PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival

Annual event draws large crowd, despite thunderstorm

Published

5 hours ago

on

U.S. shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa (D-D.C.) speaks at the National Cannabis Festival main stage on Saturday, April 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Cannabis Festival was held near RFK Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The festival opened at noon and was forced to close shortly after 2 p.m. due to an approaching thunderstorm. The festival reopened after 8 p.m.

(Washington Blade photos by Adam Hall and Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Sasha Colby at Pitchers

‘Drag Race’ winner performs at local gay sports bar

Published

3 days ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 winner Sasha Colby performs at Pitchers DC on Wednesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sasha Colby, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, April 19. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Brooklyn Heights and Christina Doll.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Night of Champions

Team DC holds annual awards ceremony on Saturday

Published

7 days ago

on

April 16, 2023

By

Team DC's 2023 Night of Champions awards dinner is held at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Saturday, April 15. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held its annual Night of Champions awards ceremony at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Saturday, April 15. Scholarships were presented to seven out LGBTQ area high school student athletes. The 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to Tia Clemmons of Jackson-Reed High School. Other awardees included Steve Frable, Nikki Kasparek, Aron Hinson, Rhonda Jackson and Tony Mace.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker

‘Drag Race’ judge has meet-and-greet at D.C. gay bar

Published

1 week ago

on

April 15, 2023

By

Karson Cressley greets fans at a 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season finale viewing party at Bunker on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans at Bunker for a Drag Race season finale viewing party on Friday, April 14. Naomi Thee Ratchet hosted a drag show with performers Labianna and Erotica.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

