2024 presidential race begins
Breaking news: this could all change tomorrow
With President Biden’s announcement that he is running for a second term in 2024, the presidential race has officially begun. You will now be subjected to every media outlet’s need to pontificate on the race, and every media person wanting to show how smart they are. They want you to think they can predict the future 18 months out.
Many, from print media, will try to outshine each other with stories to get themselves on TV. Depending where you get your news; The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Washington Blade, The Oklahoman or from NBC, ABC, CBS, or cable news, or as I refer to it, cable entertainment, you will get a different take on what is going on. You will have the biases of the journalist, columnist, or TV reporter or anchor, imbedded in what you get to hear or read. You will be inundated with polls, which at this time have little validity. You will get to read stories like a recent one in The New York Times, “Why are Liberal Young Women Hurting? We Asked 13 young Gen Zers.” I felt sorry for some of them. One responded to the question, “In the last week, what has happened in your life that has made you the happiest?” answering, “I got diagnosed with autism a week ago today. I was really excited about that.” These kinds of stories will continue for the next 18 months and you may wonder how they find the people for these focus groups. They may or may not represent any people you know.
Again, it is 18 months until the election and likely 16 months until most Americans will focus on who they want to vote for. Between now and then it is mostly political junkies, and writers like myself, who will focus on every possible nuance of what is happening. If we are honest with ourselves and those we are asking to listen to, or read what we write, each column or newscast should end with the line; “BREAKING NEWS this could all change tomorrow.”
While Democratic luminaries and organizations are falling in line in support of President Biden, Republicans will have a primary, and primary debates. Wow, it will be fun listening to former Vice President Mike Pence spout his religious beliefs, and Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis try to prove who is nastier and more outrageous. Even this last sentence is a guess since except for Trump, the others haven’t announced. DeSantis has been to Israel trying to prove he understands foreign affairs, and kissing the ass of those in the Jewish community who are still Republicans, by embracing Netanyahu. That is sad as both he and Netanyahu both want to do away with democracy.
I am a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat and have been since handing out my first flyer for Adlai Stevenson for president in 1956, at the age of nine. I have supported both winners and losers over the past nearly 70 years. Lost with Stevenson, but came back a big winner with JFK in 1960. The worst night of my political life was standing in the Javits Center in New York on the night in 2016 when Hillary lost to Trump. That was also the worst election in my lifetime for all Americans, in my humble opinion.
So, for the next 18 months I will tell you why I think Joe Biden should be reelected despite being even older than I am. I will regale you with why he has been a great president. Why any candidate the Republicans put up is lousy, and not worth your vote. Why a possible ‘No Labels Party’ is a joke. I will write my opinion, based on facts I think I know, as a Democrat, a cis-gender man, a proud member of the LGBTQ community, who hates when those not in my community refer to me as ‘queer.’ I will write, like many, from an echo chamber that is Washington, D.C., where our local news is about politics. Where Republicans in Congress interfere with our local government and screw with our residents. I write from a city that votes 97% Democratic. So, keep all that in mind when you read my columns for the next 18 months.
Now it is my hope this column won’t have you overlooking all those to come. Who knows, I may even surprise you, and myself, with some brilliant insights that you will surely miss if you don’t follow me regularly.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Remembering pioneering editor Michael Denneny
Magazine founder paved the way for many queer authors
I love reading — especially LGBTQ writers.
Like many book lovers, I’m remembering Michael Denneny, the openly gay, trailblazing editor, who paved the way for numerous gay authors and queer literature.
Denneny, 80, a co-founder of “Christopher Street,” the queer literary magazine often dubbed the gay “New Yorker,” died on April 15 at his Manhattan home.
If Denneny hadn’t put his heart and soul into fostering queer literature and LGBTQ authors, queer literature might well not be as vibrant as it is now. Without Denneny’s courage and groundbreaking work, LGBTQ creators would find it far more difficult to flourish today.I don’t want to be a Pollyanna. It’s still difficult for many queer writers to get published – especially for authors who are trans or nonbinary. Often, LGBTQ teens and kids don’t see people like themselves in books. In some countries, and, sometimes, in the United States, queer writers, to protect themselves and/or their loved ones, have to be closeted. Some LGBTQ authors self-publish their work because they can’t get published. Forty-one percent of the more than 1,600 books banned during the 2021-2022 school year were challenged because of their queer content, according to a Pen America report.
And yet, scrolling on my iPad, I see work by two highly talented openly queer authors in a list from The New York Times of 13 new books out this month: “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by queer writer Samantha Irby” and “The Late Americans,” a novel by queer author Brandon Taylor.
That’s with just two taps on my screen.
In recent years, I’ve had the pleasure of reading and reviewing a variety of books by queer authors for the Blade: from “Fairest: A Memoir” by Meredith Talusan (Viking) to “Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell” by Tim Miller (Harper) to “Afterparties: Stories” by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco). These books, along with much that I read by queer authors today, is released by mainstream publishers. On June 9, the 35th anniversary of the Lammy Awards, this year’s Lammys will be presented. This prestigious prize receives queer and mainstream press coverage.
