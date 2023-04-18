Opinions
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
We’ve seen what prohibition does to markets — it doesn’t make them safer
Sex workers are advocating for the reduction of criminal penalties for prostitution and the expansion of sex worker rights in at least a dozen states, including here in D.C., on local and national levels. Last year, both New York and California voted to stop arresting people for “loitering for the purposes of prostitution” and citizens in Burlington, Vt., and Seattle, voted to remove laws criminalizing sex work. Today, legislators in Vermont, Washington, Hawaii, New York, and Oregon are all considering bills that would decriminalize adult, consensual, sex work. This is an emergent issue.
It’s tempting to compare the legalization of marijuana in dozens of states across the country with the accelerating effort to decriminalize sex work. But the legalization of marijuana and the subsequent creation of licensing and regulatory structures cannot be replicated to contain or control the oldest profession. Sex workers are service providers, not commodities. Sex workers are asking for decriminalization, not legalization. It’s important to know the difference.
Decriminalization removes criminal penalties that criminalize adult consensual sex work but it does not remove criminal penalties for rape, trafficking, assault, kidnapping, or any other violent crime. Decriminalizing sex work would prevent arrests, evictions, job loss, and the loss of child custody just because someone is engaged in sex work. Decriminalization is the only policy that promotes human rights and reduces violence against sex workers. This policy is endorsed by many organizations, including Amnesty International, The World Health Organization, ACLU, the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and the Freedom Network.
Legalization, on the other hand, creates restrictive regulations that seek to keep registered sex workers in legally licensed brothels. These laws give a monopoly to brothel owners, disempower workers, while doing nothing to reduce exploitation or arrests. Regulations like licensing create a two-tiered system where the overwhelming majority of people working outside of brothels are still criminalized and therefore have no legal protections. This is the model you see in Nevada, the only state with legal, regulated prostitution is also the state with the highest arrest rate per capita for prostitution related offenses. Regulation is not liberation.
Most efforts to regulate erotic service providers result in overly broad policies that do more harm than good. Regulation, legalization, and licensing schemes create state sanctioned monopolies that limit the freedom of movement, association, and expression of everyone. There are good reasons why some people don’t want to put themselves on stigmatized lists. Being a former registered prostitute can come up in child custody cases, background checks, and embolden abusive partners, landlords, or employers.
We cannot regulate sex work without infringing on fundamental rights for anyone suspected of engaging in stigmatized services. Sex workers are not commodities like marijuana, or alcohol, and cannot be regulated and controlled in the way that substances or objects are. Sex workers are people, we are service providers, and — whether you know it or not — we are already an integral part of your community.
We’ve seen what prohibition does to markets. It doesn’t make them safer.
Prohibition does not make markets safer. Criminalization and regulation provide opportunities for law enforcement and government bureaucrats to interfere with the private choices of consenting adults. Decriminalizing sex work is the only legal model that keeps the government out of our bedrooms and out of our business.
Kaytlin Bailey is founder and executive director of Old Pros, a non-profit media organization creating the conditions to change the status of sex workers. She is also the host of The Oldest Profession Podcast and is currently workshopping, ‘Whore’s Eye View,’ a 75-minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker’s perspective.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
Prosecutors must pursue every case they can against this criminal
I listened to some of Donald Trump’s speech from Mar-a-Lago after he returned from being arrested in New York. It only confirmed my belief that he is a very sick man. If Ronald Reagan hadn’t caused the closure of all the mental health facilities across the nation, Trump would be in one.
He appears to believe all the BS he spouts. It was hard to keep up with all the lies. I only watch cable entertainment when they cover a live event. In this case it was Trump’s speech on CNN. I kept thinking, why don’t they cut away and fact check his rantings? They finally did, but only mentioned a few of the lies, letting him get away with so many others. One of the things I noticed, and sure it gave his lawyers massive heartburn, was he admitted he took the top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago intentionally. It is my understanding, one of the things Jack Smith, the Special Counsel, is trying to prove about this case is intent. He now has Trump on tape admitting it. Totally bizarre.
He mentioned people in the audience to hear him and it was a list of crazies, including his two older sons; Keri Lake, the fruitcake who lost the governor’s race in Arizona; and the psycho, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Then there was also pillow guy, Mike Lindell, a total nutcase. One face missing was Ivanka. These days she continues to try to separate herself from his craziness, but it’s too late for redemption.
As a member of the LGBTQ community I have a particular antipathy for Trump. While he rarely mentions the LGBTQ community in his rantings, his reelection would be a clear threat to the community. It is his party, the Party of Trump, once the Republican Party, that is introducing hundreds of offensive bills in state legislatures across the nation. Already in 2023 hundreds of bills attacking the transgender community, drag queens, the rights of teachers to teach about the community, or even mention the word gay. Schools are banning books about LGBTQ families. All this happening because of the culture wars Trump supports and encourages. As I have written, the LGBTQ community must unite with women, African Americans, and other minorities, all being attacked, if we are to defeat Trumpers, the Republican Party, across the nation. If we don’t, we will be amazed at how quickly we lose all the hard fought gains we have made.
