Household tips from the 1950s
How to tackle everything from musty odors to sewing a button
I have been on a quest lately to convert my favorite photos to digital files. The number of pictures I have makes companies like Legacybox cost-prohibitive, so I downloaded an app called Photo-myne to my new S22 Ultra, with its high-end camera.
The app allows you to snap a picture of a photo and automatically upload it to your phone or computer, while also allowing black and whites to be colorized, if desired. There are basic editing features and a place adjacent to each photo where you can record the date and any special information about it. You can keep the resulting photos in folders. For example, some of mine are Baby Pictures, College Years, Family and, of course, Dogs.
I tell you all this because while rummaging through my own photos and those of my mother that I saved when she passed away, I ran across a pamphlet entitled 303 Valuable Household Tips that announced it was “of great value to every person in every home.” It was published in 1954 and cost 35 cents a copy.
I sat down to read the tips and realized that I had to share some with you. Many are outdated, but quite a few are still good today. Tips include such categories as cleaning, cooking, and food preparation, stain and odor removal, and home repair. I assume no responsibility for the effectiveness of these tips or the availability of ingredients, but here are my favorites.
Cleaning Tips
To clean stained bottles and narrow-mouthed vases, cover the bottom with salt and fill one-third with vinegar. Let stand overnight and shake vigorously.
Vinegar is also helpful for removing decals. With a paintbrush, work very hot vinegar under the edges of the decal and let it soak in. You will then be able to wash off the decal with clear water.
Dispel musty closet odors by leaving a pan filled with household ammonia in the closet overnight. A version of this diluted with water works for a freshly painted room too and on wooden salad bowls.
Add one ounce of pure vanilla extract to a gallon of paint and stir well to prevent the paint odor we’re all familiar with.
Remove rust stains and streaks caused by a dripping faucet by covering the stains with oxalic acid, let stand a minute, and wipe off with a damp cloth.
Wax painted woodwork to remove fingerprints and dirt later with only a damp cloth. The dust from your freshly swept floors will slide off easier if you also wax your dustpan.
Food Tips
Soak slightly wilted vegetables in vinegar and water to bring out their crispness again.
Store coffee in the refrigerator to preserve the flavor and refresh the taste of reheated coffee with a dash of salt.
Use tweezers to pull out pin feathers from poultry. (They don’t tell you this at Popeye’s.)
If baking powder is old and lumpy, restore it by heating it in the oven.
Determine the freshness of fish by checking to see if the eyes are clear and bright. (It’s also a sign they are fresh if they wink at you.)
Household Tips
To remove a rusted screw, apply a very hot iron to the head and use your screwdriver while the head is still hot.
Never wash an electrical appliance in water or you’ll ruin the heating element (especially if the appliance is still plugged in).
Prevent white paint from turning yellow by adding a drop of Prussian blue artist’s pigment mixed in turpentine to each quart.
Window screens painted with white or aluminum paint thinned with turpentine will keep outsiders from seeing in while still allowing you to see out.
Paint the last step of cellar stairs white to reduce the possibility of tripping.
Carry a clean blackboard eraser in the car to clean up steamed-up windows.
A button sewn on with dental floss will last much longer than one with thread.
Light furniture scratches can be concealed by rubbing them with the meat of a pecan or walnut, followed by furniture wax.
Old nylon stockings make perfect shoe dusters and polishers.
Wrap sandwiches in wax paper and seal the edges with a hot iron. (Bye bye, expensive Ziplock bags!)
Use your alarm clock (yes, I still have one) to tell you when your favorite radio or television show starts so you won’t miss the beginning.
And my favorite tip: When your telephone rings, don’t cause an accident by running to answer it. If it’s important, they’ll call back. If not, maybe you’ve saved some valuable time.
These days, they’ll probably text you anyway.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Legal protections for LGBTQ homebuyers
Understanding your rights when it comes to discrimination
The LGBTQ community has faced discrimination and marginalization for decades, particularly in the area of housing.
Discrimination in the housing market can take many forms, including refusal to rent or sell to LGBTQ individuals or couples, discriminatory loan practices, and harassment from landlords or neighbors.
Fortunately, in recent years, there has been progress in enacting laws and policies to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
Here are some of the most important laws that protect the LGBTQ community in home buying:
Fair Housing Act
The Fair Housing Act is a federal law that prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it would interpret the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity as well.
Equal Credit Opportunity Act
The Equal Credit Opportunity Act is a federal law that prohibits lenders from discriminating against borrowers based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or whether they receive public assistance.
In 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued an interpretive rule stating that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act also prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
State and local laws
In addition to federal laws, many states and localities have passed their own laws protecting the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination.
As one example, D.C. has been a leader in enacting laws to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination. Here are some of the most important laws in D.C. that protect LGBTQ homebuyers and renters:
Human Rights Act
The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, or political affiliation.
Housing Regulations
D.C. housing regulations prohibit landlords from discriminating against tenants based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. This includes discrimination in advertising, leasing, terms and conditions, and termination of tenancy.
Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act
The Domestic Partnership Equality Amendment Act grants same-sex couples in D.C. the same rights and responsibilities as married couples, including the ability to jointly own property and make decisions related to property ownership.
LGBTQ Cultural Competency Training
The D.C. Office of Human Rights provides cultural competency training to housing providers and real estate professionals to help them better understand the needs and concerns of LGBTQ individuals and families.
LGBTQ+ Affairs Office
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs in D.C. provides resources and support to LGBTQ individuals and families in the District, including assistance with housing discrimination complaints.
In addition to these laws and programs, the D.C. government has also established a Human Rights Commission to investigate and enforce discrimination complaints. The commission can impose fines, order damages, and require changes in discriminatory policies and practices.
