Comings & Goings

Congratulations to Kyle Fradkin on his new position as D.C.-based Legislative Policy Advisor with the County of San Diego. On accepting the position, he said, “As someone who’s first job was working for the County of Los Angeles while in high school, this new role as the D.C.-based Legislative Policy Advisor with the County of San Diego feels like a full circle kind of moment. I look forward to bringing a decade of experience in government affairs to advocate for the residents of the county here in Washington.”

Prior to this, Fradkin was Deputy Director of Public Policy with MAZON: A JEWISH RESPONSE TO HUNGER. Among other duties he managed the organization’s relationship with members of Congress and their staff. Prior to that he was Senior Government Affairs Associate for J Street. He started with them as Senior Regional Associate in San Francisco.

Congratulations also to the three journalists awarded the inaugural Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage. The award, sponsored by the Curve Foundation, honors the contributions of journalists who have dedicated their careers to telling the stories of the Curve community. The award includes a $2,500 cash award and access to unique professional development opportunities. Awardees will be honored with a digital exhibit at curvemag.com, archiving major moments and career accomplishments, and available throughout the year.

Victoria A. Brownworth is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning journalist. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and The Philadelphia Inquirer, among others. Her work focuses on social justice issues and local and national politics. She is the author and editor of more than 20 books

Dana Piccoli has been writing about the LGBTQ community for more than a decade and is now the editor of News is Out, a queer media collaborative. With a special dedication to queer women’s issues, Piccoli has written for numerous sites, including The Mary Sue, The Decider, Curve, and NBC. She’s the former Managing Editor of the Bella Media Channel and the founder of Queer Media Matters. She lives in Vancouver with her wife.

Femi Redwood is an award-winning journalist not afraid to ask tough questions or have uncomfortable conversations that lead to teachable moments. Redwood was a host and managing producer of podcasts at Audacy’s NYC news stations, 1010 WINS and WCBS Newsradio 880. She launched several successful shows, including Beyond Black History Month. Redwood spent more than a decade in TV news, including working as a correspondent in prominent newsrooms such as CBS Newspath and VICE News. Redwood is co-chair of the National Association of Black Journalists’ LGBTQ+ Task Force. Redwood lives in Brooklyn with her wife and cat.