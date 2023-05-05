Opinions
LGBTQ community used as pawns in Turkey election
President has banned Pride parades, jeopardized public health efforts
Turkey’s general election on May 14 may be one of the most vigorously contested races in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s 20-year rule, so it’s no surprise the conservative leader is continuing the decades-long crusade against LGBTQ people in an attempt to rally his base and claim another victory.
As the country grapples with years of economic mishandlings and the repercussions of an earthquake that killed 50,000 people in February, Erdoğan has intensified police crackdowns against LGBTQ safe spaces and events, jeopardized public health through HIV discriminatory policies and made it known through public records that LGBTQ people are second-class citizens. He even went as far as withdrawing Turkey from the Istanbul Convention — an international treaty designed to protect women from domestic abuse — claiming it promotes marriage equality despite no mention of it in the agreement.
This is a far cry from a nation that was once hailed as a shining example of a thriving democracy in the Muslim world. In fact, Turkey’s human rights record has worsened in the last decade, ranking 48 out of 49 countries in Rainbow Europe’s 2022 Map and Index, ranking countries based on their LGBTQ rights and policies. Still, there is hope.
Erdoğan’s main challenger, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the unity candidate for six opposition parties, advocates a more inclusive, liberal platform that aims to champion freedom of expression and rebuild state institutions to stop Turkey’s slide toward autocracy.
Needless to say, the people of Turkey now have a choice to either continue down a radically conservative path or take swift action to course correct. Both Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu have proposed referendums for their respective visions of Turkey’s future. Erdoğan has submitted a draft bill of constitutional amendmentsrestricting marriage as only between men and women, despite the current article using the gender-neutral term “spouses.” Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu and the opposition parties he represents seek to transition Turkey from the presidential system established under Erdoğan to one led by parliament. This change could potentially decentralize power and promote a more democratic and inclusive society, where the rights of all citizens, including the LGBTQ community, are respected and protected.
Addressing these issues is more important than ever considering the dangerous implications of Erdoğan’s anti-LGBTQ vitriol on the HIV epidemic in the region. While Turkey’s HIV prevalence remains low, data trends are moving upward in contrast to the rest of the world. According to the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), HIV cases increased 465 percent between 2009 and 2019, with exponential growth starting in 2014 — around the same time Erdoğan’s government banned Pride parades and restricted civil liberties following a series of widespread, anti-government protests lasting three weeks at Gezi Park in 2013.
A recent UNAIDS report paints a bleak picture for the region as well. In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where Turkey plays a major geopolitical role, there were 160,000 new HIV cases in 2021 — a 48 percent increase since 2010. During that same time period, the number of AIDS-related deaths rose by 32 percent. The year before, in 2020, a reported 54 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the region were detected at a late stage (CD4+ <350 cells), a 10 percent increase in only two years. The Middle East and North Africa regions showed similar concerning trends as well.
Using LGBTQ issues as a political pawn has directly impacted HIV education and access in Turkey by perpetuating societal stigma and hindering progress in combating the virus. Furthermore, PrEP, a proven and effective HIV prevention method, remains uncovered by health insurance in the country, which limits access to essential preventive tools for those most at risk.
This is a critical moment for the future of Turkey. The outcome of the election will not only shape the nation’s domestic policies and stance on human rights but will also reverberate beyond its borders. As a key player in the Middle East, Turkey’s approach to LGBTQ rights will inevitably send a message to its neighbors during a time of political and social realignment across the region.
As Turkey stands at a critical crossroads, the very fabric of its society is at stake. Erdoğan’s fear-driven anti-LGBTQ campaign not only threatens the rights of marginalized groups but also endangers Turkey’s public health. The international community must not only condemn the human rights abuses against LGBTQ individuals in Turkey but rally behind the local organizations and activists courageously fighting for change. If history taught us anything, it’s that the consequences of Erdoğan’s political gambit are far-reaching. It’s time to change course.
A free press matters now more than ever
Wednesday was World Press Freedom Day
The Library Walk on East 41st Street near Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal has bronze plaques with quotes from prominent literary and historical figures. One contains an excerpt of a letter that Thomas Jefferson wrote to Col. Charles Yancey on Jan. 6, 1816.
“Where the press is free, and every man able to read, all is safe,” wrote Jefferson.
This quote that I saw on East 41st Street in March while on assignment in New York seemed all the more appropriate — and timely — on Wednesday as the world marked World Press Freedom Day.
Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan, at a World Press Freedom Day event his newspaper held with Reporters Without Borders, noted 57 journalists were killed around the world in 2022. They include Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American Al Jazeera reporter who Israeli soldiers killed on May 11, 2022
, while she covered an Israel Defense Force raid of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.
Ryan in his opening remarks also noted 533 journalists were detained in 2022. They include Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Post contributor and Russian opposition figure who received a 25-year prison sentence last month after a judge convicted him of treason for publicly criticizing the country’s war against Ukraine.
