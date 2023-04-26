Theater
Local gay couple’s theater success leads to popular podcast
Stephen Gregory Smith, Matt Conner are prolific creatives by nature
Each July, Stephen Gregory Smith celebrates his birthday with a retro-party, turning the basement of his Fairlington, Va., home into an ‘80s arcade with Nintendo, Atari, and PlayStation. There are neon lights shining, early Madonna albums spinning, and sometimes even projected footage of zombie arms reaching into the room. “It’s a great time,” he says.
Like Smith’s annual get-together, his new podcast “Longshot” is rooted in nostalgia for the actor/writer’s Pennsylvania tweenhood. But Smith takes it further. By combining LGBTQ young adult fiction and sci-fi set against malls and a zombie apocalypse with a dose of dinosaurs and interstellar travel, he creates the ultimate adventure.
In doing the podcast, Smith strives to capture how he felt meeting his husband, celebrated composer Matt Conner, on the first day of college at Shenandoah University in Winchester in Virginia, in 1996. “It was like I’d known him forever,” says Smith. “I’ve wanted to tell that story as souls traveling through time and space and finding each other again and again.”
“It was a time without smart phones when we collected emails two times a week at the computer lab,” he recalls. “We spent a LOT of time talking and listening to music.”
At the suggestion of younger friends, Smith has avoided the gay slurs he heard as a kid, and he’s steered clear of gun culture too. “In the podcast, characters can use brooms or skee balls, anything but guns, to dispatch zombies,” he says with a chuckle.
“Longshot” (available on Spotify) is just one of many projects happening for Smith.
He explains that he and husband Matt are prolific creatives by nature. Prior to COVID, their house had always been a hub of creativity and friends. So, during the pandemic, they went crazy with projects and ventured into digital space. In search of people and an outlet, they launched The Conner & Smith Show, a lively podcast nearing 10,000 listeners that features guests from the worlds of theater, film, and music. Also on the docket are two short documentaries: “Inside kaleidoscope,” based on making of their 2017 musical about Alzheimer’s disease starring Florence Lacey, and “#ShareLove: The Conner & Smith Wedding Documentary.”
What’s more, Smith has a new album about to drop. Remastered from recovered raw audio recorded at Signature Theatre, “Mix Tape: 1998” consists of Smith’s gorgeous acoustic interpretations of 80s and 90s music (Indigo Girls, Def Leppard, 10,000 Maniacs, etc.), great stuff that was very meaningful throughout his courtship with Conner.
The couple, who’ve been married almost 10 years and together for 25, have both won Helen Hayes Awards: Smith for supporting actor in Signature’s 2004 production of “110 in the Shade,” and Conner for directing “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Creative Cauldron in 2020. They’re currently nominated for Helen Hayes’ Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation for “Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at Creative Cauldron. (Winners to be announced at the Helen Hayes ceremony at Anthem on May 22.)
“Lately, it’s been an incredibly busy time with a lot happening,” says Smith, “and it’s really important for us to get it all out there”
Until a few years ago, Smith was best known as a busy actor in local musical theater. His last parts were Fleet in Signature’s “Titanic” in January 2017, and Edgar Allan Poe in Conner’s “Nevermore” at Cauldon the following year. But a full-time job as program director for the Columbia Pike Partnership, a position that involves promoting diversity and connecting people to the arts, prompted him to seek other creative endeavors that didn’t require so much rehearsal time and eight performances a week.
Would Smith reconsider treading the boards? Well, there are a few parts that might lure him back to the stage including reprising Poe, Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” and as he “gravitates toward dad-dom,” he’d like to play the father in “Fun Home” or Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”
In the meantime, you can catch him on Spotify.
Theater
New feminist play set in a Dunkin’ Donuts explores caretaking
Round House Theatre production scarily relatable
‘Jennifer Who Is Leaving’
Through May 7
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, Md.
$46-$81
Roundhousetheatre.org
Definitely feminist. Scarily relatable. Wholly unfettered. Just a few phrases that come to mind when recommending playwright Morgan Gould’s searing dark comedy “Jennifer Who Is Leaving,” now making its world premiere at Round House Theatre as part of the National Capital New Play Festival 2023.
It’s late. Outside a winter storm is raging, and Nan, a senior (as in senior citizen) employee, is working the night shift at a Dunkin’ Donuts along a highway in Massachusetts.
Like most nights, Nan (Nancy Robinette) performs a nonstop round of tasks while taking calls about things like dinner and lost keys from her retired, domestically helpless husband. But on this particularly inclement evening, she’s joined by a pair of stranded travelers, middle-aged nurse’s aide Jennifer (Kimberly Gilbert) and her recalcitrant elderly charge Joey (Floyd King).
