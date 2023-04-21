Opinions
Why we must defend LGBTQ rights as we decriminalize cannabis
Movements are intertwined, as activists have fought together for years
On March 31, Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize medical cannabis. The same week, the state’s legislature overrode the governor’s veto to enact what the ACLU has called the “worst anti-trans bill in the country.” Kentucky is not an aberration. At the same time, the United States celebrates tremendous progress in the movement to decriminalize cannabis, more than 400 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation have been introduced in statehouses around the country.
The progression of the LGBTQ movement and the cannabis justice movement are intricately intertwined, as activists in both movements have fought together for years. However, if we are to truly build an equitable and inclusive industry, the cannabis community must be vocal in its opposition to these acts of hate. This can’t be accomplished without the cannabis community taking an intersectional approach to the issue of cannabis justice.
Consider this. Mainstream cannabis justice research, rhetoric, and culture all too often exclude the voices and experiences of LGBTQ communities. It bears repeating that queer and trans people have been overrepresented in incarceration and arrest rates. When we take a closer look at the women most impacted by carceral systems of policing and punishment we see that queer and non-binary women are disproportionately impacted, making sexuality and gender identity factors that must be considered when trying to understand and solve criminal justice problems.
Last Prisoner Project’s Just Cannabis podcast, hosted by the organization’s Director of Impact, Mikelina Belaineh, creates a space for a discussion of these intersectional experiences. This way we can better understand how systems of policing and punishment distinctively and differently impact individuals who are LGBTQ.
In order to survive, LGBTQ individuals are often pushed toward criminalized behaviors such as selling and using cannabis, which increases their risk of arrest and confinement.
A Prison Policy Initiative analysis of data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) reveals, “that in 2019, gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals (with an arrest rate of 3,620 per 100,000) were 2.25 times as likely to be arrested in the past twelve months than straight individuals (with an arrest rate of 1,610 per 100,000).”
In trans populations, one in five (21%) trans women have experienced incarceration at some point in their lives. These statistics worsen when you account for race as nearly half (47%) of all Black trans people have been incarcerated.
And to be clear, these statistics likely undersell the disproportionate impact cannabis criminalization has on LGBTQ communities, as there is a shameful lack of data on the issue.
Given stigma and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals continues to run rampant in today’s cannabis community, it is important to acknowledge the power of solidarity when these two communities unite. This was evident in the recent push from public officials, cannabis leaders, and members of the LGBTQ community when they advocated for the release of basketball superstar Brittney Griner.
There is much work still to be done to make progress in both the cannabis justice movement and LGBTQ civil rights movement. My hope is that our collaboration makes that work a little easier.
Stephen Post is a Senior Communications Associate at Last Prisoner Project, a national, nonpartisan non-profit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. We aim to release every last person incarcerated for cannabis, as well as to repair the harms of cannabis criminalization. We accomplish this through legal intervention, direct constituent support, advocacy campaigns, and policy change.
Opinions
Why military veterans deserve safe access to cannabis
A game-changer providing relief when traditional treatments have failed
As a U.S. military veteran, I have seen firsthand how military service can take a toll on both physical and mental health. Many veterans struggle with chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other conditions related to their service. Despite their sacrifices, veterans often do not have access to a safe and effective treatment option: cannabis.
As an advocate for veterans’ rights, I believe that veterans should have access to cannabis as a viable treatment option. Cannabis has been a game-changer for many veterans, providing relief when traditional treatments have failed and enabling us to lead more fulfilling lives.
Unfortunately, veterans are often denied access to cannabis due to the federal government’s outdated classification of it as a Schedule I drug. This classification makes it difficult to conduct research on its medicinal properties and prevents veterans from obtaining safe, regulated cannabis. As a result, veterans are often forced to turn to prescription opioids, which can be addictive and have dangerous side effects, or self-medicate with alcohol.
