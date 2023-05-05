LGBTQ community used as pawns in Turkey election

With President Biden’s announcement that he is running for a second term in 2024, the presidential race has officially begun. You will now be subjected to every media outlet’s need to pontificate on the race, and every media person wanting to show how smart they are. They want you to think they can predict the future 18 months out.

Many, from print media, will try to outshine each other with stories to get themselves on TV. Depending where you get your news; The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Washington Blade, The Oklahoman or from NBC, ABC, CBS, or cable news, or as I refer to it, cable entertainment, you will get a different take on what is going on. You will have the biases of the journalist, columnist, or TV reporter or anchor, imbedded in what you get to hear or read. You will be inundated with polls, which at this time have little validity. You will get to read stories like a recent one in The New York Times, “Why are Liberal Young Women Hurting? We Asked 13 young Gen Zers.” I felt sorry for some of them. One responded to the question, “In the last week, what has happened in your life that has made you the happiest?” answering, “I got diagnosed with autism a week ago today. I was really excited about that.” These kinds of stories will continue for the next 18 months and you may wonder how they find the people for these focus groups. They may or may not represent any people you know.

Again, it is 18 months until the election and likely 16 months until most Americans will focus on who they want to vote for. Between now and then it is mostly political junkies, and writers like myself, who will focus on every possible nuance of what is happening. If we are honest with ourselves and those we are asking to listen to, or read what we write, each column or newscast should end with the line; “BREAKING NEWS this could all change tomorrow.”

While Democratic luminaries and organizations are falling in line in support of President Biden, Republicans will have a primary, and primary debates. Wow, it will be fun listening to former Vice President Mike Pence spout his religious beliefs, and Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis try to prove who is nastier and more outrageous. Even this last sentence is a guess since except for Trump, the others haven’t announced. DeSantis has been to Israel trying to prove he understands foreign affairs, and kissing the ass of those in the Jewish community who are still Republicans, by embracing Netanyahu. That is sad as both he and Netanyahu both want to do away with democracy.

I am a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat and have been since handing out my first flyer for Adlai Stevenson for president in 1956, at the age of nine. I have supported both winners and losers over the past nearly 70 years. Lost with Stevenson, but came back a big winner with JFK in 1960. The worst night of my political life was standing in the Javits Center in New York on the night in 2016 when Hillary lost to Trump. That was also the worst election in my lifetime for all Americans, in my humble opinion.

So, for the next 18 months I will tell you why I think Joe Biden should be reelected despite being even older than I am. I will regale you with why he has been a great president. Why any candidate the Republicans put up is lousy, and not worth your vote. Why a possible ‘No Labels Party’ is a joke. I will write my opinion, based on facts I think I know, as a Democrat, a cis-gender man, a proud member of the LGBTQ community, who hates when those not in my community refer to me as ‘queer.’ I will write, like many, from an echo chamber that is Washington, D.C., where our local news is about politics. Where Republicans in Congress interfere with our local government and screw with our residents. I write from a city that votes 97% Democratic. So, keep all that in mind when you read my columns for the next 18 months.

Now it is my hope this column won’t have you overlooking all those to come. Who knows, I may even surprise you, and myself, with some brilliant insights that you will surely miss if you don’t follow me regularly.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.