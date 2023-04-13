Missouri
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
Advocacy group urges governor to rescind ‘emergency rule’
Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an “emergency rule” Thursday that severely restricts access to guideline-directed gender-affirming healthcare for minors as well as adults in the state.
The rule was made under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and is slated to take effect on April 27 after paperwork is filed with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office.
The state’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter and Lambda Legal promised to take “any necessary legal action” in a joint statement released hours after the rule was made public.
“The attorney general’s so-called emergency rule is based on distorted, misleading and debunked claims and ignores the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care as well as the medical experts and doctors who work with transgender people every day,” the groups wrote.
Bailey’s restrictions go further than most anti-transgender policies that have been implemented in other conservative states, for example by requiring patients of all ages to complete 15 hourly sessions with a mental health professional over the course of 18-months and have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria for three “most recent, consecutive years” before treatment with puberty blockers, hormones or gender-transition surgery.
Trans Missourians with autism would be barred from accessing gender-affirming care, while those diagnosed with anxiety or depression would have to resolve those conditions beforehand. Patients who receive care would be required to complete 15 years of follow ups.
As activist and legislative researcher Erin Reed pointed out in her newsletter on the rule, “Many transgender people suffer from depression or anxiety before transitioning and gender-affirming care is the most effective treatment.”
Additionally, “To delay gender affirming care for three years for transgender adults is exceptionally cruel,” Reed wrote. “Most gender affirming care in America is done according to WPATH standards via informed consent and no forced waiting period.”
Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, urged his followers to call Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to demand a rescission of the attorney general’s order.
Friends, this is a direct attack on healthcare for transgender ADULTS. If you support freedom & dignity for all, please act NOW. If you live in MO, call governor’s office to demand rescission of this order. Others, please donate to an LGBTQ legal organization. We need support. https://t.co/6X72qBR8qA— Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) April 13, 2023
Missouri
Trans student awarded $4 million in lawsuit against Missouri school district
The lawsuit states the district’s reason for denying him access was because he was transgender and “is alleged to have female genitalia”
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A Trans male student was awarded more than $4 million in damages for sex discrimination against him by the suburban Kansas City Blue Springs R-IV School District. A jury in Jackson County delivered its verdict Monday.
In documents filed in court, the lawsuit noted that the student had legally changed his named in 2010 and had successfully petitioned the Jackson County Circuit Court in 2014 to amend his birth certificate to reflect his gender and new name, NBC News affiliate KSHB 41 News in Kansas City reported.
The student was denied use of the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms at Blue Springs R-IV School District’s Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center.
“Defendants again denied [the plaintiff] access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms even though he is recognized as a boy under the laws of the state of Missouri,” the suit stated. “Defendants continue to deny [the plaintiff] access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms as of the filing of this Petition.”
The student participated in boys’ P.E. and athletics in middle school, including the eighth grade boys’ football team and track team, and he had to use a “separate, single person, unisex bathroom outside the boys’ locker room because Defendants refused to give him access to the boys’ locker rooms.”
The student “chose not to participate in fall sports for the 2014-2015 school year at the Freshman Center due to being denied access to the boys’ locker room and restrooms,” the lawsuit’s filing stated.
KSHB News 41’s Katharine Finnerty noted:
The lawsuit was filed in 2015 after the defendant filed a charge of discrimination with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights in late 2014.
The lawsuit filed for the student states that the district’s reason for denying him access was because he was transgender and “is alleged to have female genitalia.”
“Upon information and belief, Defendants do not speculate, inspect, or otherwise inquire as to the genitalia of other male students,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants have discriminated and continue to discriminate against Plaintiff R.M.A. based on his sex.
The school district released a statement that it intends to appeal the jury’s verdict.
Missouri
Republican lawmakers force LGBTQ exhibit display out of Missouri Capitol
Openly Out Missouri State Senator Razer; “The exhibit’s removal was proof discrimination is alive in Jefferson City.”
