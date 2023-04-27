a&e features
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
Staffers on their best tips, favorite menu items, and fondest memories
Local institution Annie’s Paramount Steak House, founded in 1948, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. There will be a special event on April 29 from 12-6 p.m. commemorating the amazing milestone for the beloved local restaurant featuring music, games, and, of course, award-winning food.
The Blade and Annie’s have had a long relationship.
“It was as if Annie’s and the Washington Blade grew up together, almost like coming out together,” owner Paul Katinas told us in 2019. He’s the son of founder George Katinas, and nephew of namesake Annie.
Father George opened the Paramount Steakhouse in 1948, at the corner of 17th and Church Streets, N.W. He and his five sisters transformed what started out as a relaxed beer joint into a more formal restaurant. George Katinas began to cut all the steak in-house, and his sister Annie moved to front-of-house and bartender duties. She became a hit, “vivacious, fun and known to entertain,” Paul Katinas told us.
It was Annie Kaylor who helped create the community space for which restaurant has become celebrated. The nascent gay community in the Dupont Circle area in the early ’60s saw the steakhouse as a warm, liberating, open place.
In honor of Annie and her spirit, George Katinas renamed the restaurant for her.
To mark the occasion of the 75th anniversary, the Blade asked several longtime employees to answer a few questions about their time working at Annie’s.
SCOTT, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
23 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Working with Annie behind the bar
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Once on my birthday, a regular left me a $1,000 tip. New customer-wise, Kidd O’Shea and Kyle have become new favorites!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The sense of community. It’s like your second home.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The ribeye steak
AL, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
20 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory is a met my partner Brett here! That was a good day!
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
I’ve had lots of good tips! Jackie Kelly, who was 91, just passed away. She was a wonderful person.
What makes Annie’s so special?
It’s a family, and the customers are part of that family too.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Mac and cheese bites!
DAN, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
13 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory at Annie’s was the Supreme Court legalizing gay marriage. Everyone was just so happy. People were crying. Lots of older customers were saying that they never thought they would live to see that day happen.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
My most memorable customer would have to be AOC, when she came upstairs for happy hour. She had just been elected and she couldn’t have been more gracious. The whole room was electric that night.
What makes Annie’s so special?
What makes it so special is its inclusiveness. We say that everyone is welcome here, and I try to live up to that. I’ve seen lives change from when someone comes in for the first time, to becoming regulars. I hear stories about how this place has changed my life; I came here after the riots, it was the first gay place I ever went to, I met my now husband here. So many good things have happened here and I’m happy to be a part of it.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
I think our burgers are great! When someone asks for a recommendation, I say get the bull in the pan, it’s been on the menu since 1948 so you might as well be part of history.
FARGO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1998
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My favorite memories are working with Annie because she was so positive, upbeat, and friendly. Late night/overnights were always very exciting to work.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Most memorable customers are Carson Kresley, Patti LuPone, and many of the drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” My most memorable tip was 300%!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The camaraderie with my coworkers, many have been here since I started. I love where I work.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The Bull in the Pan. It’s a classic. No one does it like we do!
MANO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1975
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Every day seeing the customers. Annie always said every person who walks through the door is family.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Every customer is special to me
What makes Annie’s so special?
The care we take with each and every customer and employee
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Bull in the Pan
KIRCHE & BLAGO, servers (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Kirche: I have been working at Annie’s for over 10 years. Blago: I have been working at Annie’s for over five years now
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Kirche: Some of the happiest memories are representing Annie’s at the Pride parade with our own unique float, it was just a lot of fun. Another great moment was when we received the prestigious James Beard Award, there are a lot more happy memories but unfortunately I can’t list them all. Blago: Representing Annie’s at the Pride parade event, it was such a blast.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Kirche: I have met a lot of memorable customers working at Annie’s through the years, and have made some really good friends and it will be hard to point out someone in particular. I definitely remember one of my biggest tips was $1,000. Blago: Working here I have met some wonderful people and made lots of great friendships so I wouldn’t name anyone in particular, I just appreciate all the customers dining here.
What makes Annie’s so special?
