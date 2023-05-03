Local
Comings & Goings
Curve Foundation announces honorees
Congratulations to Kyle Fradkin on his new position as D.C.-based Legislative Policy Advisor with the County of San Diego. On accepting the position, he said, “As someone who’s first job was working for the County of Los Angeles while in high school, this new role as the D.C.-based Legislative Policy Advisor with the County of San Diego feels like a full circle kind of moment. I look forward to bringing a decade of experience in government affairs to advocate for the residents of the county here in Washington.”
Prior to this, Fradkin was Deputy Director of Public Policy with MAZON: A JEWISH RESPONSE TO HUNGER. Among other duties he managed the organization’s relationship with members of Congress and their staff. Prior to that he was Senior Government Affairs Associate for J Street. He started with them as Senior Regional Associate in San Francisco.
Congratulations also to the three journalists awarded the inaugural Curve Award for Excellence in Lesbian Coverage. The award, sponsored by the Curve Foundation, honors the contributions of journalists who have dedicated their careers to telling the stories of the Curve community. The award includes a $2,500 cash award and access to unique professional development opportunities. Awardees will be honored with a digital exhibit at curvemag.com, archiving major moments and career accomplishments, and available throughout the year.
Victoria A. Brownworth is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated, award-winning journalist. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and The Philadelphia Inquirer, among others. Her work focuses on social justice issues and local and national politics. She is the author and editor of more than 20 books
Dana Piccoli has been writing about the LGBTQ community for more than a decade and is now the editor of News is Out, a queer media collaborative. With a special dedication to queer women’s issues, Piccoli has written for numerous sites, including The Mary Sue, The Decider, Curve, and NBC. She’s the former Managing Editor of the Bella Media Channel and the founder of Queer Media Matters. She lives in Vancouver with her wife.
Femi Redwood is an award-winning journalist not afraid to ask tough questions or have uncomfortable conversations that lead to teachable moments. Redwood was a host and managing producer of podcasts at Audacy’s NYC news stations, 1010 WINS and WCBS Newsradio 880. She launched several successful shows, including Beyond Black History Month. Redwood spent more than a decade in TV news, including working as a correspondent in prominent newsrooms such as CBS Newspath and VICE News. Redwood is co-chair of the National Association of Black Journalists’ LGBTQ+ Task Force. Redwood lives in Brooklyn with her wife and cat.
Maryland
Wes Moore signs transgender rights law
Trans Health Equity Act will require Medicaid to cover gender-affirming treatment
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday signed a bill that requires the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming treatment.
The Trans Health Equity Act is one of the more than 100 measures that Moore signed during a ceremony that took place at the State Capitol. Some of the other bills the governor signed focused on reproductive rights and marijuana.
Maryland lawmakers during this year’s legislation that ended last month passed a bill that will repeal the state’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act. Moore’s office has not announced when the governor will sign it.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council approves Swann Street LGBTQ designation bill
Measure honors gay former slave who organized drag shows
The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to give final approval for a bill calling for designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who advocated for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.
The bill, the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act of 2023, was introduced on Feb. 28 by D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) along with 10 other members of the 13-member Council who signed on as co-introducers.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to sign the bill before it goes to Capitol Hill for a required 30-day congressional review that all D.C. bills must go through under the D.C. Home Rule Charter.
Pinto released a statement at the time of the bill’s introduction providing background on William Dorsey Swann’s life and historic role as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century based on research on Swann conducted by Princeton University Professor Joseph Channing.
Channing, who is considered a leading scholar on the life of Swann, reported on his research findings in a Feb. 17, 2020, article in The Nation magazine.
Among other things, he reported that beginning in the 1880s Swann led a group known as the House of Swann and organized balls, largely attended by gay, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress.
According to Channing’s article, Swann was arrested one or more times after police raided his drag parties. In 1896, after being convicted and sentenced to 10 months in jail on the false charge of operating a “disorderly house,” Swann wrote to President Grover Cleveland requesting a pardon for holding a drag ball, Channing reports in his Nation article. Cleveland denied the request.
“This, too, was a historic act,” Channing states in his article. “It made Swann the earliest recorded American to take specific legal and political steps to defend the queer community’s right to gather without the threat of criminalization, apprehension, or police violence,” Channing wrote.
In her statement, Pinto points to a Jan. 24, 1912, edition of the Congressional Record saying that Swann Street, N.W. had originally been named for Thomas Swann, an “enslaver” who served as mayor of Baltimore and later as governor of Maryland.
“Officially designating this street in honor of native Washingtonian and trailblazing LGBTQQIA+ rights activist William Dorsey Swann is an opportunity to ensure that our streets honor those who embody the District’s value of social equality and human dignity,” Pinto says in her statement.
Swann Street is located between 14th Street, N.W. and 19th Street, N.W. and runs parallel to and between S Street, N.W. and T Street, N.W.
The D.C. Council was also expected to approve funding for the fabrication and installation of a commemorative sign describing the historic significance of William Dorsey Swann. The sign is expected to be placed at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, and 17th Street, N.W.
Arts & Entertainment
Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier and fireworks show returning June 10
The annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m.
The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 4th annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show during DC Pride weekend on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2-9 p.m.
The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.
Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older. Local DJ’s EPK and Honey will perform throughout the event.
2:30 p.m. – Drag Show
4:00 p.m. – Capital Pride Parade on the Big Screen
9 p.m. – Fireworks Show Presented by Leonard-Litz Foundation
The event is free and open to the public. The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience. To learn more and to purchase tickets go to www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip. VIP tickets are limited.
Event sponsors include Absolut, Buying Time, Capital Pride, DC Brau, DC Fray, Burney Wealth Management, Infinate Legacy, Leonard-Litz Foundation, NBC4, PEPCO, Shake Shack, The Wharf, Washington Gas. More information regarding activities will be released at www.PrideOnThePierDC.com