This is a far cry from what the literary scene was like when Denneny entered publishing. Then, he was one of only a few out queer editors in mainstream publishing.
In 1977, Macmillan fired Denneny because he had acquired “The Homosexual,” a book by Alan Ebert that contained interviews with 17 gay men. He was rehired, The New York Times reported, because no other editor would present “The Homosexual” at a sales meeting.
His reconnection with Macmillian was brief. The publishing house fired him again because they were not happy to learn that Denneny was connected with “Christopher Street.”
In 1976, Denneny and Chuck Orleb founded “Christopher Street,” a monthly magazine. For 19 years, the magazine published Edmund White, Gore Vidal, Felice Picano, Matthew Stadler and other well-known and emerging gay writers.
Starting “Christopher Street” at a moment when most literary queers were closeted took guts. Some high-level gay (closeted) publishing executives, “took me out for lunch and subtly threatened to end my career if my name appeared in the magazine,” Denneny told the Gay City News in 2004.
Denneny was frank about his sexuality when he interviewed for publishing jobs. If his being gay was problematic, he’d say “we should just forget about the job and enjoy lunch,” he told Lambda Literary in 2014.
St. Martin’s Press hired him. There, Denneny started Stonewall Inn Editions, the first-of-its-kind in mainstream publishing, LGBTQ imprint. The memorable books published by Stonewall Editions include: “Reports From the Holocaust: The Story of an AIDS Activist” by Larry Kramer and “The Mayor of Castro Street: The Life and Times of Harvey Milk” by Randy Shilts.
Michael, we’ll think of you when we’re laughing out loud or moved to tears while reading our fave queer writers. R.I.P., Michael Denneny!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
CPAC Hungary to host who’s who of anti-LGBTQ and other far-right extremists
Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán to headline event
On May 4 and 5, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary will be holding another conference. The speakers list is out, and headlining the event is Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán, who with his anti-LGBTQ+ and other bigoted crusades has turned Hungary into an illiberal democracy that has been cut off from European Union funds as a result. Just before speaking at CPAC Texas last summer, Orbán touted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, saying that Hungary should not become a “mixed race” country. Given who is on deck this week, the event seems likely to be filled with bigotry, especially against the LGBTQ+ community.
CPAC events are known to be gatherings of far-right and extreme politicians, and the upcoming conference in Hungary is no different. The online speakers list features quite a few American far-right figures, including failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and election denier Kari Lake, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Pennsylvania senator and notorious anti-LGBTQ activist Rick Santorum, and a notorious conspiracy theorist with white supremacist ties, Jack Posobiec. Also on the agenda are former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who is rabidly anti-LGBTQ+. The former president’s regime was notable for attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and Indigenous people. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili is also slated to speak. The pro-Orbán think tank, Center for Fundamental Rights, a co-organizer of the event, praised the Georgian prime minister’s stance against LGBTQ+ rights. And then there is rabidly anti-immigrant former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, a close ally of Orbán.
The conference is the latest of several that CPAC has held overseas as it continues to build its international network. CPAC has held conferences in Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, and Israel, as well as national and state-level conferences in the U.S. These events, which have become increasingly radical in recent years, feature Trump allies and strongmen like Orbán, as well as those touting white supremacist ideas like the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory and who target certain communities, in particular LGBTQ+ people.
And these conferences are having an effect and causing harm. As Pamela Shiffman wrote in The Hill on Tuesday, American far-right figures are taking a playbook from figures like Orbán. “News coming out of Florida has clear echoes in Budapest and Warsaw. Just this month, Florida’s Board of Education approved a proposal to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, a dramatic expansion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” ban that originally applied only to kindergarten through the third grade. In 2021, Hungary’s parliament passed a law banning gay people from being featured in school educational materials or on television shows for kids under 18. For the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, demonization of LGBTQ+ communities is a key ingredient in his nationalistic vision of Hungary as the last holdout against godless, western liberals.” Events like CPAC are yet another example of the transnational nature of extremist movements that further deepen relationships. among far-right actors waging campaigns against our democracies and targeted communities across the world.
Heidi Beirich is the co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
Flood of anti-homosexuality bills in Africa threatens us all
Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday approved revised Anti-Homosexuality Bill
Castration. Banishment. Execution.
This is the fate that a slew of new bills and their proponents in Africa seek for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people: Not only to criminalize adult same-sex sexual intimacy, but to eradicate sexual and gender diversity–including by executing queer people. 32 countries in Africa already criminalize consensual same-sex conduct. The new wave of laws goes much further, enforcing public silence around LGBTQ people’s existence, enlisting citizens as spies, and making every human rights proponent a potential criminal.
LGBTQ Africans are a fact of life. No law will make them disappear. But by promoting laws that posit queer people’s very existence as a problem to be eliminated, and constructing an unseen enemy that could be hiding around any corner, politicians convince the public to accept shockingly repressive legislation.