Kirche: Annie’s is a great workplace with a unique culture that is our own, often described as fun, congenial, collaborative, positive, passionate, and creative. Our work environment, people, and workplace practices all help create a vibrant, positive, magnetic, and infectious culture that everyone loves as soon as they walk through the door, just the sense of being welcomed, accepted and loved, for me. Annie’s is my second home, my family. Blago: It’s just the atmosphere of the place. There’s something special here, something in the air, as they say, it’s very welcoming to everyone, I can be myself and it resonates with me strongly. I consider Annie’s as my second home and I feel good working here.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Kirche: This is a really tough one but if I really have to choose one it would be the Southern Fried Chicken platter, very filling and delicious, and our key lime pie is to die for! Blago: This is a tough question, since we have so many delicious choices on our menu, but I think our pesto pasta with grilled shrimp is my fave, and I will finish that with a slice of our delicious chocolate cheesecake. If you haven’t tried it you need to get yourself to Annie’s and try it now! Seriously, it is that good.
(Evan Caplan contributed to this article.)
a&e features
National Cannabis Festival to feature an ‘ultimate wedding’
Brides Claresha Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will marry on stage
The National Cannabis Festival brings an elevated joy to Washington, D.C. each year as an event of inclusion and social change – along with a huge same-sex wedding.
The 7th annual celebration brings together more than 25,000 people – advocates, business leaders, patients, enthusiasts – to the city at a pivotal time for the pro-legalization movement. The festival takes place at RFK Stadium Saturday, April 22, following a weeklong series of events. Festival headliners include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and the Free Nationals, as well as popular DJ Farrah Flosscett, who spins at local gay bars, and who will open the festival. Other musical acts include Everyday Everybody, Cumbia Heights, Backyard Band, Foots x Coles, and Nkula.
The festival has grown well beyond the promotion of and education about cannabis that started in 2015 celebrating progress on marijuana legalization in D.C. The NCF has become reflective of the diversity in culture of the cannabis community.
One of the many events at the festival is the Ultimate Weed Wedding, one of the most popular sessions from last year’s festival. Sponsored by the clothing and lifestyle brand UNI, the Ultimate Weed Wedding brings one couple to say their vows on a stage.
Brides Claresha (Ree) Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will be wed on stage. The couple, from Fayetteville, N.C., submitted a creative entry video via Instagram to win their spot on the stage.
The duo met on Facebook in September 2021. The two doubted they had a chance to win the competition, but after prodding from a friend, they put together the video. NCF, noting their passion and creativity, chose them as the winner – and surprised them with their announcement in Richmond. Claiming they were interviewing other couples, NCF brought in Pruitt and Newkirk for an in-person video interview in front of a camera – and brought out Champagne and sparkles congratulating them on winning.
To be on the stage in front of so many people as women of color is not a barrier to them. “We are very open about who we are. There’s so much love,” they said. “We’re overwhelmed and excited at the opportunity.” Newkirk added that her “favorite thing about Ree is how fearless she is.” The two, of course, also share a passion for cannabis.
The couple also won passes for guests, accessories, swag, and accommodations at Eaton D.C.
Sponsoring the wedding is Uni, “a brand that represents the everyday cannabis lover, admirer, supporter, and advocate,” according to CEO Desiree Gonzaga De Paula, who started the brand after her father found solace in medical marijuana while ill. After participating as a vendor at last year’s NCF, she sought to increase participation in the festival, and saw the wedding as the right fit. “The wedding aligns with who we are as a brand.”
“As an LGBTQ woman of color, I can be the face of representation,” she said. “The cannabis community can seem exclusive, with few women, or women of color, or LGBTQ people. The NCF is inclusive.”
De Paula only found out about the couple after she’d agreed to sponsor the wedding. She had to quickly pivot from asking her printer to change from ‘Mr. and Mrs’ hats to ones that said ‘til death do us part.’
“This event is so humbling, showing a population that’s been targeted – in a field dominated by cis men, I am able to participate at this magnitude.”
