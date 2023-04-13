The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

Christopher Wolf

Congratulations to Christopher Wolf, elected board chair of the D.C. History Center. Upon his election Wolf said, “One thing that impresses me about the D.C. History Center is that it focuses on the history of all the people, including the LGBTQ+ community. As recently last weekend at the D.C. History Conference, the programming included stories of our LGBTQ+ history.”

Wolf is a fourth-generation Washingtonian who is enormously proud of his city. He is a retired law partner at Hogan Lovells US LLP and had a nearly four-decade career specializing in litigation, internet and privacy law. MSNBC called him “a pioneer in internet law.” He is the founder and board chair of the Future of Privacy Forum.

His extensive service on boards includes Food & Friends, National Symphony Orchestra, Capital Jewish Museum, Young Concert Artists, WETA Radio and Television, and the Washington Chorus. From 1989 to present, Wolf has been actively involved in the Anti-Defamation League, including as D.C. regional board chair and now as a member of the National Board.

Wolf earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College, and his JD from the W&L University, School of Law.

Congratulations also to Rev. Diedre D. Gray on her selection by the Rainbow History Project as director of the Transgender History Initiative (THI). This position is funded through a grant from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs specifically to document the history of trans people in the DMV.

Gray said, “I am honored to be a part of this historic moment to celebrate and document the important and historic contributions and experiences of her trans, non-binary and gender diverse family. I believe the project will help bring to light the amazing people from this community that otherwise may only exist at kitchen table talk and memorial services.” Gray is a Digital Crisis Supervisor for The Trevor Project as well as serving as the 11 a.m. Music Worship Director at Metropolitan Community Church, D.C. Gray formed a non-profit ‘Auntie’s Home’ in PG County in 2022. Its mission is to provide stable housing for transgender, gender diverse, and non-binary people experiencing homelessness, while connecting them to life-stabilizing opportunities.

Gray spent 10 years as a music educator in PG County Public Schools. She also served as Public Health Adviser and DMV Transgender Health Coordinator for the D.C. Health Department.