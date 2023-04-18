Politics
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Former Md. governor appeared on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ on Sunday
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law he signed last year.
The law, the Parental Rights in Education Act, limits discussion in classrooms about sexual orientation and gender identity while also restricting student privacy rights when confiding with school counselors or administrators about these topics. The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature is also considering a bill that would prevent children from attending drag shows.
Hogan on Sunday told CNN’s “State of the Union” the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is an “absurd” form of legislation.
The former Maryland governor also criticized DeSantis for publicly arguing with the Walt Disney Company over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. This is a rare occasion in which elected members of different states, but the same party, openly criticize the inner workings of another.
Hogan and DeSantis are both Republicans.
“I didn’t really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like just a crazy fight,” said Hogan.
After being urged to speak out, Disney — an entertainment giant that accounts for the majority of Florida’s tourism industry — publicly condemned the legislation. DeSantis in response said that he would be “receptive” to revoking a more than 50-year-old law that grants the Walt Disney Company the ability to self-govern its property.
Disney’s vow to try and help repeal the law prompted outrage among Republican lawmakers in Florida and spurred calls to repeal the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which gives the conglomerate the ability to govern the territory its park sits on.
Hogan said he was “concerned” with DeSantis’ use of freedom of speech, arguing how it was a double-standard perspective on a constitutional right that equally protected all sides of the political spectrum.
“We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think. I think the bill was kind of absurd and not something that would have happened in our state [Maryland],” Hogan said.
Hogan has announced he will not run for president in 2024. DeSantis is expected to announce his White House bid in the coming months.
Congress
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
U.S. Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.) introduced HR 734
The Biden-Harris administration issued a statement Monday objecting to the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, HR 734, a bill by U.S. House Republicans that would categorically bar transgender student athletes from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity.
“If the president were presented with HR 734, he would veto it,” according to the statement, which argues the proposed legislation “targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory.”
HR 734 was introduced in February by U.S. Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.) and marked up by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee last month. Even if it passes the lower chamber, the measure is unlikely to reach President Joe Biden’s desk for a veto given Democrats’ majority control of the U.S. Senate.
“At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students and would only put students at greater risk,” the administration wrote in the statement.
“Schools, coaches and athletic associations around the country are already working with families to develop participation rules that are fair and that take into account particular sports, grade levels and levels of competition,” the statement says.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education unveiled a draft policy that would prohibit schools from issuing blanket bans on the participation of trans student athletes in school sports.
The policy provided for exceptions in certain circumstances, however, provided schools’ athletics eligibility criteria provides for the consideration of factors like differences between sports, grade levels and the levels of competition.
Congress
40 prominent athletes urge Congress to drop proposed trans sports ban
House Rules Committee moves for floor consideration of federal ban next week
A group of 40 prominent athletes including soccer player Megan Rapinoe and boxer Patricio Manuel signed a letter Monday urging lawmakers to drop a proposal introduced by House Republicans to ban transgender and intersex women and girls from playing on school sports teams.
The letter was issued by Athlete Ally, a nonprofit group that works towards creating more LGBTQ-inclusive athletic environments, just as momentum seems to be building for a federal proposal modeled after statewide bans that exclude trans and intersex women and girls from competing.
“Right now, transgender and intersex human rights are under attack,” the letter states, “with politicians in Washington, D.C., pushing forward H.R. 734, the so-called ‘Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act,’ which would stipulate that Title IX compliance requires banning transgender and intersex girls and women from participating in sports.”
“If this bill passes, transgender and intersex girls and women throughout the country will be forced to sit on the sidelines, away from their peers and their communities,” the letter continues. “Furthermore, the policing of who can and cannot play school sports will very likely lead to the policing of the bodies of all girls, including cisgender girls.”
The legislation was introduced in February by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.). A markup session was held in March, and on April 6, the House Rules Committee announced it may meet during the week of April 17 to provide for floor consideration of the proposal.
According to the Movement Advancement Project, 20 U.S. states now have laws barring trans students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.
Politics
Department of Education’s draft Title IX rule draws mixed reactions
Public comment period to come
The U.S. Department of Education has drawn mixed reactions over its issuance on Thursday of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for a draft regulation governing the eligibility frameworks for transgender athletes who compete on school sports teams.