Denying veterans access to cannabis not only does a disservice to them but to the American public. The opioid epidemic is rampant, and veterans are among the most vulnerable populations. By denying veterans access to cannabis, we are contributing to the problem rather than providing a solution.
Thankfully, several states have legalized cannabis for medicinal and/or recreational use, and a growing number of lawmakers are pushing for federal legalization. In fact, a recent poll found that 83% of Americans support legalizing medical cannabis, including a majority of both Democrats and Republicans.
It is time for the government to listen to the will of the people and provide veterans with safe access to cannabis. We owe it to those who have served our country to provide them with the best possible care, and that includes access to cannabis. It is time to end the stigma surrounding cannabis and recognize its potential as a safe and effective treatment option for a wide range of conditions.
In conclusion, I urge lawmakers and fellow Americans to support veterans’ access to cannabis. Let us work together to ensure that veterans have the care and support they deserve.
Jen Baxter is executive director of the Balanced Veterans Network, a non-profit organization, and a thriving community of veterans and their family members, that provides education to help empower veterans to use alternative therapies to combat issues plaguing the U.S. military veterans’ community.
Opinions
Defeating every Republican should be the goal in 2024
We need the right candidates and unified support
Years ago, in what now seems a distant past, there was a Republican Party still in some ways rational. Although I never agreed with its philosophy, or platform, conversation was possible. Ronald Reagan was a terrible president in so many ways. He was responsible for many deaths because of his refusal to recognize the AIDS crisis. Yet he was able to work out a deal with Democratic Speaker Tip O’Neill, to extend Social Security in 1983. I didn’t vote for him, and would never today, but it was possible to talk. That is no longer the case and it is sad.
We are seeing Republican governors in states like Florida and Texas, with legislatures in Republican hands, pass legislation attacking women, the LGBTQ community, the African-American community, and other minorities. We just saw the Tennessee Legislature vote out two Black legislators who stood up for gun control. We saw a Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk, in Amarillo, Texas, rule to stop women across the nation from getting mifepristone. That drug, when followed by misoprostol, is used to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. That method accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions.
We are seeing MAGA Republicans in Congress attempt to hold the nation hostage to their whims by threatening to not approve an increase in the debt ceiling. They have said they have no issue with bringing down the nation’s economy to get their way. I still have some Republican friends, they are not MAGA Republicans, and one of them recently asked if I would vote for a moderate Republican. My response was, “that is not a question that should be directed at me. Rather it should be directed at Republican primary voters.” A moderate, even a semi-rational Republican, can’t win a Republican primary. So, asking me the question is a moot point. I suggested he go to those Republicans voting in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district in Georgia and ask them how they can vote for a total moron. Greene, who has now gone on twitter “to defend Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was arrested Thursday over his alleged role in leaking Pentagon files. She said “Jake Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.” Remember, she won her district by 31%.
There are Democrats who some consider crazy. But the ‘crazies’ in the Democratic Party don’t control it. They have a say and can try to influence it, but they don’t control the Democratic Party like the crazies in the Republican Party control their party. There are conservative Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and left-wing ones like congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). But when it comes down to it, they both vote for their party leadership. House Democrats don’t need 15 ballots to elect a speaker. They fight over bills, but when it comes to cultural issues, they tend to speak out in favor of legislation to benefit women, the LGBTQ and African-American communities, and other minorities. At least they don’t try to move them back into the Stone Age.
So the time has come for Democrats and clear-thinking independents, to get together and focus on defeating every Republican running for office at the federal level and in states so they no longer control a state legislature or governor’s mansion. While calling for this I am smart enough to understand it won’t happen to the degree I want. Redistricting has made some changes impossible.
