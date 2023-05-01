a&e features
Self-identification: What the plus in ‘LGBTQ+’ means
Terminology rapidly expanding into mainstream dialogue
For a long time, many Americans refrained from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity because it was taboo. While these conversations are still uncomfortable for some people, others stay quiet simply because they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing.
Among allies, there is fear that misgendering someone or misspeaking about another person’s sexuality will be viewed as being less inclusive. Meanwhile, older generations, even those within the LGBTQ+ community, also struggle to keep up as terms beyond “LGBTQ” rapidly enter mainstream lingo.
In either scenario, the plus in “LGBTQ+” can be misunderstood. But as awareness of these terms continues to rise, it’s important to know what they mean.
Below are some of the most popular but misunderstood terms of self-identification, compiling gender identities (one’s concept of self as male, female, a blend of both or neither and what they call themselves) and sexual orientation (how one identifies in terms of whom they are romantically and/or sexually attracted to).
Asexual refers to someone who lacks a sexual attraction or interest in sexual activities with others. Often called “ace(s)” for short, asexual individuals exist on a spectrum, wherein someone can be completely or partially asexual, meaning they may experience no, little, or conditional sexual attraction to another person. Little interest in sex, however, doesn’t diminish a person’s desire for emotionally intimate relationships.
Cisgender, or simply “cis,” describes a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth. The terms cisgender and transgender originate from Latin-derived prefixes of “cis,” meaning “on this side of,” and “trans,” meaning “across from.” Just as “trans” can be added to terms describing gender to identify someone as a trans-woman or trans-man, the same can be done to say cis-woman or cis-man to identify someone as adhering to the sex associated with their gender at birth.
Meanwhile, gender non-conforming refers to someone who doesn’t behave in line with the traditional expectations of their gender. These individuals may express their gender in ways that aren’t easily categorizable as a specific gender. While many gender non-conforming people also identify as transgender, that isn’t the case for all gender non-conforming people.
Under the larger umbrella of gender non-conforming identity, non-binary describes a person who does not identify exclusively as a man or a woman. Non-binary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between, or completely outside of those labels.
Some non-binary people identify as transgender, but non-binary also references other identities such as agender (a person who does not identify as any gender), bigender (a person with two gender identities or a combination of two gender identities), genderqueer or gender-fluid.
Genderqueer people commonly reject notions of rigid categories of gender and embrace a fluidity of gender identity and sometimes sexual orientation. People with this identity may see themselves as being both male and female, or neither as they fall outside of binary gender norms. Gender-fluid is also within this range of non-conformity as these individuals don’t identify with a single fixed gender.
In terms of sexuality, pansexual refers to someone with the potential for emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction to people of any gender. These feelings don’t necessarily arise simultaneously or to the same degree, and sometimes the term is used interchangeably with bisexual.
More recently, the two-spirit gender identity has enjoyed more mainstream use. Chosen to describe certain North American Indigenous and Canadian First Nation people who identify with a third gender, the term implies a masculine and feminine spirit in one body.
Other gender expressions such as masc, referring to representations of masculinity without necessarily claiming a relationship to manhood, and femme, meaning expressions of femininity regardless of gender and relations to womanhood, are also used to describe how people dynamically express gender outside of gender norms.
Yet, just as terminology for self-identification is introduced, so are also new ways to describe how an individual feels about their identity. One term that everyone can relate to or aspire to have is gender euphoria – the joyful experience and sense of self that occurs when a person’s authentic gender is expressed and acknowledged by themselves and/or by others.
Most importantly, though, LGBTQ+ people use a variety of terms to identify themselves, some of which may not be mentioned in this article. Always listen for a person’s self-identification to use the preferred terms for them.
(The Human Rights Campaign and Johns Hopkins University contributed to this report.)
Longtime Annie’s employees reflect on 75th anniversary
Staffers on their best tips, favorite menu items, and fondest memories
Local institution Annie’s Paramount Steak House, founded in 1948, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. There will be a special event on April 29 from 12-6 p.m. commemorating the amazing milestone for the beloved local restaurant featuring music, games, and, of course, award-winning food.
