Household tips from the 1950s

I have been on a quest lately to convert my favorite photos to digital files. The number of pictures I have makes companies like Legacybox cost-prohibitive, so I downloaded an app called Photo-myne to my new S22 Ultra, with its high-end camera.

The app allows you to snap a picture of a photo and automatically upload it to your phone or computer, while also allowing black and whites to be colorized, if desired. There are basic editing features and a place adjacent to each photo where you can record the date and any special information about it. You can keep the resulting photos in folders. For example, some of mine are Baby Pictures, College Years, Family and, of course, Dogs.

I tell you all this because while rummaging through my own photos and those of my mother that I saved when she passed away, I ran across a pamphlet entitled 303 Valuable Household Tips that announced it was “of great value to every person in every home.” It was published in 1954 and cost 35 cents a copy.

I sat down to read the tips and realized that I had to share some with you. Many are outdated, but quite a few are still good today. Tips include such categories as cleaning, cooking, and food preparation, stain and odor removal, and home repair. I assume no responsibility for the effectiveness of these tips or the availability of ingredients, but here are my favorites.

Cleaning Tips

To clean stained bottles and narrow-mouthed vases, cover the bottom with salt and fill one-third with vinegar. Let stand overnight and shake vigorously.

Vinegar is also helpful for removing decals. With a paintbrush, work very hot vinegar under the edges of the decal and let it soak in. You will then be able to wash off the decal with clear water.

Dispel musty closet odors by leaving a pan filled with household ammonia in the closet overnight. A version of this diluted with water works for a freshly painted room too and on wooden salad bowls.

Add one ounce of pure vanilla extract to a gallon of paint and stir well to prevent the paint odor we’re all familiar with.

Remove rust stains and streaks caused by a dripping faucet by covering the stains with oxalic acid, let stand a minute, and wipe off with a damp cloth.

Wax painted woodwork to remove fingerprints and dirt later with only a damp cloth. The dust from your freshly swept floors will slide off easier if you also wax your dustpan.

Food Tips

Soak slightly wilted vegetables in vinegar and water to bring out their crispness again.

Store coffee in the refrigerator to preserve the flavor and refresh the taste of reheated coffee with a dash of salt.

Use tweezers to pull out pin feathers from poultry. (They don’t tell you this at Popeye’s.)

If baking powder is old and lumpy, restore it by heating it in the oven.

Determine the freshness of fish by checking to see if the eyes are clear and bright. (It’s also a sign they are fresh if they wink at you.)

Household Tips

To remove a rusted screw, apply a very hot iron to the head and use your screwdriver while the head is still hot.

Never wash an electrical appliance in water or you’ll ruin the heating element (especially if the appliance is still plugged in).

Prevent white paint from turning yellow by adding a drop of Prussian blue artist’s pigment mixed in turpentine to each quart.

Window screens painted with white or aluminum paint thinned with turpentine will keep outsiders from seeing in while still allowing you to see out.

Paint the last step of cellar stairs white to reduce the possibility of tripping.

Carry a clean blackboard eraser in the car to clean up steamed-up windows.

A button sewn on with dental floss will last much longer than one with thread.

Light furniture scratches can be concealed by rubbing them with the meat of a pecan or walnut, followed by furniture wax.

Old nylon stockings make perfect shoe dusters and polishers.

Wrap sandwiches in wax paper and seal the edges with a hot iron. (Bye bye, expensive Ziplock bags!)

Use your alarm clock (yes, I still have one) to tell you when your favorite radio or television show starts so you won’t miss the beginning.

And my favorite tip: When your telephone rings, don’t cause an accident by running to answer it. If it’s important, they’ll call back. If not, maybe you’ve saved some valuable time.

These days, they’ll probably text you anyway.