A new feature at NCF this year is the Washington Blade LGBTQIA+ Lounge. The lounge, open all day, is a place where members and allies of the queer community can gather and celebrate. A mixer will take place at 5 p.m.
Beyond the show and the lounge, the festival features six education pavilions covering: Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and new this year, Psychedelics Education. Leading up to the festival is 420 Food Week. The NCF is partnering with restaurants and food trucks around the city for various specials priced at either $4.20 or $14.20. Options include the Munchies flavor at Dolcezza, a milk chocolate gelato with chocolate-covered potato chips, peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels, and other crunchy bits.
Finally, the day before the festival, organizers will hold the National Cannabis Policy Summit at the Ronald Regan Building to discuss current policy issues and advocacy efforts.
a&e features
Renowned historian Martin Duberman reflects on a full life in ‘Reaching Ninety’
New memoir looks back at Stonewall, efforts to ‘cure’ homosexuality
Renowned queer historian, playwright, author and LGBTQ activist Martin Duberman, 93, began writing stories when he was four. “They still exist,” Duberman, Distinguished Professor of History Emeritus at City University of New York (CUNY), told the Blade in a telephone interview. “They’re with my papers at the New York Public Library.”
Duberman doesn’t understand what drove him to create. “I’d write these moralistic tales,” he said, “hand-sewn inside covers. About how Alice learned to do what her mother told her to do.”
Duberman who has written some two dozen books as well as plays, hasn’t stopped writing.
Name most anything or anyone and he’s written about it: from the Stonewall Uprising to actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson. His memoir “Cures” recounts how mental health professionals tried to “cure” him of his “homosexuality.”
When he was 70, he wrote “Haymarket,” a novel set in 1886 in Chicago during protests by labor activists.
His newest book “Reaching Ninety,” is a memoir. In it, Duberman recalls the people, events and work of his life – from coming out to his student years – to his relationships to his beloved puppy Emma (named after iconic feminist and anarchist icon Emma Goldman) to aging.
In “Reaching Ninety,” Duberman quotes the dictum “aging is not for sissies.” But, “The trouble is that I am one,” he adds, “It’s part of my cultural heritage.” There’s a thread running through his work, Duberman, who founded CLAGS: CUNY’s Center for LGBTQ Studies, the first university-based LGBTQ research center in the United States, said. “I’ve been trying to reinvent historical writing.”
It’s essential if you’re an historian and you’re presenting an account of past events, to remain true to the known evidence, Duberman said. “But you have to be clear,” he added, “the evidence that has come down to us is partial and skewed.”
At the beginning of his career as an historian, Duberman wrote with a more traditional view of history: that history could be known and chronicled objectively. As if the historian’s background had no impact on how they wrote history.
Duberman’s early work was well-received. His 1961 biography “Charles Francis Adams, 1807-1886″ won the prestigious Bancroft Prize.
But, as he matured personally and professionally, Duberman began to question the pretense of objectivity. He came to see that subjectivity is an essential part of writing history.
“The historian – with their own background – in their own time – is always present in the history they write,” said Duberman, who earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1957.
Historians must adhere to the evidence, Duberman emphasized. “But, they need to decide to come clean about who they are even, in part, to write in the first person. To explain their reaction to evidence.”Historians’ reactions to the evidence they uncover about the past could impact how they write history, he noted.
Historians don’t always know the full extent of how their backgrounds contribute to their interpretations of history. But they should take it for granted that at least some of their eras and views are present, Duberman said.
“To me, the choice comes down to how explicit I should be,” he said, “and how am I going to make it known.”
This was a new way of thinking and writing about history. Take Duberman’s 1972 book “Black Mountain: an Exploration in Community.” In the 20th century, Black Mountain College was a community for artists. But it was, as per the times, homophobic. A faculty member of Black Mountain was arrested for having sex in a car with a minor, Duberman writes in “Reaching Ninety.” He was let off with a suspended sentence. He became an “instant pariah,” resigned immediately and no one from the community at the college offered any help, Duberman writes.
When writing his Black Mountain book, Duberman felt compelled to come out as gay. To be, as an historian, transparent about how his biography impacted his view of history.
