District of Columbia
D.C.’s high school Pride Prom set for May 13
Seventh annual Montgomery County ‘MoCo Pride Prom’ scheduled for May 12
A unique D.C. Pride Prom open to LGBTQ students attending high schools throughout the city is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Corner At Whitman-Walker, an event facility in Northwest Washington that the LGBTQ supportive Whitman-Walker Health is providing for the event free of charge.
“The goals of the event are to create a safe and joyous space for queer D.C. students, build relationships across schools, and thereby to support student mental health and activate broader community engagement,” according to a statement released by student and adult organizers of the event.
Additional information released by organizers says the event is free and is limited to students between the ages of 16 and 19.
“Due to space limitations, only 100 students will be able to attend,” a separate statement issued by organizers says. “Chaperones will be at Pride Prom to oversee the conduct and welfare of student participants,” it says.
Among the lead organizers of the D.C. Pride Prom are high school seniors Diya Bardwell and Liv Birnstad along with gay D.C. State Board of Education member Allister Chang.
At Chang’s initiative, the education board approved an official resolution endorsing the Pride Prom as an event “supporting LGBTQ+ youth by uplifting inclusive and welcoming spaces and promoting events” like the Pride Prom.
In a separate statement, the Montgomery County, Md., LGBTQ organization called the MoCo Pride Center says it is organizing a MoCo Pride Prom scheduled for Friday, May 12, at a location yet to be announced.
“Starting in 2016 with modest beginnings, the MoCo Pride Prom is now an event the local students look forward to each year,” the statement says. “The MoCo Pride Prom is open to high school-aged and community college students in the local area who want to proudly attend prom, dress however they are most comfortable, and dance – without fear – with whomever they choose,” the statement says.
“The evening will consist of a live DJ spinning popular music, along with giveaways, a raffle and local catering – all at a nominal ticket price,” the statement continues. “The event is funded through efforts from direct donations, fundraising, and corporate sponsorships,” it says.
A spokesperson for the MoCo Pride Center couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether an age limit was set for attendees of the Pride Prom since community colleges usually accept students of all ages.
The D.C. Pride Prom lead student organizers Diya Bardwell, who lives in Ward 7, and Liv Birnstad, who lives in Ward 1, told the Washington Blade in a joint statement that similar to the Montgomery County event, the D.C. Pride Prom will include a DJ and dancing as well as a possible photo booth among other features depending on the available funds to cover the cost.
The two said organizers set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Pride Prom and have asked potential supporters to also contact them directly by email to make arrangements for a donation.
“As a queer student, I have often felt like I do not have a community of other LGBTQ+ students or educators around me,” Bardwell said. “I hope that Pride Prom can be a safe space for all LGBTQ+ youth to experience not only a prom that celebrates who they are, but a community of people who celebrate all of the love and joy of being queer,” she said.
Birnstad said the D.C. Pride Prom is important to her because it will allow LGBTQ students to come together to have fun rather than just engage in advocacy related activities.
“A lot of the times when we come together it’s to talk about our struggles or to talk about ways we can combat homophobia, but this is a night where we get to just kind of relax and be normal teenagers, and I think that that is super, super special,” she told the Blade.
District of Columbia
Sentencing postponed in D.C. gay murder case
Victim stabbed 45 times in 2019
The sentencing in D.C. Superior Court for a man who pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to the Jan. 6, 2019, murder of gay corporate manager Vongell Lugo has been postponed from April 14 to Aug. 4 at the request of the attorney representing defendant Collin J. Potter.
Potter, who was 26 at the time of the murder, allegedly stabbed Lugo at least 45 times in the head, neck, and torso with a kitchen knife at Lugo’s apartment in Northwest D.C., according to police charging documents. The alleged stabbing took place shortly after Lugo invited Potter home after the two met at the Black Whiskey bar at 1410 14th St., N.W. on the night of the murder, the charging documents say.
Court documents show that Potter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors in which a first-degree murder charge and multiple other charges were dropped. The plea deal also includes a commitment by prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia to ask the judge to hand down a sentence of between 14 and 16 years of incarceration.
Under D.C. law, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The plea deal offered by prosecutors, however, makes it clear that it will be up to Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo, who’s presiding over the case, to decide what the sentence should be.
“Around 4:20 a.m. the defendant pulled Mr. Lugo’s naked body out into the hallway, where Mr. Lugo’s body was found and the defendant was discovered by Metropolitan Police Department officers, standing naked, uninjured, and covered in Mr. Lugo’s blood,” a document prepared by prosecutors and which Potter signed as part of the plea deal states.
Court records show police arrested Potter at the scene on Jan. 6, 2019, and he has been held in jail without bond since that time. The U.S. Attorney’s office has declined to say why prosecutors chose to offer the plea deal rather than take the case to trial on the first-degree murder charge.
Court observers have said prosecutors sometimes offer plea deals like this one when they are uncertain whether they can obtain a first-degree murder conviction from a jury in a trial.
