Arts & Entertainment
National Cannabis Festival features out vendors like D.C.’s Sean Kim
Owner of Pride Smoke Shop on coming out, embracing his dream
Ahead of the April 22 National Cannabis Festival, the Washington Blade caught up with Sean Kim on Friday at his store, Pride Smoke Shop, a smoke, gift, vape shop, and glass gallery located near Dupont Circle at 21st and P streets, N.W.
“I want to show the community that I’m here for everybody,” he said, “And I’m not afraid anymore.”
This year will be Kim’s first National Cannabis Festival, and he is looking forward to setting up shop with two connected booths, “It’s amazing, actually, they put us near an LGBTQ pavilion that they have,” he said.
As a sponsor of the event, the Blade will be stationed nearby. Tickets are still available for the Festival, which will feature an all-day concert along with “exhibitors, education pavilions, munchies zone, sponsored lounges and more.”
“It’s gonna be amazing,” Kim said. “I’m so excited. We have a lot of stuff planned.”
The event’s organizers are debuting the designated LGBTQ space this year. A spokesperson told the Blade by phone it is designed to be a “chill spot for the community,” a place where “you can take a load off,” they said, noting there will also be a seniors’ lounge.
Kim said Pride Smoke Shop represents his entrée into a new phase of his life, where he is free to live authentically as himself, his full self – out of the closet as LGBTQ, the sole proprietor of a smoke shop who had abandoned a successful career in auto sales to chase his dream of starting the business.
The endeavor has been successful. In fact, for this interview Kim had traveled back to D.C. from Atlantic City, N.J., where he is planning to open a second location of his store.
“As I got older and realized time is short on this earth, I became the true me – the person that I had suppressed for years and years, almost decades,” Kim said. “And I just became free.”
The decision to start his business came like an epiphany, he told the Blade. “I just woke up one morning and I was just like, I don’t want to be an old man looking back and thinking ‘I’ve lived this lie my whole life,'” Kim said.
Working in a corporate job had brought Kim considerable success, but while he was earning a comfortable living in accordance with his family’s wishes and expectations, he said, “I wasn’t happy.”
“It was my awakening, you know, no more being afraid of whatever stigmas, other people — I just don’t care anymore,” Kim said. “I want to be me and do what I love.”
The nature of Kim’s business also meant he would be coming out again and again. “For years and decades, even, I hid it from a lot of people – family, even a lot of friends,” he said. “I grew up in a Korean American household where it’s not even a question — you just don’t smoke.”
For this reason, Kim said, he felt like even more of “an odd one.”
When it comes to the location of his shop, Kim is cognizant that he was hardly the first LGBTQ person to venture into a certain Washington, D.C. neighborhood in search of refuge and the company of others who are different.
When I was younger, I always heard of Dupont [Circle] as like a safe place for our community,” Kim said, so his decision to situate his business there was an easy one — a homecoming of sorts to “the place where I felt safest, always.”
When it comes to the name of his business, “I couldn’t think of any word” other than Pride that would exemplify the idea that “this is me now, no questions asked, this is what I represent,” Kim said, adding “it’s pride of everything,” of his whole identity and everything that entails.
The name also touches on the idea that “a smoke shop can thrive,” he said, “that it’s not a terrible thing.”
For his parents, Kim said, “It was like the biggest shock, but now they’re my biggest supporters.”
The change of heart did not come easily, though. “It was very hard,” Kim said. “For my dad, it was the toughest thing. And now he’s the first person to fight for me, you know? If someone tries to say something, and he’s in construction, so he’s the first guy pulling up in his truck with all his tools come in to fix whatever.”
“My dad is bringing his workers,” Kim continued, “but then I see him, like, he has no questions, you know, he brings them right in, like, you can even see his workers’ faces looking around, like, you know, they see all the [LGBTQ pride] flags, so they get it.”
Customers “get it” too. Pride Smoke Shop is a window into its owner’s life, personality, and tastes.
“You’ll see my vision of my store” just by walking in, Kim said. “It’s just my favorite things,” like the “Wu Tang symbol on the ground” to celebrate “one of my favorite artists,” to “Lucy Ricardo’s picture [hanging] because ‘I Love Lucy’ is my favorite show,” he said. “Richie Rich was my favorite comic and you’ll see that influence. It’s just everything I love, and I’m here to just showcase that this is me.”
Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Sasha Colby at Pitchers; Victory Fund Brunch and Cannabis Festival among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign: Drag Variety Show
Monday, April 17
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Logan Stone hosts a drag roulette show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday.
Sasha Colby at Pitchers
Wednesday, April 19
7-11:30 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
No Cover / 21+
Facebook
Fresh off her win from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby goes to Pitchers for a meet-and-greet and free show. Arrive early (7 p.m.) if you want to get to the meet-and-greet by 9: expect it to be packed. The show also includes performances from local favorites Cake Pop! (voted Best Drag Queen in the Blade’s 2022 readers’ poll), Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Christina Doll and Sasha Adams Sanchez.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, April 19
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads the queens at Kiki for Daddy Issues on Wednesday.
