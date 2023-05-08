Arts & Entertainment
Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon raises over $523,000
Final amount raised from the live broadcast was over $523,000. Recording of it will stay online for 48 hours after its conclusion
Into the third hour of Drag Isn’t Dangerous, a brief film makes the point that there have been article after article about children molested by church clergy and counselors, yet not a single bill has been proposed tackling that real issue. Then there are drag queens. Drag queens have never harmed a child, and there are no articles implying that they have. Yet … yet … state after state, bill after bill are going after drag queens.
With this telethon event, drag queens and all that they have inspired, have sent the message: They are not going to take this shit anymore. Clips of rightwing pundits and commentators were presented and the ignorant hatred expressed in each clip is both at once chilling, and pathetic.
The message of hate is juxtaposed with segments like one featuring “RuPaul Drag Race” alum Nina West. West told the story about her adventures doing storybook hours at Columbus, Ohio, libraries for children. It should be pointed out that the Nina West brand is one of classiness and kindness. She moved her popular book readings onto Instagram. The first hour where she did so was wonderful.
The second hour was not.
The audience turned “dark, terrifying and threatening.” Then it all got very personal. People showed up at his house where he was broadcasting and blew eardrum breaking airhorns outside his windows. They then started a campaign of harassment and doxing, targeting him, his parents and his sister. Signs appeared in his yard accusing him of being a groomer.
Last December he embarked on a Drag Christmas tour. The tour encountered protesters, bomb threats and required police escorts.
Hosted by Justin Martindale and Peppermint with a co-location hosted by Alaska and Adam Shankman, the telethon team declared a goal target of $250,000 for the evening. The evening was filled with performances from some of the Drag community’s best. Kicking off the evening were songs by Trixie Mattel and Alaska. The online crowd was gobsmacked with exclamations like “legends!” , “fierce!” “That voice!”.
The telethon was a recreation of the traditional telethon style with a phonebank of drag celebrities womaning the phones. Instead of the phone banks of years gone by the receptionists were not the first point of entry to make donations. In this modern version, donors first register their donation on the gofundme application and then are connected to the celebrity to receive thanks and conversation. Phone bank stars included Candis Cayne, Jinx Monsson, Ginger Minge, Laganja Estranja Trinity the Tuck, Monet Exchange and Queer Eye OG Jai Rodriguez.
As of 4:30 p.m., $55,000 had been raised.
Celebrity cameos and interviews were generously sprinkled through the broadcast. Many of them expressed gratitude and awe for the talents and artistic contributions of drag. Still others were downright angry. “I will f*ck anyone who messes with you,” Charlize Theron declared.
“Drag isn’t dangerous, but Leslie Jones IS!” Leslie Jones fumed.
Sarah Silverman also did not mince words. “It is an invented ‘problem’. It creates a REAL problem for the marginalized. I would trust RuPaul before any of you (Republican) hate mongers.” To the drag community, she declared, “If they come for you, they will have to come through me first.”
“Lawmakers are terrified of how bright we are shining,” Adam Lambert stated affirmingly.
As of 4:50 p.m. $100,000 had been raised.
Donors were interviewed through the phonebank. Jai Rodriguez had an impromptu conversation with a young woman who had come out as queer that day. Even though her experience has been “tough”, she wanted to celebrate her landmark day by donating.
Michele Visage gave RuPaul visibility and spoke from her heart. “I wish I could say that I am glad to be here,” she started. “I am appalled I have to be at something called ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous.’ Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance; imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas…because it is ‘bad for children.’ That is what is happening to drag right now.”
As of 5:40 p.m., $205,000 had been raised. Jinx Monsson whipped out her own checkbook and wrote a check for $10,000.
Other celebrities added perspective to the issue. Ocean Kelly stated, “They want us to stay quiet. Watching a drag queen won’t make a child queer. If a child is queer, it is because they are … queer.”
Billy Eichner discussed the historical use of scapegoats as distractions. “It is not new, but it is urgent and dangerous,” he warned. “We need to be relentless and loud,” he instructed.
Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden demonstrated her queer chops by publicly outing her entire family. “All my children are queer,” she declared. “One is nonbinary, one is gay. My first boyfriend was gay and my conservative Naval Officer dad loved him. “ Of the drag controversy she said, “Why are we having to advocate for creativity and imagination? It is so fear-based. We know what love is.”
As of 7:38 p.m., half a million dollars had been raised.
The movement has started and this first outing is not yet over. Recording of it will stay online for 48 hours after it concludes.
Go here for tickets and then receive you email with the telethon link: https://www.moment.co/dangerous/dragisntdangerous-drag-isnt-dangerous-live
As for the end of the Telethon, Ginger Minge show stopped with the classic “I Am What I Am” from La Cage.
I don’t want praise I don’t want pity
I bang my own drum
Some think it’s noise I think it’s pretty
And so what if I love each sparkle and each bangle
Why not try to see things from a different angle
Your life is a sham til you can shout out
I am what I amI am what I am
And what I am needs no excuses
I deal my own deck
Sometimes the ace sometimes the deuces
It’s my life that I want to have a little pride in
My life and it’s not a place I have to hide in
Life’s not worth a danm til you can shout out
I am what I am
********************************************************************
Rob Watson is the host of the popular Hollywood-based radio/podcast show RATED LGBT RADIO.
He is an established LGBTQ columnist and blogger having written for many top online publications including The Los Angeles Blade, The Washington Blade, Parents Magazine, the Huffington Post, LGBTQ Nation, Gay Star News, the New Civil Rights Movement, and more.
He served as Executive Editor for The Good Man Project, has appeared on MSNBC and been quoted in Business Week and Forbes Magazine.
He is CEO of Watson Writes, a marketing communications agency, and can be reached at [email protected] .
Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
DC Center sponsors annual LGBTQ community outing
The DC Center held its annual Gay Day at the Zoo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on Sunday, May 7.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Theater
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts
GALA production‘Valor’ a farce involving family and spirits
‘La Valentía (Valor)’
Through May 14
GALA Hispanic Theatre
3333 14th St., N.W.
$25-$48
Galatheatre.org
Performed in Spanish with English surtitles.
Life and love brought out actor Víctor Salinas to D.C. And while the love part has changed since coming to town three years ago, his passion for a life in theater remains the same.
“I knew Washington was a city of networking,” he says, so with that in mind he set off meeting people. One new connection introduced him to Rebecca Medrano (GALA Hispanic Theatre co-founder with husband Hugo Medrano) and a lunch date was scheduled. Armed with resume and photos, Salinas, 40, did his best to convince his dynamic new contact that he could act, write plays, do some production, and literally run marathons. In short, he was ready for anything.
Things kicked off in 2021 when GALA asked him to take over a supporting role in their production of “La Tía Julia y el escribidor (Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter),” Mario Vargas Llosa’s comedy about the final days of radio drama in 1950s Peru. More work has followed: earlier this year he played the ambitious young lawyer in “Jardín salvaje (Native Gardens),” and now he joins a terrific cast including GALA stalwarts Luz Nicolás and Carlos Castillo in Spanish playwright Alfredo Sanzol’s raucous ghost story “La Valentía (Valor).”
“Valor” is a farce involving family, property, and ghosts. When discordant sisters Trini and Guada can’t agree on what to do with the old family manse situated uncomfortably close to a loud highway, each hatches a slightly hair-brained plan. Trini brings in a pair of ghost impersonators (the Specter Brothers) to scare her sister out, while Guada tries to keep the place going with Airbnb guests Martín and Martina, a period-dressed brother and sister with a vested interest in the house. Salinas plays Martín.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Do you have siblings?
VĺCTOR SALINAS: I do. I have a younger brother who is an engineer.
BLADE: Could you two survive a clash similar to what the sisters undergo in “Valor”?