The Blade and Annie’s have had a long relationship.
“It was as if Annie’s and the Washington Blade grew up together, almost like coming out together,” owner Paul Katinas told us in 2019. He’s the son of founder George Katinas, and nephew of namesake Annie.
Father George opened the Paramount Steakhouse in 1948, at the corner of 17th and Church Streets, N.W. He and his five sisters transformed what started out as a relaxed beer joint into a more formal restaurant. George Katinas began to cut all the steak in-house, and his sister Annie moved to front-of-house and bartender duties. She became a hit, “vivacious, fun and known to entertain,” Paul Katinas told us.
It was Annie Kaylor who helped create the community space for which restaurant has become celebrated. The nascent gay community in the Dupont Circle area in the early ’60s saw the steakhouse as a warm, liberating, open place.
In honor of Annie and her spirit, George Katinas renamed the restaurant for her.
To mark the occasion of the 75th anniversary, the Blade asked several longtime employees to answer a few questions about their time working at Annie’s.
SCOTT, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
23 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Working with Annie behind the bar
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Once on my birthday, a regular left me a $1,000 tip. New customer-wise, Kidd O’Shea and Kyle have become new favorites!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The sense of community. It’s like your second home.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The ribeye steak
AL, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
20 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory is a met my partner Brett here! That was a good day!
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
I’ve had lots of good tips! Jackie Kelly, who was 91, just passed away. She was a wonderful person.
What makes Annie’s so special?
It’s a family, and the customers are part of that family too.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Mac and cheese bites!
DAN, bartender (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
13 years
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My happiest memory at Annie’s was the Supreme Court legalizing gay marriage. Everyone was just so happy. People were crying. Lots of older customers were saying that they never thought they would live to see that day happen.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
My most memorable customer would have to be AOC, when she came upstairs for happy hour. She had just been elected and she couldn’t have been more gracious. The whole room was electric that night.
What makes Annie’s so special?
What makes it so special is its inclusiveness. We say that everyone is welcome here, and I try to live up to that. I’ve seen lives change from when someone comes in for the first time, to becoming regulars. I hear stories about how this place has changed my life; I came here after the riots, it was the first gay place I ever went to, I met my now husband here. So many good things have happened here and I’m happy to be a part of it.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
I think our burgers are great! When someone asks for a recommendation, I say get the bull in the pan, it’s been on the menu since 1948 so you might as well be part of history.
FARGO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1998
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
My favorite memories are working with Annie because she was so positive, upbeat, and friendly. Late night/overnights were always very exciting to work.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Most memorable customers are Carson Kresley, Patti LuPone, and many of the drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” My most memorable tip was 300%!
What makes Annie’s so special?
The camaraderie with my coworkers, many have been here since I started. I love where I work.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
The Bull in the Pan. It’s a classic. No one does it like we do!
MANO, server (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Since 1975
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Every day seeing the customers. Annie always said every person who walks through the door is family.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Every customer is special to me
What makes Annie’s so special?
The care we take with each and every customer and employee
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Bull in the Pan
KIRCHE & BLAGO, servers (he/him)
How long have you worked at Annie’s?
Kirche: I have been working at Annie’s for over 10 years. Blago: I have been working at Annie’s for over five years now
What’s your happiest memory working at Annie’s?
Kirche: Some of the happiest memories are representing Annie’s at the Pride parade with our own unique float, it was just a lot of fun. Another great moment was when we received the prestigious James Beard Award, there are a lot more happy memories but unfortunately I can’t list them all. Blago: Representing Annie’s at the Pride parade event, it was such a blast.
Most memorable customer? And/or best tip?
Kirche: I have met a lot of memorable customers working at Annie’s through the years, and have made some really good friends and it will be hard to point out someone in particular. I definitely remember one of my biggest tips was $1,000. Blago: Working here I have met some wonderful people and made lots of great friendships so I wouldn’t name anyone in particular, I just appreciate all the customers dining here.
What makes Annie’s so special?
