Congress
Congressional Democrats eye limiting scope of religious freedom protections in 1993 law
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced bill
Congressional Democrats on Wednesday reintroduced the federal Do Not Harm Act, a proposal that would circumscribe discriminatory uses of the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, including those which target LGBTQ Americans.
Lambda Legal issued a press release celebrating the move by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), explaining the amended language would prohibit discrimination — such as the denial of goods and services — that otherwise might be deemed lawful under the RFRA.
After it was introduced in the last Congress, the previous iteration of the Do Not Harm Act was cosponsored by 206 House Democrats but failed to advance beyond the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee.
“Since long before the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement even started, our communities, women, and other marginalized groups have been targeted by religion-based condemnation and restriction of equal opportunities,” Lambda Legal Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Pizer said in a statement.
“In recent years, too many of those who oppose the equality and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people have misused religion in their demands for exemptions from rules that should protect everyone at work, at school, in medical offices, and in social services,” Pizer said.
The organization noted the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision in 303 Creative v. Elenis may lead to an expansion of businesses’ ability to lawfully “shun LGBTQ+ people in the commercial marketplace.”
Following oral arguments in that case last Dec. 5, SCOTUSblog’s Amy Howe wrote the conservative justices appeared poised to rule in favor of the plaintiff, a wedding website designer who sought to deny services to same-sex couples in violation of Colorado’s nondiscrimination statute.
Last year, in anticipation of the High Court’s potential to weaken or overturn the constitutional right to same-sex marriage, Congress codified some of the major protections for same-sex couples through passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.
Congress
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
U.S. Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.) introduced HR 734
The Biden-Harris administration issued a statement Monday objecting to the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, HR 734, a bill by U.S. House Republicans that would categorically bar transgender student athletes from competing on teams consistent with their gender identity.
“If the president were presented with HR 734, he would veto it,” according to the statement, which argues the proposed legislation “targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory.”
HR 734 was introduced in February by U.S. Rep. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.) and marked up by the U.S. House Education and the Workforce Committee last month. Even if it passes the lower chamber, the measure is unlikely to reach President Joe Biden’s desk for a veto given Democrats’ majority control of the U.S. Senate.
“At a time when transgender youth already face a nationwide mental health crisis, with half of transgender youth in a recent survey saying they have seriously considered suicide, a national law that further stigmatizes these children is completely unnecessary, hurts families and students and would only put students at greater risk,” the administration wrote in the statement.
“Schools, coaches and athletic associations around the country are already working with families to develop participation rules that are fair and that take into account particular sports, grade levels and levels of competition,” the statement says.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education unveiled a draft policy that would prohibit schools from issuing blanket bans on the participation of trans student athletes in school sports.
The policy provided for exceptions in certain circumstances, however, provided schools’ athletics eligibility criteria provides for the consideration of factors like differences between sports, grade levels and the levels of competition.
Congress
40 prominent athletes urge Congress to drop proposed trans sports ban
House Rules Committee moves for floor consideration of federal ban next week
A group of 40 prominent athletes including soccer player Megan Rapinoe and boxer Patricio Manuel signed a letter Monday urging lawmakers to drop a proposal introduced by House Republicans to ban transgender and intersex women and girls from playing on school sports teams.
The letter was issued by Athlete Ally, a nonprofit group that works towards creating more LGBTQ-inclusive athletic environments, just as momentum seems to be building for a federal proposal modeled after statewide bans that exclude trans and intersex women and girls from competing.
“Right now, transgender and intersex human rights are under attack,” the letter states, “with politicians in Washington, D.C., pushing forward H.R. 734, the so-called ‘Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act,’ which would stipulate that Title IX compliance requires banning transgender and intersex girls and women from participating in sports.”
“If this bill passes, transgender and intersex girls and women throughout the country will be forced to sit on the sidelines, away from their peers and their communities,” the letter continues. “Furthermore, the policing of who can and cannot play school sports will very likely lead to the policing of the bodies of all girls, including cisgender girls.”
The legislation was introduced in February by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.). A markup session was held in March, and on April 6, the House Rules Committee announced it may meet during the week of April 17 to provide for floor consideration of the proposal.
According to the Movement Advancement Project, 20 U.S. states now have laws barring trans students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.
Congress
Santos bill would ban US foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people
House Ethics Committee investigating embattled N.Y. congressman
Republican New York Congressman George Santos has introduced a bill that would ban U.S. foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people and women.
“Discrimination against both women and the LGBTQ community is unacceptable,” said Santos in a March 24 press release that announced the introduction of Equality and Fiscal Accountability Protection Act of 2023. “My bill will send a clear message that the United States will not offer federal aid to countries found to be violating the rights of individuals based on sexual orientation. We as a nation have a responsibility to stand up for the human rights of all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.”
The press release notes the bill would require the State Department “to assess a country’s human rights record before providing federal aid.”
“Countries found to be violating these rights would be ineligible to receive aid until they take steps to address the issues,” reads the press release. “If passed, the bill would make a significant step forward in the fight for LGBTQ and women’s rights and would send a strong message to countries that discrimination or criminalization will not be tolerated.”
Congress’ website currently notes “text has not been received for H.R. (House Resolution) 1736.”
Santos introduced the bill two days after the State Department released its annual human rights report that, among other things, details the prevalence of so-called conversion therapy and the treatment of intersex people around the world. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the same day hosted a meeting at the United Nations that focused on the integration of LGBTQ and intersex rights into the U.N. Security Council’s work.
The Biden-Harris administration in 2021 released a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad. U.S. Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) last week introduced a bill that would require the country to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad through its public policy.
The House Ethics Committee last month opened an investigation into Santos, who is openly gay, over allegations of financial and sexual misconduct. The embattled New York Republican has admitted to lying about his professional and educational background.