Iranian authorities in 2014 arrested Post Global Opinions Writer Jason Rezaian and his wife, Yeganeh Rezaian, who is now a senior researcher for the Committee to Protect Journalists, and charged them with espionage. Jason Rezaian spent 544 days in prison until his release on Jan. 16, 2016.
The Rezaians spoke about their experience in Iran during the World Press Freedom Day event. Post Senior Writer Frances Stead Sellers also interviewed Wall Street Journal Washington Bureau Chief Paul Beckett about Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter of Russian descent who Russia’s Federal Security Service detained on espionage charges in March. Three other journalists also discussed the persecution they faced in their respective countries and/or in the countries from which they reported.
• Adefemi Akinsanya is an anchor and international correspondent for Arise News, a London-based news channel that covers Africa. Nigerian police officers on Oct. 20, 2021, assaulted Akinsanya and her colleagues as they covered a memorial in Lagos, the country’s largest city, that commemorated the protesters who security forces killed during protests against police brutality that had taken place the year before.
• Hanna Liubakova is an independent journalist from Belarus who fled her country in 2020. She continues to cover President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship and efforts to bring democracy to her homeland.
• Denny Fenster is the editor-at-large for Frontier Myanmar. The Associated Press notes a court in Myanmar in November 2021 convicted him of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations and sentenced him to 11 years in prison with hard labor. The government of Myanmar released Fenster after he spent nearly six months in prison.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Clayton Weimers, the executive director of Reporters without Borders’ U.S. Bureau, also spoke at the event. Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who has been held in Syria for more than a decade, was among those in attendance.
“We know that journalists around the world are increasingly under siege and under siege in a whole variety of ways,” Blinken told Post Associate Editor David Ignatius during the World Press Freedom Day event. “That’s now manifested itself once again very powerfully in Evan (Gershkovich)’s detention and incarceration in Moscow, profoundly unjustly for doing his job.”
Press freedom and journalists’ ability to do their jobs without persecution is also personal.
Blade contributor Yariel Valdés González in September 2019 won asylum in the U.S. because of the persecution he suffered in Cuba as a journalist. (Yariel spent nearly a year in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and documented the abuses he and his fellow detainees suffered.) The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained me at Havana’s José Martí International Airport for nearly seven hours after I tried to enter the country in order to continue the Washington Blade’s coverage of LGBTQ and intersex Cubans.
Reporters who contribute to Reportar sin Miedo, the Blade’s media partner in Honduras, received threats last month after they covered a protest against San Pedro Sula Mayor Roberto Contreras over an anti-LGBTQ speech he made. Cuban police on July 11, 2021, violently arrested Maykel González Vivero, a journalist with whom the Blade has worked for nearly a decade, during an anti-government protest in Havana.
Blinken is correct when he says journalists “around the world are increasingly under siege and under siege in a whole variety of ways.” His assertion also applies to media professionals in the U.S.
The rhetoric — “fake news” and journalists are the “enemy of the people” — that the previous president and his followers continue to use in order to advance an agenda based on transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, islamophobia and white supremacy, has placed American journalists at increased risk. The current reality in which we media professionals are working should not be the case in a country that has enshrined a free press in its constitution.
A free press matters now more than ever.
Remembering pioneering editor Michael Denneny
Magazine founder paved the way for many queer authors
I love reading — especially LGBTQ writers.
Like many book lovers, I’m remembering Michael Denneny, the openly gay, trailblazing editor, who paved the way for numerous gay authors and queer literature.
Denneny, 80, a co-founder of “Christopher Street,” the queer literary magazine often dubbed the gay “New Yorker,” died on April 15 at his Manhattan home.
If Denneny hadn’t put his heart and soul into fostering queer literature and LGBTQ authors, queer literature might well not be as vibrant as it is now. Without Denneny’s courage and groundbreaking work, LGBTQ creators would find it far more difficult to flourish today.I don’t want to be a Pollyanna. It’s still difficult for many queer writers to get published – especially for authors who are trans or nonbinary. Often, LGBTQ teens and kids don’t see people like themselves in books. In some countries, and, sometimes, in the United States, queer writers, to protect themselves and/or their loved ones, have to be closeted. Some LGBTQ authors self-publish their work because they can’t get published. Forty-one percent of the more than 1,600 books banned during the 2021-2022 school year were challenged because of their queer content, according to a Pen America report.
And yet, scrolling on my iPad, I see work by two highly talented openly queer authors in a list from The New York Times of 13 new books out this month: “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by queer writer Samantha Irby” and “The Late Americans,” a novel by queer author Brandon Taylor.
That’s with just two taps on my screen.
In recent years, I’ve had the pleasure of reading and reviewing a variety of books by queer authors for the Blade: from “Fairest: A Memoir” by Meredith Talusan (Viking) to “Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell” by Tim Miller (Harper) to “Afterparties: Stories” by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco). These books, along with much that I read by queer authors today, is released by mainstream publishers. On June 9, the 35th anniversary of the Lammy Awards, this year’s Lammys will be presented. This prestigious prize receives queer and mainstream press coverage.
