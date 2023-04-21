Real Estate
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
Learn how to keep spring pests out of your home
Spring is a time of new beginnings, but it can also bring unwelcome visitors into your home – pests like ants, crickets, and other insects. As the weather changes, these creatures are often on the move, looking for food, water, and shelter. If you’re seeing them show up inside, don’t lay out the yellow brick road for them. You can take some simple steps to keep these pests out.
Ants are one of the most common springtime pests. They, along with cockroaches, can enter your home through even the tiniest cracks and crevices and once they find a food source, they can quickly become a nuisance.
According to the National Pest Management Association, ants are most active in the spring and summer months, as temperatures warm up and they become more active. And they found that 63% of pest control professionals consider cockroaches to be a problem in the spring.
Other pests that may be a problem in the spring include termites, spiders, and stink bugs. Termites can cause significant damage to your home if left untreated, so it’s important to watch for signs of an infestation, such as mud tubes or wood damage, and get a quality pest control company out ASAP. Otherwise, you may be treated to the horror of a termite swarm indoors. If you’ve never seen this, it is like watching a horror film of seemingly never-ending streams of insects coming out of the woodwork.
Spiders can be a nuisance, but most are harmless. Stink bugs are not harmful to humans, but they can emit a foul odor when disturbed or crushed (hence the name). Stink bugs are attracted to light and warmth, and often enter homes and buildings through small gaps and cracks in windows, doors, and walls. Once inside, they may congregate in large numbers on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. Controlling stink bugs can be a challenge, as they are resistant to many conventional pesticides. Prevention is often the best approach.
It takes more than clicking your heels three times to slow the roll of insects and other pests. So here are some tips to keep control of insects inside your home.
Seal up any cracks and crevices. Use caulk or weather stripping to seal any gaps around doors, windows, and pipes.
Keep your home clean. Pests are attracted to food and water, so make sure to clean up spills and crumbs and fix any leaks.
Store food properly. Keep food in sealed containers, and don’t leave pet food out overnight.
Use traps and baits. Store-bought traps and baits can be effective in controlling ants and other pests. Place them where the entry points are, and replace them regularly. Often with ants, they will dissipate after a few weeks.
Contract a pest control company or exterminator, if necessary. If you are a renter, contact your landlord or property management company to let them know as well. In some cases, they should be covering that expense.
Ultimately, even though pests like ants, cockroaches, termites, and other insects can be a problem in the spring, there are steps you can take to keep them out of your home. By sealing up cracks and crevices, keeping your home clean, storing food properly, and using traps and baits, you can reduce the likelihood of an infestation. If the problem persists, contact an exterminator or request pest control services from your landlord or property management company.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
Benefits for going electric at home
Tax credits available for homeowners who upgrade panels, more
Recently the IRS and the Department of Energy have started to reward homeowners as well as some renters for electrifying their homes. Through a series of rebates and tax credits, consumers will experience savings when making qualifying electrification purchases. For example, air source heat pumps for space heating/cooling and heat pump water heaters (HPWH) will be eligible for a tax credit of up to $2,000 per year, and electrical panel upgrades installed in conjunction with a heat pump or heat pump water heater (HPWH) will be eligible for a tax credit of up to $600.
Major U.S. companies including Airbnb, Redfin, Lyft, Propel and others have joined the non-profit Rewiring America in a new consumer outreach and education campaign to connect American households with Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rebates and tax incentives to go electric.
From the Rewiring America website – “There are 121 million households in the U.S. and the average American household will receive $10,600 in IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) benefits to fully electrify and save on average $1,800 each year going forward on energy costs by phasing out fossil fuels. Even renters can get in on the action with electric vehicles, and appliances and tools that can be transported to their next home, like countertop induction cooktops, portable mini split heat pumps, heat pump dryers and battery-powered yard equipment.”
The rebates are reserved for low and moderate income households. The tax credits apply to anyone with adequate tax liability. For more information, see the Inflation Reduction Act Savings Calculator on the Rewiring America website: https://www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator
So, is it time to upgrade your windows? Need a new air conditioner, electrical panel, stove or considering getting an electric vehicle? Find out more about how you can go electric and if there are possible savings and credits when you do that. More information is also located at irs.gov/inflation-reduction-act-of-2022.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Why spring is the perfect time to buy or sell a home
Embrace the season of renewal and take advantage of a robust market
Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth. As nature awakens from its winter slumber, the real estate market also springs to life.
In many areas, spring is considered the perfect time to buy or sell a home. Let’s explore why spring is an ideal time for real estate transactions and what buyers and sellers can expect during this season.
First and foremost, spring weather can be a significant factor in the real estate market.
The warmer temperatures and longer days make it easier for buyers to tour homes and for sellers to showcase their properties. The improved weather conditions can also make homes appear more attractive, with blooming flowers and green grass adding to the appeal. This is especially true in areas where winter weather can make it difficult to see homes or make a refresh of the exterior (the first impression) more difficult..
Another reason why spring is an ideal time to buy or sell a home is the increase in inventory.
Many homeowners who are planning to sell their homes wait until spring to put them on the market. This means that buyers have a wider selection of homes to choose from, with many new properties hitting the market during this time. For sellers, the increase in inventory means more competition, but it also means more potential buyers.
In addition to more inventory, spring is also a time when many buyers and sellers are eager to make a move.
For buyers, the new year can bring a sense of renewal and a desire to make a change. Many people also receive tax refunds during this time, which can provide extra funds for a down payment or closing costs. For sellers, spring can be a time to take advantage of the increased demand and sell their homes more quickly and for a better price.
