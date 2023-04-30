PHOTOS: Annie’s celebrates 75

The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday, April 23. The Victory Fund, a political organization that works to elect openly-LGBTQ+ candidates to public office, unveiled its new logo and expanded name at the brunch. Speakers at the event included D.C. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 6), Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small (D-Chittenden) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)