Africa
LGBTQ, intersex Gambians continue to suffer persecution
Ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh once threatened to slit gay men’s throats
LGBTQ and intersex Gambians continue to face persecution, even though President Adama Barrow ousted Yahya Jammeh in 2016 after 22 years in power.
Jammeh during his rule enacted several laws that specifically targeted LGBTQ and intersex Gambians.
The former president who is currently in exile in Equatorial Guinea introduced the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act 2014 that carried a life sentence for anyone who was found to be LGBTQ. Jammeh, among other things, also threatened to slit gay men’s throats
Many Gambians who identify as LGBTQ or intersex fled the country because they feared arrest or even death.
Jammeh’s own nephew, Alagie Jammeh, in 2014 posted on Facebook that no one should be denied their fundamental basic human rights because of their sexuality.
Alagie Jammeh in 2017 asked for asylum in the U.S. because he feared arrest in Gambia. The U.S. the same year sanctioned Yahya Jammeh under the Global Magnitsky Human rights Accountability Act.
Unlike Uganda and Nigeria — two countries where LGBTQ and intersex communities publicly exist and advocate for themselves in spite of widespread persecution — there is no such organized civil society in Gambia because it is too dangerous.
According to Yankuba Keita, a human rights advocate based in Gambia, advocating for or identifying as part of the LGBTQ and intersex community still has the same repercussions that existed in 2014.
“Nothing has really changed on that issue for the LGBTQ+ community in the Gambia as they still face harassment, intimidation and attacks from people and religious leaders constantly come out to condemn them in totality during their Friday summons,” said Keita. “Gambia religious leaders are all against the rights and freedoms of LGBTQI+ persons with some even calling for them to be killed. Furthermore, some politicians use the same sentiments as a political tool to campaign for more followers.”
Keita said the LGBTQ and intersex community will remain at risk until the government repeals the harsh laws that target it and social awareness increases.
“The political will has to be there first and the mindset of the people has to change towards the LGBTQI+ community through advocacy and engagement of the religious leaders,” said Keita.
The government maintains that although the law prosecutes those who identify as LGBTQ and intersex, reports of arbitrary arrests and killings based on sexual orientation or gender identity are overblown.
The Women In Liberation and Leadership in collaboration with South Africa’s African Men for Sexual Health and Rights and Switzerland’s Sexual Rights Initiative in 2019 made some recommendations in regards to the criminalization of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression in Gambia.
Gambia, according to the organizations, should repeal all legislation that criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual relations between adults and take all necessary measures to prevent discrimination and violence on the basis of sexual orientation. The organizations also urged the Gambian government to amend bills that limit freedom of expression, assembly of LGBTQ and intersex people, remove all administrative and legislative barriers to the recognition and registration of organizations working on LGBTQ and intersex issues and allocate 15 percent of the country’s annual budget to the health sector.
The organizations also recommended the Gambian government grant full refugee status, protection and support to LGBTQ and intersex people who have sought asylum in the country in compliance with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees guidelines on international protection.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Ugandan activists travel to D.C.
MPs last month passed Anti-Homosexuality Act
A group of LGBTQ and intersex activists from Uganda traveled to D.C. this week.
Sexual Minorities Uganda Executive Director Frank Mugisha, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders Senior Manager of Organizational Culture and Community Partnerships Quin Mbabazi and Chapter Four Uganda Executive Director Nicholas Opiyo on Monday spoke about the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in D.C. Maria Burnett, senior associate of CSIS’ Africa Program, moderated the panel discussion in which Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights rights, also participated.
Mugisha, Mbabazi, Opiyo and Jacqueline Kasha Nabagesara while in D.C. met officials from the White House, the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development and representatives from the Council for Global Equality. The activists also briefed the Congressional Equality Caucus.
D.C pic.twitter.com/aOgGeGpImq
— Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) April 11, 2023
Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service who is the first openly transgender person confirmed by the U.S. Senate, on Thursday tweeted a picture of her with Mugisha.
“It was such an honor to meet (Frank Mugisha.) His courage gives me strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be their authentic self,” tweeted Levine. “Progress is not real unless it means progress for all.”
