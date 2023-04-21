Connect with us

CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest arrives next week

Festival opens with Georgette Krenkel Welcome Dance

Published

5 hours ago

on

(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

CAMP Rehoboth will host a series of Women’s Fest events starting on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. The festival will open with the traditional Georgette Krenkel Welcome Dance at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. 

There will also be a casual bike ride on Friday, April 28 at 9:45 a.m. This popular activity combines a bit of exercise with fun and friendship. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., nurses from Beebe Healthcare will also provide health screenings at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center on Baltimore Avenue. Also at the community center, CAMP Rehoboth will host “FEST ART 2023!,” an art reception at 3 p.m. 

For more details, visit CAMP Rehoboth’s website.

Mayor’s office hosts event to celebrate lesbians

Intergenerational panel of community leaders to discuss visibility

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

Kimberley Bush from the DC Center for the LGBT Community serves on a panel discussion next Wednesday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The D.C. Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host an intergenerational panel to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Day on Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital.

This panel will be a discussion about visibility through the lens of lesbian community leaders. The moderator is Trang Nguyen, chair of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on LGBT Affairs and panel members include Jewel McFadden from World Bank Globe, Kimberley Bush from the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To RSVP for this event, visit Eventbrite.

Calendar

Calendar: April 21-27

LGBTQ events in the days to come

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

Friday, April 21

Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected]

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Speed Friending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, April 22

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Sunday, April 23

“Whine & Toast Sunday Funday Brunch” will be at 1 p.m. at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge. There will be drink specials and a live DJ spinning hip hop, R&B, house, afrobeats and Caribbean sounds. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Daytox Sunday’s After Brunch Day Party at 5 p.m. at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge. There will be drinks, games and a live DJ playing hip-hop, afrobeats, dancehall and soca. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, April 24

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter

Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston. For more details, email [email protected]

Tuesday, April 25

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Impulse Washington DC will host “LGBTQ College Game Night” at 7 p.m. at Party HQ. This game night will be a fun night of games, engagement, and a mix of advocacy. For more information, visit Eventbrite

Wednesday, April 26

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected]

Thursday, April 27

Blade editor Kevin Naff talks about his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away” at 5:30 p.m. at The Corner at Whitman-Walker, 1701 14th St., N.W. The event also features Dr. Kellan Baker of Whitman-Walker and is moderated by Evan Koslof of WUSA9. RSVP at washingtonblade.com/RSVP. 

DC Anti-Violence Project will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals and those perceived as LGBT through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more details, visit Facebook and Twitter.

Bars & Parties

20 LGBTQ events this week

Sasha Colby at Pitchers; Victory Fund Brunch and Cannabis Festival among highlights

Published

5 days ago

on

April 17, 2023

By

LGBTQ events this week include (from left) The Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch, The National Cannabis Festival at RFK Stadium, and the Noche Latina 'La Loca' at Bunker with DJ Milko. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Reign: Drag Variety Show

Monday, April 17
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.

Logan Stone hosts a drag roulette show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday.

Sasha Colby at Pitchers

Wednesday, April 19
7-11:30 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
No Cover / 21+
Facebook

Fresh off her win from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby goes to Pitchers for a meet-and-greet and free show. Arrive early (7 p.m.) if you want to get to the meet-and-greet by 9: expect it to be packed. The show also includes performances from local favorites Cake Pop! (voted Best Drag Queen in the Blade’s 2022 readers’ poll), Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Christina Doll and Sasha Adams Sanchez.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, April 19
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram

Crystal Edge leads the queens at Kiki for Daddy Issues on Wednesday.

Halfway to Halloween

Last year’s Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, April 21
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Join Desiree Dik at a spooky Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. Performers include Evry Pleasure, MOTA, The Baphomette and Thea Trickality.

Rough House

Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10 cover (includes clothes check)
Facebook | Tickets

The infamous lights off, hands on dance party Rough House is held at Green Lantern on Friday. Music is provided by DJ Lemz, DJ Sean Morris, DJ Dean Sullivan and The Barber Streisand.

Dirty Dancin’

Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook

Get down and dirty on the dance floor with DJ Popperz and go go dancers at UPROAR on Friday night.

Charlemagne Sucks!

Friday, April 21
10:30 p.m.
DC Corazón
3903-3905 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Tickets

Charlemagne hosts a “Night of a Thousand Charlemagnes” show with performers Sasha E Mi, Vee Vee Majesty, Logan Stone and Tiffany D. Carter at DC Corazón on Friday.

We the Kingz

Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Instagram

Ricky Rosé hosts an all drag king show at JR.’s on Friday.

Monarch Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 22
11:30 a.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
$35
Reservations | Call (202) 328-3222

Logan Stone hosts a drag brunch at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Saturday.

National Cannabis Festival

The National Cannabis Festival (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 22
12-9 p.m.
RFK Stadium
2400 East Capitol Street, S.E.
$85
Facebook | Tickets

The National Cannabis Festival returns to D.C. on Saturday at RFK Stadium. Listen to live music acts, visit tons of vendors, pig out on food trucks, and have a good time. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly not be alone among other queer cannabis fans at the festival.

Freddie’s Follies

Destiny B. Childs performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 22
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

Destiny B. Childs leads a troupe voted “Best Drag Show” in the Blade’s “Best of LGBTQ DC” readers’ poll at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.

House of Colour!

Saturday, April 22
10 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets

The Flashy Group is holding a “House of Colour” celebration of house and techno music at Hook Hall on Saturday. DJ Twin, Sean Morris and Keenan Orr provide the music.

Looney’s Brunch

Saturday, April 22
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub College Park
8150 Baltimore Avenue
College Park, Md.
website

Freida Poussay hosts a brunch show with Katrina Colby, Erotica, Druex Sidora and Amber St. Lexington at Looney’s Pub in College Park, Md. on Saturday.

Locker Room

Saturday, April 22
doors 7 p.m. / party starts at 10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
$20 presale
Instagram | Tickets

DJ Alex Acosta brings the music for a locker room-themed party at Bunker on Saturday. Dress in your sexiest sports and athletic gear.

Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch

Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
$275+
Register

The LGBTQ Victory Fund holds its annual National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday. While tickets start at $275, the funds raised go to the worthy cause of electing openly LGBTQ officials to every level of government.

Looney’s Maple Lawn Brunch

Sunday, April 23
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub Maple Lawn
8180 Maple Lawn Boulevard
Fulton, Md.
website

Frieda Poussay leads another show at a different Looney’s Pub: this time in Fulton, Md. Performers include Vagenesis, Dabatha Christie, Logan Stone and Nubia Love Jackson.

Hello Betty Drag Brunch

Sunday, April 23
12 p.m.
Hello Betty
940 Rose Avenue
Bethesda, Md.
Reservations

Dustyn Dawn leads a “Bratz vs. Barbie” drag brunch at Hello Betty in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday with performers Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Sage Angel and Chanel Belladonna.

DC Gaymers Tabletop Sunday

Sunday, April 23
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 401-A)
901 G Street, N.W.
Facebook

DC Gaymers host a board game gathering on Sunday at the MLK Memorial Library.

Dulles Triangles Spring Tea Dance

Sunday, April 23
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Old Ox Brewery
44652 Guildford Drive
Ashburn, Va.
$5 for non-members
Facebook

The Northern Virginia LGBTQ social group Dulles Triangles is holding a Spring Tea Dance at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Va. on Sunday.

La Loca

Sunday, April 23
7 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram

Bunker holds Noche Latina “La Loca” on Sunday. Music is provided by DJ Milko.

Continue Reading
