Local
Comings & Goings
Toledo named deputy director of Democrats for Education Reform DC
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Cesar Toledo on being named deputy director of Democrats for Education Reform DC (DFER DC) and its affiliate nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Education Reform Now DC (ERN DC). Toledo said, “Being raised by immigrant parents, I understand firsthand how crucial a high-quality public education is in breaking the cycle of poverty and enabling upward social mobility. After years of spearheading political and social impact campaigns, I’m excited to utilize those skills to build a pipeline of education champions in the District. I look forward to advancing an education reform agenda that justly and equitably serves all students, especially students of color.”
Cesar’s career has involved championing college and career pathways. He has served as a Peace Corps Volunteer at a primary school in East Africa, which marked the beginning of his career in education advocacy. He has a decade of experience centered on advancing equity and social justice. Most recently he served as the political director for the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, where he designed and spearheaded the organization’s most successful and historic electoral programs. He is recognized as a national LGBTQ advocate, having trained and helped elect hundreds of candidates up and down the ballot across the country. He got his start in politics canvassing for local candidates in California and interning for then-Lieutenant Gov. Gavin Newsom.
His previous positions include being an associate account executive with BerlinRosen; working for Kipp Mueller for California State Senate, as campaign manager; and as a project manager with Capitol Impact, LLC.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in Global Studies, University of California, Riverside, Calif.
Maryland
Trans woman sues officials over abusive treatment in Baltimore jails
Lawsuit says sexual assault occurred after she was placed in all-male dorm
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Baltimore on April 18 charges the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and seven of its high-level officials with subjecting a transgender woman to “cruel and unusual punishment” during the six months she was held in two Baltimore jails.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Chelsea Gilliam, 33, says Gilliam was arrested in December 2021 on an assault charge and was being held while awaiting trial at the Baltimore City Correctional Center and the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center.
“Both facilities refused to accept Ms. Gilliam’s legally changed name and her gender identity,” according to a statement by the Baltimore law firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy, which is representing Gilliam. “While at the Baltimore jail, Ms. Gilliam was placed in a dormitory of all men for three months, from December 2021 to early February 2022,” the statement says.
“Despite her femininity and gender identity as a woman, Ms. Gilliam was forced to live and shower with male inmates,” the statement continues. “During this time, she was harassed by both officers and inmates and ultimately sexually assaulted by another inmate,” it says.
“The jail took no action when Ms. Gilliam reported the assault. She was also denied her hormone treatment,” the statement says.
The statement, which provides a summary of the 35-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, says that in February 2022, Gilliam was moved to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center in Baltimore, which serves as an intake prison for male inmates, according to its website.
It says that during her entire time there Gilliam was placed in segregation, which is a form of solitary confinement, solely because she is transgender.
“Officers shackled Ms. Gilliam by the hands, waist and ankles each time she left her cell, even though she never violated the facility’s rules,” the statement says. “Ms. Gilliam suffered a great deal of anxiety and distress from these experiences,” it says.
The lawsuit alleges that Gilliam was subjected to “cruel and unusual” treatment in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act based on her status as a transgender person with the condition of gender dysphoria.
“Ms. Gilliam received hormone treatments for her gender dysphoria for 18 years prior to her incarceration and has continued to receive hormone treatments since her release,” the lawsuit says. Among other things, it cites reports from experts in the field of medicine and mental health stating that hormone treatment is needed for most people with gender dysphoria and the denial of such treatment is harmful to individuals receiving it.
The lawsuit also states that in their action or lack of action that placed Gilliam in danger while she was incarcerated, corrections officials failed to comply with existing regulations that specifically call for taking steps to protect transgender inmates from potential harm.
Court records show that Gilliam pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree assault on May 12, 2022, and was sentenced to supervised probation and released.
Eve Hill, the attorney representing Gilliam, told the Washington Blade that Carolyn Scruggs, the current Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSCS), who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, was appointed to her position in January by the state’s newly elected governor, Wes Moore. Moore has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community.
“We would hope that such a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights would want to resolve this matter and make the state’s correctional facilities safe for transgender people, but we have received no response from our overture,” Hill told the Blade.
Hill said that under the federal court system, it is up to the judge to determine the extent of mediation or negotiation that may be required to potentially resolve a lawsuit through a settlement before it goes to trial.
Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the MDPSCS released a statement saying it could not comment specifically on a pending lawsuit but said it “takes very seriously – and treats with urgency – the protection of every single incarcerated person’s dignity and safety.”
The statement adds, “The Department has met with advocacy groups and has tirelessly worked on the complex issues related to the transgender incarcerated population and is committed to updating its policies as necessary based on correctional and medical professionals’ recommendations to ensure safety of everyone in our facilities.”
The statement concludes by saying MDPSCS is audited by Department of Justice certified auditors that audit one-third of the state’s correctional facilities each year. It says the department “is not aware of any facility that has ever received a corrective action for a transgender related issue.”
District of Columbia
Team DC recognizes seven LGBTQ student-athletes
Annual scholarship ceremony honors high school seniors in range of sports
Dressed to impress in everything from a black velvet tuxedo with a matching bowtie to a sparkling emerald green gown topped with a voluminous black and gray wig, attendees at Team DC’s Night of Champions award dinner on Saturday, April 15 knew they were celebrating a program and scholarship recipients worth getting classed up for.
“[These students] are not just athletes,” said Brent Minor, executive director of Team DC. “These are [great] students…somebody had a 4.3 [grade point] average.”
Last month, Team DC announced the recipients of its annual Team DC College Scholarship, which awards $2,000 to openly LGBTQ+ student-athletes graduating high school with plans to play a collegiate sport. The seven recipients come from four high schools in D.C., two in Virginia, and one in Maryland.
Since 2008, Team DC has awarded 97 scholarships totaling $142,000. However, the ceremony and its accompanying silent auctions and dual-entree dinners, hosted at the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall by the Wharf, weren’t always quite so fancy.
“It started off as chips and dips at Nellie’s Sports Bar,” Minor added. “So this has evolved over time and went from a standing cocktail party to finally somebody said, ‘You know what, we need to do this proper and have a sit-down dinner.’”
One of the scholarship’s first recipients, Daniel Martinelli, was amazed at how the scholarship has changed. Martinelli, a gay man, received his award in 2008 for swimming. But the scholarships have expanded in definition of sports to incorporate and recognize students who participate in activities like marching band, hula dancing, and more.
The ways of spreading awareness about the scholarship have also changed. Martinelli didn’t know about the scholarship until he was given the actual application, but students can now hear about the program through their school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSA).
As the scholarship’s online presence grows too, it has even gathered attention from students across the country hoping to apply.
“We’re in such a unique jurisdiction, where the District right now is very welcoming to different types of students and families,” said Rene Tiongquico, co-chair of the Team DC College Scholarship Committee. “[But] LGBTQ plus youth around the country don’t have the same benefits and the same interest in acknowledgment.”
While Team DC hopes to be a model for the rest of the country so LGBTQ+ student-athletes beyond the DMV can be recognized for their achievements, the scholarship is already making a difference to the seven seniors who received the award this year.
“I didn’t really expect there to be scholarships for this combination of LGBTQ athletes,” said Ariana Inamdar, a recipient from South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. “It’s really nice to be recognized as both parts.”
The scholarship also gives a boost of confidence to recipients who now realize their work was worth a high-end celebration.
For Sarah Middleton, a scholarship recipient from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va., the support she received at the ceremony built up her excitement about her future as a molecular biology and Spanish major.
“It makes me very excited to see what I can do,” Middleton said with a smile. “I can pretty much do anything.”
Throughout the ceremony, scholarship recipients were recognized alongside the donors and organizations that sponsored their awards. The program also awarded Tia (TC) Clemmons the 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award to recognize school staff who support LGBTQ student-athletes.
After each award was announced, the large room of supporters was eager to applaud each recipient, donor, and program staff member that made the night possible. Sitting back and taking in the extravagance of the night, Martinelli knew from experience that the scholarship was crafted by agents of change.
“Agents of all walks of life that come together to support one another,” he said. “It’s trailblazing, that’s all I can say.”
CLICK HERE to see more photos from the event.
Virginia
D.C. schools work to boost LGBTQ support, while Va. students face new challenges
Youngkin policy proposals spark fear among trans, nonbinary youth
After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed changes to transgender students’ rights in September 2022, 72,000 public comments flooded in. But with no indication of when policies that restrict bathroom use and pronoun preference could be implemented, some students in Virginia public schools are afraid of losing their safe spaces at school.