There are those like disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his brother Chris, who are now attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case in New York. Among their claims is the case is not important enough. After all, what’s the big deal, paying off a couple of women, and a doorman and falsifying tax records. That view is offensive in so many ways.
They should file every charge you can think of against the sick SOB, calling him out on every crime he has ever committed, and there are too many to count. Some are comparing this to the John Edwards case. Pamala Brown on CNN even interviewed the foreman of the Edwards’ jury. There are so many differences in the cases, including the Edwards case was federal and the Trump case is a state case. Then she neglected to put his views into context, not asking his political persuasion and allowed him to talk about one possible witness, Michael Cohen, without mentioning another possible major witness, David Pecker, who has never been convicted of anything. Finally, she glossed over the fact the Edwards case ended in a mistrial. That likely won’t happen with Trump in New York if the case does go to trial.
Even respected Washington Post columnist, Ruth Marcus, is writing columns leaving out important information. She claims to know it’s a weak case, and left out the name of the first and last witness the grand jury heard, Pecker. Recognized Trump expert, New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman, admitted she learned something new about Pecker that may influence the case, when she found he was invited to the Oval Office by Trump to thank him for his help in the issues Trump is being charged with.
Any case that can bring down Trump, whether it is this one, the E. Jean Carroll rape trial, or future indictments, will benefit every person in the country, including those Trumpers who don’t understand that yet.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill: Faith in inclusion
‘Members strive to create a tolerant and open world’
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (stmarks.net) is the Episcopal Church closest to the United States Capitol building. In the last decade, it is perhaps best known for hosting the annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, the most recent of which President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Dec. 7.
The church is less well known as a “straight” faith community that has provided a home for LGBTQ people since the late 1980s, when “faith community” often meant “homophobia.” LGBTQ people have always been a minority of members, but have never felt like a minority because being queer is just like being a lawyer: an interesting fact that does not define us. Perhaps the defining characteristic of St. Mark’s is that we live our faith by telling and listening to our stories. Here following are several that illustrate that point.
For example, Keith Krueger started coming to St. Mark’s in the mid-1980s and found a welcoming, mostly straight community. “During the start of the AIDS crisis, St. Mark’s immediately stepped up to support the Episcopal Caring Response to AIDS (ECRA), and the community particularly supported my late partner in me during difficult times…. I stay because it is a community that values questioning and living together as we journey through life. The best part of St. Mark’s are its members who strive to create a tolerant and open world,” Krueger said.
John Lineberger, a long-standing member who recently died, took adult confirmation in 1989 where everyone was invited to be “authentic,” and share their story. He asked the clergy how welcome gays were at the church and told they had held every office of authority, but gay issues were “not talked about.” So, he asked if that meant “you have a place here, but don’t make trouble.”
That question sparked a loud, overheard discussion between the Rector and Associate Rector, and he was then told, “You are absolutely invited to be honest about your life here with us without exception. There is no disconnect between being a member of St. Mark’s and being gay.” John was relieved, and felt like he had been overhearing his parents having an argument. “I liked the people of St. Marks and didn’t want to have to go back to church shopping. I had found home. Maybe it was messy, but it was home,” Lineberger wrote.
Rob Hall’s first Sunday was in 1988 on the 100th anniversary of the church on the invitation of a straight work friend. He was closeted then because he came from a southern tradition and was involved in Democratic politics. He found that “St. Mark’s was the perfect place for me to find my path as a progressive Christian and to help guide me spiritually as I came out while serving on the Vestry (the Church’s governing board) “with the help of great friends, compassionate clergy, and a good therapist.”
One of the clearest signs of queer acceptance came in 1997. Jim Adams had retired and we were in the search/discernment period for our next rector. Interestingly, our Priest-in-Charge during the search was Jim Steen, an openly gay man. The race for Senior Warden (lay leader of the Vestry and Parish) was probably the most consequential election in parish history. One candidate was a pillar of the community and former senior warden who advocated for continuity, including possibly installing as Rector the most recent Associate Rector Susan Gresinger (who had recently departed so she could be considered). Rob was the other and told the community that he favored an open process and wanted to see the work of the search committee. The questions parishioners asked him showed that they realized he represented change. Rob remembers that, “My sexuality was brought up in every single conversation. . . . I would be St. Mark’s first gay senior warden serving with a gay interim priest. Would the community think we were becoming a gay church? Would I take the parish in another direction before a new rector could be installed? At 36, was I too young to take the helm of the parish?”
