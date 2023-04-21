Books
Infidelity becomes an art form in ‘Love, Honor, Betray’
New book’s final act feels disrespectful to gay readers
‘Love, Honor, Betray’
By Mary Monroe
c.2023, Dafina $26/320 pages
The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
Those are words you hear when someone is about to testify in a court of law. They put the “sworn” into sworn testimony, and you’ll also find the phrase in courtroom dramas, legal thrillers, and Perry Mason. You don’t hear those words in a marriage ceremony, but in the new book “Love, Honor, Betray” by Mary Monroe, maybe you should.
He could’ve looked all over Lexington, Ala., for the rest of his life and Hubert Wiggins wouldn’t have found a more fitting wife than his Maggie had been.
Before he met her, she’d been sexually assaulted and though she wanted to repeat her vows with someone special, she vowed that she’d never have relations again, which was fine with Hubert. He preferred to sleep with men anyhow, so their marriage was perfect.
Alas, Maggie died just over a year ago and Hubert needed a new wife.
Jessie, Maggie’s best friend, had her sights set on Hubert the day he put Maggie in the ground. In order to land him, she lied to him, said that he’d raped her when he was drunk and now she was pregnant, even though Hubert swore that he was traumatized by loss and couldn’t perform in bed because of it.
Jessie was sure she could cure Hubert’s problem. In the meantime, she wasn’t above having a fling when a fine man made it possible.
It was 1941, and sneaking around to see his boyfriend, Leroy, was a challenge for Hubert, especially when the police were doubly rough on a Black man in a nicer car at night. They didn’t care that Hubert was a respected businessman in Lexington’s Black community. They didn’t care that he was a funeral director, that his business had buried almost all the murder victims of a serial killer loose in the area.
The police might have had something to say, though, if they knew that Hubert and Jessie had murdered a woman named Blondeen.
Love a wild romp between the pages? Then you’ll be overjoyed with the opening two-thirds of “Love, Honor, Betray,” where infidelity becomes an art form.
It’s rowdy and fun, in fact, until the book’s pinnacle, at a point where author Mary Monroe might seem to be wrapping things up. But look: there’s a chunk of book left, and that’s where everything falls apart.
It’s as if someone took a hammer to the plot here and busted it to pieces. Characters act contrary to the personalities that were built up for them for 200 solid pages, and they do things that feel disrespectful to gay readers. This destroys the sense of fun that accompanied the everybody-sleeps-around chaos early in the book. Is it merciful or irritating, then, that the story doesn’t tie up loose threads, but it just ends?
Readers who are comfortable not finishing a book will enjoy this one, if they put it aside before it’s done. Go too far into “Love, Honor, Betray,” though, and you’ll be sorry you finished the whole thing.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Non-binary, award-winning poet to release new book
Alexandria-Bernard Thomas hosts ‘Reclamation’ signing
Award-winning poet Alexandria-Bernard Thomas will host a book signing for their new collection of poems, “Reclamation,” on Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at The Athenaeum in Old Town Alexandria, Va.
“Reclamation” is a poetry exposé into the inner workings of “doing the work.” This book causes the reader to pause and look at the messy thing that is existing and see the divine; not only in themselves, but in all the people and things around them.
TO RSVP, email [email protected].
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
New book traces an icon’s journey into clothes, clubs, couture
‘Pat in the City’ tells story of SATC costumer Patricia Field
‘Pat in the City: My Life of Fashion, Style, and Breaking All the Rules’
By Patricia Field
c.2023, Dey Street Books
$35/272 pages
The shirt’s just a little too big.
But that’s no problem; you’d rather your shirts be looser anyhow. Pants, they’re another matter; they need to be snug all over. You have your own sense of style, and you wear it fabulously. In the new book “Pat in the City” by Patricia Field, read about an icon’s journey into clothes, clubs, and couture.
Almost from the time she was born, little Patricia Haig (later, Field) knew that clothing made a statement. She knew it while wearing her cowgirl outfit to play, when she clothes-shopped with her aunts, and when recalling her father, who was “handsome, sweet, and mild” and who died when she was small. Adoption later changed her surname, but not her love of clothing.
Working in her mother’s dry-cleaning “shop” as a kid, Field learned all about fabrics; her aunts’ forays into fashion taught her even more. She “always had beautiful clothes,” although a pair of men’s-style pants discovered in a small boutique in the mid-1950s was life-changing.
Field entered college and landed dual degrees in philosophy and political science, though she says “style came easy to me.” By then, she’d turned away from ’50s femininity, preferring an androgynous look. She also learned that she preferred women as partners.
One of them was a partner in Field’s first business, a small shop near NYU in Manhattan that opened in 1966. In 1971, they opened a larger store, calling it “Patricia Field.” Partly due to her contacts with designers, Field sold inventive, trendy, “nouveau glamour” outfits to clubbers who made Studio 54 the “high-octane” place it was then. Field dressed a lot of celebrity clubbers, too, which led her to the ballroom scene, where she became a House “Father” and a part of vogueing history. And then someone suggested to someone else that Field would make a great costumer for an upcoming movie.
