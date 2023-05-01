District of Columbia
Judge dismisses gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
Former officer claimed anti-gay harassment and retaliation
In a little-noticed development, a federal judge on Feb. 21 of this year dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2015 by gay former D.C. police officer Christopher Lilly accusing fellow officers and supervisors of subjecting him to discrimination, harassment, and retaliation based on his sexual orientation.
In a 65-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan explained why he approved a motion filed by the District of Columbia requesting a summary judgement decision dismissing the case based on the assertion that the lawsuit lacked sufficient evidence to substantiate that discrimination of any kind took place.
The motion was filed by attorneys with the Office of the D.C. Attorney General, who represented the District and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., who were named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by Lilly.
Neither Lilly nor his attorney, Sameera Ali of the D.C. law firm Ali, White & Coleman, responded to a request by the Washington Blade seeking comment on the judge’s ruling.
Lilly charged in his lawsuit filed in May 2015 that between 2011 and 2013 he was subjected, among other things, to repeated anti-gay name-calling and other forms of harassment, including the placement of more than a dozen AIDS awareness stickers on his locker at the Fourth Police District, where he was stationed.
At the time he saw the AIDS stickers on his locker he also saw that someone wrote the word “fag” on the locker and poured a white liquid on the floor next to the locker simulating semen, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says the discriminatory actions began shortly after December 2010 when “without plaintiff Lilly’s knowledge or consent, his sexual orientation, homosexual, was publicized maliciously and intentionally” at the Fourth District.
“Following plaintiff Lilly’s ‘outing,’ any other officer to come into contact with plaintiff Lilly subjected him to scrutiny, retaliation and ridicule by means of vulgar language, slandering his name and abilities to function as a police officer and questioning his abilities to serve due to his sexual orientation,” the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit, among other things, charged D.C., through the actions of police officials, with violating the D.C. Human Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, and violating Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, by discriminating against Lilly because of his gender and sexual orientation, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliating against him when he raised objections to the alleged discrimination.
In his ruling dismissing the case, Judge Sullivan points to arguments in the District’s answer to the lawsuit filed in 2020 and in the District’s motion calling for summary judgement, that Lilly failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his allegations.
The judge also cited what he described as multiple undisputed facts presented by the AG Office attorneys showing that Lilly had faced disciplinary actions for breaching police rules, including not showing up for work or showing up late for his shift of duty.
Other allegations by the MPD against Lilly, which Judge Sullivan says were unrelated to his sexual orientation, involved the temporary revocation of his police powers in 2012 due to alleged emotional stress he faced from a work-related exposure to bedbugs, according to the judge’s account of court filings.
“A few days later, Mr. Lilly was referred by MPD officials for a Psychological Fitness for Duty Evaluation,” the judge states in his ruling.
“Gloria Morote, a licensed clinical psychologist, evaluated Mr. Lilly on October 10, 2012, and October 24, 2012, alongside MPD referral documents informing her that ‘following a period of good service, Officer Lilly’s performance and appearance began to deteriorate in August/September 2012,’ including ‘two major investigations for neglect of duty,’ ‘deterioration’ in his mental condition, and ‘marked nervousness and erratic behavior while on-duty after exposure to bedbugs,’” the judge wrote in his ruling.
Over the next several months, the judge’s ruling states, Lilly continued to get into trouble for being late for work and other breaches of police rules leading up to May 22, 2013, when “Mr. Lilly was placed on administrative leave after ‘rambling’ with ‘glassy’ eyes to a commanding officer about being sent by his family to a ‘funny farm,’” Judge Sullivan continues in is ruling.
“Then, on May 31, 2013, Mr. Lilly self-admitted into Dominion Hospital, a mental health facility in Virginia, to receive psychiatric treatment,” Sullivan states.
He reports in his ruling that based on Lilly’s record of infractions of police rules and his mental health status, the Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board (PFRRB) “ordered Mr. Lilly’s retirement, determining that he was incapacitated from further duty by reason of a disability incurred in the performance of duty, and his retirement took effect on August 16, 2013.”
Court records show that under this forced retirement order Lilly would receive 40 percent of his salary as part of his retirement benefit.
