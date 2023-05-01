Living
Long-term care facility encourages LGBTQ acceptance, inclusion
Insight Memory Care Center hosts documentary about queer elders
A five-second scene in “Gen Silent, the LGBT Aging Documentary” shows an oval-faced man in a chestnut brown turtleneck perched in front of a table a few shades darker. On top of the table is a collection of vibrantly painted vases sitting behind two framed pictures — one is retro-toned and shows a deep-hued man wearing thick-lensed aviators resting his head on his palm; the other, black-and-white, of a fair skinned man in a suit with a blank stare.
“If I wasn’t the only person responsible for Alexander, I would’ve ended my life,” said the man in the chestnut brown turtleneck.
“Gen Silent,” a documentary about LGBTQ adults in senior care facilities who go back into the closet to avoid a hostile care system, was screened at Insight Memory Care Center on April 26. The center, which provides memory and cognitive care for families living with dementia, slated the documentary as part of its training for professional caregivers and their families.
Insight Memory was founded in 1984 by a palliative care nurse who wanted to address the dearth of resources and support available for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past decades, the center grew from its location in a church basement to a 15,000-square-foot property in Fairfax that serves thousands of people in and outside the state.
“We have participants who live in California and Connecticut, and [as far as] China,” said Carrie Idol-Richards, the center’s director of communications. Idol-Richards has been with the organization for 13 years.
Insight Memory offers a variety of programs that focus on support and care education. The center has a respite setup and serves individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. While none of the center’s participants live there, they have access to a plethora of programs including early stage connection programs and adult day programs.
Both programs involve recreational therapy that focuses on participants’ emotional, social, physical, psychological, and spiritual well being. Some of the activities include discussion groups in which participants can socialize in a safe, non-judgmental setting, according to the center’s website. On the entertainment side, participants can join drum circles and music class.
Participants’ caregivers are also considered in programming, and the center provides monthly support groups where they can share tips, concerns and successes.
“Our programs [have proven to be] a success amongst our participants,” said Melissa Long, the center’s director of education and support. “According to our annual family survey, we had 100% satisfaction in the day center. [Additionally], we raised $650,000 in donations.”
Long, who only joined the center a year ago, centers her work around creating an inclusive environment for the center. Thus, her role is anchored in programming that makes participants from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds feel comfortable and seen.
“I was brought in to increase our diversity efforts,” she said. “Our goal is to improve [participants’] quality of life,” she said.
Hence, the “Gen Silent” documentary screening.
The documentary was first screened as part of the center’s leadership training to increase staff’s awareness of LGBTQ issues and how creating a safe environment for queer folks can manifest in a care center. Thereafter, screening events were hosted for professional caregivers and their family.
“The goal is to train people to be more accepting,” said Long.
The documentary was released in 2010 and it traces the stories of six LGBTQ seniors in the Boston area who narrate their experience deciding whether to go back in the closet so they can survive living in long-term care facilities. Some of the seniors discuss living in stealth and, in some situations, withstanding homophobic Christian indoctrination from caregivers who want to convert them.
“Gen Silent’s” title references this generation of older people who “fought the hardest to come out” but “go back in to survive.”
“A lot of people believe you live happily ever after, and that’s just a myth,” said the oval-faced man in the documentary.
Real Estate
Legal protections for LGBTQ homebuyers
Understanding your rights when it comes to discrimination
The LGBTQ community has faced discrimination and marginalization for decades, particularly in the area of housing.
Discrimination in the housing market can take many forms, including refusal to rent or sell to LGBTQ individuals or couples, discriminatory loan practices, and harassment from landlords or neighbors.
Fortunately, in recent years, there has been progress in enacting laws and policies to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
Here are some of the most important laws that protect the LGBTQ community in home buying:
Fair Housing Act
The Fair Housing Act is a federal law that prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it would interpret the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity as well.
Equal Credit Opportunity Act
The Equal Credit Opportunity Act is a federal law that prohibits lenders from discriminating against borrowers based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or whether they receive public assistance.
In 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued an interpretive rule stating that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act also prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
State and local laws
In addition to federal laws, many states and localities have passed their own laws protecting the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
As one example, D.C. has been a leader in enacting laws to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination. Here are some of the most important laws in D.C. that protect LGBTQ homebuyers and renters:
Human Rights Act
The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, or political affiliation.
Housing Regulations
D.C. housing regulations prohibit landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. This includes discrimination in advertising, leasing, terms and conditions, and termination of tenancy.
Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act
The Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act grants same-sex couples in D.C. the same rights and responsibilities as married couples, including the ability to jointly own property and make decisions related to property ownership.
