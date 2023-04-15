Photos
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
‘Drag Race’ judge has meet-and-greet at D.C. gay bar
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans at Bunker for a Drag Race season finale viewing party on Friday, April 14. Naomi Thee Ratchet hosted a drag show with performers Labianna and Erotica.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Friday
Monthly drag show held at As You Are
The monthly Black Friday drag show was held at As You Are on April 7 at As You Are. Performers included Tiffany D. Carter, Druex Sidora, Angelle Zhané, Sapphire Blue and Deedee Amor Dior. DJ MIM provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Black Friday show at @AsYouAreDC for @WashBlade . Sapphire Blue performing: pic.twitter.com/Ew42ZaHaJ0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 8, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: La Loca
Bunker holds new monthly Latinx night on Thursday
Bunker held a new monthly Latinx night “La Loca” on Thursday. Jayzeer Shantey hosted a drag show with performers Christine Guerrero and Alondra Sanchez before a dance party. Music was provided by DJ Milko.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @bunkerclubdc first monthly Latinx night: La Loca for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/o29ujbOtU5— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 7, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Benefit show for Hagerstown Hopes
Drag event at Shepherd University raises money for LGBTQ organization
The Shepherd University Program Board and GSA presented a drag show benefit for Hagerstown Hopes at the Storer Ballroom in the Student Center in Shepherdstown, W. Va. on Saturday, April 1. Performers included Ashley Bannks, Alexa V. Shontelle, Maranda Rights, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Bayley, Dezi Minaj, Nicole James and Remington Steele.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering a @HagerstownHopes benefit at @ShepherdU for @WashBlade . @ChasityVain performing: pic.twitter.com/Y4VpGmd3Dj— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 1, 2023
