PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Annual event draws large crowd, despite thunderstorm
The National Cannabis Festival was held near RFK Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The festival opened at noon and was forced to close shortly after 2 p.m. due to an approaching thunderstorm. The festival reopened after 8 p.m.
(Washington Blade photos by Adam Hall and Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Sasha Colby at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ winner performs at local gay sports bar
Sasha Colby, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, April 19. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Brooklyn Heights and Christina Doll.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Taking pictures of @sashacolby of @RuPaulsDragRace performing at @PitchersDC . Covering for @WashBlade : pic.twitter.com/OhEENlJs0R— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 20, 2023
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards ceremony on Saturday
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC held its annual Night of Champions awards ceremony at the Hilton National Mall Hotel on Saturday, April 15. Scholarships were presented to seven out LGBTQ area high school student athletes. The 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award was presented to Tia Clemmons of Jackson-Reed High School. Other awardees included Steve Frable, Nikki Kasparek, Aron Hinson, Rhonda Jackson and Tony Mace.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
‘Drag Race’ judge has meet-and-greet at D.C. gay bar
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” met with fans at Bunker for a Drag Race season finale viewing party on Friday, April 14. Naomi Thee Ratchet hosted a drag show with performers Labianna and Erotica.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photographing @CarsonKressley at @bunkerclubdc for the @RuPaulsDragRace finale viewing party. Covering for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/9dKm9zXkdC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 15, 2023