It was such an honor to meet @frankmugisha. His courage gives me strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be their authentic self. Progress is not real unless it means progress for all. #GlobalHealth #HealthEquity @HHS_Global pic.twitter.com/ughU80xjY7
— ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) April 13, 2023
The activists came to D.C. less than a month after Ugandan MPs passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
Opiyo notes the measure would impose a “mandatory” death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and “anybody who is convicted of being engaged in same-sex relations” would face life in prison.
The bill would also punish the “promotion, recruitment and funding” of LGBTQ-specific activities in Uganda with up to 10 years in prison. Any “person who ‘holds out as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female'” would also face up to 10 years in prison. Opiyo also noted the measure’s provision that would require Ugandans to report LGBTQ-specific activities to authorities would create “a moral police force.”
Uganda is among the dozens of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations are criminalized.
President Yoweri Museveni in 2014 signed that year’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposed a life sentence upon anyone found guilty of repeated same-sex sexual acts. The law was known as the “Kill the Gays” bill because it previously contained a death penalty provision.
The U.S. subsequently cut aid to Uganda and imposed a travel ban against officials who carried out human rights abuses. Uganda’s Constitutional Court later struck down the 2014 Anti-Homosexuality Act on a technicality.
Museveni has said he supports the current bill for which MPs with close ties to anti-LGBTQ American evangelical groups have championed.
“Anti-gay groups and anti-gender groups (are) radicalizing the Ugandan society against the LGBTQ community,” said Mugisha during the CSIS panel. “We’re seeing a lot of hatred. We’re seeing a lot of fear of LGBTQ persons.”
Mugisha noted there has been an increase in violence against LGBTQ and intersex Ugandans over the last year. Uganda’s National Bureau for Non-Government Organizations last August forced Sexual Minorities Uganda to shut down.
“We’re seeing a very systematic, targeted, group that is targeting the LGBTQ community and we’ve seen that Ugandans have sort of been prepared for this legislation,” said Mugisha.
US ‘has significant concerns about the Anti-Homosexuality Act’
Stern during the CSIS panel reiterated the Biden-Harris administration’s criticisms of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“The U.S. has significant concerns about the Anti-Homosexuality Act that the Parliament of Uganda passed on March 21,” said Stern. “If the Anti-Homosexuality Act is signed into law and enacted, it would threaten the human rights of Ugandan citizens, jeopardize progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, deter tourism and investment in Uganda and damage Uganda’s international reputation.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during her March 22 press briefing reiterated many of the same points that Stern did. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby that day also noted the U.S. provides substantial aid to Uganda through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other programs.
“If this bill passes as it is now, the work that PEPFAR currently funds would be criminalized,” said Burnett. “We’re talking about people who are implementing U.S.-funded programs who could not do their jobs without potentially running afoul of the law and losing their liberty.”
Stern said the U.S. “continues to raise issues around the Anti-Homosexuality Act with the government of Uganda at all levels” and is “coordinating with diplomatic partners, with the private sector and with human rights organizations directly.” Stern also noted she and her colleagues are in “daily communication” with Mugisha and the other activists who were on the CSIS panel.
“We’re in constant contact with the community because they know how severe this issue is, how high the stakes are, how to push, what messages to use and what consequences the threat of the bill is already having on the community,” said Stern. “LGBTQI human rights defenders and human rights defenders of all stripes in Uganda are some of our greatest partners in this work. We are working with partners to engage at the multilateral level to address this issue.”
Stern also warned the U.S. would reconsider foreign assistance to Uganda if Museveni signs the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“We are investing the potential impact of the Anti-Homosexuality Act on U.S. foreign assistance,” said Stern. “If this bill is signed into law, it will be an action-forcing event.”
Africa
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
‘Amahitamo Yanjye’ seeks to reduce teen pregnancies
The Rwandan government has recognized same-sex relationships in a newly launched book for adolescents and young people who are under 24-years-old.