“Drawing every justifiable inference in Mr. Lilly’s favor, as the Court must do, it finds no basis under Title VII or the D.C. Human Rights Act upon which a reasonable fact finder could conclude that the District had discriminatory intent based on his gender and/or sexual orientation or was retaliating against him for taking part in a protected activity,” Sullivan concludes in his ruling. “Accordingly, the District’s Motion for Summary Judgement, EFC No. 45, is granted.”
The judge described his action as a “final appealable order,” which indicates that Lilly could appeal the ruling to the D.C. Court of Appeals.
Lilly and his lawyer, Sameera Ali, couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether Lilly plans to appeal the decision.
Shortly after Lilly’s lawsuit was filed, officials with the MPD and the Office of the Attorney General declined to comment, saying they could not discuss issues surrounding a pending lawsuit. But then Assistant D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who later became Chief of Police, told the Blade the department does not tolerate discrimination.
“I can’t talk about a specific lawsuit,” he said. “But I can tell you about how we don’t tolerate bias by any members of this police department,” said Newsham. “It’s something we take very seriously. And if we become aware of it, corrective action will be taken all the way up to removal if it was severe enough,” he said.
D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition urges city to boost funding for queer programs
Most requests not included in mayor’s proposed 2024 budget
The D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition, which consists of at least 10 prominent local LGBTQ organizations and another nine LGBTQ supportive allied groups, is calling on Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council to include about a dozen specific programs in the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget that add up to about $13.5 million in funding.
According to information provided to the Washington Blade by one of the coalition officials, which the official said was subject to change, the mayor’s proposed budget does not include the requested funding for at least 10 of the coalition’s 12 specific requests coming to a total of about $13 million.
Coalition coordinator Heidi Ellis said that among the coalition’s proposals not included in the mayor’s budget is a request for $10.5 million to fund two harm reduction and services centers to address the opioid and fentanyl drug overdose crisis impacting communities, including the LGBTQ community, across the city.
The mayor’s budget calls for $9.5 million to fund a single “stabilization & sobering center” to address the overdose crisis. But Ellis said the coalition does not consider that proposal an acceptable alternative to the coalition’s proposal for two harm reduction centers.
With the mayor’s $9.5 million “stabilization and sobering center” proposal not included as part of the coalition’s budget requests, that means the coalition believes the mayor’s budget only includes about $500,000 out of the coalition’s $13.5 million overall request.
Ellis said that in addition to not including much of the funding the coalition is asking for, the mayor’s budget includes some cuts in funding for LGBTQ-related programs that were included in the existing 2023 budget and previous year budgets. Among the cuts, Ellis said, are for a workforce program that assists transgender and gender nonconforming residents in finding gainful employment and for programs assisting LGBTQ people experiencing intimate partner violence.
One of the the coalition’s proposals that Bowser’s proposed budget does include is a request to continue to allocate at least $500,000 in funds for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs for LGBTQ community development grants.
“We share detailed budget requests that provide crucial services to the LGBTQ+ community of Washington, D.C.,” the coalition states in a nine-page letter sent to the mayor and each of the 13 members of the D.C. Council in February that outlines its specific funding proposals.
“We are a mission-driven group working to advocate for dedicated funding to support LGBTQ+ residents with a focus on trans people of color and low-income residents,” the letter says. “The Coalition has worked tirelessly for several months with the Mayor’s office, the Council, various D.C. agencies, and most importantly, the community to identify these needs,” according to the letter.
“Our recommendations reflect that work in addition to our extensive research around these issues and the broader District landscape,” it says. “We ask that the Mayor and the Council adopt our recommendations as they specifically address some of the chronic and immediate issues facing the District.”
At the time she submitted her proposed $19.7 billion F.Y. 2024 budget to the Council last month, the mayor said the city faces a projected drop in revenue of more than $390 million due, among other things, to reduced tax revenue from commercial real estate along with the end of pandemic-era federal aid to D.C. and other cities.
The projected reduction in revenue will force her and the Council to make difficult decisions on funding reductions, including at least $373 million in proposed reductions in her budget, the mayor said. Among the reductions is the proposed elimination of 749 vacant D.C. government positions.