Rob won and led us through a period of change, including calling an African-American rector, Paul Abernathy, who would serve for the next 17 years (and sometimes included in his sermons that his gay brother had died of AIDS). In 1999, the parish, after a series of meetings, also decided to embrace same-sex unions. At the final meeting, about 80 of us were grouped in tables who talked and then reported to the rest of meeting. What was amazing was that virtually every comment was positive. One parishioner quipped during one of those meetings that “We already decided this issue when we elected Rob.”
Lesbian Belle Elizabeth McCain came to St. Mark’s in 1989. She came at Rob Hall’s invitation and, though she identified as straight, she was naturally welcomed by the gay men in the choir. “We were preparing to go on a tour in England and I came out at the choir retreat. Actually, somebody sort of outed me by saying ‘We hear there is a lesbian soprano.’” She says she has always felt accepted as a lesbian at St. Mark’s. “Jim Adams defended me to my homophobic and fundamentalist brother” telling my brother that “I was a respected member of the church and that I was accepted as a lesbian.”
Years ago, she recalls, LGBTQ members formed the Lavender Lions (now the Lambda Lions). The group continues to meet on a sporadic basis. The parish now has several gay couples who are parenting children, at least two couples engaged and planning weddings.
As for me, I came — and came out —- much later. I was a married “straight” man when my then-wife and I came to St. Mark’s. After a horrible divorce, I finally figured out I am gay in 2001. I don’t really think about being gay at St. Mark’s because there are so many of us in so many roles, including our Rector, Michele Morgan, a married lesbian, and our Seminarian, Joel Martinez, a married gay man. I’m now the church’s treasurer, continuing the tradition of LGBTQ people in church leadership roles.
For more information about St. Marks, visit stmarks.net; a timeline regarding its LGBTQ+ inclusion is at stmarks.net/lgbtq-and-st-marks-history.
Randy Marks is a longtime member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill.
Keep Israel a safe home for us
We are leaders and activists of the Jewish LGBTQ+ communities all over the world. We urgently call to halt the legislation processes that are tearing up Israeli society and support the efforts and protests being held in that vein.
As Jewish people in the diaspora, Israel has always been a second home and a refuge for many. As LGBTQ+ people, Israel’s values as a pluralistic free and open democracy founded on the principles of the Declaration of Independence and Jewish values have made Israel a safe haven — until today.
We are deeply concerned with the current government proposals in Israel. The hasty process, the one-sided nature and the determined opposition from experts against the legislative reform, combined with the demands for further repressive measures reflected in the coalition’s agreements together with the homophobic declarations made by some ministers, and the ignorance towards the tens of thousands of Israelis and many in the diaspora demonstrating in opposition to the current developments, make us fear that Israel will risk no longer being a home for LGBTQ+ people. The situation must be resolved by peaceful and agreeable means. This is the only Jewish way: “Love peace and hate dissension … A house in which dissension will ultimately be destroyed” (Derech Eretz Zutta tractate, chapter 9.) This dissention is threatening to destroy this house.
Outside of Israel, the Jewish Diaspora lives as a minority that can only flourish under a strong democracy with checks, balances and powerful protections to civil and human rights.
In the current climate of rising anti-Semitism and hatred towards LGBTQ+ people around the world, we are reminded of the necessity of a Jewish homeland, the Land of the Jews as envisioned by Herzl. We fear a world that holds no place for us.
We ask the leaders of Jewish communities in the diaspora to hear our plea and speak up against the danger to our place in Israel’s future, and we ask the Israeli government to stop and change course so that Israel will continue to stay safe for LGBTQ+ people.
“ֽלֹא־ִתְהֶי֥ה ַאֲחֵֽרי־ַרִ֖בּיםְלָרֹ֑עת”
“You shall not follow the majority for evil.”
Keshet Deutschland, A Wider Bridge, Keshet Sefarad, Rainbow Jews, Magen David Keshet Italia, the World Congress of GLBT Jews, Guimel and Gaavah are major LGBTQ Jewish from the U.K., Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Germany and Italy that signed a joint statement calling on the Israeli government not to lend a hand to legal changes that would harm Israel’s status as a safe home for them.
Last month, representatives of the signing organizations, along with representatives of Israeli organizations such as Ma’avarim, Havruta, Bat Kol and IGY, participated in the first global conference of its kind in London of LGBT Jewish organizations, with the encouragement and support of the Jewish Agency.
India Supreme Court begins to consider marriage equality
D.C.’s high school Pride Prom set for May 13
GLAAD holds second protest outside New York Times
Trial begins for National Black Justice Coalition CEO on conspiracy, fraud charges
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
Fla. advocacy groups issue travel warning
Seven layers of décor
Transgender pilot blazes trail in India
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