Seemingly happy for the company, Nan, whether from genuine interest or habit, engages Jennifer in conversation about family, marriage, etc. Jennifer, who’s clearly exhausted and preoccupied with something other than the storm and a delayed tow truck, replies with rote nods. And Joey, between greedy mouthfuls of donut, chimes in regularly. (Despite dementia, he’s able to land the well-aimed insult, expletive, or naughty rhyme directed mostly at Jennifer but Nan too.)
Out of the storm comes Lili (Annie Fang) a high school student and part-time employee. She’d rather be home preparing for her following morning SATs, but her father’s big on work. In true teen fashion, she blurts out, “I could be working HERE the rest of my life! What a NIGHTMARE!” Nan lets it slide.
Jennifer gradually opens up. She and Nan talk, mostly about navigating men’s fragile egos, working paycheck to paycheck, and the endless caretaking. Is it sustainable?
Over about 90 minutes of real time, the story unfolds in peaks and valleys of high anxiety and relative calm; but all along, the play’s energy edges toward a mood of borderline hysteria, which Gould has written and a stellar, deeply committed ensemble cast plays to the hilt.
There are two, longish bursts of cathartic joy spurred by the store’s bouncy pop mix (“Dancing Queen,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”), but those are quickly tempered by messy spills or bad behavior – the underlying sense of foreboding is unshakable.
An enthusiastic LGBTQ ally and self-described fat woman, playwright Gould is interested in issues of codependency, fatphobia, and feminism (to name a few). In 2017, her semi-autobiographical play about a plus-sized straight woman and her gay guy best friend, “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart,” enjoyed a successful run at Studio Theatre. And now with “Jennifer Who Is Leaving,” Gould, partly inspired by the women who cared for her late gay grandfather in his final years, turns her eye toward the sisterhood and caretaking.
The production’s sense of place is real. Terrifically able scenic designer Paige Hathaway provides the familiar pink/brown/orange color scheme, laminated wood counters, metal racks holding actual donuts, and a side station for trash, straws, and sugar packets. Thoughtful costume designer Ivania Stack honors the characters with detail: the collected pins on Nan’s uniform apron; Jennifer’s worn pink fleece jacket; and the old man’s functional Velcro shoes and sweat pants, and a cheery new ski cap, probably a recent gift. Lili’s unstoppable boots.
Toward the end of the play, Fang who plays Lili, addresses the audience with a long and detailed monologue about the day in the life of a young married woman. While she and her husband are both busy attorneys, she as the wife bears the brunt of running their lives outside of work, every aspect.
The young woman, who could be Lili in 10 years, lives worlds away from the Dunkin’ Donuts along the highway, yet the expectation is the same.
Theater
Arab-American playwright delves into queer themes in ‘Unseen’
Mosaic production entwined with heartbreak and humor
‘Unseen’
Through April 23
Mosaic Theater Company at Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$50-$64
Mosaictheater.org
New York playwright Mona Mansour is best known for exploring her Arab-American identity, but with her most recent work “Unseen,” now playing at Mosaic Theater, she delves into queer themes, shining a light on her own sexuality.
“Doing a gay-themed play had been nagging at me for a while,” explains Mansour via phone from a cozy coastal town in Connecticut where she’s taking a short break from the city with her girlfriend, a children’s book author. “So, when I started writing about a woman with a camera, it just seemed to fit.”
Entwined with heartbreak and humor, “Unseen” focuses on Mia, an American conflict photographer who wakes up in her off-and-on girlfriend Derya’s apartment in Istanbul with no idea of how she got there. In a cross-cultural, time-shifting journey, Mia, neither sanctimonious nor self-congratulatory about her work, wends through Istanbul, Gaza, Syria, and an art gallery in Philadelphia, confronting personal and professional challenges.
At turns, the women’s relationship can be described as estranged, fiery, adversarial, sexy, and romantic.
“With each rewrite I increasingly stacked the deck in Mia and Derya’s favor,” says Mansour “Early on, one might have said, ‘boy, I don’t know about these two.’ But now, there’s love along with the contentiousness.”
But will the women make it as a couple? Mansour suggests an after-play thing where the audience makes bets.
“What’s clear is that Mia can’t keep going on as she has been, and though the play doesn’t take us to this, what I think personally is that we as a country can’t keep going in the way we have either. Those are things I think are around the play, but for me as writing, putting those ideas into a play into a character’s mouth, I feel like I shut down. It’s tricky.