“Many students have reported increased anxiety and fears related to the model policies’ ramifications,” said Abram Clear, the school programs coordinator for Side by Side, an organization working with schools across Virginia to support LGBTQ youth. “In particular, trans and nonbinary students who have found safe, affirming spaces at school have expressed concerns about being forcibly outed to their guardians.”
While some guardians openly support their student’s sexuality, other discussions about gender identity can be dismissed or misunderstood at home. If the new policies on transgender students are passed and educators are required to out students to their guardians, LGBTQ students can run a higher risk of negative mental health, as well as possible physical danger at home.
Transgender and nonbinary students also worry that these policies embolden educators who are already dismissive of their identities. Supportive educators express similar concerns as they worry they will be contractually obligated to out students or enforce measures that harm their students.
“Morally, they feel it’s imperative to continue affirming their trans and nonbinary students by using their requested names and pronouns, regardless of documentation,” said Clear. “But this would be at odds with the 2022 [Virginia Department of Education] protocols.”
Virginia’s proposed policies would require more than one million students to only use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex assigned to them at birth. Students would also only be allowed to participate in sports or extracurricular activities in accordance with the same rule.
The legal name and sex of a student would also have to align with their sex at birth unless official legal documents or court orders are provided, regardless of whether a parent gives permission. This would require teachers and other school officials to only refer to a student by the pronouns associated with their sex at birth.
In one month alone, nearly one-third of LGBTQ students missed at least one day of school because they felt unsafe, according to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network’s 2021 report. Just over 75% of LGBTQ youth also experienced in-person verbal harassment at school in the past year due to their sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity.
But as students in Virginia try to unpack the potential ramifications of changes to the 2022 Virginia Department of Education’s Model Policies, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) continues to push for visible allyship in middle and high schools.
Each year, DCPS distributes a survey to middle and high school students to ask about gender identity and sexuality. Asking students to best describe their identity, DCPS uses the survey to learn about student perceptions of themselves to improve school climate and social-emotional learning.
DCPS policies on transgender and non-confirming students also advise school-based staff to be aware of student identification preferences and always use their preferred reference when speaking to or about the student.
Staff in DCPS can even become trained LGBTQ Liaisons, wherein they offer visible allyship and resources to students and families. Also tasked with developing and running a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) in their school, liaisons work to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues in their school community.
A strong GSA presence in schools offers a consistent space for LGBTQ students to discuss their experiences with peers and trusted advisers. The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, for instance, gathers weekly during lunch or advisory periods to discuss current issues and plan community-building initiatives.
With more than 60% of queer youth living in non-affirming homes, the presence of GSAs has shown to increase the academic performance of LGBTQ-identified youth, decrease bullying, and create a more inclusive school culture.
“Holding a consistent, brave space for LGBTQ+ students to gather can be transformative for a school’s environment,” Clear said. “GSA meetings may be one of the only safe spaces LGBTQ+ students have to fully express themselves and build community, which is especially crucial if they lack familial support.”
Side by Side is concentrating efforts in the greater Richmond, Va., area to connect more than 25 GSAs at middle and high schools. But GSAs aren’t run in every middle and high school in the state, so the challenge to offer affirming in-school club spaces remains a priority as the state faces potential changes to students’ rights.
“In particularly homophobic and transphobic school environments, LGBTQ+ students may not have any trusted adults to advise and sponsor the club,” Clear added. “Unfortunately, this creates a barrier in schools where student access to a GSA may be most crucial.”
GSAs in public schools are protected under the Federal Equal Access Act. However, for transgender and non-binary youth, assurance that school is a safe and affirming place for them may change.
Biden formally announces 2024 bid
Comings & Goings
Nonbinary poet unmasks society’s gender expectations in new collection
Biden criticizes GOP-led efforts to ban books
25 LGBTQ events this week
Missouri AG’s office removes online anti-trans complaint form
Low-priced, high-value rides: Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
Trans woman sues officials over abusive treatment in Baltimore jails
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Missouri4 days ago
Missouri AG’s office removes online anti-trans complaint form
-
Autos4 days ago
Low-priced, high-value rides: Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
-
Maryland4 days ago
Trans woman sues officials over abusive treatment in Baltimore jails
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
-
Africa4 days ago
Ugandan president sends Anti-Homosexuality Act back to Parliament
-
Out & About4 days ago
CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest arrives next week
-
North Dakota3 days ago
N.D. criminalizes health care for transgender minors