Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland

Ivanna Rights wins this year’s crown at The Lodge

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivanna Rights is crowned Miss Gay Western Maryland America on Friday, April 28. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2023 Miss Gay Western Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 28. Performers included Nicole James, Poison, Ashley Bannks, Chasity Vain, 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland Amethyst Diamond and Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner with Jada B Trinity being named first alternate. Both are qualified to compete in this year’s Miss Gay Maryland competition.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Victory Fund Brunch

The LGBTQ political organization holds annual event

Published

6 days ago

on

April 23, 2023

By

Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker introduces elected officials at the VIP party shortly before the National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday, April 23. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday, April 23. The Victory Fund, a political organization that works to elect openly-LGBTQ+ candidates to public office, unveiled its new logo and expanded name at the brunch. Speakers at the event included D.C. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 6), Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small (D-Chittenden) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival

Annual event draws large crowd, despite thunderstorm

Published

1 week ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

U.S. shadow Rep. Oye Owolewa (D-D.C.) speaks at the National Cannabis Festival main stage on Saturday, April 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Cannabis Festival was held near RFK Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The festival opened at noon and was forced to close shortly after 2 p.m. due to an approaching thunderstorm. The festival reopened after 8 p.m.

(Washington Blade photos by Adam Hall and Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Sasha Colby at Pitchers

‘Drag Race’ winner performs at local gay sports bar

Published

1 week ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 winner Sasha Colby performs at Pitchers DC on Wednesday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sasha Colby, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, April 19. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Sasha Adams Sanchez, Brooklyn Heights and Christina Doll.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

