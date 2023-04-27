Out & About
PFLAG to host discussion about queerness and faith
Conversation on impact of affirming congregations
PFLAG Howard County will host “Faith Communities in Conversation” on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.
This event will be a discussion about the impact of affirming congregations in the fight for equal rights and recognition. Panelists will include leaders from the Beth Shalom Congregation, Channing memorial Church Unitarian Universalist, Christ United Methodist Church, Columbia Center of Spiritual Living, the Community of St. Dysmas, Kittamaqunidi Community, Temple Isaiah and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia.
This event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: April 28-May 4
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, April 28
Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, April 29
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Benefit Shows will host “Laugh and Tracks” at 8 p.m. at Capitol Cider House. This event will feature a lineup of female and nonbinary comics, a drag performance by drag king Dickolas Cage and a vogue dance performance by nene pesos. The night will cap with performances from queer femme DJs LaSokko and Ergo. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sunday, April 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner & Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is an opportunity to mingle with fabulous LGBTQ folk and allies and meet people from all over the world. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 1
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, May 2
“LGBTQ+ Social Mixer-Pride on the Patio” will be at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 3
Center Aging: Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 4
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community is co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].
Bars & Parties
25 LGBTQ events this week
Annie’s celebrates 75, book signing at The Corner, Miss Gay Arlington among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Spike Hellis & Void Vision w/ Struggle & DJ Mindjacket
Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
The Runway DC
3523 12th Street, N.E.
$10-$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Vanguard Dark Dance Party and EBM Worldwide present Spike Hellis and Void Vision with Struggle and DJ Mindjacket at Runway DC tonight.
Reign: Drag Variety Show
Monday, April 24
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Every Monday, wind down with some carefree drag at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, April 24
9 p.m. – 12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
You can belt out your favorite songs among friends at Showtunes Monday tonight.
Party & Prance: Ballet Class and Kiki
Tuesday, April 25
6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Haus of bambi holds a free queer ballet class and kiki at Trade! Come sip, spin, and learn some ballet fundamentals with your sibs and a drink in your hand. All are welcome to join in or cheer on from the sidelines.
Impulse Group College Game Night
Tuesday, April 25
7-10 p.m.
Party HQ
15606 Emerald Way
Bowie, Md.
Eventbrite
The Impulse Group is holding ‘LGBTQ+ College Game Night’ with games food, drinks, bowling and laser tag at Party HQ on Tuesday.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, April 25
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik leads a game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Tuesday at 7.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, April 25
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Go to JR.’s on Tuesday when you are in the mood for a trivia game that is ‘Not too easy. Not too hard.’
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, April 26
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts the weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
“How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality” book signing
Thursday, April 27
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
The Corner at Whitman Walker
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kevin Naff, author of ‘How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality’ and editor of the Washington Blade, speaks about his new book at a book signing at The Corner at Whitman Walker on Thursday.
Team DC Spring Sports Mixer
Thursday, April 27
6-8 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC holds a mixer at Kiki on Thursday.
DC Boys of Leather April Happy Hour
Thursday, April 27
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Wear your gear for an evening out at Trade on Thursday.
Thirst Trap Thursdays
Thursday, April 27
10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a fabulous drag show every Thursday at Pitchers.
Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing Classes
Friday, April 28
6-7 p.m.
Healey Family Student Center
3700 Tondorf Road, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Take a class among friends at Trans/Queer+ Empowerment Boxing on Friday.
Miss Gay Arlington 2023
Friday, April 28
7 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
India Larelle Houston will be honored at ‘A Night in Rio’ at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City. The pageant will see a new Miss Gay Arlington crowned.
Miss Gay Western Maryland 2023
Friday, April 28
Doors 8 p.m. / Pageant 9 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
If you live on the other side of the DMV, the Miss Gay Western America pageant features Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Gay Maryland America Amethyst Diamond, as well as the current reigning Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj.
Kicks & Giggles Glow/Crazy
Friday, April 28
9 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles present a glow party at Green Lantern on Friday.
Trans Agenda
Friday, April 28
10 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Instagram
Mas Vusi hosts a show with Mota, Bootsy Omega and Silver Ware Sidora to support Transformations. Music is provided by Franxx.
Class Act Drag Brunch
Saturday, April 29
Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 p.m.
Sign of the Whale
1825 M Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday.
Annie’s 75th Anniversary
Saturday, April 29
12-6 p.m.
Annie’s Paramount Steak House
1609 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Storied community restaurant Annie’s Paramount Steak House celebrates its 75th anniversary with a party on Saturday.
HUMP Film Festival
Saturday, April 29
– Doors 6:30 / Show 7 p.m.
– Doors 9 p.m. / Show 9:30 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
Dan Savage’s HUMP! Film Festival comes to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with two showings at the Black Cat.
Mx. Tater Tot
Saturday, April 29
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Tara Hoot and Logan Stone host this month’s Mx. Tater Tot Pageant on Saturday at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. This month’s contestants include Alec Tricity, Blas Femme, D’manda Martini, Shoujo-A-Go-Go and Venetian.
Afterglow: An Epic EDM Journey
Saturday, April 29
7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover happy hour. Priority entry tickets $30
Tickets
Come by early for the happy hour and get in free, or avoid the line later by getting a priority ticket: either way a late night of dancing to music by J Warren is slated to be “an epic EDM journey.”
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 29
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Website
The ever-popular Freddie’s Follies holds a show on Saturday hosted by Destiny B. Childs.
Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds
Sunday, April 30
11:30 a.m.
St. Arnold’s on Jefferson
1827 Jefferson Place, N.W.
Reservations
Logan Stone hosts “Brunchin’ at St. Arnolds” on Sunday.
Drag Star Search
Sunday, April 30
Happy hour 7 p.m. / Showtime 8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Catch a showcase of all types of drag in the Drag Star Search show on Sunday.
CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest arrives next week
Festival opens with Georgette Krenkel Welcome Dance
CAMP Rehoboth will host a series of Women’s Fest events starting on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. The festival will open with the traditional Georgette Krenkel Welcome Dance at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
There will also be a casual bike ride on Friday, April 28 at 9:45 a.m. This popular activity combines a bit of exercise with fun and friendship. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., nurses from Beebe Healthcare will also provide health screenings at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center on Baltimore Avenue. Also at the community center, CAMP Rehoboth will host “FEST ART 2023!,” an art reception at 3 p.m.
For more details, visit CAMP Rehoboth’s website.