“Theater is a tough business and kicks your ass but there’s a reason we all do it,” she continues. “I’m a cynical person in a lot of ways, but I’m definitely not interested in writing plays that when the lights come up, the first thing people say is ‘where are we going for cocktails?’. Those are fine too, and I’ve done silly plays in the past, but just not now.”
Mansour likes a Washington audience. Her play “The Vagrant Trilogy,” a stunning piece about a displaced Palestinian family in exile, debuted at Mosaic in 2018 before moving to New York’s Public Theater last year. She credits the play with her having recently received the prestigious Arts and Letters Award in Literature from one of the country’s foremost cultural bodies, The American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Growing up in a Southern California suburb, the daughter of a Lebanese immigrant father and an American mother from Seattle, Mansour was obsessed with Patty Hearst’s kidnapping and battles of World War II. She says, “We weren’t the rich family who took off for a week in Tahoe, though sometimes I would have liked that. We had a stream of cousins coming to stay with us during the Lebanese Civil War.”
For Mansour, coming out to her parents shortly after meeting her first girlfriend in the mid-90s was a mixed bag: “It was a thing for my ‘moderny’ Lebanese dad,” she says. “But my mother accepted it instantly.” She recalls a gay friend at the time saying “I’m gay for 14 years and haven’t told my mom. You’ve been gay for five minutes and have already come told your mom and hugged it out.”
Before writing, Mansour acted, including a stint studying at Second City Chicago and improvising with the Groundlings Sunday Company: “I was good enough to know when I wasn’t good. I write way above what my own punching ability was, but I always feel like someone else can do it.” And with “Unseen,” she has written three meaty tracks for three women, here played by Katie Kleiger, Dina Soltan, and Emily Townley. Directed by Johanna Gruenhut.
“As the bringer of images, Mia is part of a system, a system that I, Mona, think about all the time. But you can’t address a system of endless wars in 90 minutes,” she says.
Without spelling it out, Mansour’s work makes audiences think about the big questions. “That’s my hope,” she adds. “I want them to come to that same psychic space without literally leading them there and plopping them down in a chair. You know, even when I agree with someone, I don’t like to be lectured.”
Theater
Gay actor went after role in ‘Angels in America’ like a bloodhound
Nick Westrate on the importance of remembering AIDS in the ‘80s
‘Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches’
Through April 23
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$56– $95
Arenastage.org
By playing Prior Walter in Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” at Arena Stage, New York actor Nick Westrate is hitting a professional milestone. The part of Prior, a young gay New Yorker besieged by AIDS and abandonment, is a role he’s long wanted to do, and almost did several times, but somehow it never worked out until now with Arena’s staged-in-the-round production helmed by Hungarian director János Szász.
Set in mid-80s New York City, the 1993 Pulitzer and Tony and Pulitzer-winning epic is an American tragedy tempered by humor. After Prior is diagnosed with AIDS, his partner Louis leaves him for Joe, an ex-Mormon conservative whose wife Harper is having a Valium-fueled nervous breakdown. Thrown into the mix are – among others—loathsome lawyer Roy Cohn (a vicious, closeted conservative who died of AIDS in 1986), the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg, and an angel who appears to Prior and decrees his role as a prophet, a mantle Prior struggles with donning.
For the out actor, saying the playwright’s words is both a thrill and responsibility: “Tony Kushner is the most remarkable living playwright we have. His words are poetry, and he makes poetry practical and the political personal. He’s second to none in that way.”
Westrate grew up on a Christmas tree farm in southern Michigan. At 17, he left his home state for New York to study acting at the Juilliard School. After a busy but rough start, an eclectic and successful career ensued.
His ample stage credits include originating roles for Harvey Fierstein’s “Casa Valentina” and Theresa Rebeck’s comedy “Bernhardt/Hamlet.” He toured in “The King’s Speech” as Bertie (the monarch who overcame a debilitating stutter to inspire a nation), played feckless young Leo in Ivo van Hove’s “The Little Foxes” and the depressed Donald in the 2010 off-Broadway revival of “The Boys in the Band.” On television, he was Robert Townsend for three seasons on AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” and on film, he starred in William Sullivan’s “American Insurrection.”
When asked how the part of Prior came to him, Westrate replies without hesitation, “I sought after it like a bloodhound.” Short version is Westrate heard Szász was doing “Angels” at Arena. He liked his work but didn’t know how to contact him, so he reached out to an Eastern European contact who put them in touch. They met in New York in October and hit it off. After a few hours of reading sections of the play together, director and actor decided to join forces.