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A display curated by students from the University of Missouri at Kansas City celebrating LGBTQ history was removed from the Missouri State Museum on the first floor of the state capitol building, after complaints from a legislative staffer to a state Republican lawmaker.
The exhibit, titled “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” apparently offended Uriah Stark, a Legislator Assistant for Republican Representative Mitch Boggs (District 157) in the Missouri House of Representatives, who in addition to complaining to his boss, Tuesday night he complained in a Facebook post on his personal page:
Update: To clarify, the Missouri State Museum, which is under the Department of Natural Resources, is responsible for allowing this. Original: So is there any good reason that our taxpayer funded museum is pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol? These are literally in-your-face banners that you can’t walk through the museum without seeing… and they’re scheduled to be there through December.
On Wednesday Stark triumphantly announced that the museum had removed the exhibit, which had only been publicly displayed for 4 days at the point it was removed. The exhibit was scheduled to run for 12 weeks:
Update on pro LGBT “history” exhibit. Thanks to the efforts of several of our great elected officials, the exhibit has been removed from the Missouri State Museum! To God be the glory! Shoutout to Rep. Ann Kelley and Rep. Brian Seitz for taking the bull by the horns! I also spoke with multiple other elected officials who were ready and willing to take action, thank you all for standing for traditional family values!
The Kansas City Star, which first broke the story, reported Thursday that the exhibit consisted of banners, curated by UMKC history students, that recount the activism of the local LGBT community, including a focus on 1950s gay rights groups known as homophile organizations.
It had gone up just four days ago State Senator Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat and the only openly gay member of the Senate told the Star. In an email response to inquiries about the exhibit’s removal by the Star, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources Connie Patterson responded saying only that “the display has been moved from the Capitol.” She did not say why or who made the decision.
The UMKC exhibit had been on display around Kansas City in past years before making it to the Missouri State Museum. Last Friday, UMKC’s Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America posted on Facebook cheering its installation at the capitol. The students who curated the exhibit used the archive’s collections.
“We are absolutely thrilled that our colleagues at the Museum have mounted the exhibit, which will be on display for Capitol visitors and state legislators through the end of the year,” the post read.
Responding to the exhibit’s removal, state Senator Razer told the Star he was furious to find out about its removal and said he questioned whether LGBT Missourians are welcome in state parks.
“I think it is the epitome of cancel culture that they just want to cancel my history,” he said. “I think it shows a degree of bigotry and I don’t use that word lightly.”
The newspaper noted that Razer has pushed for the legislature to adopt a law prohibiting discrimination against LGBT people in housing, employment and other private sector activities. The proposal has not made it to passage after more than two decades. Razer said the exhibit’s removal was proof discrimination is alive in Jefferson City.
“Do you really think the people that brought down that exhibit are going to rent me a house? We have seen discrimination under our own roof,” he said.
“The story that that exhibit told is the story of how I get to stand on the Senate floor in the first place. Thirty years ago there wouldn’t be an openly gay man in the state Senate.”
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
Comings & Goings
DOJ to ask Supreme Court to halt courts’ mifepristone restrictions
‘Sylvia’ summons queer horror comedy at its comedic best
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
Gay TikTok couple arrested in Russia
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
Federal court: No misgendering transgender students on religious grounds
Kansas Republicans override governor’s veto of anti-transgender athletes bill
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions1 day ago
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
-
Russia4 days ago
Gay TikTok couple arrested in Russia
-
Africa3 days ago
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
-
U.S. Federal Courts4 days ago
Federal court: No misgendering transgender students on religious grounds
-
Kansas4 days ago
Kansas Republicans override governor’s veto of anti-transgender athletes bill
-
Commentary3 days ago
Keep Israel a safe home for us
-
Maryland3 days ago
Silver Spring man charged with assault of male victims he met on dating app
-
Congress3 days ago
40 prominent athletes urge Congress to drop proposed trans sports ban