“It’s hard to think well of a place that could cooperate as fully as Black Mountain did in an individual’s self-destruction,” Duberman wrote in his Black Mountain book about how the college treated the gay teacher, “indeed to have assumed it as foreclosed.”
“But perhaps I exaggerate, a function of my own indignation as a homosexual, a potential victim,” he added.
In 1972, when the book was published, Duberman’s coming out in his reaction to an incident in the history of Black Mountain College received mixed reviews.
He was denounced in historical journals. “The New York Times reviewer dismissed my coming out as a vaguely unclean bit of business,” Duberman writes in “Reaching Ninety.”
“Other people were well-disposed toward the book,” Duberman said, “they were academics, not historians.”
Historians are a conservative group of people, Duberman said. “They devote their lives to preserving — underline it — the past,” he said, “They’re not likely to be interested in any combined format that merges the past with the present.”
Duberman doesn’t have a clue as to what got him hooked on history. “It was inescapably an unconscious decision,” he said. “I was torn between literature and wanting to be a writer. To find out more about the past and how come we’re at the point of time that we are.”
When Duberman was a freshman at Yale University, the man who taught his history class was only five years older than he. “At his very first class we took to each other,” Duberman said, “and became friendly. He became a role model for me.”
“He just died at 99,” Duberman added, “we never talked openly about homosexuality. But I got the strong impression that he, too, was gay.”
Duberman, who was born in New York, wasn’t out in college or graduate school. Though, he checked out the two gay bars in Boston when he was at Harvard.
Coming out wasn’t an option for people in Duberman’s generation who came of age in the 1940s and 1950s. You could be arrested, expelled from school, kicked out of your apartment or fired from your job if you were open about who you were. People warned him “against coming out to any degree,” Duberman said.
Duberman and his older sister were raised in a secular Jewish household. His father, as a young man, escaped from working in a beet plantation in Russia to Germany and then to New York. His mother went to high school at night while working as a secretary.
From childhood on, Duberman was bitten by a love of theater. He went to theater camp and performed in high school plays.
As a student at the (then) boys prep school Horace Mann, he played female as well as male roles. One night, his friend Bob’s girlfriend noticed that Duberman was the “actress” who portrayed a “stewardess” in a play that evening, Duberman recalls in “Reaching Ninety.” “‘But you can’t be,’ she gasped, ‘you have such beautiful legs!’” Duberman remembers her telling him.
Duberman, a polymath, would grow up to become a privileged insider while remaining an observant, critical outsider.
His many honors include: the Vernon Rice/Drama Desk Award, three Lambda Literary Awards, a special award from the National Academy of Arts and Letters for his contributions to literature and the 2007 lifetime achievement award from the American Historical Association. He’s been a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist.
He and his life-partner, Eli, a psychoanalyst, have just celebrated their 35th anniversary. He’s revered for his pioneering work in queer history.
Yet, even though he’s white, cisgender, and privileged, Duberman hasn’t ever been complacent or content. He still remembers how horrified he was back in the 1960s when he taught at Princeton. “I taught about slavery,” Duberman said, “I was thunderstruck! The white, privileged undergrads were on the verge of defending slavery.”
“It shocked me,” he said, “I shouldn’t have been surprised. But I was.”
The more he taught, the more discontented Duberman got with, what he saw, as the authoritarian system of education at universities. “I didn’t see the teacher as an authority figure,” he said, “but as a fellow learner.”
Though he had tenure, Duberman resigned from Princeton because of this. Also, he dared to move from Princeton to New York. “Then, people at Princeton thought: How could you leave the loveliest town in the world,” Duberman said.
Duberman deplores Trump and anti-queer right-wingers. But he also has been a long-term critic of the LGBTQ rights movement. Queers should be less concerned about marriage equality and more concerned about issues of race, class, and economic justice, he believes.
“There’s resistance to Trump’s lies,” Duberman said, “and it’s appearing in the mainstream – in The New Yorker – even The New York Times.”
The electorate is the greatest roadblock to social change, Duberman said. “The LGBTQ community, like a lot of the country, is conservative,” he added.