“It was a fit, and I knew that Arena had the resources and integrity to do it well,” he adds.
WASHINGTON BLADE: You’re too young to remember the early days of AIDS. How do you tap into the terror?
NICK WESTRATE: A lot of reading, things like Randy Shilts’ “And the Band Played On” and Paul Monette’s great memoir “Borrowed Time.” And the more you learn about people and how cases of the virus ravaged their bodies, the more terrifying it becomes. You can only take in so much at a time and luckily, I’ve had a long runway to prepare for this.
Terror is also knowing the joy and liberation before the fall. How free gay life was becoming and how much fun everyone was having. If this had never happened, we’d be so much further along. We would have discovered 400 genders by now and wouldn’t have Ron DeSantis braying about it. AIDS was such a huge missile into the soul of our community.
BLADE: And the physicality of the role? Prior becomes increasingly ill throughout the play.
WESTRATE: A lot of things. Again, there’s reading including media material and actual accounts – there’s a great book called “From A Burning House,” a nonliterary compilation of short letters from people living with the virus. There’s artistic preparation involving the movement director and costume and wig and makeup designers as well, and figuring out how to express all that.
Also, I lost 30 pounds to play the part. Because of the long run up to the play, I was able to do it gradually.
BLADE: Tell us about the cast.
WESTRATE: Half the cast are queer people. It’s so amazing to do this play with gay people — the references and understanding is there. You don’t have to apologize; the kissing isn’t weird. There’s an almost immediate intimacy of doing this play together that’s very beautiful.
I’ve worked with straight actors in gay plays who’ve asked “OK, why Judy Garland?” Or they tell me how they’ve researched to be gay. It’s borderline offensive. But when you’re with gorgeous queer people it just happens so naturally so easily. [Castmates] Billie Krishawn, Justin Weaks, Michael Kevin Darnall and I have such a shorthand with each other. We have a text chain and send it each other weird GIFs. It’s a lot of fun.
BLADE: You had an auspicious meeting with János Szász in October. How’s working with him?
WESTRATE: He’s a marvel. Not only does he direct without an agenda but he brings a unique perspective: János was driven out of Hungary by fascist leader Viktor Orbán for being Jewish and leftist. He and his wife and children are refugees in this country. An interesting viewpoint, especially at this time when refugees are streaming across borders in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa.
BLADE: In this moment of trans and drag persecution do you think about that?
WESTRATE: All the time. Prior and Belize [Prior’s best friend played by Justin Weaks] are former drag queens.
BLADE: Talk about the sand.
WESTRATE: Yes, there’s a lot of sand [28,000 pounds of sand to fill a 30-foot diameter circle at six inches deep]. János was very moved and inspired by footage from “How to Survive a Plague” that shows people throwing the ashes of loved ones over the fence and on to the White House lawn. It’s important for János that we’re doing this play in the ashes of the dead.
BLADE: For some gay theatergoers “Angels” is a tough show. They’re hesitant to revisit that time.
WESTRATE: I understand if you don’t want to see it on a specific day but gird your loins and put on your grownup panties and come to the theater, it needs to be witnessed and attention must be paid.
The crisis filled the tanks of the bigoted and the hateful and shifted us politically and personally in ways we still can’t fathom. And that’s why it’s so important why we’re doing this play and keep doing this play and never stop talking about it.
I have my aunts (gay men who’ve survived the crisis) coming to see the show, and I’m here for those who aren’t here. I get emotional just talking about it. It’s a huge responsibility that none of us are taking lightly.
BLADE: It’s timely?
WESTRATE: Not long ago we had a president who was barking “bring me my Roy Cohn.” Looking around America, you might wonder how the fuck did we get here. Why are we persecuting our most vulnerable people? Why are so many so greedy, specious, and blind? Come see this play. This is where so much of it started.
BLADE: Clearly it means a lot to you.
WESTRATE: I’ve loved the play since I started to love plays. And I’ve seen many productions: the most recent Broadway version, Michael Greif’s on Broadway, Ivo van Hove’s at BAM. Mike Nichols’ film. Doing a full production is very important to me.
I’ve worked with a lot of the great gay writers like Mart Crowley and Harvey Fierstein and Edmund White and now my friend Tony Kushner. It’s meaningful for me to do these pieces from not only the American theatrical canon but also the gay canon.
BLADE: Thanks for taking time.
WESTRATE: Nothing makes me happier than talking about this play and this production.