LGBTQ Cultural Competency Training
The D.C. Office of Human Rights provides cultural competency training to housing providers and real estate professionals to help them better understand the needs and concerns of LGBTQ individuals and families.
LGBTQ+ Affairs Office
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs in D.C. provides resources and support to LGBTQ individuals and families in the District, including assistance with housing discrimination complaints.
In addition to these laws and programs, the D.C. government has also established a Human Rights Commission to investigate and enforce discrimination complaints. The commission can impose fines, order damages, and require changes in discriminatory policies and practices.
Similar laws are in place in many of the major cities across the United States.
Department of Veterans Affairs policies
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented policies to ensure that LGBTQ veterans and their families have equal access to VA benefits and services.
The VA prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in its programs and activities, and it has implemented training programs to educate staff on LGBTQ issues.
While these laws and policies are important steps toward protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination in home buying, more work needs to be done to ensure that all members of the community are treated fairly and with respect.
For more than 25 years GayRealEstate.com has been fighting for equality in housing and all areas affecting our LGBTQ community with its continued monthly financial support of more than 21 national LGBTQ non-profits.
It is important for homebuyers to know their rights and to report any instances of discrimination to the appropriate authorities – a great way to prevent discrimination is to work with a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com.
(For more than 25 years, Jeff Hammerberg has been a prolific writer, coach, and author who has helped advance the cause of fair, honest, and equitable representation for all members of the LGBTQ community in real estate matters. GayRealEstate.com, which he established, is the largest and longest-running gay real estate agent referral service in the nation, boasting more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.)
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Autos
Low-priced, high-value rides: Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue
Finally, car buyers are paying less than the sticker price for a new car
Hallelujah! For the first time in two years, car buyers are paying less than the sticker price on a new car. After a years-long economic rollercoaster — driven by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a gaping shortage of microchips needed to produce cars and trucks — vehicle inventory is finally up. And automaker incentives—those much-touted discounts and cash-back offers—are back, too.
But lest you think we’ve returned to the days of pre-COVID pricing, here’s a reality check: The average price for a new vehicle in 2019 was just shy of $39,000, while this year it is expected to top—yikes!— $50,000.
That’s why the two compact crossovers reviewed here are so appealing. Both look sassy, handle sharply and are chock-full of standard gear. Best of all, sticker prices on these rides start below $30,000.
KIA SPORTAGE
$28,000
MPG: 25 city/32 highway
0 to 60 mph: 9.3 seconds
Think of the Kia Sportage as Dorian Gray: an alluring crossover that never gets old. The popular Sportage is the automaker’s longest-running nameplate in America, arriving here in the mid-1990s. But this fifth-gen version—completely redesigned for 2023—mirrors the edgy, come-hither look of a luxe-laden Lexus NX. There’s a slightly obnoxious, wraparound grille, which caused more than a few raised eyebrows each time I zipped around town. And don’t ask me why, but the design of the hiked-up rear-end reminded me of a buff Tom of Finland character wearing spikey heels—those would be Jimmy Choo or Christian Louboutin pumps, of course, not any of that clunky Naturalizer stuff. In other words, the Sportage could easily set tongues wagging at your next drag story-time event. Inside, the hedonism continues, with an obscenely wide digital monitor that stretches almost fully across the dashboard. This includes a 12.3-inch instrument panel and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Even the base model gets heated seats, and the rear seats both slide and recline. Remote keyless entry, smartphone integration and Wi-Fi hotspot are standard. So are various safety features, such as forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and a driver-attention system that can sense if you are getting drowsy. But trust me, with all the sybaritic delights—including heated steering wheel, premium stereo, panoramic sunroof, and satin chrome accents—there is plenty here to keep you awake. There are also a dozen trim levels, with three priced below $30,000. This includes a fuel-friendly hybrid, with up to 44 miles per gallon on the highway. My test vehicle was the X-Pro Prestige, which was fully decked out. My only complaint was the tepid engine, which is pokey compared with the hybrid and some other highly competitive crossovers. Luckily, I really enjoyed the capable handling and braking. And overall, it would be hard to resist the class-leading warranty and passenger room in the Sportage, as well as that tantalizing design.