Duberman isn’t feeling terribly optimistic at this moment. But, “I keep hoping that one of the upcoming generations will turn out to be different,” he said.
a&e features
Corbett Joan O’Toole still fighting for self-determination, respect for disabled people
Author and activist on coming out, intersectionality, and a lifetime of advocacy
(Editor’s Note: One in four people in America has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Queer and disabled people have long been a vital part of the LGBTQ community. Take two of the many queer history icons who were disabled: Michelangelo is believed to have been autistic. Marsha P. Johnson, who played a heroic role in the Stonewall Uprising, had physical and psychiatric disabilities. Today, Deaf-Blind fantasy writer Elsa Sjunneson, actor and bilateral amputee Eric Graise and Kathy Martinez, a blind, Latinx lesbian who was Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy for the Obama administration, are only a few of the numerous queer and disabled people in the LGBTQ community. Yet, the stories of this vital segment of the queer community have rarely been told. In its series “Queer, Crip and Here,” the Blade will tell some of these long unheard stories.)
Corbett Joan O’Toole, 71, a queer, disabled elder and a Ford Foundation 2022 Disability Futures Fellow, knew one thing for sure growing up in Boston: She didn’t want to be a nurse.
O’Toole has had a physical disability since she was 12 months old. “I sometimes joke that my becoming disabled was my birthday present when I turned one year old,” she said in a phone interview with the Blade.
O’Toole has used a wheelchair since she was 30. Before that, she walked with crutches and leg braces.
As a child, she’d had surgery, O’Toole said. “I saw what nurses did,” she added. “Men told them what to do. I knew nursing wasn’t for me.”
Even as a child, O’Toole could tell that male employers had the same attitude toward secretaries. “Sitting in an office all day didn’t seem like fun,” she said, “The only other thing a white woman in my generation could be when they grew up was to be a teacher.”
“I decided to be a teacher,” O’Toole added, “where I’d have my own classroom and no man would be telling me what to do.”
When she was young, O’Toole led, by her account, a sheltered life. She didn’t know then that she was queer. “I didn’t know if I met any queer people,” O’Toole said, “but I always knew that I liked strong women. I thought they were interesting.”
And, O’Toole, like many kids and teens with disabilities then (and, even often, now) knew that little was expected of disabled people. That disabled lives weren’t highly valued. “I was in school all the time with nondisabled kids,” O’Toole said.
Nearly everything was inaccessible then from libraries to courthouses to movie theaters. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) wouldn’t be passed until decades later. “You were expected to adapt even if things were inaccessible,” O’Toole said.
If you couldn’t make it in an inaccessible world, the attitude was “you don’t have to be here,” O’Toole said.
O’Toole didn’t meet other disabled people except during the summer, when she’d spend a month at a camp for disabled kids. The director and staff were nondisabled, O’Toole said. But at camp, she got to hang out with 90 other disabled kids. O’Toole got to interact with people like herself – disabled kids living vibrant lives. “We explored nature,” she said, “we collected blueberries. Made pancakes.”
There, O’Toole developed her life-long love of sports. As an adult, she has played competitive wheelchair basketball and power soccer. At her childhood summer camp, “We did archery,” O’Toole said, “and played baseball.”
At a time when sexism was the norm, O’Toole got to do things that girls usually couldn’t do at camp. “We went fishing,” she said, “We used power tools in a woodshop,” she said, “It was empowering!”
At camp, if the kids wanted to do something, they’d figure out a way to make it accessible – to make it work, O’Toole added.
O’Toole, author of “Fading Scars: My Queer Disability History,” a groundbreaking book that was a Lambda Literary Award finalist, graduated in 1973 from Fitchburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and her teaching credentials. The summer after graduation, she moved with a friend to Berkeley, Calif.
O’Toole was eager to go to California. It would get her out of the cold of New England, where getting around in ice and snow if you’re using crutches or a wheelchair is difficult. “It sounded like fun,” she said. “I’d be in a part of the country where it’s a Mediterranean climate – it’s spring or summer. No snow.”
The move to California was transformative for O’Toole.