The Comprehensive Sexuality Education Toolkit titled “Amahitamo Yanjye” (“My Choice”) in the country’s Kinyarwanda language seeking to curb teenage pregnancies recognizes and promotes education about homosexuality and other sexual orientations.
The book is largely written in Kinyarwanda with limited English translations and states that there is no relationship between gender and sex in exploring gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, among other topics.
To recognize the existence of gay and lesbian relationships, the toolkit uses the “Genderbread Person” tool to educate young people.
The out-of-school book is a product of Plan International Rwanda, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with Rwanda’s Ministry of Health and Rwanda Biomedical Center.
Mireille Batamuliza, Rwanda’s Permanent Secretary in the Gender and Family Promotion Ministry who presided over the launch of the sexuality toolkit on March 31, acknowledged it as a solution to address teenage pregnancy through sensitization.
“The kit provides lessons for adolescents especially those out of school, parents, teachers, and health works for additional knowledge,” Batamuliza said.
Plan International Rwanda Country Director William Mutero noted that the sexuality toolkit brings hope to increase collaboration with various stakeholders in sharing knowledge.
However, the government’s involvement in the book that also promotes homosexuality sparked criticism from the public and praise from the LGBTQ community and its rights defenders.
The Triangle Organization, an NGO that supports LGBTQ communities to access services lauded the recognition of the queer community and the explanation of the “genderbread person” in Rwanda’s local language, welcomed the book.
The public outcry prompted the Rwandan government’s spokesperson to state that the toolkit belongs to Plan International Rwanda and denied any state institution having “validated, endorsed or adopted” it. The book’s cover, however, bears the logos of the Health Ministry, the Rwanda Biomedical Center and Plan International Rwanda.
The toolkit is also forwarded by the Rwanda Biomedical Center, a state agency whose officials, led by Adolescent Health Officer Elphaze Karamage, attended the launch.
“Sexual orientation and gender identity are private matters, and the health and well-being of all Rwandans are protected without discrimination under the existing law and policy,” the government spokesperson said.
There is no restriction on the discussion or promotion of LGBTQ issues in Rwanda, despite the fact the country’s 2003 constitution does not recognize homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
Rwanda is the only East African nation that treats sexual orientation as a private matter free from government interference through legislation to restrict certain sexual practices. Homosexuality remains criminalized in neighboring Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.
The Kenyan government, for example, this year started cracking down on foreign teenage books with LGBTQ content. MPs also passed a resolution that bans public discussion, reporting and distribution of LGBTQ-specific material.
Kenya’s Education Ministry and the church have also formed a Chaplains Committee chaired by Kenya’s Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit to counter the infiltration of LGBTQ in schools. The committee’s mandates include counseling students who identify as LGBTQ.
Rwanda in 2010 voted in support of re-introducing sexual orientation as a category in a U.N. resolution on “extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions” after the reference had been removed in the previous year. This move led to the decriminalization of homosexuality in Rwanda.
Rwanda in 2011 joined four other African countries in signing a U.N. joint statement “Ending Acts of Violence and Related Human Rights Violations Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.”
Although Rwanda is seen as a haven for the LGBTQ community in the region and serving a refuge for gays under attack in hostile neighboring countries like Uganda, the community still faces discrimination and abuse from local authorities.
Various queer activists and civil society groups last year petitioned the government to also collect data about the LGBTQ community in the August 2022 national census for consideration in planning, but their request was ignored.
The LGBTQ community has complained about some of its members being fired from work or denied jobs and health services, kicked out of rental houses, excommunicated from churches, and shunned by family members for disclosing their sexual orientation. Activists have also called for marriage equality, a non-discrimination law, recognition of LGBTQ people as a distinct group to enjoy equal rights and other policies that protect them.
Some LGBTQ people have been accepted by the Church of God in Africa in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, where they are respected and treated equally, even though Rwandan society remains largely homophobic.
Africa
Transgender South Africans urge government to do more to protect them
March 21 was Human Rights Day in the country
South Africa on March 21 marked its Human Rights Day, notably known as Sharpeville Day in Vereeniging to commemorate those who died in 1960 during the Apartheid regime as they fought for democracy.