In response to a request by the Blade for comment on the coalition’s claim that the mayor’s budget does not include most of the requests by the LGBTQ Budget Coalition, Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, provided a written statement.
“We appreciate the community and advocacy groups identifying areas of improvement and putting forward their requests,” Bowles told the Blade in his statement. “We are proud to continue all formerly funded LGBTQIA+ programs, albeit at new levels, and our agencies are dedicated to continuing to work with our many LGBTQIA+ community-based organizations and our innovative programs to add resilience and capacity in the long term,” he said.
His statement did not specifically address the coalition’s claims that most of their requests were not included in the mayor’s budget other than to say, “our budget is still feeling the impacts of the pandemic,” a reference to Mayor Bowser’s assertion that the city faces a revenue shortfall and budget cuts would be needed in the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Bowles added that the Office of LGBTQ Affairs “will be providing more training funding for LGBTQIA+ cultural competency,” as requested by the coalition. He said the mayor’s office would also be sending the D.C. Council a letter identifying “corrections and amendments” to the proposed budget, but those changes will not bring about “significant adjustments to agencies budgets related to the [coalition’s] request at this time.”
Before his appointment by Bowser to become director of the LGBTQ Affairs Office, Bowles served as coordinator of the LGBTQ Budget Coalition after playing a role in creating the coalition as an elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.
Among the LGBTQ and LGBTQ supportive organizations that are members of the D.C. LGBTQ Budget Coalition are Capital Pride Alliance, the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, Capital Stonewall Democrats, the Wanda Alston Foundation, the LGBTQ youth advocacy group SMYAL, the sex worker advocacy group HIPS, the Washington AIDS Partnership, Us Helping Us, the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), the ANC Rainbow Caucus, Damien Ministries, and the Latin American Youth Center.
In its nine-page letter to the mayor and the Council, the coalition included these funding requests for the 2024 budget:
• An LGBTQ+ reentry ‘Housing for All’ Pilot Program at the city’s Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants for citizens returning from incarceration — $750,000.
• Additional housing vouchers for LGBTQ+ residents for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs to help support those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness — $500,000.
• Harm Reduction Services & Centers — $10.5 million. To address the “alarming” and growing number of fentanyl and opioid related drug overdose deaths in the city, this calls for funding two Harm Reduction Centers on each side of the Anacostia River that will be open 24 hours each day to “aid in eliminating the stigma around substance usage, to avoid the burden on our criminal justice system, and to, most importantly, save lives.”
• Employment & Workforce Development Programs for the Department of Human Services — $500,000. A request for an “enhancement for the Transgender & Gender-nonconforming workforce program to ensure a long-term approach to closing the employment and wage gap for T/TNC residents in the District.”
• Employment Coordinator/Employment Case Management Advocate for the Office of LGBTQ Affairs — $75,000. This position would “help LGBTQ+ residents navigate these workforce programs by serving as point of contact for community members seeking employment and those trying to access the aforementioned workforce programs.”
• Health Initiatives — no specific funding request. A call for the city’s HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STI, and TB Administration (HAHSTA) to take steps to reverse a trend brought about by COVID in which the number of people seeking HIV testing across the city fell by 20 percent. The city should also address “the disparity of testing in marginalized communities, specifically Black and brown women, TGNC, etc.” communities.
• Safety & Inclusive Emergency Services — $860,000. Out of this total, $60,000 for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs to improve and expand its cultural competency training for D.C. police and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department first responders; a total of $600,000 for the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants to expand its services and outreach to the LGBTQ+ community for intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and hate crimes; and $200,000 to establish a Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) coordinator at the Office of LGBTQ Affairs to focus on anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
• Improving Language Access & Immigration Services — $250,000 for the Department of Human Services and $100,000 for Office of LGBTQ Affairs. An increase in migrants sent to D.C. from other states, including LGBTQ+ immigrants, has created a need for more language interpretation services for those who are Limited English Proficient (LEP) or Non-English Proficient (NEP)
• Supporting the Newly Established DC LGBTQ+ Community Center — $200,000. The mayor’s office has already awarded a $1 million grant to help pay for the renovation of the section of a new building the LGBT Center will be moving into later this year. Those funds have been “exhausted,” the coalition says, for the building renovation. “The DC Center and Capital Pride Alliance, in partnership with the Coalition, are requesting $200,000 in recurring dollars to support the operating costs associated with the Center.”