According to an agency fact sheet, the proposal would affirm “that policies violate Title IX when they categorically ban transgender students” from participating on teams that align with their gender identity.
However, if the policy is adopted as written, schools may implement criteria that — in some circumstances and when certain conditions are met — may be used to prohibit these student athletes from competing.
“At this time, the department is only issuing a proposed rule, which does not require changes in policies or practices by recipients of federal funding,” an agency spokesperson told the Washington Blade in an emailed statement.
“We look forward to comments from states and others during the public comment period,” the spokesperson said, adding, “Title IX is the law of the land, and all federally funded education programs and activities must comply with Title IX and the department’s regulations implementing Title IX.”
Public comments on the draft proposal will be solicited for 30 days beginning when the document is published in the Federal Register, and interested parties are urged to provide input via the Federal eRulemaking Portal.
Under the proposed policy, schools could lawfully limit the participation of trans athletes “in some instances, particularly in competitive high school and college athletic environments,” including for purposes of “ensuring fairness in competition or preventing sports-related injury.”
However, such eligibility criteria must “minimize harms to students whose opportunity to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity would be limited or denied” while considering “differences in grade and education level, level of competition, and sports.”
The fact sheet indicates that “the proposed regulation supports Title IX’s nondiscrimination requirement, while providing flexibility for schools to achieve important educational objectives through their athletic program.”
For purposes of limiting or denying eligibility, schools may include criteria such as “a sex marker or an identification document, such as a birth certificate, passport or driver’s license,” as well as other means of collecting this information like “physical examinations or medical testing or treatment related to a student’s sex characteristics.”
Proposal earns criticism and support from Democrats and trans stakeholders
“The National Center for Transgender Equality applauds the Department of Education for acknowledging in this proposed rule that categorical bans on participation in school sports based on transgender status are inappropriate, unlawful and fundamentally un-American,” the group’s president, Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, said in a statement Friday.
“While there is still more to be accomplished surrounding this proposal, we appreciate the robust action of the Department of Education,” Heng-Lehtinen said, adding, “NCTE looks forward to submitting public comments, as well as working alongside the administration to further remove these inappropriate barriers, allowing for equal participation by transgender youth.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, issued a similar statement on Thursday in which he and the caucus pledged to “continue to further analyze this rule and what restrictions may or may not be permitted.”
“We will be providing our feedback to the Department of Education to ensure trans students are afforded their full civil rights protections under Title IX,” Pocan said.
GOP lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) — who introduced a federal ban that would prohibit all trans women and girls from participating in sports teams consistent with their gender identity — denounced the proposal as an attempt to “erase women’s sports.”
The Biden Administration wants to erase women’s sports.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 7, 2023
It’s dangerous and unfair to allow biological MEN in WOMEN’s sports!
We must pass my bill, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act! https://t.co/Jk3HCdTWqD
Shannon Minter, Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, tweeted praise for the Department’s move, writing: “As a transgender lawyer who has represented many transgender athletes over the past 20 years, I appreciate this proposed rule, which will be a huge help in challenging state bans that are devastating for trans kids.”
Minter also re-tweeted an article by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who wrote, “It is clearly designed to survive a legal challenge by locating a middle ground that grants protections to transgender students that are strong but not absolute.”
Stern’s piece called the rule “certainly a huge improvement from the Department of Education’s bigoted position under former President Donald Trump,” adding that “LGBTQ advocates expect much more of Biden, and any apprehension about the rule’s less-than-complete support for equality is understandable.”
Meanwhile, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed the draft rule on Twitter, urging the Biden administration to “walk this back.”
Absolutely no reason for the Biden admin to do this. It is indefensible and embarrassing.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023
The admin can still walk this back, and they should. It’s a disgrace https://t.co/3aUR0dnS5Q
Some trans activists, including legislative researcher Erin Reed, also spoke out against the proposed rule, arguing it would provide pathways for schools to implement discriminatory policies while incentivizing intrusive gender policing of female student athletes.
Biden just betrayed the trans community.— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) April 6, 2023
Biden allows trans athlete bans if it is “important to achieving an educational objective” and “minimizes harms to the athlete”
Specifically, allows bans that:
– Use gender markers
– Use physical exams
– Other “sex-related criteria” pic.twitter.com/H39ZlcbUcd
