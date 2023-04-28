Sports
Dwyane Wade moves family out of Fla.
Former NBA star cites DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ policies
Journalist Rachel Nichols sat down recently with former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade in a one-on-one for her new series “Headliners with Rachel Nichols” on Showtime. During the wide-ranging interview, Wade told Nichols he moved his family out of Florida because of the state’s increasing hostility to LGBTQ people — including his daughter, Zaya.
“What do you have to say to some of those state legislators who maybe have your jersey in their closets, who came and brought their kids to your games to cheer for you?” Nichols asked referring to the apparent hypocrisy of certain Florida lawmakers who claim to be his fans yet pass the DeSantis anti-LGBTQ+ policies negatively impacting his family.
“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade responded. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”
Wade and his wife actress Gabrielle Union-Wade’s 15-year-old daughter, Zaya had come out as transgender in 2020. After a long legal battle with with his ex-wife and Zaya’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches, the teen was finally granted a legal name and gender change this past February.
In a March 15 interview with Dazed magazine, Zaya spoke about her role as an activist, a Miu Miu model.
“I think it’s not my job, but it’s my honor to continue and further my family’s education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together,” she told Dazed.
“As our understanding of acceptance has broadened over the past couple of years, we have made the strides to keep ourselves educated and combat the ignorance,” she continued.
Despite the learning curve, Zaya expressed that her family has been “such a giant support system” and that she feels “strongest when I’m with them.”
The former Heat shooting guard is also father to 8-year-old son Xavier Zechariah, 20-year-old son Zaire and daughter Kaavia James, 4.
BREAKING: Dwayne Wade just called out Ron DeSantis and his fascist, hateful, homophobic policies on national TV. Well done! pic.twitter.com/hMLVGeoHHK— Defeat DeSantis (@_DefeatDesantis) April 27, 2023
Sports
Brittney Griner speaks to reporters for first time since returning to Phoenix Mercury
WNBA star released from Russian penal colony in December
Now that she is back on her home court, preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, Brittney Griner talked with reporters Thursday for the first time since returning to play with the Phoenix Mercury.
“I’m no stranger to hard times,” Griner said, fighting back tears. Asked how she became so resilient after spending nearly 10 months in a Russian prison on drug charges, she said: “Just grind it out. Just put your head down and just keep going and moving forward.”
Brittney Griner speaks on her resiliency in her first press conference upon her return to the court 🧡— WNBA (@WNBA) April 27, 2023
“Put your head down and just keep going and moving forward” – @brittneygriner pic.twitter.com/b72ePflcSo
In a wide-ranging news conference that attracted more media and dignitaries than a typical practice, Griner spoke about her imprisonment in Russia, her appreciation for those who supported her and her wife during those terrible months and what’s next for her: A memoir about how she survived the experience she called “unfathomable.”
“I’m never playing overseas again,” the two-time gold medalist said, making only one exception for a return to the Olympics. “The only time I would want to would be to represent the USA.”
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who signed employment protections for LGTBQ workers and contractors into law on her first day in office, joined Griner’s wife Cherelle and members of the Mercury organization in giving the WNBA center a standing ovation.
Although team representatives told KTVK-TV Griner couldn’t share details of her detention by the Russian government, Griner did say having pictures of her family and Cherelle kept her hopes for freedom alive.
“Just being able to see their faces, that did it for me,” she said. “The moment where you kind of want to give up, you look at the photos, and it kind of brings you back to what you’re waiting on. You’re waiting to be back with your families, with your loved ones in a safe place.”
Griner returned to the U.S. in December in a prisoner swap, more than nine months after being arrested in Moscow for possession of vape cartridges containing prescription cannabis.
The out lesbian athlete said her team has been in touch with the family of American Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter being detained in Russia on espionage charges. “No one should be in any of the conditions that I went through or they’re going through,” said Griner.
On Thursday, the Mercury unveiled a mural at their home court, the Footprint Center. It features Griner as well as other Americans being held prisoner overseas, including Paul Whelan. It includes the hashtag “Bring Our Families Home.”
The Mercury have two preseason games next month, one on the road against the four-time champion Seattle Storm on May 9, then back in Phoenix hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on May 12.
The season begins May 19 in L.A. at Crypto.com Arena and then Griner and the Mercury return for their home opener against the Chicago Sky on May 21.
Brittney Griner holds first news conference since her release from Russian prison:
Sports
Swim England bans transgender women athletes
Policy to take effect Sept. 1
Just two weeks after World Athletics banned transgender women from competing in track and field, another organization has pulled the plug on trans women competing in swim meets with other women.
Swim England updated its “Transgender and Nonbinary Competition Policy” Monday to reflect that starting on Sept. 1, only cisgender women will be able to take part on so-called “female teams,” and a new “open” category will be created for nonbinary and trans women swimmers and anyone else who wants to compete outside of the binary, cisgender-based categories.
The organization stated, “Swim England believes that the restriction of certain competition to birth sex females to be justified and proportionate in the pursuit of fair competition,” and claims its new policy “has inclusion and fairness at its very heart,” but trans inclusion advocates criticized the move as exclusionary and disappointing.