But if the Democratic Party finds moderate candidates to run in moderate districts, and the general electorate is moderate, we might be able to defeat enough Republicans to make a difference. One example is supporting Adam Frisch against Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). He came within 500 votes of defeating her in 2022 and is running again in 2024. He can win and we can win in other close Districts, with the right candidates and unified support for them.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
We’ve seen what prohibition does to markets — it doesn’t make them safer
Sex workers are advocating for the reduction of criminal penalties for prostitution and the expansion of sex worker rights in at least a dozen states, including here in D.C., on local and national levels. Last year, both New York and California voted to stop arresting people for “loitering for the purposes of prostitution” and citizens in Burlington, Vt., and Seattle, voted to remove laws criminalizing sex work. Today, legislators in Vermont, Washington, Hawaii, New York, and Oregon are all considering bills that would decriminalize adult, consensual, sex work. This is an emergent issue.
It’s tempting to compare the legalization of marijuana in dozens of states across the country with the accelerating effort to decriminalize sex work. But the legalization of marijuana and the subsequent creation of licensing and regulatory structures cannot be replicated to contain or control the oldest profession. Sex workers are service providers, not commodities. Sex workers are asking for decriminalization, not legalization. It’s important to know the difference.
Decriminalization removes criminal penalties that criminalize adult consensual sex work but it does not remove criminal penalties for rape, trafficking, assault, kidnapping, or any other violent crime. Decriminalizing sex work would prevent arrests, evictions, job loss, and the loss of child custody just because someone is engaged in sex work. Decriminalization is the only policy that promotes human rights and reduces violence against sex workers. This policy is endorsed by many organizations, including Amnesty International, The World Health Organization, ACLU, the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and the Freedom Network.
Legalization, on the other hand, creates restrictive regulations that seek to keep registered sex workers in legally licensed brothels. These laws give a monopoly to brothel owners, disempower workers, while doing nothing to reduce exploitation or arrests. Regulations like licensing create a two-tiered system where the overwhelming majority of people working outside of brothels are still criminalized and therefore have no legal protections. This is the model you see in Nevada, the only state with legal, regulated prostitution is also the state with the highest arrest rate per capita for prostitution related offenses. Regulation is not liberation.
Most efforts to regulate erotic service providers result in overly broad policies that do more harm than good. Regulation, legalization, and licensing schemes create state sanctioned monopolies that limit the freedom of movement, association, and expression of everyone. There are good reasons why some people don’t want to put themselves on stigmatized lists. Being a former registered prostitute can come up in child custody cases, background checks, and embolden abusive partners, landlords, or employers.
We cannot regulate sex work without infringing on fundamental rights for anyone suspected of engaging in stigmatized services. Sex workers are not commodities like marijuana, or alcohol, and cannot be regulated and controlled in the way that substances or objects are. Sex workers are people, we are service providers, and — whether you know it or not — we are already an integral part of your community.
We’ve seen what prohibition does to markets. It doesn’t make them safer.
Prohibition does not make markets safer. Criminalization and regulation provide opportunities for law enforcement and government bureaucrats to interfere with the private choices of consenting adults. Decriminalizing sex work is the only legal model that keeps the government out of our bedrooms and out of our business.
Kaytlin Bailey is founder and executive director of Old Pros, a non-profit media organization creating the conditions to change the status of sex workers. She is also the host of The Oldest Profession Podcast and is currently workshopping, ‘Whore’s Eye View,’ a 75-minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker’s perspective.
Mayor’s office hosts event to celebrate lesbians
Why we must defend LGBTQ rights as we decriminalize cannabis
Calendar: April 21-27
Biden reportedly planning 2024 campaign announcement for next week
Ugandan president sends Anti-Homosexuality Act back to Parliament
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
European Union4 days ago
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
-
Oceania4 days ago
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
-
Florida4 days ago
Miami Beach Pride parade takes place on Ocean Drive
-
Politics3 days ago
Hogan criticizes DeSantis over Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
-
Federal Government3 days ago
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
-
Congress4 days ago
Biden-Harris administration vows to veto House GOP’s anti-trans sports ban
-
Opinions3 days ago
Legalize weed, decriminalize sex work. Know the difference.
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
National Cannabis Festival features out vendors like D.C.’s Sean Kim