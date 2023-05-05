Calendar
Calendar: May 5-11
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 5
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, May 6
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, May 7
Gay Day at the Zoo will be at 10 a.m. at the Smithsonian National Zoo. For one day, hundreds of LGBTQ folks, families, and allies come together to show their pride and enjoy the animals and sights at the National Zoological Park. Admission is free and tickets can be reserved at this link.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 7 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after being isolated by the pandemic. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 8
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Reign: A Drag Variety Show” will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This will be a a fun night of randomness featuring Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, May 9
Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff will discuss his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” at a special event in Baltimore. The discussion is hosted by the Baltimore Banner and moderated by DEI reporter John-John Williams. Wine and cheese will be offered and books will be available for purchase. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Banner’s offices, 621 E. Pratt St., Suite 400, Baltimore. More information at kevinnaff.com.
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 10
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 11
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music played by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drinks and hookah. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