Similar laws are in place in many of the major cities across the United States.
Department of Veterans Affairs policies
The Department of Veterans Affairs has implemented policies to ensure that LGBTQ veterans and their families have equal access to VA benefits and services.
The VA prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in its programs and activities, and it has implemented training programs to educate staff on LGBTQ issues.
While these laws and policies are important steps toward protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination in home buying, more work needs to be done to ensure that all members of the community are treated fairly and with respect.
For more than 25 years GayRealEstate.com has been fighting for equality in housing and all areas affecting our LGBTQ community with its continued monthly financial support of more than 21 national LGBTQ non-profits.
It is important for homebuyers to know their rights and to report any instances of discrimination to the appropriate authorities – a great way to prevent discrimination is to work with a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com.
(For more than 25 years, Jeff Hammerberg has been a prolific writer, coach, and author who has helped advance the cause of fair, honest, and equitable representation for all members of the LGBTQ community in real estate matters. GayRealEstate.com, which he established, is the largest and longest-running gay real estate agent referral service in the nation, boasting more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.)
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Roaches and crickets and ants, Oh my!
Learn how to keep spring pests out of your home
Spring is a time of new beginnings, but it can also bring unwelcome visitors into your home – pests like ants, crickets, and other insects. As the weather changes, these creatures are often on the move, looking for food, water, and shelter. If you’re seeing them show up inside, don’t lay out the yellow brick road for them. You can take some simple steps to keep these pests out.
Ants are one of the most common springtime pests. They, along with cockroaches, can enter your home through even the tiniest cracks and crevices and once they find a food source, they can quickly become a nuisance.
According to the National Pest Management Association, ants are most active in the spring and summer months, as temperatures warm up and they become more active. And they found that 63% of pest control professionals consider cockroaches to be a problem in the spring.
Other pests that may be a problem in the spring include termites, spiders, and stink bugs. Termites can cause significant damage to your home if left untreated, so it’s important to watch for signs of an infestation, such as mud tubes or wood damage, and get a quality pest control company out ASAP. Otherwise, you may be treated to the horror of a termite swarm indoors. If you’ve never seen this, it is like watching a horror film of seemingly never-ending streams of insects coming out of the woodwork.
Spiders can be a nuisance, but most are harmless. Stink bugs are not harmful to humans, but they can emit a foul odor when disturbed or crushed (hence the name). Stink bugs are attracted to light and warmth, and often enter homes and buildings through small gaps and cracks in windows, doors, and walls. Once inside, they may congregate in large numbers on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. Controlling stink bugs can be a challenge, as they are resistant to many conventional pesticides. Prevention is often the best approach.
It takes more than clicking your heels three times to slow the roll of insects and other pests. So here are some tips to keep control of insects inside your home.
Seal up any cracks and crevices. Use caulk or weather stripping to seal any gaps around doors, windows, and pipes.
Keep your home clean. Pests are attracted to food and water, so make sure to clean up spills and crumbs and fix any leaks.
Store food properly. Keep food in sealed containers, and don’t leave pet food out overnight.
Use traps and baits. Store-bought traps and baits can be effective in controlling ants and other pests. Place them where the entry points are, and replace them regularly. Often with ants, they will dissipate after a few weeks.
Contract a pest control company or exterminator, if necessary. If you are a renter, contact your landlord or property management company to let them know as well. In some cases, they should be covering that expense.
Ultimately, even though pests like ants, cockroaches, termites, and other insects can be a problem in the spring, there are steps you can take to keep them out of your home. By sealing up cracks and crevices, keeping your home clean, storing food properly, and using traps and baits, you can reduce the likelihood of an infestation. If the problem persists, contact an exterminator or request pest control services from your landlord or property management company.
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
Benefits for going electric at home
Tax credits available for homeowners who upgrade panels, more
Recently the IRS and the Department of Energy have started to reward homeowners as well as some renters for electrifying their homes. Through a series of rebates and tax credits, consumers will experience savings when making qualifying electrification purchases. For example, air source heat pumps for space heating/cooling and heat pump water heaters (HPWH) will be eligible for a tax credit of up to $2,000 per year, and electrical panel upgrades installed in conjunction with a heat pump or heat pump water heater (HPWH) will be eligible for a tax credit of up to $600.
Major U.S. companies including Airbnb, Redfin, Lyft, Propel and others have joined the non-profit Rewiring America in a new consumer outreach and education campaign to connect American households with Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) rebates and tax incentives to go electric.
From the Rewiring America website – “There are 121 million households in the U.S. and the average American household will receive $10,600 in IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) benefits to fully electrify and save on average $1,800 each year going forward on energy costs by phasing out fossil fuels. Even renters can get in on the action with electric vehicles, and appliances and tools that can be transported to their next home, like countertop induction cooktops, portable mini split heat pumps, heat pump dryers and battery-powered yard equipment.”
The rebates are reserved for low and moderate income households. The tax credits apply to anyone with adequate tax liability. For more information, see the Inflation Reduction Act Savings Calculator on the Rewiring America website: https://www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator
So, is it time to upgrade your windows? Need a new air conditioner, electrical panel, stove or considering getting an electric vehicle? Find out more about how you can go electric and if there are possible savings and credits when you do that. More information is also located at irs.gov/inflation-reduction-act-of-2022.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts
A free press matters now more than ever
Jury deadlocked in trial of National Black Justice Coalition CEO
Calendar: May 5-11
Missouri rabbi says anti-trans policies threaten his children
Ugandan lawmakers approve revised Anti-Homosexuality Bill
Wes Moore signs transgender rights law
Memory care center encourages LGBTQ acceptance, inclusion
Judge dismisses gay D.C. cop’s bias lawsuit
