Washington Blade’s Pride on the Pier and fireworks show returning June 10
The annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation will take place on Saturday, June 10 at 9 p.m.
The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 4th annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show during DC Pride weekend on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2-9 p.m.
The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.
Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages. The District Pier will offer DJs, dancing and other entertainment. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those 21 and older. Local DJ’s EPK and Honey will perform throughout the event.
2:30 p.m. – Drag Show
4:00 p.m. – Capital Pride Parade on the Big Screen
9 p.m. – Fireworks Show Presented by Leonard-Litz Foundation
The event is free and open to the public. The Dockmasters Building will be home to a VIP experience. To learn more and to purchase tickets go to www.prideonthepierdc.com/vip. VIP tickets are limited.
Event sponsors include Absolut, Buying Time, Capital Pride, DC Brau, DC Fray, Burney Wealth Management, Infinate Legacy, Leonard-Litz Foundation, NBC4, PEPCO, Shake Shack, The Wharf, Washington Gas. More information regarding activities will be released at www.PrideOnThePierDC.com
Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Taste of Point, Cinco de Mayo parties, Gay Day at the Zoo among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 2
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.
(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District
Wednesday, May 3
6-9 p.m.
Ron David Studio at Union Market
1262 5th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”
Taste of Point
Wednesday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th Street, N.W.
$150
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.
Mocktail Night
Wednesday, May 3
6-10 p.m.
The Dugout at Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.
Pagina Heals at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 3
Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free show / 21+
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 3
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesdays.
Electro POP Thursdays
Thursday, May 4
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.
ThurSLAY with KC B. Yoncé
Thursday, May 4
9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Instagram
KC B. Yoncé leads a show with Bootsy Omega and Orpheus Rose on Thursday at Number Nine. DJ Sean McClafferty brings the music.
Kinky Bears
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.
We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE
Friday, May 5
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$12.88+
Facebook | Tickets
The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.
La Loca: Cinco de Mayo
Friday, May 5
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.
Osos de Mayo!
Friday, May 5
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.
Drag Brunch
Saturday, May 6
Showtime 11:30
City Tap
1250 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Reservations
Crystal Edge hosts a drag brunch at City Tap on Saturday.
Underwear Party
Saturday, May 6
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.
Instagram
Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.
Song Birds Drag Cabaret
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.
Brunch 4 Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 7
11 a.m. / 3 p.m.
Lost Ark Distilling Co.
9570 Berger Road
Columbia, Md.
$30
Eventbrite
Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo
Sunday, May 7
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski
Sunday, May 7
6:30 p.m.
Little District Books
737 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.
Gay Day at the Zoo
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m.
Smithsonian National Zoo
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / must reserve ticket
Website | Tickets | Facebook
This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Daddy Disco
Sunday, May 7
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.
Dirtee Disco
Sunday, May 7
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.
a&e features
Self-identification: What the plus in ‘LGBTQ+’ means
Terminology rapidly expanding into mainstream dialogue
For a long time, many Americans refrained from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity because it was taboo. While these conversations are still uncomfortable for some people, others stay quiet simply because they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing.
Among allies, there is fear that misgendering someone or misspeaking about another person’s sexuality will be viewed as being less inclusive. Meanwhile, older generations, even those within the LGBTQ+ community, also struggle to keep up as terms beyond “LGBTQ” rapidly enter mainstream lingo.
In either scenario, the plus in “LGBTQ+” can be misunderstood. But as awareness of these terms continues to rise, it’s important to know what they mean.
Below are some of the most popular but misunderstood terms of self-identification, compiling gender identities (one’s concept of self as male, female, a blend of both or neither and what they call themselves) and sexual orientation (how one identifies in terms of whom they are romantically and/or sexually attracted to).
Asexual refers to someone who lacks a sexual attraction or interest in sexual activities with others. Often called “ace(s)” for short, asexual individuals exist on a spectrum, wherein someone can be completely or partially asexual, meaning they may experience no, little, or conditional sexual attraction to another person. Little interest in sex, however, doesn’t diminish a person’s desire for emotionally intimate relationships.
Cisgender, or simply “cis,” describes a person whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned to them at birth. The terms cisgender and transgender originate from Latin-derived prefixes of “cis,” meaning “on this side of,” and “trans,” meaning “across from.” Just as “trans” can be added to terms describing gender to identify someone as a trans-woman or trans-man, the same can be done to say cis-woman or cis-man to identify someone as adhering to the sex associated with their gender at birth.
Meanwhile, gender non-conforming refers to someone who doesn’t behave in line with the traditional expectations of their gender. These individuals may express their gender in ways that aren’t easily categorizable as a specific gender. While many gender non-conforming people also identify as transgender, that isn’t the case for all gender non-conforming people.
Under the larger umbrella of gender non-conforming identity, non-binary describes a person who does not identify exclusively as a man or a woman. Non-binary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between, or completely outside of those labels.
Some non-binary people identify as transgender, but non-binary also references other identities such as agender (a person who does not identify as any gender), bigender (a person with two gender identities or a combination of two gender identities), genderqueer or gender-fluid.
Genderqueer people commonly reject notions of rigid categories of gender and embrace a fluidity of gender identity and sometimes sexual orientation. People with this identity may see themselves as being both male and female, or neither as they fall outside of binary gender norms. Gender-fluid is also within this range of non-conformity as these individuals don’t identify with a single fixed gender.
In terms of sexuality, pansexual refers to someone with the potential for emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction to people of any gender. These feelings don’t necessarily arise simultaneously or to the same degree, and sometimes the term is used interchangeably with bisexual.
More recently, the two-spirit gender identity has enjoyed more mainstream use. Chosen to describe certain North American Indigenous and Canadian First Nation people who identify with a third gender, the term implies a masculine and feminine spirit in one body.
Other gender expressions such as masc, referring to representations of masculinity without necessarily claiming a relationship to manhood, and femme, meaning expressions of femininity regardless of gender and relations to womanhood, are also used to describe how people dynamically express gender outside of gender norms.
Yet, just as terminology for self-identification is introduced, so are also new ways to describe how an individual feels about their identity. One term that everyone can relate to or aspire to have is gender euphoria – the joyful experience and sense of self that occurs when a person’s authentic gender is expressed and acknowledged by themselves and/or by others.
Most importantly, though, LGBTQ+ people use a variety of terms to identify themselves, some of which may not be mentioned in this article. Always listen for a person’s self-identification to use the preferred terms for them.
(The Human Rights Campaign and Johns Hopkins University contributed to this report.)
Photos
PHOTOS: Roanoke Pride
Annual event held in Elmwood Park in Virginia city
The Roanoke Pride Festival was held at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, Va. on Sunday, April 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
