Malcolm Kenyatta, Marisa Richmond to join presidential advisory commission
They will join the record number of LGBTQ appointees serving in Biden-Harris admin
The White House on Friday announced plans to appoint out Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) and transgender Middle Tennessee State University Professor Marisa Richmond to serve on the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans.
In their respective roles as the Commission’s chair and one of its 20 members, Kenyatta and Richmond will join the record breaking number of LGBTQ appointees serving in the Biden-Harris administration.
The White House also noted the pro-LGBTQ advocacy work of another appointee picked to serve on the Commission, National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle.
The Commission’s work will include advising President Joe Biden through U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on matters “pertaining to educational equity and economic opportunity for the Black community.”
“The expertise represented on this commission will be an invaluable resource to our Department and to the President as we work to Raise the Bar in education and ensure that all Black children have access to an academically rigorous education, safe and healthy learning environments, supportive school communities, and multiple pathways to college and career,” Cardona said in a statement Friday.
Kenyatta became the first openly LGBTQ person of color to serve in the Pennsylvania General Assembly with his election in 2018. And he made history again last year as America’s first LGBTQ person of color to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
“I’m humbled by your faith in me,” Kenyatta wrote in a tweet thanking the President for appointing him chair of the Commission.
HONORED! Thank you @potus for appointing me Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Education Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. I’m humbled by your faith in me. pic.twitter.com/uA0BABjP05— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) April 21, 2023
Along with her roles with the Commission and at the University, Richmond serves as president of the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women, co-chair of the Transgender Advisory Committee of the Democratic National Committee, and the first transgender member of the Metro Human Relations Commission.
When leading the NEA, America’s largest labor union and professional employee organization, Pringle proclaimed in a speech last year: “We will say gay. We will say trans. We will use the words that validate our students and their families; words that encourage them to walk in their authenticity; to love themselves fully to become who they are meant to be!”
Biden reportedly planning 2024 campaign announcement for next week
Tuesday marks four years since president announced 2020 run
President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to formally announce his long-expected bid for reelection sometime next week — possibly on Tuesday, which marks four years to the day since he announced his 2020 campaign.
The Washington Post broke news of the timing on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the ongoing deliberations who said the president will likely announce his plans to run in a video addressing his supporters, but the sources hedged that it might be delayed.
The White House has been fielding questions for months about whether and when Biden would disclose his 2024 plans, but according to the Associated Press the White House had concluded there was little reason for urgency given the absence of any challenge to Biden’s nomination by a serious Democratic candidate.
Biden reportedly felt the pressure to announce was further eased by divisions within the Republican Party — with four GOP hopefuls having formally disclosed their plans to run and three more who are expected to soon get in the race — and also by Democrats’ better-than-anticipated showing in the 2022 midterm elections.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the president plans to meet with top Democratic donors next week in anticipation of his 2024 reelection bid.
White House press secretary again condemns anti-LGBTQ ‘legislative bullying’
Karine Jean-Pierre made comments during Thursday’s briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke out again on Thursday against the spate of anti-LGBTQ bills in legislatures across the country, calling this “one of the worst weeks so far” for proposals that have become law.
“Three anti-LGBTQ laws have been enacted so far this week in Kansas, Indiana and Idaho,” Jean-Pierre said near the beginning of Thursday’s press briefing. “Just yesterday, the North Dakota Senate passed 10 anti-LGBTQ bills in just one day, a single-day record.”
Kansas, the press secretary noted, became the 20th state banning transgender students from participating in school sports, while Indiana became the 14th state banning guideline-directed gender-affirming healthcare for trans and gender nonconforming youth.
“According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 50 percent of transgender youth in the U.S., which is estimated to be more than 150,000 kids, live in states in which transgender youth have lost access to or at risk of losing access to gender-affirming care,” Jean-Pierre said.
“Look, this is awful news,” she said. “Let’s be very clear about that. LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back.”
Jean-Pierre lauded the youth who have led protests and walkouts to voice their opposition to “this legislative bullying” before directly addressing America’s young LGBTQ folks:
“You are loved just as you are, just the way you are. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you call 988, the national crisis hotline, and dial the number ‘three’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ kids.”
Jean-Pierre added, “This is a new service that the Biden administration is proud to offer during these incredibly hard times for these trans kids.”
White House hosts roundtable with transgender youth
Friday was International Transgender Day of Visibility
The White House said in a statement released Saturday said Presidential Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy “hosted a roundtable at the White House Friday about the joys, hopes and challenges that transgender children are experiencing.”
The roundtable took place on International Transgender Day of Visibility, an annual event occurring on March 31 dedicated to celebrating trans people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by trans people worldwide, as well as a celebration of their contributions to society.
This year’s Transgender Day of Visibility was one of the largest in years.
Huge crowds gathered in cities across the U.S. in celebrations of visibility and protest as over 450 bills that target queer and trans youth are under consideration or have been passed by state legislatures.
“Transgender kids and their parents traveled to the White House from states that have attacked the rights of transgender kids, including Arizona, Texas and Virginia, and shared the devastating effects these political attacks are having on their mental health and wellbeing,” reads a White House readout of the roundtable.
“As one round table participant shared, it feels scary when the politicians elected to represent you don’t care about your wellbeing. Families participating in today’s roundtable also highlighted that transgender kids can thrive when parents love and affirm their transgender children, and when transgender kids have access to the support they need at school and in their communities,” it notes. “Ambassador Rice and Dr. Murthy reiterated the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to standing up for the rights of transgender kids and their parents, and to challenging state laws that harm transgender kids. They also thanked the families for their unwavering advocacy and bravery in challenging these discriminatory laws.”