“It is widely recognized that fairness of competition must be protected and Swim England believes the creation of open and female categories is the best way to achieve this,” officials wrote in a statement on the group’s website. “The updated policy ensures there are entry-level competitive opportunities for transgender people to participate in the majority of our disciplines within their gender identity.”
But while those entry-level chances will provide a provision for athletes to self-ID at these low-level “unlicensed” events, such as recreational races, timings and scores posted at these events will not be applicable to Swim England rankings or eligible as records. Which is, of course, the point of competitive swimming.
American trans man and trailblazing swimmer Schuyler Bailar called the new policy “transphobic,” noting that by setting an age limit of 12 to have transitioned or gone on puberty blockers, Swim England has effectively excluded all trans women and girls.
“This is not about preserving fairness, this is not about protecting women’s sports, it is about excluding trans people,” he said in a social media post.
“This is transphobia incarnate and it has to stop,” said Schuyler, who was the first out trans swimmer in NCAA Division I.
“While trans kids can play authentically in non-competitive environments, the policy fundamentally denies trans girls the right to compete as themselves,” said the British trans support outfit, Mermaids, in a tweet.
Swim England’s trans policy is disappointing. While trans kids can play authentically in non-competitive environments, the policy fundamentally denies trans girls the right to compete as themselves. 🧵— Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) April 3, 2023
“We call on Swim England to reverse its decision to ban trans girls from competing with their peers,” the group continued, “and make sport a welcome, inclusive space for trans youth.”
We call on Swim England to reverse its decision to ban trans girls from competing with their peers, and make sport a welcome, inclusive space for trans youth.— Mermaids (@Mermaids_Gender) April 3, 2023
The swim lane to exclusion opened last year when the International Olympic Committee dropped their policy of trans inclusion in favor of a “framework for fairness,” basically recommending individual sports to set their own rules. FINA swiftly banned trans women who have experienced male puberty, despite the IOC’s declaration that testosterone was no longer the most important factor in determining whether trans women should be eligible to compete with cis women.
On Monday, Swim England ignored that declaration as well as a January report in Pink News that found trans women have no advantage in elite sport.
The group declared “peer-reviewed examples confirm the general consensus that post-puberty transgender females retain a biological level of performance advantage post-transition. Whilst Swim England’s existing policy regarding the use of hormonal therapy was found to be effective at reducing performance advantage, it was insufficient to negate it completely and trans females therefore likely retain an advantage over their cisgender peers.”
Read the full statement about the updated policy by clicking here
Sports
A first for UK soccer: Transgender men vs. cisgender men
Match took place in London on Friday
The final score was lopsided, 8 to 1, but what the Dulwich Hamlet FC Supporters Team did in playing TRUK United FC on Friday was historic: This was the first time in Europe that an all-cisgender men’s soccer team competed against a team of transgender men and trans-masculine players.
And as Pink News reported, it happened on the International Transgender Day of Visibility in London.
“Many of the team had never met before. Some of them hadn’t played football since school, others were semi-pro,” said Harry Nicholas, author of “A Trans Man Walks into a Gay Bar“, who played center back in Friday’s match.
Another player was a famous face in U.K. television: Ash Palmisciano — the first ever transgender actor to appear on the show “Emmerdale” — drove down from Leeds to play. Others drove to London all the way from Scotland, according to Nicholas.
“There was such a range of talent, experiences and nationalities on the pitch, but the one thing that united us all was that we thought there was no place for us in football as trans men, and this event changed that,” he said, and explained why the match was so vital for trans representation in sports:
“I hope that trans kids see this and know there is a place for them in sport. That it is possible,” said Nicholas.
A crowd of more than 500 fans was in attendance at Champions Field, and when TRUK United scored a goal, there was a huge eruption of cheers, a moment Nicholas tweeted was “possibly the most emotional moment of my life.”
“We ran towards each other and hugged. Our manager Lucy and the whole squad joined us on the pitch. I’ve never felt a sense of community and joy quite like it before — we were playing a sport we love and owning it,” he told Pink News.
LGBTQ advocate and journalist Nick Heath called that goal “the greatest free kick goal I’ve ever seen live.”
A real privilege to watch this match tonight, including the greatest free kick goal I’ve ever seen live. Such a great atmosphere. #TransDayOfVisibility https://t.co/3NxQWbmlv3— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 31, 2023
“The crowd seemed to get a lot out of it, too,” said Nicholas. “For many of the people in attendance — football crowds are a challenge. There can be a lot of homophobia and transphobia. For many it was their first time watching a match. There were amazing chants and it was such a high-spirited event. It was a mix of LGBTQ+ people, and allies, coming together to celebrate this historic evening, and show that everyone has a place in sport.”
The match was played on the same day that UK Athletics confirmed its ban on trans women in women’s sports, and Nicholas said that made the match especially vital.
“The score didn’t matter at the beginning and it didn’t matter at the end. This was not about winning or proving ourselves against a cis team. The real win was always that we walked out onto the pitch, played, we’re visible and we’ve reclaimed our place in football.”