Kirche: Annie’s is a great workplace with a unique culture that is our own, often described as fun, congenial, collaborative, positive, passionate, and creative. Our work environment, people, and workplace practices all help create a vibrant, positive, magnetic, and infectious culture that everyone loves as soon as they walk through the door, just the sense of being welcomed, accepted and loved, for me. Annie’s is my second home, my family. Blago: It’s just the atmosphere of the place. There’s something special here, something in the air, as they say, it’s very welcoming to everyone, I can be myself and it resonates with me strongly. I consider Annie’s as my second home and I feel good working here.
What’s your favorite dish on the menu?
Kirche: This is a really tough one but if I really have to choose one it would be the Southern Fried Chicken platter, very filling and delicious, and our key lime pie is to die for! Blago: This is a tough question, since we have so many delicious choices on our menu, but I think our pesto pasta with grilled shrimp is my fave, and I will finish that with a slice of our delicious chocolate cheesecake. If you haven’t tried it you need to get yourself to Annie’s and try it now! Seriously, it is that good.
(Evan Caplan contributed to this article.)
National Cannabis Festival to feature an ‘ultimate wedding’
Brides Claresha Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will marry on stage
The National Cannabis Festival brings an elevated joy to Washington, D.C. each year as an event of inclusion and social change – along with a huge same-sex wedding.
The 7th annual celebration brings together more than 25,000 people – advocates, business leaders, patients, enthusiasts – to the city at a pivotal time for the pro-legalization movement. The festival takes place at RFK Stadium Saturday, April 22, following a weeklong series of events. Festival headliners include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and the Free Nationals, as well as popular DJ Farrah Flosscett, who spins at local gay bars, and who will open the festival. Other musical acts include Everyday Everybody, Cumbia Heights, Backyard Band, Foots x Coles, and Nkula.
The festival has grown well beyond the promotion of and education about cannabis that started in 2015 celebrating progress on marijuana legalization in D.C. The NCF has become reflective of the diversity in culture of the cannabis community.
One of the many events at the festival is the Ultimate Weed Wedding, one of the most popular sessions from last year’s festival. Sponsored by the clothing and lifestyle brand UNI, the Ultimate Weed Wedding brings one couple to say their vows on a stage.
Brides Claresha (Ree) Pruitt and Romany Newkirk will be wed on stage. The couple, from Fayetteville, N.C., submitted a creative entry video via Instagram to win their spot on the stage.
The duo met on Facebook in September 2021. The two doubted they had a chance to win the competition, but after prodding from a friend, they put together the video. NCF, noting their passion and creativity, chose them as the winner – and surprised them with their announcement in Richmond. Claiming they were interviewing other couples, NCF brought in Pruitt and Newkirk for an in-person video interview in front of a camera – and brought out Champagne and sparkles congratulating them on winning.
To be on the stage in front of so many people as women of color is not a barrier to them. “We are very open about who we are. There’s so much love,” they said. “We’re overwhelmed and excited at the opportunity.” Newkirk added that her “favorite thing about Ree is how fearless she is.” The two, of course, also share a passion for cannabis.
The couple also won passes for guests, accessories, swag, and accommodations at Eaton D.C.
Sponsoring the wedding is Uni, “a brand that represents the everyday cannabis lover, admirer, supporter, and advocate,” according to CEO Desiree Gonzaga De Paula, who started the brand after her father found solace in medical marijuana while ill. After participating as a vendor at last year’s NCF, she sought to increase participation in the festival, and saw the wedding as the right fit. “The wedding aligns with who we are as a brand.”
“As an LGBTQ woman of color, I can be the face of representation,” she said. “The cannabis community can seem exclusive, with few women, or women of color, or LGBTQ people. The NCF is inclusive.”
De Paula only found out about the couple after she’d agreed to sponsor the wedding. She had to quickly pivot from asking her printer to change from ‘Mr. and Mrs’ hats to ones that said ‘til death do us part.’
“This event is so humbling, showing a population that’s been targeted – in a field dominated by cis men, I am able to participate at this magnitude.”
A new feature at NCF this year is the Washington Blade LGBTQIA+ Lounge. The lounge, open all day, is a place where members and allies of the queer community can gather and celebrate. A mixer will take place at 5 p.m.