If you could somehow take two books by a good author and smash them together to make one, that’s what you’d have with “Pat in the City.” This book is divided almost clean in two, and almost with separate reader-audiences.
In the first part, author Patricia Field shares her biography, her childhood, her formative years, and the awakening of her personal sense of style. Fashionistas won’t be able to put those pages aside, nor will anyone who attended any New York City club with any regularity back in the day. This half of Field’s book drips with disco lights and ballroom “reads.”
Celebrities stretch into the second half, as Field writes about being the costumer for “Sex And the City,” the friendships she struck up with its cast, and how the iconic opening scene came to be. This part of the book – likewise glittering with big names and big productions – is for younger readers and Hollywood watchers.
Reading this book is like time-travel to the ’70s, and a backstage peek at your favorite show. If you love clothes and people who love fashion, then get “Pat in the City.” It fits.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Ari Shapiro’s new book reveals true tales that even a novelist couldn’t imagine
‘The Best Strangers in the World’ recounts NPR star’s multi-faceted life
‘The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening’
By Ari Shapiro
c.2023, HarperOne
$28.99/256 pages
Maybe in your dreams, you’ve been to an underwear party with Alan Cumming on Fire Island or, from a seat on Air Force One, noticed the razor bumps on Barack Obama’s neck.
These dreams are part of everyday life for Ari Shapiro, host of NPR’s “All Things Considered.” In his memoir “The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening,” he tells true tales that even a novelist couldn’t imagine.
From early on, Shapiro, who sings with the band Pink Martini and performs in the stage show “Och and Oy” with Cumming, has been both an outsider and someone who loves the spotlight.
Shapiro, 44, began speaking in public when he was a first-grader in Fargo, N.D. He and his older brother were the only Jewish kids at their elementary school. At Christmastime, “he and I would go from classroom to classroom with a menorah and a dreidel, explaining to children descended form Scandinavian immigrants what Hanukkah was,” he writes.
This was his first experience of explaining the unfamiliar — of, as Shapiro writes, “making the foreign seem a bit less strange.”
Shapiro’s parents were professors at North Dakota State University. They encouraged Shapiro to be curious about the world.
When he was eight, Shapiro and his family moved from Fargo to Portland, Ore. At 16, Shapiro came out as gay. His parents were supportive.
Though he hadn’t even kissed a boy, Shapiro writes, there were rumors among his peers about his sexuality. “I decided that the best approach was to drown out the whisper campaign with a bullhorn,” he writes.
He plastered his locker with postcards of Tom of Finland drawings and photographs by Herb Ritts and Tom Bianchi. “On Halloween, I came to school in drag,” Shapiro writes, “After that, my calculus teacher stopped calling on me when I raised my hand in class.”
His hair, he recalls, was parted in the center, and fell to his chin in a “sort of Nirvana-meets-Prince Valiant bob.”
Shapiro, refreshingly, is not too self-serious about his coming out. Yet, when he notes that he carried Mace because “not everybody was excited about having a gay classmate,” you remember how homophobic it was then.
Shapiro, after graduating from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in English, came to NPR through an internship with Nina Totenberg. “Grow a pair,” Shapiro writes, Totenberg told him when he hemmed and hawed while asking a source for an interview.
Most journalists are known primarily for their reporting. But journalism is just one facet of Shapiro’s life.
In “The Best Strangers in the World,” Shapiro lets readers in on what it’s like to have a multi-faceted life. Where one moment, he’s reporting from Washington, D.C., and the next day he’s singing with Pink Martini at the Hollywood Bowl.
Reporters, usually, don’t want to become part of the news. In 2004, Shapiro worried about that when he and his boyfriend Mike Gottlieb got married in San Francisco. “I thought I should ask permission from my employer, NPR,” Shapiro writes, “I was about to step into the middle of the culture wars at a time when the country was undecided on whether gay couples should be allowed to legally commit to a life together.”
“As a journalist,” he added, “I would be …becoming a participant in a major news story.”
At times, Shapiro almost comes off as being unbearably privileged – as someone’s who’s had everything go their way from love to their career.
This impression is erased when Shapiro reveals that he sweats as much as Aaron, the anxious reporter in “Broadcast News.” Or, when he writes movingly about covering the Pulse massacre in 2016. As a gay man, Shapiro writes, he brought “lived experience” to his coverage of Pulse. “I had been bar hopping in Orlando more than a decade earlier,” Shapiro writes.
Then, he’d made friends with bartenders at a bar. Twelve years later, while in Orlando, Shapiro realized that that bar was Pulse.
“The Best Strangers in the World” is the best read this spring.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Remembering classic film after death of an unsung queer pioneer
Infidelity becomes an art form in ‘Love, Honor, Betray’
Low-priced, high-value rides: Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue
Trans woman sues officials over abusive treatment in Baltimore jails
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
European Union4 days ago
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
-
Oceania4 days ago
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
-
Florida4 days ago
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
-
Politics3 days ago
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
-
Federal Government3 days ago
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
-
Congress4 days ago
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
-
Opinions3 days ago
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
National Cannabis Festival features out vendors like D.C.’s Sean Kim