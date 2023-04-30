Photos
PHOTOS: Annie’s celebrates 75
Dupont Circle steak house marks milestone with party
Annie’s Paramount Steak House held a celebration for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, April 29. Drag artists Kimberly Di’Nitta, Victoria Di’Nitta, Jayzeer Shantey, Genocide Abrasax and Candi H. Fuentes performed and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington sang. Several games were set up along the sidewalk near Annie’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Annie’s Paramount Steak House 75th anniversary for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/IG6FuiPsEW— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 29, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Ivanna Rights wins this year’s crown at The Lodge
The 2023 Miss Gay Western Maryland America pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 28. Performers included Nicole James, Poison, Ashley Bannks, Chasity Vain, 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland Dezi Minaj, Miss Gay Maryland Amethyst Diamond and Miss Gay America Tatiyanna Voche’. Ivanna Rights was crowned the winner with Jada B Trinity being named first alternate. Both are qualified to compete in this year’s Miss Gay Maryland competition.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant for @WashBlade at @TheLodgeMD . Ivanna Rights crowned Miss Gay Western America 2023: pic.twitter.com/EneatgwJ5D— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 29, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund Brunch
The LGBTQ political organization holds annual event
The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday, April 23. The Victory Fund, a political organization that works to elect openly-LGBTQ+ candidates to public office, unveiled its new logo and expanded name at the brunch. Speakers at the event included D.C. Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 6), Vermont state Rep. Taylor Small (D-Chittenden) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Annual event draws large crowd, despite thunderstorm
The National Cannabis Festival was held near RFK Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The festival opened at noon and was forced to close shortly after 2 p.m. due to an approaching thunderstorm. The festival reopened after 8 p.m.
(Washington Blade photos by Adam Hall and Michael Key)