Beyond the show and the lounge, the festival features six education pavilions covering: Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and new this year, Psychedelics Education. Leading up to the festival is 420 Food Week. The NCF is partnering with restaurants and food trucks around the city for various specials priced at either $4.20 or $14.20. Options include the Munchies flavor at Dolcezza, a milk chocolate gelato with chocolate-covered potato chips, peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels, and other crunchy bits.
Finally, the day before the festival, organizers will hold the National Cannabis Policy Summit at the Ronald Regan Building to discuss current policy issues and advocacy efforts.
Renowned historian Martin Duberman reflects on a full life in ‘Reaching Ninety’
New memoir looks back at Stonewall, efforts to ‘cure’ homosexuality
Renowned queer historian, playwright, author and LGBTQ activist Martin Duberman, 93, began writing stories when he was four. “They still exist,” Duberman, Distinguished Professor of History Emeritus at City University of New York (CUNY), told the Blade in a telephone interview. “They’re with my papers at the New York Public Library.”
Duberman doesn’t understand what drove him to create. “I’d write these moralistic tales,” he said, “hand-sewn inside covers. About how Alice learned to do what her mother told her to do.”
Duberman who has written some two dozen books as well as plays, hasn’t stopped writing.
Name most anything or anyone and he’s written about it: from the Stonewall Uprising to actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson. His memoir “Cures” recounts how mental health professionals tried to “cure” him of his “homosexuality.”
When he was 70, he wrote “Haymarket,” a novel set in 1886 in Chicago during protests by labor activists.
His newest book “Reaching Ninety,” is a memoir. In it, Duberman recalls the people, events and work of his life – from coming out to his student years – to his relationships to his beloved puppy Emma (named after iconic feminist and anarchist icon Emma Goldman) to aging.
In “Reaching Ninety,” Duberman quotes the dictum “aging is not for sissies.” But, “The trouble is that I am one,” he adds, “It’s part of my cultural heritage.” There’s a thread running through his work, Duberman, who founded CLAGS: CUNY’s Center for LGBTQ Studies, the first university-based LGBTQ research center in the United States, said. “I’ve been trying to reinvent historical writing.”
It’s essential if you’re an historian and you’re presenting an account of past events, to remain true to the known evidence, Duberman said. “But you have to be clear,” he added, “the evidence that has come down to us is partial and skewed.”
At the beginning of his career as an historian, Duberman wrote with a more traditional view of history: that history could be known and chronicled objectively. As if the historian’s background had no impact on how they wrote history.
Duberman’s early work was well-received. His 1961 biography “Charles Francis Adams, 1807-1886″ won the prestigious Bancroft Prize.
But, as he matured personally and professionally, Duberman began to question the pretense of objectivity. He came to see that subjectivity is an essential part of writing history.
“The historian – with their own background – in their own time – is always present in the history they write,” said Duberman, who earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University in 1957.
Historians must adhere to the evidence, Duberman emphasized. “But, they need to decide to come clean about who they are even, in part, to write in the first person. To explain their reaction to evidence.”Historians’ reactions to the evidence they uncover about the past could impact how they write history, he noted.
Historians don’t always know the full extent of how their backgrounds contribute to their interpretations of history. But they should take it for granted that at least some of their eras and views are present, Duberman said.
“To me, the choice comes down to how explicit I should be,” he said, “and how am I going to make it known.”
This was a new way of thinking and writing about history. Take Duberman’s 1972 book “Black Mountain: an Exploration in Community.” In the 20th century, Black Mountain College was a community for artists. But it was, as per the times, homophobic. A faculty member of Black Mountain was arrested for having sex in a car with a minor, Duberman writes in “Reaching Ninety.” He was let off with a suspended sentence. He became an “instant pariah,” resigned immediately and no one from the community at the college offered any help, Duberman writes.
When writing his Black Mountain book, Duberman felt compelled to come out as gay. To be, as an historian, transparent about how his biography impacted his view of history.
“It’s hard to think well of a place that could cooperate as fully as Black Mountain did in an individual’s self-destruction,” Duberman wrote in his Black Mountain book about how the college treated the gay teacher, “indeed to have assumed it as foreclosed.”