In a separate letter to the D.C. Council, GLAA expressed concern that the mayor’s proposed budget calls for eliminating at least six staff positions at the D.C. Office of Human Rights (OHR). The OHR, among other things, enforces the D.C. Human Rights Act, which bans discrimination against LGBTQ people.
The GLAA letter, signed by GLAA President Tyrone Hanley, calls for the budget to fund one additional OHR staff person to support the enforcement of a city law protecting tenants from unfair evictions, another new OHR staff person to address OHR’s “outdated case management system,” and one or more additional staff to help enforce the D.C. Domestic Workers Act, which supports the rights of domestic workers.
Several D.C. Council committees that oversee various D.C. government agencies were scheduled to make final recommendations to the full Council this week in a process known as a “markup” for the budget. The Council is expected to vote on its final version of the D.C. budget in May.
Full details of the coalition’s budget requests and the names of the organizations that make up the coalition can be viewed at the DC LGBTQ+ Budget Coalition website.
Team DC recognizes seven LGBTQ student-athletes
Annual scholarship ceremony honors high school seniors in range of sports
Dressed to impress in everything from a black velvet tuxedo with a matching bowtie to a sparkling emerald green gown topped with a voluminous black and gray wig, attendees at Team DC’s Night of Champions award dinner on Saturday, April 15 knew they were celebrating a program and scholarship recipients worth getting classed up for.
“[These students] are not just athletes,” said Brent Minor, executive director of Team DC. “These are [great] students…somebody had a 4.3 [grade point] average.”
Last month, Team DC announced the recipients of its annual Team DC College Scholarship, which awards $2,000 to openly LGBTQ+ student-athletes graduating high school with plans to play a collegiate sport. The seven recipients come from four high schools in D.C., two in Virginia, and one in Maryland.
Since 2008, Team DC has awarded 97 scholarships totaling $142,000. However, the ceremony and its accompanying silent auctions and dual-entree dinners, hosted at the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall by the Wharf, weren’t always quite so fancy.
“It started off as chips and dips at Nellie’s Sports Bar,” Minor added. “So this has evolved over time and went from a standing cocktail party to finally somebody said, ‘You know what, we need to do this proper and have a sit-down dinner.’”
One of the scholarship’s first recipients, Daniel Martinelli, was amazed at how the scholarship has changed. Martinelli, a gay man, received his award in 2008 for swimming. But the scholarships have expanded in definition of sports to incorporate and recognize students who participate in activities like marching band, hula dancing, and more.
The ways of spreading awareness about the scholarship have also changed. Martinelli didn’t know about the scholarship until he was given the actual application, but students can now hear about the program through their school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSA).
As the scholarship’s online presence grows too, it has even gathered attention from students across the country hoping to apply.
“We’re in such a unique jurisdiction, where the District right now is very welcoming to different types of students and families,” said Rene Tiongquico, co-chair of the Team DC College Scholarship Committee. “[But] LGBTQ plus youth around the country don’t have the same benefits and the same interest in acknowledgment.”
While Team DC hopes to be a model for the rest of the country so LGBTQ+ student-athletes beyond the DMV can be recognized for their achievements, the scholarship is already making a difference to the seven seniors who received the award this year.
“I didn’t really expect there to be scholarships for this combination of LGBTQ athletes,” said Ariana Inamdar, a recipient from South Lakes High School in Reston, Va. “It’s really nice to be recognized as both parts.”
The scholarship also gives a boost of confidence to recipients who now realize their work was worth a high-end celebration.
For Sarah Middleton, a scholarship recipient from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va., the support she received at the ceremony built up her excitement about her future as a molecular biology and Spanish major.
“It makes me very excited to see what I can do,” Middleton said with a smile. “I can pretty much do anything.”