The ideology underpinning such laws is nothing short of genocidal. Under international law, genocide is the attempt to destroy a group of people, in whole or in part, including by “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.” The strict legal definition of genocide only applies to “national, ethnical, racial or religious” groups, but no other term as clearly captures the depravity of legislation that seeks to eliminate people because of their sexuality or gender.
Genocidal ideology underlies Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill of 2023, passed by Parliament on March 21. It attracted international condemnation as possibly the worst anti-LGBTQ law anywhere in the world, imposing the death penalty for some forms of consensual same-sex conduct. That bears repeating: 387 members of Parliament in Uganda voted to subject gay people to the firing squad for consensual sex. They voted for the death penalty yet again after President Yoweri Museveni returned the bill to Parliament on April 20, requesting amendments including the removal of the death penalty. The revised bill, passed on May 2, contains only minor changes. Families and landlords will still be forced to turn out queer people living into the streets. Speaking up for the “normalization” of sexual and gender diversity, or funding work that advances human rights or economic inclusion for LGBTQ people, still leads to a 20-year prison sentence. Prison officials and social welfare agents would be tasked with “rehabilitating” people convicted under the bill in a form of state-sponsored “conversion therapy” practices. The law maintains a “duty to report” anyone suspected of homosexuality, calling on everyone in Uganda to support the police state by spying on their neighbors, family members and coworkers.
Uganda is only the tip of the iceberg. Its brand of virulent homophobia appears to be contagious: In Kenya, MP George Peter Kaluma submitted the Family Protection Bill of 2023 to the National Assembly on April 7. The bill was a harsh response to a Supreme Court victory affirming that the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission had the constitutional right to register and operate as a non-governmental organization. Kenya’s proposed law follows Uganda’s example in providing the death penalty for some consensual same-sex acts, prohibiting organizations from “normalizing” homosexuality, and penalizing landlords who rent living quarters to persons in same-sex relationships. It copies and pastes language from Uganda’s bill that forces citizens to become thought police: If you “suspect” that someone “intends” to commit an act prohibited by the proposed law and do not report them, you can be fined or jailed. It also prohibits “cross-dressing,” an attempt to specifically legislate trans people out of existence.
Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act of 2021, currently before Parliament, seems to have provoked less global outrage: It prescribes 3-year prison sentences for offenders rather than life imprisonment or the death penalty. Yet some of its provisions are even more draconian. They criminalize the very existence of diverse identities and orientations: a person can be shut behind bars for “holding out” as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, ally, pansexual and any other diverse sexual or gender identity.” Again, an attempt to legislate queer people out of existence.
Other proposed anti-homosexuality legislation looms in Francophone countries that were spared the British colonial heritage of criminializing so-called unnatural offenses. In Mali, Justice Minister and Keeper of the Seals Mahamadou Kassogue described homosexuality as “an unnatural relationship,” stating that it would soon be banned and that the Malian “justice does not accept this practice of homosexuality.” In Niger, President Mohamed Bazoum made remarks on the intention to introduce a new Penal Code that would criminalize homosexuality.
The tabling of legislation has been accompanied by a barrage of comments from politicians calling for atrocities to be perpetrated against LGBTQ people. On March 21 during Uganda’s Parliamentary Caucus on the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, MP Sarah Opendi made statements to the effect that life imprisonment upon conviction for homosexuality is inadequate, adding that the most appropriate sentence would be castration. In Tanzania, a senior ruling party member Mary Chatanda also called for castration of people in same-sex relationships in March. Like Uganda, Tanzania already has a life sentence on the books for “unnatural offenses” and while no new law is pending, Chatanda’s comments were followed by a spike in anti-LGBTQ violence and raised fears that new laws might be tabled. Still within the same month, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye urged citizens to “curse those who indulge in homosexuality, because God cannot bear it.” He added that “they must be banished, treated as pariahs in our country.” Queer people are already denied other fundamental rights in Burundi, where the law lists homosexuality as a basis of expelling students from secondary schools, thus interfering with the right to access education.
From the death penalty to elimination of safe access to housing, health care and education to calls for castration, banishment and mandatory “conversion therapy” practices, these laws and statements share one characteristic: They seek to destroy LGBTQ lives and livelihoods. Outright has documented how even before such bills are passed, they contribute to increased violence by members of the public as well as by law enforcement officials. These bills are deadly, and while legislating the elimination of queer people from public existence may not legally constitute genocide, it is genocidal thinking. Politicians who call for the execution, castration or banishment of queer people should also be aware that they are advocating crimes against humanity. The implementation of such laws could be tantamount to gender persecution — persecution on the basis of gender as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population — which is prohibited under the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court.
Meanwhile, not only queer people but also the general public in countries passing such bills will see their rights eviscerated through provisions that regulate what opinions they can express, what human rights causes they can support and to whom they can provide goods and services. Internet users, medical providers, artists, well-wishers, allies and creatives will find themselves in conflict with these laws.
Human rights are universal, inherent, inalienable and indivisible. Outright not only recommends that these bills are not affected into law, but also urges all civil society to condemn such moves to curb the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the name of eliminating LGBTQ existence.
