Why military veterans deserve safe access to cannabis

I listened to some of Donald Trump’s speech from Mar-a-Lago after he returned from being arrested in New York. It only confirmed my belief that he is a very sick man. If Ronald Reagan hadn’t caused the closure of all the mental health facilities across the nation, Trump would be in one.

He appears to believe all the BS he spouts. It was hard to keep up with all the lies. I only watch cable entertainment when they cover a live event. In this case it was Trump’s speech on CNN. I kept thinking, why don’t they cut away and fact check his rantings? They finally did, but only mentioned a few of the lies, letting him get away with so many others. One of the things I noticed, and sure it gave his lawyers massive heartburn, was he admitted he took the top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago intentionally. It is my understanding, one of the things Jack Smith, the Special Counsel, is trying to prove about this case is intent. He now has Trump on tape admitting it. Totally bizarre.

He mentioned people in the audience to hear him and it was a list of crazies, including his two older sons; Keri Lake, the fruitcake who lost the governor’s race in Arizona; and the psycho, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Then there was also pillow guy, Mike Lindell, a total nutcase. One face missing was Ivanka. These days she continues to try to separate herself from his craziness, but it’s too late for redemption.

As a member of the LGBTQ community I have a particular antipathy for Trump. While he rarely mentions the LGBTQ community in his rantings, his reelection would be a clear threat to the community. It is his party, the Party of Trump, once the Republican Party, that is introducing hundreds of offensive bills in state legislatures across the nation. Already in 2023 hundreds of bills attacking the transgender community, drag queens, the rights of teachers to teach about the community, or even mention the word gay. Schools are banning books about LGBTQ families. All this happening because of the culture wars Trump supports and encourages. As I have written, the LGBTQ community must unite with women, African Americans, and other minorities, all being attacked, if we are to defeat Trumpers, the Republican Party, across the nation. If we don’t, we will be amazed at how quickly we lose all the hard fought gains we have made.

There are those like disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his brother Chris, who are now attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the case in New York. Among their claims is the case is not important enough. After all, what’s the big deal, paying off a couple of women, and a doorman and falsifying tax records. That view is offensive in so many ways.

They should file every charge you can think of against the sick SOB, calling him out on every crime he has ever committed, and there are too many to count. Some are comparing this to the John Edwards case. Pamala Brown on CNN even interviewed the foreman of the Edwards’ jury. There are so many differences in the cases, including the Edwards case was federal and the Trump case is a state case. Then she neglected to put his views into context, not asking his political persuasion and allowed him to talk about one possible witness, Michael Cohen, without mentioning another possible major witness, David Pecker, who has never been convicted of anything. Finally, she glossed over the fact the Edwards case ended in a mistrial. That likely won’t happen with Trump in New York if the case does go to trial.

Even respected Washington Post columnist, Ruth Marcus, is writing columns leaving out important information. She claims to know it’s a weak case, and left out the name of the first and last witness the grand jury heard, Pecker. Recognized Trump expert, New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman, admitted she learned something new about Pecker that may influence the case, when she found he was invited to the Oval Office by Trump to thank him for his help in the issues Trump is being charged with.

Any case that can bring down Trump, whether it is this one, the E. Jean Carroll rape trial, or future indictments, will benefit every person in the country, including those Trumpers who don’t understand that yet.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.