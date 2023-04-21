The White House
Biden reportedly planning 2024 campaign announcement for next week
Tuesday marks four years since president announced 2020 run
President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to formally announce his long-expected bid for reelection sometime next week — possibly on Tuesday, which marks four years to the day since he announced his 2020 campaign.
The Washington Post broke news of the timing on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations who said the president will likely announce his plans to run in a video addressing his supporters, but the sources hedged that it might be delayed.
The White House has been fielding questions for months about whether and when Biden would disclose his 2024 plans, but according to the Associated Press the White House had concluded there was little reason for urgency given the absence of any challenge to Biden’s nomination by a serious Democratic candidate.
Biden reportedly felt the pressure to announce was further eased by divisions within the Republican Party — with four GOP hopefuls having formally disclosed their plans to run and three more who are expected to soon get in the race — and also by Democrats’ better-than-anticipated showing in the 2022 midterm elections.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the president plans to meet with top Democratic donors next week in anticipation of his 2024 reelection bid.
The White House
White House press secretary again condemns anti-LGBTQ ‘legislative bullying’
Karine Jean-Pierre made comments during Thursday’s briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out again on Thursday against the spate of anti-LGBTQ bills in legislatures across the country, calling this “one of the worst weeks so far” for proposals that have become law.
“Three anti-LGBTQ laws have been enacted so far this week in Kansas, Indiana and Idaho,” Jean-Pierre said near the beginning of Thursday’s press briefing. “Just yesterday, the North Dakota Senate passed 10 anti-LGBTQ bills in just one day, a single-day record.”
Kansas, the press secretary noted, became the 20th state banning transgender students from participating in school sports, while Indiana became the 14th state banning guideline-directed gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender nonconforming youth.
“According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 50 percent of transgender youth in the U.S., which is estimated to be more than 150,000 kids, live in states in which transgender youth have lost access to or at risk of losing access to gender-affirming care,” Jean-Pierre said.
“Look, this is awful news,” she said. “Let’s be very clear about that. LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back.”
Jean-Pierre lauded the youth who have led protests and walkouts to voice their opposition to “this legislative bullying” before directly addressing America’s young LGBTQ folks:
“You are loved just as you are, just the way you are. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you call 988, the national crisis hotline, and dial the number ‘three’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ kids.”
Jean-Pierre added, “This is a new service that the Biden administration is proud to offer during these incredibly hard times for these trans kids.”
The White House
White House hosts roundtable with transgender youth
Friday was International Transgender Day of Visibility
The White House said in a statement released Saturday said Presidential Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy “hosted a roundtable at the White House Friday about the joys, hopes and challenges that transgender children are experiencing.”
The roundtable took place on International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event occurring on March 31 dedicated to celebrating trans people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society.
This year’s Transgender Day of Visibility was one of the largest in years.
Huge crowds gathered in cities across the U.S. in celebrations of visibility and protest as over 450 bills that target queer and trans youth are under consideration or have been passed by state legislatures.
“Transgender kids and their parents traveled to the White House from states that have attacked the rights of transgender kids, including Arizona, Texas and Virginia, and shared the devastating effects these political attacks are having on their mental health and wellbeing,” reads a White House readout of the roundtable.
“As one round table participant shared, it feels scary when the politicians elected to represent you don’t care about your wellbeing. Families participating in today’s roundtable also highlighted that transgender kids can thrive when parents love and affirm their transgender children, and when transgender kids have access to the support they need at school and in their communities,” it notes. “Ambassador Rice and Dr. Murthy reiterated the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to standing up for the rights of transgender kids and their parents, and to challenging state laws that harm transgender kids. They also thanked the families for their unwavering advocacy and bravery in challenging these discriminatory laws.”
The White House
Biden issues Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation
Statement comes against backdrop of anti-transgender laws
President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a proclamation that recognizes the Transgender Day of Visibility.
“Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships, and lives on the line just to be their true selves,” reads the proclamation. “Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. Every American deserves that freedom.”
Biden said “transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families and much more.”
“As kids, they deserve what every child deserves: The chance to learn in safe and supportive schools, to develop meaningful friendships, and to live openly and honestly,” he said. “As adults, they deserve the same rights enjoyed by every American, including equal access to health care, housing, and jobs and the chance to age with grace as senior citizens. But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms.”
Biden notes “a wave of discriminatory state laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone.”
“An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon,” he added. “Last year’s Club Q shooting in Colorado was another painful example of this kind of violence — a stain on the conscience of our nation.”
The full proclamation is below:
| TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY, 2023
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
| Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships, and lives on the line just to be their true selves. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves. Every American deserves that freedom.
Transgender Americans shape our Nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more. As kids, they deserve what every child deserves: The chance to learn in safe and supportive schools, to develop meaningful friendships, and to live openly and honestly. As adults, they deserve the same rights enjoyed by every American, including equal access to health care, housing, and jobs and the chance to age with grace as senior citizens. But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms. A wave of discriminatory state laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone. An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon. Last year’s Club Q shooting in Colorado was another painful example of this kind of violence — a stain on the conscience of our nation.
My administration has fought to end these injustices from day one, working to ensure that transgender people and the entire LGBTQI+ community can live openly and safely. On my first day as president, I issued an executive order directing the federal government to root out discrimination against LGBTQI+ people and their families. We have appointed a record number of openly LGBTQI+ leaders, and I was proud to rescind the ban on openly transgender people serving in the military. We are also working to make public spaces and travel more accessible, including with more inclusive gender markers on United States passports. We are improving access to public services and entitlements like Social Security. We are cracking down on discrimination in housing and education. And last December, I signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love and have that marriage accepted, period.
Meanwhile, we are also working to ease the tremendous strain that discrimination, bullying, and harassment can put on transgender children — more than half of whom seriously considered suicide in the last year. The Department of Education is, for example, helping ensure that transgender students have equal opportunities to learn and thrive at school, and the Department of Justice is pushing back against extreme laws that seek to ban evidence-based gender-affirming health care.
There is much more to do. I continue to call on the Congress to finally pass the Equality Act and extend long-overdue civil rights protections to all LGBTQI+ Americans to ensure they can live with safety and dignity. Together, we also have to keep challenging the hundreds of hateful state laws that have been introduced across the country, making sure every child knows that they are made in the image of God, that they are loved, and that we are standing up for them.
America is founded on the idea that all people are created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout their lives. We have never fully lived up to that, but we have never walked away from it either. Today, as we celebrate transgender people, we also celebrate every American’s fundamental right to be themselves, bringing us closer to realizing America’s full promise.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2023, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination against all transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary people.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this thirtieth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