“But perhaps I exaggerate, a function of my own indignation as a homosexual, a potential victim,” he added.
In 1972, when the book was published, Duberman’s coming out in his reaction to an incident in the history of Black Mountain College received mixed reviews.
He was denounced in historical journals. “The New York Times reviewer dismissed my coming out as a vaguely unclean bit of business,” Duberman writes in “Reaching Ninety.”
“Other people were well-disposed toward the book,” Duberman said, “they were academics, not historians.”
Historians are a conservative group of people, Duberman said. “They devote their lives to preserving — underline it — the past,” he said, “They’re not likely to be interested in any combined format that merges the past with the present.”
Duberman doesn’t have a clue as to what got him hooked on history. “It was inescapably an unconscious decision,” he said. “I was torn between literature and wanting to be a writer. To find out more about the past and how come we’re at the point of time that we are.”
When Duberman was a freshman at Yale University, the man who taught his history class was only five years older than he. “At his very first class we took to each other,” Duberman said, “and became friendly. He became a role model for me.”
“He just died at 99,” Duberman added, “we never talked openly about homosexuality. But I got the strong impression that he, too, was gay.”
Duberman, who was born in New York, wasn’t out in college or graduate school. Though, he checked out the two gay bars in Boston when he was at Harvard.
Coming out wasn’t an option for people in Duberman’s generation who came of age in the 1940s and 1950s. You could be arrested, expelled from school, kicked out of your apartment or fired from your job if you were open about who you were. People warned him “against coming out to any degree,” Duberman said.
Duberman and his older sister were raised in a secular Jewish household. His father, as a young man, escaped from working in a beet plantation in Russia to Germany and then to New York. His mother went to high school at night while working as a secretary.
From childhood on, Duberman was bitten by a love of theater. He went to theater camp and performed in high school plays.
As a student at the (then) boys prep school Horace Mann, he played female as well as male roles. One night, his friend Bob’s girlfriend noticed that Duberman was the “actress” who portrayed a “stewardess” in a play that evening, Duberman recalls in “Reaching Ninety.” “‘But you can’t be,’ she gasped, ‘you have such beautiful legs!’” Duberman remembers her telling him.
Duberman, a polymath, would grow up to become a privileged insider while remaining an observant, critical outsider.
His many honors include: the Vernon Rice/Drama Desk Award, three Lambda Literary Awards, a special award from the National Academy of Arts and Letters for his contributions to literature and the 2007 lifetime achievement award from the American Historical Association. He’s been a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist.
He and his life-partner, Eli, a psychoanalyst, have just celebrated their 35th anniversary. He’s revered for his pioneering work in queer history.
Yet, even though he’s white, cisgender, and privileged, Duberman hasn’t ever been complacent or content. He still remembers how horrified he was back in the 1960s when he taught at Princeton. “I taught about slavery,” Duberman said, “I was thunderstruck! The white, privileged undergrads were on the verge of defending slavery.”
“It shocked me,” he said, “I shouldn’t have been surprised. But I was.”
The more he taught, the more discontented Duberman got with, what he saw, as the authoritarian system of education at universities. “I didn’t see the teacher as an authority figure,” he said, “but as a fellow learner.”
Though he had tenure, Duberman resigned from Princeton because of this. Also, he dared to move from Princeton to New York. “Then, people at Princeton thought: How could you leave the loveliest town in the world,” Duberman said.
Duberman deplores Trump and anti-queer right-wingers. But he also has been a long-term critic of the LGBTQ rights movement. Queers should be less concerned about marriage equality and more concerned about issues of race, class, and economic justice, he believes.
“There’s resistance to Trump’s lies,” Duberman said, “and it’s appearing in the mainstream – in The New Yorker – even The New York Times.”
The electorate is the greatest roadblock to social change, Duberman said. “The LGBTQ community, like a lot of the country, is conservative,” he added.
Duberman isn’t feeling terribly optimistic at this moment. But, “I keep hoping that one of the upcoming generations will turn out to be different,” he said.