SALINAS: If it had happened 15 years ago, we would surely have collided, but if it happened today, we’d likely be on the same page.
BLADE: You mentioned that you’ve been sober for 14 years. Any correlation?
SALINAS: It’s not a coincidence. That choice changed my life, and my relationships in many ways. It’s like I started to be my true self without distractions or numbness.
BLADE: How does your sexuality impact your work?
SALINAS: I’m open to whatever the role. Being gay has made me observant and given me the experience to connect with feelings and emotion. That helps to construct characters in a sensitive and different way. I’ve played straight characters without issue. I made a very convincing Romeo in Chicago [his home base for eight years prior to D.C.].
Growing up in Mexico City, I started acting classes at age six and did my first play when I was ten. I always was true to myself and very comfortable. I came out to my mother when I had my first boyfriend at seventeen. She cried, blamed herself, and promised to continue to love and support me, and she has. Definitely the best-case scenario.
BLADE: You also write. You wrote a play titled “LOVEknots.”
SALINAS: Yes, it’s about love and relationships (trans, straight, gay, platonic, familial), and features four actors playing seven roles each in 17 short vignettes. It was onstage for more than three years in Mexico City. I really want to bring it to Washington.
BLADE: Anything else you’d like to do here?
SALINAS: I’m going to do my play “La Pájara de San Juan,” a Trump-era drama about two sisters, one documented, one not, at the Mexican Cultural Institute in September in Spanish with English surtitles. It premiered at the International Latino Theater Festival 2022 in Chicago.
BLADE: Talk about Spanish versus English for you.
SALINAS: Last year I was cast in my first English speaking play “La Llorona” [a Latin American folktale] at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. It’s easier for me to act in Spanish but I love working in English too. Let’s just say I’m transitioning.
After three years in town, I’m still learning the theater scene. I came at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s been amazing to watch the city come back to life. Really, I’m just very lucky and thankful to be onstage because that’s my favorite place in the world to be.
BLADE: And finally, do you believe in ghosts?
SALINAS: I do. Not in a scary way, but more as a form of energy and love.
Calendar
Calendar: May 5-11
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, May 5
Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, May 6
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, May 7
Gay Day at the Zoo will be at 10 a.m. at the Smithsonian National Zoo. For one day, hundreds of LGBTQ folks, families, and allies come together to show their pride and enjoy the animals and sights at the National Zoological Park. Admission is free and tickets can be reserved at this link.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 7 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after being isolated by the pandemic. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, May 8
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Reign: A Drag Variety Show” will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This will be a a fun night of randomness featuring Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, May 9
Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff will discuss his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away,” at a special event in Baltimore. The discussion is hosted by the Baltimore Banner and moderated by DEI reporter John-John Williams. Wine and cheese will be offered and books will be available for purchase. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Banner’s offices, 621 E. Pratt St., Suite 400, Baltimore. More information at kevinnaff.com.
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer-facilitated discussion group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 10
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, May 11
“Wasted & Gay Thursdays” will be at 9 p.m. at Wasted Lounge. The event will be hosted by Nelly Nelz and there will be music played by DJ Ro. There will also be food, drinks and hookah. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
Inside Seoul’s hidden lesbian nightclubs
South Korea capital cancels queer festival over Christian event
The day Penny Mordaunt became gay culture
Joe Vogel announces run for Congress
Short-form ‘Smothered’ is long on laughs
Anti-LGBTQ candidates win Paraguay elections
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
2024 presidential race begins
A free press matters now more than ever
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Television4 days ago
Short-form ‘Smothered’ is long on laughs
-
Latin America4 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ candidates win Paraguay elections
-
Latin America3 days ago
Mariela Castro dismisses reports of transgender prisoner’s treatment
-
Opinions4 days ago
2024 presidential race begins
-
Commentary3 days ago
A free press matters now more than ever
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
D.C. judge denies request to overturn conviction of man charged with anti-gay assault
-
India5 days ago
Indian government argues against marriage equality
-
Theater3 days ago
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts