Photos
PHOTOS: Sasha Colby at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ winner performs at local gay sports bar
Sasha Colby, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, April 19. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Brooklyn Heights and Christina Doll.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Taking pictures of @sashacolby of @RuPaulsDragRace performing at @PitchersDC . Covering for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/OhEENlJs0R— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 20, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards ceremony on Saturday
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held its annual Night of Champions awards ceremony at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Saturday, April 15. Scholarships were presented to seven out LGBTQ area high school student athletes. The 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to Tia Clemmons of Jackson-Reed High School. Other awardees included Steve Frable, Nikki Kasparek, Aron Hinson, Rhonda Jackson and Tony Mace.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
‘Drag Race’ judge has meet-and-greet at D.C. gay bar
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans at Bunker for a Drag Race season finale viewing party on Friday, April 14. Naomi Thee Ratchet hosted a drag show with performers Labianna and Erotica.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photographing @CarsonKressley at @bunkerclubdc for the @RuPaulsDragRace finale viewing party. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/9dKm9zXkdC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 15, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Friday
Monthly drag show held at As You Are
The monthly Black Friday drag show was held at As You Are on April 7 at As You Are. Performers included Tiffany D. Carter, Druex Sidora, Angelle Zhané, Sapphire Blue and Deedee Amor Dior. DJ MIM provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Black Friday show at @AsYouAreDC for @WashBlade . Sapphire Blue performing: pic.twitter.com/Ew42ZaHaJ0— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 8, 2023
House Republicans pass legislation to ban transgender students from competing in sports
Team DC recognizes seven LGBTQ student-athletes
Cinco personas LGBTQ amenazadas tras discurso racista y de odio del alcalde de San Pedro Sula
PHOTOS: Sasha Colby at Pitchers
Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ ban now applies to K-12 public schools
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
European Union3 days ago
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
-
Oceania3 days ago
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
-
Florida3 days ago
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
-
Politics2 days ago
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
-
Congress3 days ago
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
-
Federal Government2 days ago
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
-
U.S. Supreme Court23 hours ago
Supreme Court again delays move on mifepristone access