Halfway to Halloween
Friday, April 21
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik at a spooky Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. Performers include Evry Pleasure, MOTA, The Baphomette and Thea Trickality.
Rough House
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10 cover (includes clothes check)
Facebook | Tickets
The infamous lights off, hands on dance party Rough House is held at Green Lantern on Friday. Music is provided by DJ Lemz, DJ Sean Morris, DJ Dean Sullivan and The Barber Streisand.
Dirty Dancin’
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Get down and dirty on the dance floor with DJ Popperz and go go dancers at UPROAR on Friday night.
Charlemagne Sucks!
Friday, April 21
10:30 p.m.
DC Corazón
3903-3905 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Tickets
Charlemagne hosts a “Night of a Thousand Charlemagnes” show with performers Sasha E Mi, Vee Vee Majesty, Logan Stone and Tiffany D. Carter at DC Corazón on Friday.
We the Kingz
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Instagram
Ricky Rosé hosts an all drag king show at JR.’s on Friday.
Monarch Drag Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11:30 a.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
$35
Reservations | Call (202) 328-3222
Logan Stone hosts a drag brunch at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Saturday.
National Cannabis Festival
Saturday, April 22
12-9 p.m.
RFK Stadium
2400 East Capitol Street, S.E.
$85
Facebook | Tickets
The National Cannabis Festival returns to D.C. on Saturday at RFK Stadium. Listen to live music acts, visit tons of vendors, pig out on food trucks, and have a good time. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly not be alone among other queer cannabis fans at the festival.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 22
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads a troupe voted “Best Drag Show” in the Blade’s “Best of LGBTQ DC” readers’ poll at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.
House of Colour!
Saturday, April 22
10 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
The Flashy Group is holding a “House of Colour” celebration of house and techno music at Hook Hall on Saturday. DJ Twin, Sean Morris and Keenan Orr provide the music.
Looney’s Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub College Park
8150 Baltimore Avenue
College Park, Md.
website
Freida Poussay hosts a brunch show with Katrina Colby, Erotica, Druex Sidora and Amber St. Lexington at Looney’s Pub in College Park, Md. on Saturday.
Locker Room
Saturday, April 22
doors 7 p.m. / party starts at 10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
$20 presale
Instagram | Tickets
DJ Alex Acosta brings the music for a locker room-themed party at Bunker on Saturday. Dress in your sexiest sports and athletic gear.
Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
$275+
Register
The LGBTQ Victory Fund holds its annual National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday. While tickets start at $275, the funds raised go to the worthy cause of electing openly LGBTQ officials to every level of government.
Looney’s Maple Lawn Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub Maple Lawn
8180 Maple Lawn Boulevard
Fulton, Md.
website
Frieda Poussay leads another show at a different Looney’s Pub: this time in Fulton, Md. Performers include Vagenesis, Dabatha Christie, Logan Stone and Nubia Love Jackson.
Hello Betty Drag Brunch
Sunday, April 23
12 p.m.
Hello Betty
940 Rose Avenue
Bethesda, Md.
Reservations
Dustyn Dawn leads a “Bratz vs. Barbie” drag brunch at Hello Betty in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday with performers Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Sage Angel and Chanel Belladonna.
DC Gaymers Tabletop Sunday
Sunday, April 23
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 401-A)
901 G Street, N.W.
Facebook
DC Gaymers host a board game gathering on Sunday at the MLK Memorial Library.
Dulles Triangles Spring Tea Dance
Sunday, April 23
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Old Ox Brewery
44652 Guildford Drive
Ashburn, Va.
$5 for non-members
Facebook
The Northern Virginia LGBTQ social group Dulles Triangles is holding a Spring Tea Dance at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Va. on Sunday.
La Loca
Sunday, April 23
7 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Bunker holds Noche Latina “La Loca” on Sunday. Music is provided by DJ Milko.
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards ceremony on Saturday
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held its annual Night of Champions awards ceremony at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Saturday, April 15. Scholarships were presented to seven out LGBTQ area high school student athletes. The 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to Tia Clemmons of Jackson-Reed High School. Other awardees included Steve Frable, Nikki Kasparek, Aron Hinson, Rhonda Jackson and Tony Mace.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
‘Drag Race’ judge has meet-and-greet at D.C. gay bar
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans at Bunker for a Drag Race season finale viewing party on Friday, April 14. Naomi Thee Ratchet hosted a drag show with performers Labianna and Erotica.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photographing @CarsonKressley at @bunkerclubdc for the @RuPaulsDragRace finale viewing party. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/9dKm9zXkdC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 15, 2023
