jan. 6, 2019, murder of gay corporate manager Vongell Lugo has been postponed from April 14 to Aug. 4 at the request of the attorney representing defendant Collin J. Potter.

Potter, who was 26 at the time of the murder, allegedly stabbed Lugo at least 45 times in the head, neck, and torso with a kitchen knife at Lugo’s apartment in Northwest D.C., according to police charging documents. The alleged stabbing took place shortly after Lugo invited Potter home after the two met at the Black Whiskey bar at 1410 14th St., N.W. on the night of the murder, the charging documents say.

Court documents show that Potter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors in which a first-degree murder charge and multiple other charges were dropped. The plea deal also includes a commitment by prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia to ask the judge to hand down a sentence of between 14 and 16 years of incarceration.

Under D.C. law, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The plea deal offered by prosecutors, however, makes it clear that it will be up to Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo, who’s presiding over the case, to decide what the sentence should be.

“Around 4:20 a.m. the defendant pulled Mr. Lugo’s naked body out into the hallway, where Mr. Lugo’s body was found and the defendant was discovered by Metropolitan Police Department officers, standing naked, uninjured, and covered in Mr. Lugo’s blood,” a document prepared by prosecutors and which Potter signed as part of the plea deal states.

Court records show police arrested Potter at the scene on Jan. 6, 2019, and he has been held in jail without bond since that time. The U.S. Attorney’s office has declined to say why prosecutors chose to offer the plea deal rather than take the case to trial on the first-degree murder charge.

Court observers have said prosecutors sometimes offer plea deals like this one when they are uncertain whether they can obtain a first-degree murder conviction from a jury in a trial.