Another factor that can make spring an ideal time to buy or sell a home is the end of the school year.
Many families with children prefer to move during the summer months when school is out, which means they will be looking for homes in the spring. This can create a sense of urgency for buyers who want to find a new home before the start of the next school year. For sellers, this can mean more potential buyers who are eager to move quickly.
Of course, like any season, spring also has its challenges.
For buyers, the increased competition can mean bidding wars and higher prices. For sellers, the increase in inventory can mean more competition and the need to make their homes stand out. It’s important for both buyers and sellers to be prepared for the market and to work with an experienced real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com who can help them navigate the challenges of the season.
For buyers, this may mean getting pre-approved for a mortgage before beginning the search, so they know how much they can afford and are ready to make an offer when they find the right home. A referral from your real estate agent is usually best, but there are sites like GayMortgageLoans.com that feature LGBTQ/friendly lenders across the nation. It may also mean as a buyer, being flexible with their search criteria, so they can consider homes that meet their needs, even if they don’t check all the boxes on their wish list.
For sellers, it’s important to prepare their homes for sale and make them as attractive as possible to potential buyers. This may mean making repairs, updating the home’s décor, and staging the home to show off its best features. It’s also important for sellers to price their homes correctly and to work with a real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com who has experience in the local market and can help them make informed decisions.
Spring is an ideal time to buy or sell a home. The warmer weather, increase in inventory, and sense of renewal and urgency can create a vibrant and active real estate market. Whether you are buying or selling a home this spring, embrace the season of renewal and take advantage of all that the real estate market has to offer.
Jeff Hammerberg is the founder of GayRealEstate.com. For more than 25 years, he has been a prolific writer, coach, and author who has been helped advance the cause of fair, honest, and equitable representation for all members of the LGBTQ community in real estate matters. GayRealEstate.com boasts more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Preparing your home for sale
Showcase properties in their best light as spring market arrives
A full nine weeks have passed since Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. That time has passed but even so, we have recently seen freezing temperatures, summer heat, and a weekend of blustery winds, all in a span of two weeks. Welcome to the DMV! It’s no wonder that expansion and contraction create cracks and leaks in our houses.
As I write this, my daffodils are in bloom, the green stems of my daylilies are growing tall, and an assortment of weeds are poking out among the clumps of grass in my yard – all signs that spring is here and with it, the dawning of the 2023 real estate market.
The inventory of homes for sale remains low, in some areas even lower than last year, and prices are still inching up despite higher interest rates. If you’re selling your home or investment property this spring, you should already be making improvements that will showcase it in its best light and garner the most interest and the highest price.
You’ve been spending more time than normal in your home since COVID lockdowns and the onset of teleworking, so small, annoying problems may have taken on a larger significance. That faucet drip has turned into a leak under the kitchen sink. The dryer that is overheating may require a clean-out of its vent. Perhaps you found a shingle in your back yard after last weekend’s wind and need to prevent water penetration into your attic during the next downpour.
Well, git to fixin’!
Those of us in the real estate trade can tell you that a small item in need of repair can lead a potential buyer to think, “If this little thing is wrong, what big problem might be lurking somewhere else?” Test items around your house then call your favorite contractor, tradesperson, or handywoman to diagnose and repair anything out of the ordinary that you notice. Unless you have a background in household repair, this is not the time for a do-it-yourself solution. That’s another red flag for buyers.
Next, depersonalize the interior. Pack away family photos, treasured trinkets, and anything political. While visiting one house last fall, my buyers noticed a calendar posted in the kitchen that listed doctor’s appointments, children’s sporting events, and even something called a “red wave.” After looking at that, they totally forgot about the nice kitchen and sunroom addition and their minds wandered elsewhere.
Along with depersonalizing, it’s time to de-clutter each room and clean everything. And when I say clean everything, I mean not only carpets and windows, but also vents, baseboards, the tops of cabinets, inside the refrigerator, ceiling fan blades, and that nasty, moldy stuff growing on the seal of your front-load washing machine.
Little upgrades matter. Do you need a new bathroom vanity? How about a stylish kitchen faucet, cabinet pulls, or doorknobs? Most homes can benefit from fresh paint. Accent walls are on trend now, with contemporary wainscoting, complementary paint colors, or bold wallpaper. Don’t forget to replace any burned-out lightbulbs.
If you live in a detached home or rowhouse, look around the exterior for ideas to make it more attractive. Rake leaves and debris, power-wash siding, and sweep sidewalks. Repair broken steps or deck boards and railings. Plant colorful flowers or shrubbery. Something as simple as wiping away cobwebs on exterior lights and replacing old house numbers can give your home a fresh, inviting look.
Many properties in our area are sold while vacant. Professional staging replicates the look of a model home and can help buyers visualize their own items in the space. If you are staying in your home while selling, however, have your agent provide suggestions or seek a consultation with a stager to determine how your furniture might be rearranged to make the home seem larger, brighter, and more open.
Do you have pets in the home? Some people have allergies and, believe it or not, not everyone loves your furry family members as much as you do. Doggy daycare or crating may be in order to relieve their stress, make sure they don’t escape, and keep pet aficionados like me from stopping to pet them and forgetting about the real reason they have come to see the house.
Once your home is ready to show, make sure you provide ease of access through the use of lockboxes, generous showing hours, and open houses. Except in unusual circumstances, if buyers can’t see it, they won’t buy it.
And think of BLT before leaving the house for a showing. No, not the sandwich but my last bit of advice: Blinds up, Lights on, Toilet seats down.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