District of Columbia
First D.C. LGBTQ Emergency Training event called success
Aimed at helping organizations minimize potential threats of violence
About 25 representatives of local LGBTQ organizations turned out on April 5 for the first in what is expected to be a series of LGBTQIA+ Emergency Preparedness Training sessions offered by the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“It was about a two and a half to three-hour training intended for our LGBTQ nonprofits,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office. “And we will host more trainings targeting specific audiences in our community, including our businesses and nightlife folks, particularly in the lead up to Pride month in June,” Bowles said.
In an interview with the Washington Blade on Tuesday, Bowles and Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, known as HSEMA, said the training is aimed at helping LGBTQ organizations take steps to minimize potential threats of violence and to recognize behaviors by individuals who may pose a potential threat.
Rodriguez said among other things, the trainers informed participants that as nonprofit groups they are eligible for security grants offered by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which can be used to improve the security of buildings and meeting spaces through security cameras and improved security for entrance doors and other building components.
“We can also provide you with some of the materials we have on ways to spot a suspicious activity,” Rodriguez said in describing the topics discussed at the training session. “Some of them, for example, would be someone loitering around a facility and taking pictures of entrances and exits,” he said. “It’s not about how someone looks or the way someone dresses or the way someone talks,” Rodriquez said. “It’s about behavior that is observable.”
Bowles said among those attending the April 5 training session were representatives of the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community, one of the city’s largest local LGBTQ organizations that is about to move into a new, larger space in a building in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Rodriquez said the training session also informed participants of the role of the D.C. Fusion Center, which is one of similar entities located in all U.S. states and territories funded by the federal Department of Homeland Security. He said Fusion Centers serve as an “intelligence and information sharing office” to assess potential threats of violence, including terrorist threats.
He said the D.C. Fusion Center is an entity within the D.C. HSEMA.
Asked if they are aware of any recent threats targeting the local LGBTQ community or local LGBTQ organizations, both Rodriquez and Bowles said they cannot go into specific instances of potential threats due to the sensitivity of that information.
“But if that did happen, anytime that does happen, those threats are reviewed by intelligence analysts at the D.C. Fusion Center,” said Rodriguez, who added that D.C. police would also become involved in investigating such a threat.
District of Columbia
Team DC announces 2023 student-athlete scholarship recipients
Affirming honorees as courageous and proud LGBTQ youth
The Association of LGBTQ sports clubs in Greater Washington, known as Team DC, announced last month that seven students will receive the 2023 Team DC College Scholarship. These awards go to openly LGBTQ student-athletes graduating high school with plans to play a collegiate sport.
The program will also award Tia (TC) Clemmons the 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award to recognize school staff who support LGBTQ student-athletes.
The nonprofit’s annual college scholarships award $2,000 to each recipient. Since 2008, Team DC has awarded 97 scholarships totaling $142,000.
“Not only does this provide critical financial support, but it affirms them as courageous and proud LGBTQ athletes,” Team DC’s website states.
Team DC works to make sports a more inclusive and safe environment for LGBTQ participants through college scholarships and programs that educate community members about the importance of athletic participation in promoting strong mental and physical health.
The scholarship also fosters discussions with coaches, educators, and school administrators about the challenges facing LGBTQ athletes. Recipients will be honored during the Night of Champions Awards Dinner on April 15.
“This year’s seven recipients are truly outstanding and demonstrate a combination of strong performance in the classroom and on the athletic field,” Rene Tiongquico, co-chair of the Team DC College Scholarship Committee, said in Team DC’s press release. “This is also the most diverse group of students in memory and represent a cross section of sports throughout the DMV.”
The 2023 student recipients come from four high schools in D.C., two in Virginia, and one in Maryland. Clemmons, the staff recipient, is a track coach with D.C. public schools and currently works at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest Washington.
“Clemmons has been a strong leader and role model for her students over many years,” said scholarship co-chair Charles Roth in the press release. “Coach TC understands the important role that sports plays in the development of young people to build confidence and self-worth. We are proud to support educators like her.”
The Clark Ray Horizon Award is named after the former executive director of the DC State Athletic Association who worked tirelessly in making sports a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ competitors.
Donors or community members who want to attend the Night of Champions event to honor local LGBTQ sports leaders and scholarship recipients can purchase tickets on the organization’s website. Applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program will open on Sept. 15, 2023.
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
India Supreme Court begins to consider marriage equality
D.C.’s high school Pride Prom set for May 13
GLAAD holds second protest outside New York Times
Trial begins for National Black Justice Coalition CEO on conspiracy, fraud charges
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
Fla. advocacy groups issue travel warning
Seven layers of décor
Transgender pilot blazes trail in India
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Missouri5 days ago
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
-
Florida5 days ago
Fla. advocacy groups issue travel warning
-
Home & Garden4 days ago
Seven layers of décor
-
India5 days ago
Transgender pilot blazes trail in India
-
Obituary5 days ago
Norm Kent, co-founder of South Florida Gay News, dies at 73
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
-
European Union1 day ago
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
-
Movies5 days ago
‘Sylvia’ summons queer horror comedy at its comedic best