Taste of Point DC returns May 3
Annual LGBTQ scholar fundraiser held at Room & Board
Point Foundation welcomes supporters and friends to Taste of Point DC 2023, a celebration of Point Scholars and alumni from the D.C. area. The event will feature a selection of craft cocktails and tasting plates, along with stories about scholars studying at local colleges and universities. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Room & Board (1840 14th St., N.W.). Tickets are $125 or $50 for young professionals. Visit pointfoundation.org/taste-of-point-dc for more information.
Sex-positive film festival coming to D.C.
Black Cat hosts 18th annual event
The 18th Annual Hump! Film Festival will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Black Cat.
This festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression and a showcase of sex-positive short films, all curated by sex columnist Dan Savage. The movies are created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one just for the festival. The films run the gamut of body sizes, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the festival’s website.
PFLAG to host discussion about queerness and faith
Conversation on impact of affirming congregations
PFLAG Howard County will host “Faith Communities in Conversation” on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.
This event will be a discussion about the impact of affirming congregations in the fight for equal rights and recognition. Panelists will include leaders from the Beth Shalom Congregation, Channing memorial Church Unitarian Universalist, Christ United Methodist Church, Columbia Center of Spiritual Living, the Community of St. Dysmas, Kittamaqunidi Community, Temple Isaiah and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia.
This event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar: April 28-May 4
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, April 28
Center Aging Monthly Yoga & Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, April 29
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Benefit Shows will host “Laugh and Tracks” at 8 p.m. at Capitol Cider House. This event will feature a lineup of female and nonbinary comics, a drag performance by drag king Dickolas Cage and a vogue dance performance by nene pesos. The night will cap with performances from queer femme DJs LaSokko and Ergo. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sunday, April 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner & Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is an opportunity to mingle with fabulous LGBTQ folk and allies and meet people from all over the world. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 1
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Capital Pride Interfaith Service Planning Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, May 2
“LGBTQ+ Social Mixer-Pride on the Patio” will be at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, May 3
Center Aging: Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 4
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community is co-sponsored by Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC and Asian Queers United for Action. For more details, email [email protected].