This is a far cry from what the literary scene was like when Denneny entered publishing. Then, he was one of only a few out queer editors in mainstream publishing.
In 1977, Macmillan fired Denneny because he had acquired “The Homosexual,” a book by Alan Ebert that contained interviews with 17 gay men. He was rehired, The New York Times reported, because no other editor would present “The Homosexual” at a sales meeting.
His reconnection with Macmillian was brief. The publishing house fired him again because they were not happy to learn that Denneny was connected with “Christopher Street.”
In 1976, Denneny and Chuck Orleb founded “Christopher Street,” a monthly magazine. For 19 years, the magazine published Edmund White, Gore Vidal, Felice Picano, Matthew Stadler and other well-known and emerging gay writers.
Starting “Christopher Street” at a moment when most literary queers were closeted took guts. Some high-level gay (closeted) publishing executives, “took me out for lunch and subtly threatened to end my career if my name appeared in the magazine,” Denneny told the Gay City News in 2004.
Denneny was frank about his sexuality when he interviewed for publishing jobs. If his being gay was problematic, he’d say “we should just forget about the job and enjoy lunch,” he told Lambda Literary in 2014.
St. Martin’s Press hired him. There, Denneny started Stonewall Inn Editions, the first-of-its-kind in mainstream publishing, LGBTQ imprint. The memorable books published by Stonewall Editions include: “Reports From the Holocaust: The Story of an AIDS Activist” by Larry Kramer and “The Mayor of Castro Street: The Life and Times of Harvey Milk” by Randy Shilts.
Michael, we’ll think of you when we’re laughing out loud or moved to tears while reading our fave queer writers. R.I.P., Michael Denneny!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
2024 presidential race begins
Breaking news: this could all change tomorrow
With President Biden’s announcement that he is running for a second term in 2024, the presidential race has officially begun. You will now be subjected to every media outlet’s need to pontificate on the race, and every media person wanting to show how smart they are. They want you to think they can predict the future 18 months out.
Many, from print media, will try to outshine each other with stories to get themselves on TV. Depending where you get your news; The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Washington Blade, The Oklahoman or from NBC, ABC, CBS, or cable news, or as I refer to it, cable entertainment, you will get a different take on what is going on. You will have the biases of the journalist, columnist, or TV reporter or anchor, imbedded in what you get to hear or read. You will be inundated with polls, which at this time have little validity. You will get to read stories like a recent one in The New York Times, “Why are Liberal Young Women Hurting? We Asked 13 young Gen Zers.” I felt sorry for some of them. One responded to the question, “In the last week, what has happened in your life that has made you the happiest?” answering, “I got diagnosed with autism a week ago today. I was really excited about that.” These kinds of stories will continue for the next 18 months and you may wonder how they find the people for these focus groups. They may or may not represent any people you know.
Again, it is 18 months until the election and likely 16 months until most Americans will focus on who they want to vote for. Between now and then it is mostly political junkies, and writers like myself, who will focus on every possible nuance of what is happening. If we are honest with ourselves and those we are asking to listen to, or read what we write, each column or newscast should end with the line; “BREAKING NEWS this could all change tomorrow.”
While Democratic luminaries and organizations are falling in line in support of President Biden, Republicans will have a primary, and primary debates. Wow, it will be fun listening to former Vice President Mike Pence spout his religious beliefs, and Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis try to prove who is nastier and more outrageous. Even this last sentence is a guess since except for Trump, the others haven’t announced. DeSantis has been to Israel trying to prove he understands foreign affairs, and kissing the ass of those in the Jewish community who are still Republicans, by embracing Netanyahu. That is sad as both he and Netanyahu both want to do away with democracy.
I am a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat and have been since handing out my first flyer for Adlai Stevenson for president in 1956, at the age of nine. I have supported both winners and losers over the past nearly 70 years. Lost with Stevenson, but came back a big winner with JFK in 1960. The worst night of my political life was standing in the Javits Center in New York on the night in 2016 when Hillary lost to Trump. That was also the worst election in my lifetime for all Americans, in my humble opinion.
So, for the next 18 months I will tell you why I think Joe Biden should be reelected despite being even older than I am. I will regale you with why he has been a great president. Why any candidate the Republicans put up is lousy, and not worth your vote. Why a possible ‘No Labels Party’ is a joke. I will write my opinion, based on facts I think I know, as a Democrat, a cis-gender man, a proud member of the LGBTQ community, who hates when those not in my community refer to me as ‘queer.’ I will write, like many, from an echo chamber that is Washington, D.C., where our local news is about politics. Where Republicans in Congress interfere with our local government and screw with our residents. I write from a city that votes 97% Democratic. So, keep all that in mind when you read my columns for the next 18 months.
Now it is my hope this column won’t have you overlooking all those to come. Who knows, I may even surprise you, and myself, with some brilliant insights that you will surely miss if you don’t follow me regularly.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