There, people thought about disability accessibility. She met queer people and disabled people as well as many nondisabled and disabled lesbians.
“At 23, I came out,” O’Toole said, “I met a woman in a women’s workshop.”
She got to know Kitty Cone, an out disabled lesbian and disability rights movement leader. (Cone died in 2015.) She connected O’Toole to the burgeoning independent living movement. “She brought me to the Center for Independent Living in Berkeley and to the disabled lesbian community,” O’Toole said.
The independent living movement believes in self-determination and self-respect for disabled people. It fights disability-based discrimination and views disability from a cultural and social, rather than a medical perspective. Independent living centers are community-based, non-profit organizations, organized and controlled by disabled people. They provide advocacy, information and other services.
“The Berkeley CIL had a lot of lesbians who were nondisabled,” O’Toole said, “we are the wives of every movement.”
O’Toole came to California at a pivotal moment in disability history – at the beginning of the modern disability rights movement. She quickly became a vital part of that history.
O’Toole, along with Cone and Judith Heumann, the disability rights movement founder who died last month, was a leader in a 1977 nearly month-long occupation by disabled protesters and their allies of a San Francisco federal building known as the “504 sit-in.” As a result of the protest, the Carter administration signed the ‘504′ regulations, which prohibited schools, hospitals, and other entities receiving federal funds from discriminating against disabled people. These regulations were the precursor to the ADA.
“Berkeley became like Mecca,” O’Toole, who is featured in the Oscar-nominated documentary “Crip Camp,” said. “Disabled people came to Berkeley from all over the world.”
In the years since the 1970s, O’Toole’s life has contained more multitudes than even Walt Whitman could have fathomed.
She is a single mom. Her daughter, whom she adopted, has a physical disability. O’Toole was a founder of the Axis Dance Company, an acclaimed ensemble of disabled and nondisabled performers. Currently, she’s working on a novel and traveling in a self-built camper van.
But things haven’t always been easy for O’Toole. Like many disabled parents, especially those who are disabled and queer, she’s encountered prejudice.
O’Toole’s daughter is now 30. Raising her daughter, O’Toole often feared that because she was a single mother, disabled and queer, she’d lose custody of her physically disabled child. It was fraught, O’Toole said, because of the bias against queer and disabled people being parents.
“The courts – the social service system – are all too happy to take your kids away,” O’Toole said.
O’Toole had to fight to get her daughter the services and education she needed.
“Because I was a lesbian, I had to constantly be in the closet,” she said, “our of fear that they’d take my child away if I was out.”
Her lovers, if they were around school system staff, would have to pretend to “just be my friends,” O’Toole said.
For decades, long before intersectionality was a fashionable buzzword, O’Toole, who is white, has thought about the intersection of class, queerness, race, and disability.
“I grew up in a working class neighborhood,” O’Toole said. “My Dad was a firefighter. I was taught a lot about class.”
“But there was a lot of racism embedded in my world,” she added.
It wasn’t until she went to Berkeley and became part of the lesbian community that she was “in rooms with lesbians of color,” O’Toole said.
White women need to listen better to women of color, she said. “We need to follow their lead.”
O’Toole couldn’t believe how much she didn’t know about what women of color experienced. Take just one thing: “I didn’t know that parking tickets could turn into jail sentences,” she said.
“I have to do the work,” O’Toole added, “it’s not their job to educate me. It’s my racism that’s blocking me from the truth.”
Despite all of the difficulties, O’Toole is hopeful. People are resilient. They love and care for each other, she said. “What are you doing to spread hope,” O’Toole asked.
PFLAG to host discussion about queerness and faith
Justice Department sues Tenn. over law banning healthcare for transgender youth
Calendar: April 28-May 4
The future for LGBTIQ people in Uganda: Can we get there from here?
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finale highlights ACLU’s defense of trans rights
Activists protest Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act outside country’s embassy
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Kenyan anti-homosexuality bill would expel LGBTQ refugees
Tucker Carlson out at Fox, CNN fires Don Lemon
Fabian Nelson is ready to make history as Mississippi’s first LGBTQ state lawmaker