Although South Africa is one of the most progressive countries in the world when it comes to the advancement of LGBTQ and intersex rights, many transgender people feel as though the government has not done enough to protect them.
One of the most pertinent issues about which trans people often complain is the lack of urgency around hormone therapy within the public health care system and the Department of Home Affairs’ lackadaisical approach when it comes to gender identity on their national identification cards.
Zade de Kock is a trans nonbinary person who has lived in South Africa since the beginning of 2019.
“I have learnt to understand that I don’t feel comfortable identifying with the gender that I was assigned at birth,” said de Kock. “This means that the gender marker on my birth certificate does not accurately define who I am. This is unfortunately the only document that inaccurately defines me, things like my bank card, passport, and any official website that may need my ID number immediately label me incorrectly. This causes major gender dysphoria which is detrimental to my mental health and it is something that cis-gender people could never fully grasp.”
“It’s undeniable that South Africa has been quite progressive compared to other countries when it comes to understanding the lives of the LGBTQ community but as our community grows so should the understanding of those around us,” added de Kock. “Transgender and nonbinary people of South Africa need to be understood and respected for the humans we are. We are members of every society and we are contributing to life and bliss just like everyone else. We demand to be seen, thus, we ask that we get recognized on official documentation.”
Iranti, an LGBTQ and intersex rights group, said it is now important to sit down with policy makers to ensure LGBTQ and intersex people are not left behind.
“Whilst we celebrate gains that affirm human rights, such as the National Assembly finally passing the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, which aims to clamp down on various forms of hate speech in South Africa as well as … the Human Rights Commission’s recent Equality Court victory against racist and homophobic musician Steve Hofmeyr for his hateful, homophobic statements regarding LGBTIQ persons, we cannot ignore the ways in which the state continues to fail the LGBTIQ community,” Iranti Communications and Media Manager Nolwazi Tusini said.
“In South Africa, no express law exists for transgender and nonbinary persons to amend their gender markers on their identification documents, except for Act 49. Act 49 allows transgender persons, who have begun their medical transition, (hormonal or surgically) and intersex persons to change the sex descriptor on their identity documents, to reflect their gender identity. This law has been challenged by trans and intersex movements, who have applied for amendments with the DHA (Department of Home Affairs),” Tusini further noted. “The DHA has since promised that the soon to be published National Identification and Registration Bill of 2022 will finally resolve issues of legal gender recognition by removing gender markers from South African identity numbers. Iranti is looking forward to offering public comment to this bill and hopes that the passing of this bill will not be delayed for four years, as happened with the crucial Hate Crimes Bill.”
Tusini also complained about the manner in which intersex babies and children still undergo surgeries to make their sex characteristics fit the male or female binary.
“IGM (Intersex Genital Mutilation) still takes place in several hospitals in South Africa, under other names like corrective surgery, causing severe mental and physical pain and suffering as there is no current law that makes IGM unlawful in South Africa,” Tusini noted. “We need legal protection for intersex people, and we are requesting a sit-down discussion between ourselves and policy makers to put an end to this practice. There is no health risk to being intersex. Children should be allowed to decide for themselves what should happen to their bodies.”
“We reiterate our call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to explicitly commit dedicated State officials and State resources to ensure an end to discrimination and violence against LGBTQI people, as envisaged by our constitution,” Tusini added. “This is crucial in order to promote respect for basic human rights for all and restore and uphold human dignity in line with the Bill of Rights, as promised by the presidency in a recent press release.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
LGBTQ, intersex Gambians continue to suffer persecution
National Cannabis Festival features out vendors like D.C.’s Sean Kim
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
India Supreme Court begins to consider marriage equality
Seven layers of décor
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Home & Garden4 days ago
Seven layers of décor
-
European Union1 day ago
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
-
Obituary5 days ago
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
-
Oceania1 day ago
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
-
Africa4 days ago
Ugandan activists travel to D.C.
-
Florida1 day ago
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
-
U.S. Supreme Court4 days ago
Supreme Court halts mifepristone restrictions until Wednesday