Throughout the ceremony, scholarship recipients were recognized alongside the donors and organizations that sponsored their awards. The program also awarded Tia (TC) Clemmons the 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award to recognize school staff who support LGBTQ student-athletes.
After each award was announced, the large room of supporters was eager to applaud each recipient, donor, and program staff member that made the night possible. Sitting back and taking in the extravagance of the night, Martinelli knew from experience that the scholarship was crafted by agents of change.
“Agents of all walks of life that come together to support one another,” he said. “It’s trailblazing, that’s all I can say.”
CLICK HERE to see more photos from the event.
D.C.’s high school Pride Prom set for May 13
Seventh annual Montgomery County ‘MoCo Pride Prom’ scheduled for May 12
A unique D.C. Pride Prom open to LGBTQ students attending high schools throughout the city is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Corner At Whitman-Walker, an event facility in Northwest Washington that the LGBTQ supportive Whitman-Walker Health is providing for the event free of charge.
“The goals of the event are to create a safe and joyous space for queer D.C. students, build relationships across schools, and thereby to support student mental health and activate broader community engagement,” according to a statement released by student and adult organizers of the event.
Additional information released by organizers says the event is free and is limited to students between the ages of 16 and 19.
“Due to space limitations, only 100 students will be able to attend,” a separate statement issued by organizers says. “Chaperones will be at Pride Prom to oversee the conduct and welfare of student participants,” it says.
Among the lead organizers of the D.C. Pride Prom are high school seniors Diya Bardwell and Liv Birnstad along with gay D.C. State Board of Education member Allister Chang.
At Chang’s initiative, the education board approved an official resolution endorsing the Pride Prom as an event “supporting LGBTQ+ youth by uplifting inclusive and welcoming spaces and promoting events” like the Pride Prom.
In a separate statement, the Montgomery County, Md., LGBTQ organization called the MoCo Pride Center says it is organizing a MoCo Pride Prom scheduled for Friday, May 12, at a location yet to be announced.
“Starting in 2016 with modest beginnings, the MoCo Pride Prom is now an event the local students look forward to each year,” the statement says. “The MoCo Pride Prom is open to high school-aged and community college students in the local area who want to proudly attend prom, dress however they are most comfortable, and dance – without fear – with whomever they choose,” the statement says.
“The evening will consist of a live DJ spinning popular music, along with giveaways, a raffle and local catering – all at a nominal ticket price,” the statement continues. “The event is funded through efforts from direct donations, fundraising, and corporate sponsorships,” it says.
A spokesperson for the MoCo Pride Center couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether an age limit was set for attendees of the Pride Prom since community colleges usually accept students of all ages.
The D.C. Pride Prom lead student organizers Diya Bardwell, who lives in Ward 7, and Liv Birnstad, who lives in Ward 1, told the Washington Blade in a joint statement that similar to the Montgomery County event, the D.C. Pride Prom will include a DJ and dancing as well as a possible photo booth among other features depending on the available funds to cover the cost.
The two said organizers set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Pride Prom and have asked potential supporters to also contact them directly by email to make arrangements for a donation.
“As a queer student, I have often felt like I do not have a community of other LGBTQ+ students or educators around me,” Bardwell said. “I hope that Pride Prom can be a safe space for all LGBTQ+ youth to experience not only a prom that celebrates who they are, but a community of people who celebrate all of the love and joy of being queer,” she said.
Birnstad said the D.C. Pride Prom is important to her because it will allow LGBTQ students to come together to have fun rather than just engage in advocacy related activities.
“A lot of the times when we come together it’s to talk about our struggles or to talk about ways we can combat homophobia, but this is a night where we get to just kind of relax and be normal teenagers, and I think that that is super, super special,” she told the Blade.
Long-term care facility encourages LGBTQ acceptance, inclusion
ACLU and Zooey Zepher sue Mont. House leadership
Missouri rabbi says anti-trans policies threaten his children
Ben Cardin will not run for reelection after five decades in politics
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
Dwyane Wade moves family out of Fla.
MTG attacks lesbian teachers’ union president, repeats transphobic remarks
Sex-positive film festival coming to D.C.
The future for LGBTIQ people in Uganda: Can we get there from here?