NISSAN ROGUE
$28,000
MPG: 30 city/37 highway
0 to 60 mph: 8.4 seconds
The iconic Nissan Rogue was completely redesigned in 2021. As with the Kia Sportage, this means snazzier styling—inside and out—as well as improved handling and a quieter interior. But there also are some key differences. The Sportage flaunts a more in-your-face exterior, has better towing capacity, and is available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Kia also offers a better warranty, and its vehicles have higher reliability ratings. Yet while the Sportage has more rear-seat legroom, the Rogue boasts more front-seat legroom and headroom. The Rogue also has a larger fuel tank, so fewer stops at the gas station, as well as better horsepower and torque. And the Rogue is a bit narrower and has a smaller turning radius, which makes it somewhat easier to maneuver. I enjoyed testing the Sportage, as noted above. But the Rogue was just as delightful in its own way. While the exterior design may be more sedate on the Rogue, it is still beguiling. Yes, the interior is low-key, but it echoes the restrained cabin of a sporty BMW. This included a simple-yet-refined dashboard, upscale trim and pleasing soft-touch materials throughout. There is no ginormous, IMAX-like digital display as in the Sportage, but the sleek easy-to-use infotainment touchscreen does sit prominently atop the dash. Acceleration, cornering and braking were all sure and capable, and standard safety features included automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Choosing either the Sportage or the Rogue is like choosing between, say, the sparkly RuPaul or the spellbinding actress Daniela Vega. Personally, it would be a thrill to drive anywhere with either one.
Real Estate
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
Learn how to keep spring pests out of your home
Spring is a time of new beginnings, but it can also bring unwelcome visitors into your home – pests like ants, crickets, and other insects. As the weather changes, these creatures are often on the move, looking for food, water, and shelter. If you’re seeing them show up inside, don’t lay out the yellow brick road for them. You can take some simple steps to keep these pests out.
Ants are one of the most common springtime pests. They, along with cockroaches, can enter your home through even the tiniest cracks and crevices and once they find a food source, they can quickly become a nuisance.
According to the National Pest Management Association, ants are most active in the spring and summer months, as temperatures warm up and they become more active. And they found that 63% of pest control professionals consider cockroaches to be a problem in the spring.
Other pests that may be a problem in the spring include termites, spiders, and stink bugs. Termites can cause significant damage to your home if left untreated, so it’s important to watch for signs of an infestation, such as mud tubes or wood damage, and get a quality pest control company out ASAP. Otherwise, you may be treated to the horror of a termite swarm indoors. If you’ve never seen this, it is like watching a horror film of seemingly never-ending streams of insects coming out of the woodwork.
Spiders can be a nuisance, but most are harmless. Stink bugs are not harmful to humans, but they can emit a foul odor when disturbed or crushed (hence the name). Stink bugs are attracted to light and warmth, and often enter homes and buildings through small gaps and cracks in windows, doors, and walls. Once inside, they may congregate in large numbers on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. Controlling stink bugs can be a challenge, as they are resistant to many conventional pesticides. Prevention is often the best approach.
It takes more than clicking your heels three times to slow the roll of insects and other pests. So here are some tips to keep control of insects inside your home.
Seal up any cracks and crevices. Use caulk or weather stripping to seal any gaps around doors, windows, and pipes.
Keep your home clean. Pests are attracted to food and water, so make sure to clean up spills and crumbs and fix any leaks.
Store food properly. Keep food in sealed containers, and don’t leave pet food out overnight.
Use traps and baits. Store-bought traps and baits can be effective in controlling ants and other pests. Place them where the entry points are, and replace them regularly. Often with ants, they will dissipate after a few weeks.
Contract a pest control company or exterminator, if necessary. If you are a renter, contact your landlord or property management company to let them know as well. In some cases, they should be covering that expense.
Ultimately, even though pests like ants, cockroaches, termites, and other insects can be a problem in the spring, there are steps you can take to keep them out of your home. By sealing up cracks and crevices, keeping your home clean, storing food properly, and using traps and baits, you can reduce the likelihood of an infestation. If the problem persists, contact an exterminator or request pest control services from your landlord or property management company.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
Long-term care facility encourages LGBTQ acceptance, inclusion
Judge dismisses gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
ACLU and Zooey Zepher sue Mont. House leadership
Missouri rabbi says anti-trans policies threaten his children
Ben Cardin will not run for reelection after five decades in politics
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
Dwyane Wade moves family out of Fla.
MTG attacks lesbian teachers’ union president, repeats transphobic remarks
Sex-positive film festival coming to D.C.
The future for LGBTIQ people in Uganda: Can we get there from here?
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
a&e features5 days ago
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
-
Sports3 days ago
Dwyane Wade moves family out of Fla.
-
Congress4 days ago
MTG attacks lesbian teachers’ union president, repeats transphobic remarks
-
Out & About4 days ago
Sex-positive film festival coming to D.C.
-
Commentary5 days ago
The future for LGBTIQ people in Uganda: Can we get there from here?
-
Tennessee5 days ago
Justice Department sues Tenn. over law banning healthcare for transgender youth
-
Real Estate5 days ago
Legal protections for LGBTQ homebuyers
-
Colorado3 days ago
Colo. governor signs four gun control bills